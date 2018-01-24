Report: DOJ Has Found and Is Recovering Missing FBI Text Messages…

According to a Fox News exclusive report the Department of Justice has found the missing text messages between Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page, and is in the process of recovering them.

(FOX NEWS) Fox News’ Sean Hannity said Wednesday night on “Hannity” that the Justice Department has started recovering some of the missing texts between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, citing DOJ sources.

Federal law enforcement officials had notified congressional committees that a technical glitch affected thousands of FBI cellphones between Dec. 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017. This meant that 5 months’ worth of texts would be missing from Strzok and Page, both of whom are under scrutiny after it was revealed that the former members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team exchanged anti-Trump texts during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Hannity said sources at the DOJ told him they have begun to recover some of the texts from that time period. Specific content from those texts has not been released.

The missing messages have caused problems for the Justice Department inspector general’s office.

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have sent a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz noting that the IG’s office said on Dec. 13 that it had all the messages between Strzok and Page between Nov. 30, 2016, and July 28, 2017.

Lawmakers later learned of the five-month gap.

The lawmakers said they wanted the IG’s office to “reconcile” those two points.

The five-month stretch of missing messages covers a period of time that includes President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the firings of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey and the standing-up of former FBI Director Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 election.  (link)

61 Responses to Report: DOJ Has Found and Is Recovering Missing FBI Text Messages…

  1. rf121 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    I guess one of the IT techs at the FBI took one of the phones home and asked their teenage kid if they could recover the texts for them. Presto.

    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:11 pm

      love this. 🙂 For that agency to believe that WE believe them, I cannot even begin to fathom how much they underestimate the intelligence of normal Americans.

      • Hotlanta Mike says:
        January 24, 2018 at 11:23 pm

        And they don’t like the fact that Devin Nunes doesn’t trust them to let them see the memo.

      • roccoboy1 says:
        January 24, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        I don’t for a second believe that they think that we will believe them. They are quite sure that we would not believe them but that there is nothing we can do about it. They are willing to take the fallout from this ridiculous claim of the glitch because that would be easier to handle than the actual content of these texts.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      What this tells me is that the artificial infrastructure of Comey-recruited black hats and enablers is bending, breaking and crumbling. You can count on the fact that the entire chain of enablers who tried to pull this are now headed for the basement. BOOM. Sunlight hit a bunch of vampires!

      This is just like in a dysfunctional organization or company. Good management comes in, and the snakes try to bamboozle them. Then they FAIL. Bye-bye, SNAKES. Have some SUNLIGHT.

  2. Ziiggii says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    ”recovered”

    🤔 – right 😉

  3. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    Wray. I would NEVER play poker against that guy. Now I know where I’ve seen him.

    “Good cop.”

  5. jmclever says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    That didn’t take long! Amazing what public communication is doing for this investigation!
    #WINNING

  6. wheatietoo says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    I’m trying to remember now, ‘who’ it was that declared the “Text messages are missing”.

    Did we ever know who that was?
    Did that come from DOJ or FBI.

  7. Sporty says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Do you think this would happen if we were an unarmed society?

  8. meadowlandsview says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Matt Gaetz was on Tucker earlier. He linked the memo to the missing texts. It seemed like a gamble at the time. Clearly he already knew they were being recovered and that they are damning.

  9. All Too Much says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Horowitz needs to write a letter, for all of us to see, explaining the apparent discrepancy.
    I truly hope its valid. He is on my good guy list, and I would hate to see him turn out otherwise.

  10. Adam Kelm says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Sessions and Horowitz got them in the 10 months nobody was paying attention to them. They’ve had that stuff the whole time but allowed them to do that to shake out a few more black hats out into the open.

  11. Little Annie’s Fannie says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Golly gee Mr. Wizard, look what I found!!

    How is it that these “intelligent” people think we buy the “I lost it” narrative. That line might work in Mika, Acosta, and other Dimmledores. Deplorable does not mean stupid!

  12. Some Old Guy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    These texts during this time period could singlehandedly blow up the SC depending on what may have been texted.

  13. Bitcoin & Stock Market Timing says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    FBI = Forgotten Backed-up Intelligence
    FBI = F’d-up & Bankrupt of Intelligence

  14. ALEX says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Let’s hope so. The FBI has to clean its act up. We do need them.

    I hope this is true as well

  15. South Col says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Told you.
    Just missing for a while, the archive system means nothing is gone “by accident” unless it’s deliberately, with multiple steps, “gone by accident”.

  16. All Too Much says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Comey’s Tweet following Hannitty report:

    Russia threat should unite us, not divide us: “It’s not about Republicans or Democrats. They’re coming after America, which I hope we all love equally… And they will be back, because we remain…that shining city on the hill, and they don’t like it. “ Me (Senate Intel 6/8/17)
    6:25 PM – 24 Jan 2018

  17. starfcker says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    “If the optics around bill clinton’s tarmac meeting with loretta lynch were bad, this is a hundred times worse.” Really? Asking someone who they voted for? Who was that bimbo seemingly reporting that as obstruction of justice. Compared to clinton/lynch? really?

  18. Joel (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    everything at CTH makes sense, and I desperately want to believe

    but this “patience, it’s all part of the plan, 3D chess” mantra has to pay off at some point

    dominoes need to start falling soon (firings, special prosecutors, indictments, etc…)

  19. jeans2nd says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Well, if Hannity says so, then it must be true.
    Putz.
    How ’bout txts from the burner phones? Have them as well?
    Anon sources. Black hat hunting. Leakers beware.
    They all were warned.

  20. TreeperInTraining says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Lol. Someone punked the FBI. The Good Guys had these texts all along, imho, yet permitted the FBI to hang themselves out to dry. Again.

    Hi, Jimmy.

  21. starfcker says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Hey Lisa Page. Relax. From what I understand, skinny white girls with misguided superiority complexes and zero scruples tend to do very well in federal prison. The larger, more brutal inmates generally tend to not attack them, or take their stuff away from them, especially when they find out you snitched on the first black president. Cause you know you’re going to be the first to roll, Lisa. Menopause behind bars is a scary thing. Aging parents, no man of your own, just awful. Do it, Lisa. Call Jeff Sessions. Save yourself, Lisa. Strzok never loved you. He’ll sell you out if they offer him the deal. Jeff is a fair man. Call him tomorrow.

  22. Pam says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    These MSM dems (especially the ones shown in the montage) think they have some explosive story to trap the president with. They are behaving like Joy Behar on the View. Just wait till the indictments truly start to move and they will be running for cover.

