House Intel Committee Voting Monday 5:00pm to Release Memo…

Well, this is good news. Chairman Devin Nunes, and House Speaker Paul Ryan have had ample time to discuss the larger ramifications to “The Big Ugly”.
Late last week Ryan and Nunes traveled together to Saudi Arabia to review the new Saudi Counter-Extremism Intelligence Center *cough* that President Trump, Saudi King Salman, MBS and Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi *cough* opened last year. Obviously Devin Nunes, Paul Ryan and their collective senior staffs would have a lot of time during travel to discuss the intelligence committee memo release.
*nudge*nudge*wink*wink*say-no-more*say-no-more*
According to Byron York when the House comes back into session tomorrow, the Intelligence Committee has a meeting scheduled for 5:00pm. Likely that’s when the vote will happen to ‘release the memo’.
WASHINGTON DC – The House Intelligence Committee meets at 5 p.m. Monday in the Capitol. The meeting will give the committee its first opportunity to vote on the question of releasing the so-called “FISA abuse” memo that has captured Washington’s attention in recent days. Since the GOP holds a 13 to 9 advantage on the committee, the overwhelming likelihood is that if there is a vote, the panel will decide, along party lines, to release the memo.
At that point, House rules call for the committee to await a decision by the president on whether he supports or opposes release of the memo. President Trump has made clear he supports release, so the memo could be made public quickly. (read more)
After the legislative branch votes to release the memo, it would immediately be given to President Trump (executive branch) for his review and approval of public release. President Trump has five-days for his review.
Generally speaking the Executive Branch National Security Council, and Office of Legal Counsel, with consultation with the Intelligence Community (including FBI and DOJ), would review anything the executive branch declassifies at the request of congress. However, in this example the contents are generally well known and discussed.
If the executive branch (POTUS Trump) approves, the material is immediately made available.
However, if the executive branch doesn’t approve, then after 5 days, the House of Representatives can vote to override the executive; and, if a majority of the house approve, they can release it despite the executive branch denial. This latter approach is extremely unlikely, because POTUS Trump wants the memo released. (I’m just sharing a process example)
The footnotes and citations will be just as much fun, if not more, than the actual content of the memo itself. Phase #2 will be declassifying the extremely sensitive material in the footnotes and citations. {{{grinning}}}
Somewhere, someone… on this website… sometime, happened to mentioned something, about seeing a need for a parallel intelligence construct, that could, if handled correctly, likely operate in a similar fashion to the NSA hub, temporarily, while the necessary watching of the watchers was taking place…
Yeah, and?…
Wait,… what?…
Nah…
You….
C’mon…
That would mean…
Don’t even….
Wait…
You….
No-way…
Ah..
Coincidence. Nothing more.
I mean, really…. C’mon…
Dude…
That would mean,… I mean, that would…. this whole time…
SNAP.
No-way.
I mean…
Get Out!
Wha…
You gotta be…
Seriously?
Checkmate.
Love your avatar.
Go Tribe!
Yep, from a California Tribe house.
Don’t know if this is posted yet, but Hillary just read from “Fire and Fury” at the Grammys. Does this mean POTUS will read the memo at the SOTU?
This was already one of the worst Grammys ever & then SHE was on. Way to really ruin the show. Only good thing was Bruno Mars. Hillary, you’re going to look as ugly in your orange jumpsuit as you look 24/7.
Agreed—Bruno Mars rocks !
Maybe Ryan is taking this threat against Trump as personal, as pertaining to him snd Romney
Wow. I like that possibility of perhaps in 2012. Might get him off his duff. Romney probably wouldn’t care, but Ryan might.
Maybe Ryan realises this game was played on him and Romney.
Yes
Well, something sure was during the debates and Romney’s sudden ‘vacation’ just before the election. Everything fell apart during the debates, Romney and Ryan’s with Uncle duffer. I watched. It was weird to say the least.
Thank you Sundance for all you do. Your work is a blessing to us here on the Tree and across the world.
Sundance, you are the best!!!
We can’t possibly thank you enough, SD but we’ll keep trying! All the best to you and yours!
My mouth is just hanging open at the possibilities here. This entire situation is so unbelievable.
