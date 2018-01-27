Saturday January 27th – Open Thread

Posted on January 27, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

36 Responses to Saturday January 27th – Open Thread

  1. BakoCarl says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:16 am

    MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA

    On the banks of the Potomac stood Peter Strzok, a randy knave.
    On the other side of the river stood his willing lawyer maid.
    Lisa Page was-a her name, a not so lovely sight to see,
    But their plotting needed cover, so their love just came to be.

    Randy Peter texted Lisa, some 2oo times a day
    About their secret Trump schemes with little more to say.

    He couldn’t hide from the server, the OIG got it all –
    All the texts from lawyer Lisa, looks like both are gonna fall.
    In the paper, he could read it, the real truth is coming out:
    Pete and Lisa, not together, in a jail cell, there’s no doubt.

    Randy Peter thought it over, and decided to cop a plea.
    Lawyer Lisa, she agreed, too. They both wanted to be free.

    Randy Peter, he confessed all, lawyer Lisa did the same,
    And they both gave their statements, namin’ names and who’s to blame.
    As they left, a D’Rat hit squad, cut them off and said “We know.”
    Now they’ll always be together in warmer climes far, far below.

    Randy Peter and lawyer Lisa are just two of many more,
    But they’ll all end up together, while our country is restored.

    MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA MAGA maga maga . . . . .

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Happy Caturday!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

    More Caturday

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Mark T. says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

    This is to all the “Treepers” out there who are animal lovers, mostly horses and cats. Posting this before I head to bed. Happy “Caturday”….or is it “Equineday?”…whatever.

    “Can I Get A Ride?” – Wolff’s 6B, 2B and B carbons with General’s 2B charcoal and Carbon Sketch, along with Nitram H and HB charcoals. Drawn on Fabriano Artistico bright white, hot press 140 lb water color paper.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Happy Caturday!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Garrison Hall says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!! Pet your kitties for me!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. millwright says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Happy Caturday to the feline lovers out there ! ( Does anyone hate this auto-correct feature as much as I do ?) Its time for my “Giggle News” rant ! Just listened to a < beta male on Tucker Carlson regarding CA's proposed legislation fining "restaurant " waitstaff for including a plastic straw with a drink unless asked for ! Fines of up to $1000 and six months in jail are proposed . " Restaurant is in quotes because in most FF outlets' drive -ups its standard. Does this ban also include the traditional swizzle sticks in alcoholic drinks as well ? What about those tiki bar concoctions with lots of fruit and a miniature parasol ? And how does this pose an environmental threat unless the drinker or busing staff toss them into the street, rather than seeepthem up with all the other post -prandial detritus ? As TC was won't to point out, CA's homeless wantonly distribute thousands of tons of plastic into the environment on a daily basis and this law doesn't address that ! Indeed the "supporter" ( how apropos a description ) averred it wasn't possible to prosecute the homeless because they have no money ! AT LAST a progressive admitting the objective !!

    Like

    Reply
  12. USA loves Melania says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Breaking News!

    EXPLOSIVE new video confirms what many, including yours truly, have been saying all along: At one point in time, Belinda Carlisle was extremely cute! Watch:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Like

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s