Report: DOJ Has Found and Is Recovering Missing FBI Text Messages…

According to a Fox News exclusive report the Department of Justice has found the missing text messages between Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page, and is in the process of recovering them.
(FOX NEWS) Fox News’ Sean Hannity said Wednesday night on “Hannity” that the Justice Department has started recovering some of the missing texts between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, citing DOJ sources.
Federal law enforcement officials had notified congressional committees that a technical glitch affected thousands of FBI cellphones between Dec. 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017. This meant that 5 months’ worth of texts would be missing from Strzok and Page, both of whom are under scrutiny after it was revealed that the former members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team exchanged anti-Trump texts during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Hannity said sources at the DOJ told him they have begun to recover some of the texts from that time period. Specific content from those texts has not been released.
The missing messages have caused problems for the Justice Department inspector general’s office.
Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have sent a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz noting that the IG’s office said on Dec. 13 that it had all the messages between Strzok and Page between Nov. 30, 2016, and July 28, 2017.
Lawmakers later learned of the five-month gap.
The lawmakers said they wanted the IG’s office to “reconcile” those two points.
The five-month stretch of missing messages covers a period of time that includes President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the firings of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey and the standing-up of former FBI Director Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 election. (link)
I guess one of the IT techs at the FBI took one of the phones home and asked their teenage kid if they could recover the texts for them. Presto.
love this. 🙂 For that agency to believe that WE believe them, I cannot even begin to fathom how much they underestimate the intelligence of normal Americans.
And they don’t like the fact that Devin Nunes doesn’t trust them to let them see the memo.
Post of the century.
This is why I love that thing at the end of the letter from FBI-DOJ where they subtly invite things to be sent to the OIG instead. LOL. OK, we’ll THING REAL HARD AB…. YES.
I don’t for a second believe that they think that we will believe them. They are quite sure that we would not believe them but that there is nothing we can do about it. They are willing to take the fallout from this ridiculous claim of the glitch because that would be easier to handle than the actual content of these texts.
What this tells me is that the artificial infrastructure of Comey-recruited black hats and enablers is bending, breaking and crumbling. You can count on the fact that the entire chain of enablers who tried to pull this are now headed for the basement. BOOM. Sunlight hit a bunch of vampires!
This is just like in a dysfunctional organization or company. Good management comes in, and the snakes try to bamboozle them. Then they FAIL. Bye-bye, SNAKES. Have some SUNLIGHT.
”recovered”
🤔 – right 😉
And how many are missing…all cherry picked
Interesting, your reply shows up here but not in my WordPress app……… 🤔💩
bye
LOL…….
(bye)
Ziiggii, I’ve noticed this before too…it seems to happen when people aren’t posting with a WP account, their posts don’t show up on the WP Reader.
No it shows up in the reader but not in the messages to me – the little bell icon
Ah, that’s different then…sorry, I misunderstood.
That has happened to me too, though, a few times, and it’s weird.
I’ve had a lot of “weird” the last couple of days… I don’t think it coincidence!
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Wray. I would NEVER play poker against that guy. Now I know where I’ve seen him.
“Good cop.”
what we are witnessing is equal to a high stakes poker game……..
That didn’t take long! Amazing what public communication is doing for this investigation!
#WINNING
I’m trying to remember now, ‘who’ it was that declared the “Text messages are missing”.
Did we ever know who that was?
Did that come from DOJ or FBI.
DOJ I think
this doesn’t look good for the IG either.
How so?
Horowitz ordered those Text messages secured…then learned that they hadn’t been.
Wheatie this calls for white boards to keep everything straight……
Do you think this would happen if we were an unarmed society?
we’d all be in labor camps
If we were an unarmed society, most would have stayed home on November 8, 2016, as BLM surrounded every polling place, NBP-style, with CRS and DHS protecting them. President Hillary would not even hear about the dismissed lawsuits against these “minor problems”.
If we were unarmed we would have been a Japanese territory decades ago.
