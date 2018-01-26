President Trump CNBC Interview During World Economic Forum…

Earlier today, prior to his speech in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump sat down for an interview with Joe Kernen to discuss the America-First economic policy.
Sundance, what is the deal with this DACA situation. Sorry, but I was a prosecutor for years and gained an appreciation for the Rule of Law, as well as the importance of one’s word…not so pleased with where he is going on the amnesty thing. Watch Texas turn blue within a decade, it is closing in on blue even now…illegal immigration, legal immigration, relocation within the states to Texas…just sayin’….
He’s just playing the Democrats. It’s all part of The Art of the Deal. He threw them a bone, knowing or thinking that they wouldn’t take it. In fact, “crying” Schumer not only rejected it but also wanted more concessions. Now, Trump can blame the Democrats, again, for not making a deal.
That’s exactly what I was hoping was going on, when I heard it.
He must have been pretty bleepin’ sure they would turn it down…
I understand where you are coming from to a certain point. I live in NC and we have a lot of illegals in this state also. We had voter ID at one point and it was later taken away by a federal judge but president Trump carried the state anyway and so did Romney in 2012.
As effective as voter ID is, it doesn’t solve the entire issue with the fraud. We’ve seen what has happened recently with federal judges trying make states go back and redraw their congressional districts which what I think you were going with this. We were fortunate last week when our case went all the way to the US Supreme Court and fortunately, the lower court decision was overturned.
The thing is, it’s not just about the illegals even though that’s a big part of it. The other part is the voting machines. George Soros controls a big majority of them. I guess my point is that we have to address the other big elephant in the room which also doing away with the machines. Even if we assume that DACA talks fall apart and people are deported, then we still have to deal with these voting machines. Getting rid of those machines would be a huge step in combating the fraud problem. States need to go back to using paper ballots. Those states that president Trump were not supposed to win were the states that used paper ballots which were the same states Jill Stein called for a recount in.
To be honest, I’ll be shocked if we manage to get a deal on DACA. I believe the president knows what he’s doing and that he fully intends to put Americans first. He has said from the very beginning that he won’t take DACA in exchange for the wall. Schumer doesn’t want to budge on DACA and doesn’t want the wall built and thankfully, the president isn’t budging on the wall. It will be interesting to see what happens between now and February 8th.
I agree that Trump was playing the Crats, he knew they are obstructionists, and he draws it out when they refuse such a deal and he can always say he offered but Shroomer turned him down.
CoC trying really hard to save NAFTA:
TPP is a trade win? Sure Justina. Maybe she got a good deal on socks.
Joe Kernan is the only classy person on Squawk Box. Nice interview. Too bad he has to work with a couple of shlubs.
Out of many—one semi-sane voice!
One of the few that I like anywhere on the networks. Nice guy, even headed. No drama. Still, he asks questions, not narratives posing as questions.
Yup, this video puts to sorched earth the MSM narrative that PDJT is raving stark unhinged mentally unstable simpleton.
MSM will now say it is all choreograph.
Where the hell was the teleprompter, the notes.
Well, you dimrods in MSM land, that is what happens when you speak with conviction, passion and truth in what you believe…
It just flows… and coherently to boot.
Ya can’t fake passion.
Trump, Tillerson, Mnuchin, Ross, Mulvaney. None of them need notes to participate in an in depth conversation regarding their areas. I always get a new sense of respect when I listen to them talk. Polite, respectful and very very knowledgeable.
I wish Trump would’ve minimized the repetitive political talking points and had a more substantive business discussion with Kernan. I think Joe wished the same.
But I understand why Trump is compelled to spread the word of his admins. accomplishments. Every day of the year is a campaign day now and any opportunity to counter the flood of negative press is irresistible.
However, Wilbur, Cohn (?) and Mnuchin are the more articulate and knowledgeable business wing of the WH and have no problem engaging in detailed and substantive discussions about economics. It seems, Trump doesn’t like getting bogged down in the details and astutely delegates those jobs to others. Wilbur is the most amazing to listen to.
