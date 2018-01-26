On Notice – Senator Chuck Grassley Sends Letters Requesting Information…

WASHINGTON – As part of their ongoing oversight efforts to ensure that the FBI’s law enforcement activities are free of improper political influence, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) yesterday sent six letters seeking information and documents regarding Christopher Steele’s work on behalf of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary for America.
The letters seek information and documents relating to those political organizations’ knowledge of and involvement in Mr. Steele’s work and his reported interactions with the FBI while he was working on behalf of these political organizations.
The letters were sent to:
- The Democratic National Committee (DNC)
- Hillary for America (HFA)
- Former DNC Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile
- HFA Chair John Podesta
- HFA Chief Strategist Joel Benenson
An example of the requested information:
♦ For the period from March 2016 through January 2017, please provide all communications to, from, copying, or relating to: Fusion GPS; Bean LLC; Glenn Simpson; Mary Jacoby; Peter Fritsch; Tom Catan; Jason Felch; Neil King; David Michaels; Taylor Sears; Patrick Corcoran; Laura Sego; Jay Bagwell; Erica Castro; Nellie Ohr; Rinat Akhmetshin; Ed Lieberman; Edward Baumgartner; Orbis Business Intelligence Limited; Orbis Business International Limited; Walsingham Training Limited; Walsingham Partners Limited; Christopher Steele; Christopher Burrows; Sir Andrew Wood, Paul Hauser;4 Oleg Deripaska; Cody Shearer; Sidney Blumenthal; Jon Winer;5 Kathleen Kavalec; Victoria Nuland; Daniel Jones;6 Bruce Ohr; Peter Strzok; Andrew McCabe; James Baker; 7 Sally Yates; Loretta Lynch; John Brennan.
It would appear that Senate Judiciary Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley is sending out advanced notice of who he is looking into as part of the Steele Dossier construct and how it was used by the DOJ/FBI.
What's going to compel these people to voluntarily give this information, asked for? Or is there consequences for not?
Grassley: Give it to me or I will take it from you!
the rack.
To the pit of misery…
Dilly…Dilly…..
there latest one is a hoot….
Will any of them have the guts to communicate with each other…..or will it be smoke signals…
"If you ain't got Ham, you ain't got Wham."
😀
😀
Love that movie, A2.
Hilarious and anyone who has tried to build their dream house. I have stories I could tell you…
Ham radio.
Does anyone else remember, back in May 17 that one off leak of a deep web encrypted chat between 13 parties in a chat room?
Makes kind of interesting reading all these months later.
http://allnewspipeline.com/Smoking_Gun_Deep_State_Private_Chat.php
Wow! I'm sure I never saw that. Five people commented, but the carrier said 13 people were logged into the conversation. Would like to think that the OIG or House Intelligence Agency has been made aware in the intervening 8 months.
Michael Flynn really ought to withdraw his guilty plea before sentencing, he was definitely targeted.
Michael Flynn really ought to withdraw his guilty plea before sentencing, he was definitely targeted.
V posted this 1-17-18, 5:20 pm. I am not a computer geek, no offense, so I don't know if it is real. But it sure is interesting.
Yates, Lynch, Brennan named in letter. I go to sleep a little better tonight. Much better than those sh*th@les will be.
And if WE have questions about why certain names were left off, I bet THEY are freaked about names not listed, wondering if anyone has been spilling their guts 😊
Small group is going to fill an auditorium if this keeps up.
Finally the men are running things according to law and maturity. The last child president did everything the New York Times said to do and wore short pants.
None of the 6 record request letters designated an expected date for producing the requested documents, information, etc. IMO this might not be voluntarily produced. They basically would be producing what's comparable to discovery in a lawsuit. They will be pondering their defense. Not sure if they will force a suit or cough it up. The DNC never did cough up their server to the FBI after their "Russian hacking". Course, maybe Szrok never asked for it*cough*.
It will be produced – one way or the other — ut not anytime soon, imo. At this point it's adversarial.
Poor Donna. She's going to have to play nice in her old stomping ground – or maybe not.
Turn of the screw.
It will be produced – one way or the other — ut not anytime soon, imo. At this point it’s adversarial.
Poor Donna. She’s going to have to play nice in her old stomping ground – or maybe not.
Turn of the screw.
It says respond by February 8th on Page two
Saudis still purging corruption and taking money from the corrupt: The WSJ (No paywall)
https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudi-arabia-moves-elites-to-prison-threatens-trial-1517001454
Hope this is what Trump is working on. Didn’t Trump go to Saudi before the purge started?
If so maybe Trump got them to do it.
He told them publicly at the mid east summit to " Ger Rid of them; Get rid of them " referring to terrorist enablers.
Seems like the age old tactic of tossing a smoke grenade into a hole to see how many rats run out.
I was gonna ask “What’s magic about the March 2016 start date?” so I took a look at the timeline spreadsheet someone here provided. There was a lot going on and I’m not knowledgeable enough to zero in on any one thing. January 2017 ending date includes PresTrump’s inauguration, of course.
Let’s see if this posts:
2016-02-25 Peter-Strzok-Lisa Page texting event DOJ
2016-03-01 FGPS approaches Perkins Coie DOJ
2016-03-03 Sabina Menschel donates to Hillary for America PAC.
2016-03-04 Carson drops out of race
2016-03-04 Peter Strzok texts Lisa Page, calling Trump idiot, whose nomination would be good for Hillary DC
2016-03-06 George Papadopoulos joins Trump campaign DOJ
2016-03-15 Rubio drops out of race
2016-03-15 Between this date and 9/15/16, Papadopoulos tries 6 times to arrange meetings between Trump campaign and Russians, all are rejected
2016-03-15 Mike Rogers orders an audit of 702 About Queries
2016-03-18 Peter Strzok-Lisa Page texting event
2016-03-19 John Podesta receives a phishing email asking him to change his password
2016-03-21 Carter Page hired as adviser?
2016-04-05 Peter Strzok interviews Huma Abedin DC
2016-04-07 Obama gives Fox interview declaring Hillary’s handling of e-mails as carelessness.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQeJKR9NyffzHjxJc38e3x4yNj3AriiTh7NN9w5WpCDjSA31bWwBKZefiQGejWxvkFrvY6iieVrrv_h/pubhtml?gid=1692330027&single=true
It's a bit late "to ensure that the FBI's law enforcement activities are free of improper political influence."
But welcome to the party, and don't harsh our buzz.
But welcome to the party, and don’t harsh our buzz.
This letter sounds like what Mueller and his team should have sent out in the form of a subpoena if they were doing a real investigation as per their appointment…
Sundance I don't know how you can keep up with all this information, thank you!
Oleg Deripaska; Sidney Blumenthal; Victoria Nuland;
IOW, funding, support, operations.
Victoria no doubt cut her teeth in the Ukraine on this sort of thing…