I summarized this latest update from Sundance to Mr. Cinderella. I said “now look at these two photos of Paul Ryan. Does he look impressed and happy to be receiving this grand tour and learning what those nice Muslim ladies were working on!?”
Mr. C said “ it looks like Mr Speaker was pooping his drawers!”
Cinderella, Ryan looked stunned and wordless and that is a first with this Trump hater. Now he sees what our President has enable in the ME and will take care of in America and that is scary for the 2 parties in 1 and their futures.
“Mr SpeakR looked as if the lights were coming on in those photos. Maybe, just maybe something good will come of this. (Speaking in terms of Ryan doing the right thing.)
PT will do his SOTU. The memo will have to wait a couple of days so as not to step on the positive message that he will be pushing from Tuesday. Once the memo is out, the dems and media will then spin it like crazy to make it seem like no big deal. They will be mostly successful with your average citizen who pays no attention. Some MSM will not carry it and or suppress it totally.
We will make a little more progress in the awakening process but we are still in the early phases. This is a big onion and it is going to take time to peel it.
Agree, it is an enervating process, getting the information out. But perhaps there is enough here where it will open the eyes of some people who have not been keeping up.
Holy smoke, just saw your post. See mine below. Mind meld?
This board just attracts the enlightened and talented.
What if you have the memo come out on the same day as SOTU speech. Forcing the media to cover both the memo and the speech. In my opinion, the President won’t mention the memo. He will let congress deal with it.
President Trump can stay above the fray, acting all “Presidential” while pointing to the efforts of others on behalf of the American people. I think that would really irk a few journolistas. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will be too toxic. The media has to defend itself now…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I also thought it was not the time nor the place although I wouldn’t be unhappy at all if he did read excerpts. He really does want to focus on what has been done (for the unenlightened who don’t stay tuned in) and what he plans on for next year and I am sure some chastisement of the Congress where needed.
In the SOTU speech he will be reaching out to middle America and moderates, preaching pride in country—and what is happening to make it better. He will let Congress handle the memo—-so he will be “above the fray”——–until it becomes evident to the general public that he was set up.
wait a couple of days . . . .
I wish that were true, but I doubt that the Dims and the media (one and the same: does the tail wag the dog?) would even wait minutes after the SOTU winds up to trample on the positives, any positives, the President points to. Look at how the media desperately twisted the President’s positive reception at the leftist/globalist Davos group grope.
Shades of Monty Python; nudge, nudge – wink, wink. Say no more…
I think that’s why I made this one… The hole Royal Flush thing.
Check out Sundance’s awesome new Twitter thread.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Best one EVER!!!!
yep
I’ve been saying from the start, we were watching a PDJT Sting….. #WolverineSessions
but I wasn’t thinking BIGLY like sundance just did! WOW!
√ Forwarded with
“If you feel a little ‘Shock N Awe’ over the next 2 days, you heard it here first.”
You serving up some crow soon?
gathering recipes.. it’s going to be a fabulous menu 😉
I believe this is the biggest setup ever, Sessions is playing Possum. He will unrecuse himself when he can no longer be silent.
Temper your expectations
I’ve been imagining Sessions very active on everything except the Russian election interference investigations. I can’t see a way he doesn’t have a hand in some of the >10,000 sealed indictments. Patiently awaiting the Ides of March when we can see how it all really shakes out. I have high hopes and low expectations.
I’ll bring the whine….I mean wine 🍷
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll help cook since early on I was furious with Sessions. I have already eaten some crow though when it dawned on me about two or three months ago what some of the possibilities could be but I am sure that I could eat some more.
Somebody better bring Deb some flowers for the table. She was nice enough to cook for y’all.
That’s hilarious Sporty!
Pool time! Get your money out. When will the memo be released? My money says Thursday. SOTU Tuesday. Wednesday for discussing the bipartisan infrastructure proposals, peeling away the few moderate democrats left, and isolating the ones who boycotted the SOTU. Then Thursday BOOM on both the democrat left wing and the Clinton/Bush/Obama cabal to finish them off.
Next up, which bird flies off the wire first? Odds on Pats/Eagles?