Matt Gaetz was on Tucker earlier. He linked the memo to the missing texts. It seemed like a gamble at the time. Clearly he already knew they were being recovered and that they are damning.
The messages weren’t recovered – they’ve had them the entire time…. remember the letter asking for OIG to reconcile the 2 different statements and SD’s hint that the white hats are communicating openly through “official” letters.
I agree and they wouldn’t talk about it now unless they had every single message.
Little steps – back and forth
Horowitz needs to write a letter, for all of us to see, explaining the apparent discrepancy.
I truly hope its valid. He is on my good guy list, and I would hate to see him turn out otherwise.
I believe the OIG is back in style, and empowered (to use the words of Trump) “like you wouldn’t believe!”
Sessions and Horowitz got them in the 10 months nobody was paying attention to them. They’ve had that stuff the whole time but allowed them to do that to shake out a few more black hats out into the open.
😉
Golly gee Mr. Wizard, look what I found!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I deleted my BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, so you’ll just have to guess how I feel about Herman Munster with his degree in uranium processing.
This is the best I’ve seen……………….
FBI = Forgotten Backed-up Intelligence
FBI = F’d-up & Bankrupt of Intelligence
Let’s hope so. The FBI has to clean its act up. We do need them.
I hope this is true as well
Told you.
Just missing for a while, the archive system means nothing is gone “by accident” unless it’s deliberately, with multiple steps, “gone by accident”.
Comey’s Tweet following Hannitty report:
Russia threat should unite us, not divide us: “It’s not about Republicans or Democrats. They’re coming after America, which I hope we all love equally… And they will be back, because we remain…that shining city on the hill, and they don’t like it. “ Me (Senate Intel 6/8/17)
6:25 PM – 24 Jan 2018
now it’s kumbaya, because his a$$ is about to get burnt off…weasel
This tweet looks somewhat like a rebuttal to Sundances tweet sent to Comey earlier this evening………..Sundance rattled Comeys cage?
I suspect that hearing about those missing now not missing texts may have rattled his cage.
I also suspect that Sundance is a nightly read for Jimmy…And he is probably starting to sweat the lettuce.
Should we tell him the 80s called?
Russia Russia Russia, the Russians are coming.
Comey may as well say ” Marsha Marsha Marsha”
Lol
The Curtains are calling, jim…………………..
Curtain call for Comey?
Perjury curtain coming down on the showboat.
Beautiful PHC…………..
“If the optics around bill clinton’s tarmac meeting with loretta lynch were bad, this is a hundred times worse.” Really? Asking someone who they voted for? Who was that bimbo seemingly reporting that as obstruction of justice. Compared to clinton/lynch? really?
Some mindless twit who drank the kool-aid years ago and had a connected parent who got her the job.
everything at CTH makes sense, and I desperately want to believe
but this “patience, it’s all part of the plan, 3D chess” mantra has to pay off at some point
dominoes need to start falling soon (firings, special prosecutors, indictments, etc…)
Well, if Hannity says so, then it must be true.
Putz.
How ’bout txts from the burner phones? Have them as well?
Anon sources. Black hat hunting. Leakers beware.
They all were warned.
Lol. Someone punked the FBI. The Good Guys had these texts all along, imho, yet permitted the FBI to hang themselves out to dry. Again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Lisa Page. Relax. From what I understand, skinny white girls with misguided superiority complexes and zero scruples tend to do very well in federal prison. The larger, more brutal inmates generally tend to not attack them, or take their stuff away from them, especially when they find out you snitched on the first black president. Cause you know you’re going to be the first to roll, Lisa. Menopause behind bars is a scary thing. Aging parents, no man of your own, just awful. Do it, Lisa. Call Jeff Sessions. Save yourself, Lisa. Strzok never loved you. He’ll sell you out if they offer him the deal. Jeff is a fair man. Call him tomorrow.
These MSM dems (especially the ones shown in the montage) think they have some explosive story to trap the president with. They are behaving like Joy Behar on the View. Just wait till the indictments truly start to move and they will be running for cover.
