More MAGAnomic Winning – FedEx Will Contribute $3.2 Billion to Wage, Pension Benefits, and Capital Investment…

Posted on January 26, 2018 by

A billion dollars is a thousand millions.   Today, as a direct result of President Trump’s MAGAnomic tax reform, Federal Express has announced they will invest an additional $3.2 BILLION in employee pay raises, bonuses and pension contributions.

Wow.

(Reuters) – Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Friday it will spend more than $3.2 billion on wage increases, bonuses, pension funding and capital investment, taking advantage of the U.S. tax overhaul signed into law in December.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it would invest $1.5 billion to significantly expand its hub in Indianapolis over the next seven years and modernize and enlarge its Memphis SuperHub.

The new tax code allows companies to immediately write off the full value of capital costs, which helps make projects more financially attractive, but that benefit starts to phase out in 2023. It also permanently lowers the U.S. corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

The announcement makes FedEx the latest U.S. company to promise higher pay for workers, citing the tax cuts.

FedEx, which said the recent tax changes would likely boost economic growth and investment in the United States, also said it would contribute $1.5 billion to an employee pension plan.

The company plans more than $200 million in higher compensation, about two-thirds of which will go to hourly employees with the remainder funding increases in performance-based incentive plans for salaried workers.  (read more)

This entry was posted in Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to More MAGAnomic Winning – FedEx Will Contribute $3.2 Billion to Wage, Pension Benefits, and Capital Investment…

  1. Minnie says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Boom!!

    Thank you, Mr. President for leading our Blessed America back to prosperity!

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Eastwood says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    3.2 billion sure seems like a lot of “crumbs”.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. John Allen says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    I work at the wrong place in Memphis

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. dufrst says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    This is all great news! We will see all these bonuses and employee pay increases come out first and then we will see the big stock buybacks which is not a bad thing. That will drive the stock market still higher. Then we will see the big investment in the economy, leading to big growth and job creation.

    With Trump shooting up the economy with deregulation, tax cuts, infrastructure investment, and masssive military spending, this economy is going to expand for many, many years. Trump will make America great again. Greater than ever before!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. booger71 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Ok UPS, your turn

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Midnight Rambler says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Maybe I’m dense but it seems as though companies are competing to see who can be the next one to release a press statement concerning all the cool stuff they’re doing. I never saw that one coming….I never figured on that being a outcome of MAGA.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      …me neither but I hope my co. gets the hint…we’re scheduled for bonus distribution in Feb anyway…and we were treated very well during Harvey…

      MAGA!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Tegan says:
        January 26, 2018 at 8:35 pm

        Rambler and Kent…to be honest, I don’t think the WH saw it coming either. In fact, I believe one of the Cabinet members attending the conference said as much.
        I also noted that POTUS immediately pointed out the first year investment tax deductions to one of the companies, which the CEO acknowledged as a big incentive for them.
        WHATEVER…IT’s driving the Dims absolutely nuts. Heh heh

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          January 26, 2018 at 8:47 pm

          Yeah, at first it was ignored, and then it was mentioned very condescendingly like “of COURSE Trump set this up with certain companies for the publicity” blah blah blah.

          No body is saying ANYTHING like that now. But then holy cow it is like a gusher! Who can keep up??? It is fabulous and every time I hear of someone company giving a raise or a bonus I cheer. I’m not getting anything, but that is okay. I’m THRILLED for everyone who is! This is what winning looks like and I am so happy to see it!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • daughterofthewest says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      Midnight, POTUS said in his speech at Davos that they didn’t see it coming either!

      Like

      Reply
  7. The Boss says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Fedex has come a long way since the $22 overnight letter days of the early 1980s. Their Memphis operation is a sight to see if you ever get a chance.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. TreeClimber says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    “…over the next seven years…” Does it sound to anyone else like FedEx is counting on a two-term Presidency here?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. WSB says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Memo to Joe Kernon if you are reading here,

    This is a start to combat income disparity and getting wealth back into the middle class. Lots of ‘Government getting out of the way’ lifts boats. As an experiment, we should think about the Federal minimum wage.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • abdiesus says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      You don’t need to worry about forcing a minimum wage through government coercion/regulation if you have a white-hot job market, which is driving up wages naturally and freely through independent self-interested choices by employers, AND when you don’t have the country over-run with lots of unskilled illegals. Let’s focus on the plan: A BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL, END CHAIN MIGRATION, END CATCH-AND-RELEASE, END VISA-LOTTERY, ENFORCE E-VERIFY, etc. After we’ve done all that and had a chance to see the impact on wages FIRST, then, MAYBE we can see if there are any problems or imbalances. But my guess is if we do everything Trump promised in his campaign and which he has said must be non-negotiable parts of any DACA deal, I don’t think we’re going to have much of a problem with low wages anymore. Especially with the Tax reform bringing so many new jobs back to the US.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. calbear84 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Obama WHO?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Oblio says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    My company (a very large aerospace firm) just contributed YUGE amounts to our pension fund. #MAGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      Wonderful!

      Congratulations and thanks for the ground report.

      Love hearing about ALL that’s happening for the betterment of our honest, hard-working citizens 👍

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  14. FL_GUY says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Each day, more and more happy people receiving tangible results from our President Trump; money talks and BS walks. I personally cannot think of any President in my lifetime that helped so many people so fast. You better believe that millions of working people are grateful for that extra money every month and it’s all because of and thanks to President Trump!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. Brian L says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I’ll let you know if they start paying me more.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. jmclever says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    IMHO these companies see the temporary labor shortage coming and are positioning themselves to keep good employees and avoid the pending entrance of people who’ve never held a job and have no idea of what a work ethic is. How many years have skilled and dedicated workers been forced to take the jobs that used to be for young people to learn how to hold down a job and at less than prime hourly rates? Once the good jobs come back, these employees will be snatched away from the companies who benefited from their work ethic and willingness to do whatever it took to provide. So they are raising wages to try and keep them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Kristin says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Crumbs…. merely crumbs…..
    I just live this. It’s like a beautiful waterfall!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    I have been totally in awe at the reaction by hundreds of businesses in response to the tax reform. Makes me so proud of our American businesses to see this. It came out of nowhere.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. JW in Germany says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Too much winning! I’m melting…I’m melting!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      Thanks, Pam.

      President Trump looks and sounds wonderful after a grueling, jam packed couple of days.

      So grateful and relieved he is HOME.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s