Wednesday, 1/31/2018 Super Blue Blood Moon full eclipse over Hawaii -Alaska rest of country is partial…. Memo is a Apocalyptic MOAB on DC
And the Swamp creatures will be running around in circles holding their heads screaming.
Don’t get your hopes up too much. I think the memo will get released, but it’s just going to cover stuff we already know (basically that the dossier was used to obtain FISA warrants). There might be some tidbits about corruption at the FBI that might be worth reading, but I don’t expect anything earth shattering for the crowd here at this blog.
By the way, I think Sundance is in fantasy land with the whole “Saudi’s running their own intelligence network for Trump” theory. Even if they wanted to, they have nowhere near the technical capability of NSA.
What makes you think it’s NOT the NSA?
[So my upthread speculation was getting warmer?]
Might Admiral Rogers be “moving on” … to Saudi Arabia?
I have been thinking the same thing BKR. Think Flynn may have been busy too? Well in between court dates. Also we have to remember the unvailing of the Billions dollar intel center in Saudi Arabia.
^^^THIS^^^
Love the evening twitter thread, briliant.
ooops someone forgot about Adm. Rogers (NSA)
Give us the link to your website and blog showing research disproving SD
Ha ha ha!
Are you forgetting Israel forging and formenting a “relationship” with Saudi Arabia? 😂
You underestimate Saudi Arabia’s technology boom since diversifying away from oil.
Very well may signal the end of “the 5 Eyes” alliance.
Never Say Anything,
Did you forget about ISRAEL??? aka Mossad?
They have a vested interest in getting rid of ISIS terrorists and Bibi Netanyahu is no friend of Obummer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
In other words, with SA consent and support. That would be unlike how China operates, by building a HQ in Africa, then sets up a clandestine cyber spying operation.
“An investigation conducted by French media Le Monde Afrique and published on Saturday revealed that in the past five years, data from the AU servers in Ethiopia were transferred to servers in Shanghai at odd hours.”
https://face2faceafrica.com/article/china-caught-spying-african-union-headquarters-addis-ababa
Or the Russians in their consulate in San Francisco:
“THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE RUSSIAN CONSULATE IN SAN FRANCISCO”
https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/12/14/the-secret-history-of-the-russian-consulate-in-san-francisco-putin-trump-spies-moscow/
Fortunately closed down.
This is going to involve more than FISA abuse.
There is every indication that the surveillance of Trump Tower fell well outside anything FISA would allow, with or without warrant. The act does allow electronic surveillance “that it is solely directed at communications or property controlled exclusively by foreign powers”.
Is Trump Tower a property controlled exclusively by foreign powers?
I think POTUS might say during the SOTU “I am signing” or “I just signed…” I am expecting catcalls from D’s during his speech. I will bet this will be one of the most watched SOTU.
Can’t do it then. He has to use this time to review all of the accomplishments for the past year. Remember, the MSM and dems have been telling the country how much he has failed. This must be the focus because it is the only time he will have an audience this big. Your average viewer will be hearing about his successful agenda for the first time.
Memo can wait a bit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
On this I agree.
President Trump really needs to drive home how much better the country is doing under his leadership.
Black and Hispanic unemployment at record lows
Wages starting to increase
Cut in middle class income tax
Corporate Tax cuts allowing big bonuses and industry returns
What is planned for infra-structure
What is planned for rebuilding the inner cities
Education, appenticeship programs…
decrease in crime?
Plans for the future.
I agree. He can focus just on the economy, and international relations
– there has been a lot of unprecedented accomplishment.
Announce a mission to Mars, maybe.
Ignore the courtly intrigue. Acknowledge the next handful of things to get done, and wrap it up.
Most of America will not “get” the court intrigue. They have heard nothing in MSM, and it is a complex story, with hypotheticals, assumptions, and etc. It will only play into hand of Far-Leftists who keep repeating the fake news that Trump is an Extremist Demagogue. Announcing any kind of action against political enemies in FBI or CIA or NSA will sound like paranoid oligarch. Or, mentally unbalanced oligarch – take your pick.
That’s what I also posted. in addition President Trump would not, imo, make such as announcement that would have a big effect on the stock market the next day(s). The last thing he’d want is for such an announcement to impact his economic gains.
