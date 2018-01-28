House Intel Committee Voting Monday 5:00pm to Release Memo…

Well, this is good news. Chairman Devin Nunes, and House Speaker Paul Ryan have had ample time to discuss the larger ramifications to “The Big Ugly”.

Late last week Ryan and Nunes traveled together to Saudi Arabia to review the new Saudi Counter-Extremism Intelligence Center *cough* that President Trump, Saudi King Salman, MBS and Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi *cough* opened last year. Obviously Devin Nunes, Paul Ryan and their collective senior staffs would have a lot of time during travel to discuss the intelligence committee memo release.

*nudge*nudge*wink*wink*say-no-more*say-no-more*

According to Byron York when the House comes back into session tomorrow, the Intelligence Committee has a meeting scheduled for 5:00pm. Likely that’s when the vote will happen to ‘release the memo’.

WASHINGTON DC – The House Intelligence Committee meets at 5 p.m. Monday in the Capitol. The meeting will give the committee its first opportunity to vote on the question of releasing the so-called “FISA abuse” memo that has captured Washington’s attention in recent days. Since the GOP holds a 13 to 9 advantage on the committee, the overwhelming likelihood is that if there is a vote, the panel will decide, along party lines, to release the memo.

At that point, House rules call for the committee to await a decision by the president on whether he supports or opposes release of the memo. President Trump has made clear he supports release, so the memo could be made public quickly. (read more)

After the legislative branch votes to release the memo, it would immediately be given to President Trump (executive branch) for his review and approval of public release. President Trump has five-days for his review.

Generally speaking the Executive Branch National Security Council, and Office of Legal Counsel, with consultation with the Intelligence Community (including FBI and DOJ), would review anything the executive branch declassifies at the request of congress. However, in this example the contents are generally well known and discussed.

If the executive branch (POTUS Trump) approves, the material is immediately made available.

However, if the executive branch doesn’t approve, then after 5 days, the House of Representatives can vote to override the executive; and, if a majority of the house approve, they can release it despite the executive branch denial. This latter approach is extremely unlikely, because POTUS Trump wants the memo released. (I’m just sharing a process example)

The footnotes and citations will be just as much fun, if not more, than the actual content of the memo itself. Phase #2 will be declassifying the extremely sensitive material in the footnotes and citations. {{{grinning}}}

