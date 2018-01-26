More MAGAnomic Winning – FedEx Will Contribute $3.2 Billion to Wage, Pension Benefits, and Capital Investment…

A billion dollars is a thousand millions. Today, as a direct result of President Trump’s MAGAnomic tax reform, Federal Express has announced they will invest an additional $3.2 BILLION in employee pay raises, bonuses and pension contributions.
Wow.
(Reuters) – Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Friday it will spend more than $3.2 billion on wage increases, bonuses, pension funding and capital investment, taking advantage of the U.S. tax overhaul signed into law in December.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it would invest $1.5 billion to significantly expand its hub in Indianapolis over the next seven years and modernize and enlarge its Memphis SuperHub.
The new tax code allows companies to immediately write off the full value of capital costs, which helps make projects more financially attractive, but that benefit starts to phase out in 2023. It also permanently lowers the U.S. corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.
The announcement makes FedEx the latest U.S. company to promise higher pay for workers, citing the tax cuts.
FedEx, which said the recent tax changes would likely boost economic growth and investment in the United States, also said it would contribute $1.5 billion to an employee pension plan.
The company plans more than $200 million in higher compensation, about two-thirds of which will go to hourly employees with the remainder funding increases in performance-based incentive plans for salaried workers. (read more)
Boom!!
Thank you, Mr. President for leading our Blessed America back to prosperity!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
But Trump tried to fire Mueller, according to four unnamed sources!
To not even mention all the contractors who will benefit from the the hub expansion! MAGA!
Sniff. Just crumbs for the little people.
My wife is a FedEx assistant manager and I want to just say praise the Lord!!!
3.2 billion sure seems like a lot of "crumbs".
😂
Yep, ask the dems how they feel about those "crumbs." 😂
I work at the wrong place in Memphis
This is all great news! We will see all these bonuses and employee pay increases come out first and then we will see the big stock buybacks which is not a bad thing. That will drive the stock market still higher. Then we will see the big investment in the economy, leading to big growth and job creation.
With Trump shooting up the economy with deregulation, tax cuts, infrastructure investment, and masssive military spending, this economy is going to expand for many, many years. Trump will make America great again. Greater than ever before!
Ok UPS, your turn
LikeLiked by 8 people
👍👍👍👍
UPS sucks. I've worked for them before, the teamsters have them by the balls.
Have you heard? UPS and FedEx have been talking about merging. Yes, indeed. They will call themselves Fed-Up . . .
Maybe I'm dense but it seems as though companies are competing to see who can be the next one to release a press statement concerning all the cool stuff they're doing. I never saw that one coming….I never figured on that being a outcome of MAGA.
LikeLiked by 6 people
…me neither but I hope my co. gets the hint…we're scheduled for bonus distribution in Feb anyway…and we were treated very well during Harvey…

MAGA!
MAGA!
Rambler and Kent…to be honest, I don’t think the WH saw it coming either. In fact, I believe one of the Cabinet members attending the conference said as much.
I also noted that POTUS immediately pointed out the first year investment tax deductions to one of the companies, which the CEO acknowledged as a big incentive for them.
WHATEVER…IT’s driving the Dims absolutely nuts. Heh heh
Yeah, at first it was ignored, and then it was mentioned very condescendingly like “of COURSE Trump set this up with certain companies for the publicity” blah blah blah.
No body is saying ANYTHING like that now. But then holy cow it is like a gusher! Who can keep up??? It is fabulous and every time I hear of someone company giving a raise or a bonus I cheer. I’m not getting anything, but that is okay. I’m THRILLED for everyone who is! This is what winning looks like and I am so happy to see it!
Midnight, POTUS said in his speech at Davos that they didn't see it coming either!
Fedex has come a long way since the $22 overnight letter days of the early 1980s. Their Memphis operation is a sight to see if you ever get a chance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
"…over the next seven years…" Does it sound to anyone else like FedEx is counting on a two-term Presidency here?
LikeLiked by 11 people
I am hoping that everything is okay with Melania and/or Barron…the fact that she suddenly decided to skip the trip to Davos and has basically been out of sight lately is concerning.
Did you see the photos of her at the Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier this week? She looked fabulous, as usual.
Davos does not appear to be the type of thing that the wives attended…this was business. She probably never planned on attending…I didn't see anything about other wives being there.
MAGA on!!!!
MAGAtastic 👍
Memo to Joe Kernon if you are reading here,
This is a start to combat income disparity and getting wealth back into the middle class. Lots of ‘Government getting out of the way’ lifts boats. As an experiment, we should think about the Federal minimum wage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You don't need to worry about forcing a minimum wage through government coercion/regulation if you have a white-hot job market, which is driving up wages naturally and freely through independent self-interested choices by employers, AND when you don't have the country over-run with lots of unskilled illegals. Let's focus on the plan: A BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL, END CHAIN MIGRATION, END CATCH-AND-RELEASE, END VISA-LOTTERY, ENFORCE E-VERIFY, etc. After we've done all that and had a chance to see the impact on wages FIRST, then, MAYBE we can see if there are any problems or imbalances. But my guess is if we do everything Trump promised in his campaign and which he has said must be non-negotiable parts of any DACA deal, I don't think we're going to have much of a problem with low wages anymore. Especially with the Tax reform bringing so many new jobs back to the US.
Obama WHO?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can't wait till he is totally irrelevant an shamed, doubt prosecution would ever happen.
My company (a very large aerospace firm) just contributed YUGE amounts to our pension fund. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wonderful!
Congratulations and thanks for the ground report.
Love hearing about ALL that’s happening for the betterment of our honest, hard-working citizens 👍
Each day, more and more happy people receiving tangible results from our President Trump; money talks and BS walks. I personally cannot think of any President in my lifetime that helped so many people so fast. You better believe that millions of working people are grateful for that extra money every month and it's all because of and thanks to President Trump!
LikeLiked by 9 people
…the dems poopoo $1000 because their business is stealing millions…the don't get that to honest folks a grand means something…
I’ll let you know if they start paying me more.
IMHO these companies see the temporary labor shortage coming and are positioning themselves to keep good employees and avoid the pending entrance of people who've never held a job and have no idea of what a work ethic is. How many years have skilled and dedicated workers been forced to take the jobs that used to be for young people to learn how to hold down a job and at less than prime hourly rates? Once the good jobs come back, these employees will be snatched away from the companies who benefited from their work ethic and willingness to do whatever it took to provide. So they are raising wages to try and keep them.
Crumbs…. merely crumbs…..
I just live this. It's like a beautiful waterfall!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A beautiful waterfall – thank you for that lovely visual.
Powerful, majestic and serene.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
I have been totally in awe at the reaction by hundreds of businesses in response to the tax reform. Makes me so proud of our American businesses to see this. It came out of nowhere.
Too much winning! I'm melting…I'm melting!
Too good 😆
Thanks, Pam.
President Trump looks and sounds wonderful after a grueling, jam packed couple of days.
So grateful and relieved he is HOME.