…and if the Dems are allowed, they will try and make it a circus…
if we know this, Trump does, so it will be fun to see how its handled..
I personally would love to see an the ol’ “Acosta Out” gesture.
Loved when he pointed to Acosta and said “Out, Now” Acosta looked like he did not know what hit him. I hope he considers this next time he is in the oval office.
LikeLike
It’s going to be, for me, like my birthday, Christmas, 4th of July and opening day at Yankee Stadium all rolled into one. 😎
I’m from MO, so you know what to do.
Hello Jeff… I’m from MO as well. I have no idea what you need shown. Tell me and I’ll give it a shot.
Is it me or in every photo above does Speaker Ryan look very uncomfortable?
Perhaps Nunes may have pointed out some ahem ‘vulnerabilities’ that Ryan ahhh developed over the past eight or so years, which might make him rethink his Trump-oppositional-defiant-disorder-ish behavior? Just thinking out loud here…
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
When Trump met with Romney, it was not at Trump Tower…..
Yes. I believe they had relocated already due to the Adm Rogers tip off. PT probably told him that he was probably bugged too in 2012. That is why Romney walked in the wrong direction when he left the building.
What does he get from telling Romney, a never Trumper anything?
He gets to see the look on his face.
Romney rolled over, he had to have already known.
That is true. Won the first debate then disappeared. Maybe got a phone call.
The whole deal depends on the circle of people who KNOW what was going on.
Once thy know, they can only go so far in actions against Trump’s policies; Trump has it down that they KNOW. And he can prove they know.
Correct. Trump meets with Romney at the New Jersey golf club on 20 November 2016, 3 days after Admiral Rogers tipped him off about the illegal surveillance.
Romney was pretty shook up. Couldnt find his car.
So IF Ryan is told he and Romney were also targets of the Deep State, maybe he is more the ally than perceived foe
Wait a minute, Ryan + Romney ARE deep state swamp dwellers.
Yeah I’m lost unless revenge plays into Ryan’s thinking.
Obama
Must have gone something like this:
“Paul, I’ve got some intel to share with you, and I need your advice:
• Obama snagged some of your more compromising video, phone and email communications.
• Would it be better for you to get them out in the open or for me to honor your request that we call them “Executive Privileged”?
Now that we’ve cleared the decks on the big stuff, how bout you clear the decks for the Trump Agenda?
no way was Romney told a thing….. how do i know?
he’s still Never Trump
Correct. Until his death he will never admit he was wrong like most of the rest. Like when I argue with my wife.
Trump allows Romney to be Never-Trump?
–This is the whole uniparty – no?
Trump has unipartied the uniparty?
what??
I did not get the decoder ring either.
😂
That’s an interesting idea…similar to SD twitter thread on IC but Trump also used that concept on some RINOs.
About now Ryan is wondering how much of his Anti-Trump convos are on tape? Who heard them? Does HE know? Talk is he’s retiring.
There’s nothing he can do to erase the black mark on his past.
So magically a post from Dan bongino ends up in my YouTube feed (never followed or watched any of his videos). You know that guy who was one of those Talking Heads on a Fox.
The 6-minute video is him explaining how this is all so illegal and we’re going to see people taken down… but they won’t be handcuffed. No they will be sued in civil court and nobody will be arrested. So there is your new narrative they will try to push this week.
Right, they’ll be treated like America’s fav hero Chelse Manning
Whether they want or not? That might be a unique form of justice.
Well that is part of the issue. If there is a whole bunch of corrupt FBI and DOJ officials at the top then who is going to be trusted to do the investigating and prosecuting? Call for another SC so we may see some action come 2022. Maybe call in FBI/DOJ agents and lawyers from Alaska to pursue the case. Hence the Gitmo rumors.
I think President Trump and AG Sessions may have that covered.
Geoffrey Berman, a partner of RUDY GULIANI, named US Attorney for southern district on New York. News Week — Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday named Geoffrey Berman to succeed Preet Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York [Manhatten] on an interim basis (Think Wee wee Wiener’s Laptop)
Washington Compost: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions is naming 17 interim U.S. attorneys to run federal prosecutor shops across the country, including the premier office in Manhattan. Geoffrey S. Berman, a law partner of Rudolph W. Giuliani at the firm Greenberg Traurig and a former federal prosecutor, was named…”
JUDGES:
145 judicial vacancies, 51 nominations pending, Total Confirmations:23
The new judge listings: http://www.uscourts.gov/judges-judgeships/judicial-vacancies/confirmation-listing
Hopefully the Senate will get it’s rump in gear and get more judges confirmed!
