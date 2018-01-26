On Notice – Senator Chuck Grassley Sends Letters Requesting Information…

Posted on January 26, 2018 by

WASHINGTON – As part of their ongoing oversight efforts to ensure that the FBI’s law enforcement activities are free of improper political influence, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) yesterday sent six letters seeking information and documents regarding Christopher Steele’s work on behalf of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary for America.

The letters seek information and documents relating to those political organizations’ knowledge of and involvement in Mr. Steele’s work and his reported interactions with the FBI while he was working on behalf of these political organizations.

The letters were sent to:

An example of the requested information:

♦ For the period from March 2016 through January 2017, please provide all communications to, from, copying, or relating to: Fusion GPS; Bean LLC; Glenn Simpson; Mary Jacoby; Peter Fritsch; Tom Catan; Jason Felch; Neil King; David Michaels; Taylor Sears; Patrick Corcoran; Laura Sego; Jay Bagwell; Erica Castro; Nellie Ohr; Rinat Akhmetshin; Ed Lieberman; Edward Baumgartner; Orbis Business Intelligence Limited; Orbis Business International Limited; Walsingham Training Limited; Walsingham Partners Limited; Christopher Steele; Christopher Burrows; Sir Andrew Wood, Paul Hauser;4 Oleg Deripaska; Cody Shearer; Sidney Blumenthal; Jon Winer;5 Kathleen Kavalec; Victoria Nuland; Daniel Jones;6 Bruce Ohr; Peter Strzok; Andrew McCabe; James Baker; 7 Sally Yates; Loretta Lynch; John Brennan.

.

It would appear that Senate Judiciary Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley is sending out advanced notice of who he is looking into as part of the Steele Dossier construct and how it was used by the DOJ/FBI.

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

250 Responses to On Notice – Senator Chuck Grassley Sends Letters Requesting Information…

Older Comments
  1. fabrabbit says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:10 am

    DW Schultz’s lawyers will be busy at the copy machine. She’s going to want that $1000 she made fun of.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. LibertyONE says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:12 am

    I’ll bet that IF Sen. Grassley receives ANY response(s) they will be in the form of ” thanks BUT no thanks”. Unless he is willing to issue subpoenas to these ind’s to testify under oath IN PUBLIC he’s going to get jack sh*t!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Greg C. says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:14 am

    What’s going to compel these people to voluntarily give this information, asked for? Or is there consequences for not?

    Like

    Reply
  4. webgirlpdx says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Will any of them have the guts to communicate with each other…..or will it be smoke signals…

    Like

    Reply
  5. Che Pup says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Does anyone else remember, back in May 17 that one off leak of a deep web encrypted chat between 13 parties in a chat room?

    Makes kind of interesting reading all these months later.

    http://allnewspipeline.com/Smoking_Gun_Deep_State_Private_Chat.php

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • AmericaFirst says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Wow! I’m sure I never saw that. Five people commented, but the carrier said 13 people were logged into the conversation. Would like to think that the OIG or House Intelligence Agency has been made aware in the intervening 8 months.

      Michael Flynn really ought to withdraw his guilty plea before sentencing, he was definitely targeted.

      Like

      Reply
    • Mike says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:27 am

      V posted this 1-17-18, 5:20 pm. I am not a computer geek, no offense, so I don’t know if it is real. But it sure is interesting.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Yates, Lynch, Brennan named in letter. I go to sleep a little better tonight. Much better than those sh*th@les will be.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:47 am

      And if WE have questions about why certain names were left off, I bet THEY are freaked about names not listed, wondering if anyone has been spilling their guts 😊

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Southpaw says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Small group is going to fill an auditorium if this keeps up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Kay Cedilla says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Finally the men are running things according to law and maturity. The last child president did everything the New York Times said to do and wore short pants.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:47 am

    None of the 6 record request letters designated an expected date for producing the requested documents, information, etc. IMO this might not be voluntarily produced. They basically would be producing what’s comparable to discovery in a lawsuit. They will be pondering their defense. Not sure if they will force a suit or cough it up. The DNC never did cough up their server to the FBI after their “Russian hacking”. Course, maybe Szrok never asked for it*cough*.

    It will be produced – one way or the other — ut not anytime soon, imo. At this point it’s adversarial.

    Poor Donna. She’s going to have to play nice in her old stomping ground – or maybe not.

    Turn of the screw.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Streak 264 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Saudis still purging corruption and taking money from the corrupt: The WSJ (No paywall)
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudi-arabia-moves-elites-to-prison-threatens-trial-1517001454

    Hope this is what Trump is working on. Didn’t Trump go to Saudi before the purge started?
    If so maybe Trump got them to do it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. TFred says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Seems like the age old tactic of tossing a smoke grenade into a hole to see how many rats run out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. nimrodman says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:11 am

    I was gonna ask “What’s magic about the March 2016 start date?” so I took a look at the timeline spreadsheet someone here provided. There was a lot going on and I’m not knowledgeable enough to zero in on any one thing. January 2017 ending date includes PresTrump’s inauguration, of course.

    Let’s see if this posts:
    2016-02-25 Peter-Strzok-Lisa Page texting event DOJ
    2016-03-01 FGPS approaches Perkins Coie DOJ
    2016-03-03 Sabina Menschel donates to Hillary for America PAC.
    2016-03-04 Carson drops out of race
    2016-03-04 Peter Strzok texts Lisa Page, calling Trump idiot, whose nomination would be good for Hillary DC
    2016-03-06 George Papadopoulos joins Trump campaign DOJ
    2016-03-15 Rubio drops out of race
    2016-03-15 Between this date and 9/15/16, Papadopoulos tries 6 times to arrange meetings between Trump campaign and Russians, all are rejected
    2016-03-15 Mike Rogers orders an audit of 702 About Queries
    2016-03-18 Peter Strzok-Lisa Page texting event
    2016-03-19 John Podesta receives a phishing email asking him to change his password
    2016-03-21 Carter Page hired as adviser?
    2016-04-05 Peter Strzok interviews Huma Abedin DC
    2016-04-07 Obama gives Fox interview declaring Hillary’s handling of e-mails as carelessness.

    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQeJKR9NyffzHjxJc38e3x4yNj3AriiTh7NN9w5WpCDjSA31bWwBKZefiQGejWxvkFrvY6iieVrrv_h/pubhtml?gid=1692330027&single=true

    Like

    Reply
  13. Peoria Jones says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:15 am

    It’s a bit late “to ensure that the FBI’s law enforcement activities are free of improper political influence.”

    But welcome to the party, and don’t harsh our buzz.

    Like

    Reply
  14. saywhat64 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:29 am

    This letter sounds like what Mueller and his team should have sent out in the form of a subpoena if they were doing a real investigation as per their appointment…

    Like

    Reply
  15. madelinesminion says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Sundance I don’t know how you can keep up with all this information, thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. S. Armaticus says:
    January 27, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Oleg Deripaska; Sidney Blumenthal; Victoria Nuland;

    IOW, funding, support, operations.

    Victoria no doubt cut her teeth in the Ukraine on this sort of thing…

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s