G. Combs: “G” must stand for “gold.” Wow.
G= Gail 😋
If I recall I saw something about the Post Turtle pushing through a lot more confirmations. I hope I remember that correctly.
Dan’s been riding to far forward on his skis lately.
It is a meaty puzzle so it is hard not to.
I find it useful to listen to his podcasts since it sometimes clarifies some of the stuff Sundance writes about.
However I think we are going to see some of the big boys go down because it is the only way to re-establish rule of law.
I certainly hope the DOJ goes after the mayors of sanctuary cities for harboring illegals too!
PDJT draining the swamp, bigly. It will be like pulling a clump of hair from the tub drain and watching the water go down. Puts a smile on your face as it drains away!
We have US military bases in Suadi Arabia and plenty of DOD intel there as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And with that, you have identified exactly what has been going on. The entire intelligence community has gone rogue, and there is only one agency that can be trusted to contest it.
There are no US bases in Saudi Arabia
US Military Bases in Saudi Arabia
Eskan Village Air Force Base in Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA….
King Abdul Aziz Air Base Eastern Province, SAUDIA ARABIA….
Riyadh Air Force Base in Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh, US Military Bases in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Air Base, Saudi Arabia is one of the most important American bases due to the strategic location. It is right in the Middle East, giving the American troops the chance to easily support their potential invasions in the area. The base is located in the capital of Saudi Arabia….
And in Qatar
…..the United States, which also happens to maintain its biggest concentration of military personnel in the Middle East at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base. The sprawling base 20 miles southwest of the Qatari capital of Doha is home to some 11,000 US military personnel…. — CNN
You are correct— but there is a massive one at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base
No, but drive a few kilometers to Bahrain and visit the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet.
LikeLike
SOTU is gonna be GLORIOUS! 💥💥💥💥💥
In terms some might understand, Ryan is being “made.” Others might say he is being red-pilled. There is no going back once you are on the inside. You can never un-know what you now know.
What he knows is: he played the game and lost.
Yes and it’s being rubbed in his face daily. Interesting how Nunez is innocuously in the backgound behind Ryan in several photos at the SA Intel Center. Nunez on the transition team. Ryan on the anti-Trump team. Doubt they have much in common.
Wikileaks blew the lid off Hillary-loving Robert Mueller, with a tweet that suggests Mueller carried out Hillary’s Uranium deal with Russia.
Literally.
Did Mueller hand-deliver U.S. Uranium to Russia?
If so, perhaps there should be a Russia probe into Mueller and Hillary?
unfortunately wiki leaks only shows one small segment, go read the memo from the top
he was delivering a sample of stolen GA uranium..
No one ever pays attention to the details. doesn’t fit the narrative.
So sick of this non-story coming out again and again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s good to know that you’re so much smarter than everybody else, but the fact of the matter is, Mueller shouldn’t have been delivering anything at all. His job was to make certain US interests weren’t being affected negatively.
“… Mueller shouldn’t have been delivering anything at all…..”
Actually it was IMPORTANT.
“[…]But Mueller’s actions were not only legitimate, but necessary international cooperation to fight against nuclear smugglers who might attempt to sell stolen nuclear material to terrorists.
Here’s what really happened.
As often happens in nuclear smuggling cases, Georgian officials initially transferred the material to the FBI, so the Bureau could conduct a nuclear forensic examination of the material to attempt to determine from where the material had been stolen. Given the location of the seizure, it was highly likely that control of the material was lost during the chaotic period after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Therefore, Russian authorities would want, and the United States and Georgia would need, for Russian scientists to compare the sample to materials from their facilities to attempt to identify the source of the theft. There is precedent for this action; international nuclear forensic cooperation is a common way to attempt to resolve attribution questions, as supported by the International Technical Working Group (ITWG)—a multi-national, informal organization of laboratory scientists, law enforcement personnel, and regulatory officials dedicated to dealing with nuclear security threats.[…]” — https://thebulletin.org/no-robert-mueller-not-%E2%80%9Cradioactive%E2%80%9D11042
you do realize::: it took 8 years for OBAMA nation corrupt criminal enterprise to infest our 1 million government employees and contractors… EVERY snake has to be found, documented, and “JURY” proof… pretty simple.
SD tweeted…
What if the “Orb” isn’t “theirs”…..What if it’s “Ours”?
HOLY $HIT…..WHAT IF?
Wait —- I have been watching the price of a barrel of crude lately – this last year — up off the floor — not going too high — not at 40, not at 80 — maybe right where SA and USA might both be happy? And where a tip of a valve might send SA and OPEC into misery?
Always heard they make money at $60.
Okay I’m hoping this is all true. Nothing would make me happier. However I need to know how they make this LEGAL. In other words, did they get permission from maybe Justice Roberts himself to surveil all these characters after providing some amount of credible probable cause? Because their argument will be the same as POTUS’ — that their 4th amendment rights have been violated. I’m taking away from this excellent article that the purpose of creating a clean parallel intelligence hub is to catch their convos, etc, and have that evidence to prove their sedition, their conspiracy, and then catch their lies when they are confronted, with the truth already collected in this discrete hub. Point being, how are they getting the initial legality of spying on them covered?
Well, if you are a foreign government you do not need permission to spy on us. That is why there is speculation that the BHO admin used British intel to get what they wanted on US citizens.
And the other countries. Remember the Australian ambassador?
Short answer is, this is plain old fashioned domestic criminal activity (civil rights abuses, among others) that is being investigated. Any federal district court judge could approve the federal warrant for wire taps or searches. It has nothing to do with foreign intelligence, so FISA courts would have nothing to do with it.
Foreign countries don’t neet our permission to spy on us or vice versa. When has China or Russia every asked us or vice versa. This version is just a new twist.
True. Foreign governments don’t need our permission to spy on us. However that intelligence gathered by a foreign government would not be admissible in a U.S. court.
And maybe they know that and know the mere release of it publicly would mean resignations. Maybe they have Saudi princes willing to testify and that could be used to jail them.
But the wiretaps and other collection from outside the US done on a US citizen does not make the evidence admissible.
This is the very reason the swamp created the fake dossier in the first place…. Because their unlawful spying had no lawful predicate to begin with and if they were able to get a warrant approved after the fact, it would wipe away their earlier illegal spying.
This also gives what Egypt (IIRC it was them – may have been Jordan) said re: the ME peace process make more sense… they said something along the lines of “The US needs to prove it’s trust to us – reset the relationship…”
It was Jordan….LOL
LikeLike
Sundance
YOU cannot believe that you have not been watched ……
He knows the targets visit every day to see what’s new. That is why he puts Mickey flipping the bird at the bottom of some of his posts. It’s not aimed at us.
Hi Peter, Hi Andy…. 👋
HAVE to believe : someone is watching every blog, every medium of public noise to see who knows what: who is hot or cold
Spooks every where. Especially this site as Sundance gets closer to the target. Which is why I recommend VPN for everyone. I confused someone the other day with that but being paranoid helps. Especially if you are off in 8chan world and the dark web. Was that a knock at the door?
And to think that our British allies knew all about the 5👀 And GCHQ spying on candidate/Prez elect/President Trump. Allie my arse. Gives to meaning to May’s very uncomfortable appearance with POTUS at Davos. You just know he dropped a few words. He’d know just how to do it. I’m only sorry Princess Di isn’t here to se all this. She’d have a good laugh on the royals. Let’s see.
How many times have we whooped their arses?
May is busy powering her face to get rid of the red from her half empty event and President Trumps being covered like a rock star.
The Brits have been our enemies since 1776. Sometimes more, so sometimes less, but they never gave up the plans for a world government. Think City of London, Nathan Rothschild, Cecil Rhodes, London School of Economics…
The natural enemy of a swamp is a desert.
When the swamp gets drained, the land becomes fertile.
#SOTUFIREWORKS!
p.s. Thank you, QmagaMike!
