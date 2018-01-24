January 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #370

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
False Flag breaking on CNN – Trump asked McCabe who he voted for. Washington (Com) Post. They are getting scared!
This story is already pegged for the front page of the Minneapolis StarTribune for tomorrow morning via WAPO syndication. Seems like a non-story to me…who cares if the President asked him who he voted for.
Exactly. So predictable. They are panicking.
Just say he did…which I doubt…..So what
OBSTRUCTION!!!!!
Did McCabe say it made him “nauseous”, too?
The Liberals still refuse the obvious.. Uranus now rules the Age of Aquarius.. No matter what they try they will be thwarted.. It’s in the stars..
We are now on the flip side.. We just finished 1967, the summer of love. 2017.. Liberals made it the summer of hate. 1968.. A tumultuous year for conservatives.. 2018.. Will be a tumultuous year for Leftists..
Just like climate on our planet.. So goes our solar system’s journey through the Milky Way.. And the Milky Way through the Heavens.. Spinning and dancing with other galaxies in synchronicity.. God’s Grand Design.. It all balances out.. The answers to the mysteries of our Universe are right in front of us.. You can even find answers in a patch of seaweed floating on the ocean.. You just have to open your mind’s eye and look..
Interesting. Yeah, the past 50 years have been pretty much a farce when it comes to the Peace and Love thang.
Sunny, in the ’60’s when it all changed from “tell it like it is” to “if it feels good, do it”, it all got co-opted and went to hell.
It’s not like we thought, but I would venture to say that the sun is beginning to shine in.
+1
It is and always was a lie, based on a false religious belief in ‘astrology.’
Who is to say that heavenly bodies do not have influence.. Can we mere mortals influence others? It is all of God’s Creation.. Is it not..? It is man’s fallibility that makes it into a religion..
Hey, Tex… 😉
Ahh.. you are a clever one..
🤙
Love this one, Citizen, thank you for posting!
.N.O. .D.A.C.A.!!
LikeLike
Yes to DACA
D-Deporting
A-All
C-Criminal
A-Aliens
“The Dems have just learned that a Shutdown is not the answer”!
That is PT45’s code for ….don’t try that sh** again.
no daca, no deals, http://theremembranceproject.org/nodaca/
Decided to have a little fun with Mr. Rhodes!
LikeLiked by 11 people
The guy’s too wimpy to own a gun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Being the typical gun control leftie, he likely employs body guards who carry, though.
well… he does play with a water pistol in the tub when he isn’t playing with the rubber ducky…..
The arrogance of this guy to literally ignore the news cycle for the last month. WOW.
LikeLike
If i ever have trouble coming up with a good smackdown, I’m calling on you!
LikeLike
WOW flepore, tell it Brother !!!
LikeLike
I give James Woods a lot of credit for coming out and saying he was wrong. I have noticed a few like him doubted and they just went on acting like it never happened.
I have to say he has become my favorite actor the more I see him tweet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it Patti. LOL
All of our police horses should be trained to do that to protesters and antifa, like the war horses from long ago were trained.
Poor Crying 😭 Chuck! The DACA “Kids” decided to show up in front of his home in Brooklyn! I even offered to help!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Flep you keep me in stitches all the time with your humor………..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome, Flep!!!
I still like head clown Schumer better 🤡
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t forget his fake tears. Cryin’ Chuck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Love my President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gosh it’s exciting to watch this house of cards start to wobble. Can’t wait till the Hillary Card lands butt down on the Obama Card.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Big Joker and Little Joker?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember that card game “War” we played as kids?
Think I’ll teach it to some little kids I know. It’d be fun to play that again, been a while.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect, Sunny! Easy game, There is a winner and a loser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and it’ll be extra fun for me to be thinking about the Big Picture from time to time as we play. hehe.
A good time can be had by all, all around.
Queen of Farts…
Forgive me. It’s late.
Mick Mulvaney tells employees CFPB will no longer ‘push the envelope’
“It is not appropriate for any government entity to ‘push the envelope’ when it comes into conflict with our citizens,” he wrote, citing the potential for businesses to fail and employees to be laid off when the bureau sues a company.
The bureau will be reviewing all its activities to avoid doing so, Mulvaney wrote.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/mick-mulvaney-tells-employees-cfpb-will-no-longer-push-the-envelope/article/2646871
Quicken loans has to be feeling pretty good they were sued in 2015 and have been fighting it . The CEO refers to the feds as extortionists
breifly outlined here https://seekingalpha.com/news/2436596-quicken-loans-fights-back-at-the-feds
From the above link.
•In its complaint, Quicken says Justice based its settlement demands on a sampling of 55 out of 246K loans and found defects too small to even call rounding errors. The government used similar procedures against the publicly traded names, relying on a Civil War-era law allowing for triple damages if there are any errors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
some dipstick bureaucrat probably saw an American Flag hanging in theses 55 offices.
Now…if we can just get a full audit of the FED – including Ft Knox….
And, some “film at 11” of Perp walks into the sunset…
Besides: Chucky’ S set it up so we have 3 weeks to dump all this do-do on his desk before the next due-date comes up, eh?… Sit down and hang on….this is getting into uncharted levels of fun… Who has the popcorn concession?…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jordan Peterson, the U of Toronto Psychology Prof who has been Red Pilling Gen Z in Canada and the U.S. for months now, had Standing Room Only crowds of mainly young people listening to his lectures in London this week after his take down of the ditzy Lefty during the interview for Channel 4 London. (interview is at link- it’s like a Culture Wars Ideological Boxing Match).
Something I did not know about him is he’s a Christian. This is great news, especially as far as Western Europe goes. Wish he could go to Sweden and Germany.
That interview has made his message go viral- Yes!
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2018/01/the-curious-star-appeal-of-jordan-peterson/
Here’s another little video of him reflecting on that interview, and what was actually happening in his mind while it was going on. https://youtu.be/kZEi3QSXlCo
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole Post “Cathy- Meltdown” interview is about 2 hours long. The link for the whole interview is posted at the excerpt you’ve posted here, Star.
We are So.Blessed. that we’re Fighting the Battle *effectively* on *two* fronts this week: Politically AND Culturally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I am So.Glad. that this guy’s from Canada because, truth be told, their election of Trudeau and his insane BS up there got me a little antsy. That is one loooong border we share with them.
We need Canadians to Wake Up just as much as we need Americans to Wake Up.
There’s gotta be ONE safe/sane continent in the world. I’d be pleased as punch if it’s the one we all live on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you haven’t already, I highly recommend watching these videos. The interesting aspect is that I was unaware of is how leftist don’t actually believe in the existence of the truth, but rather think of the world as a battle of narratives. This interview shows exactly how this moronic way of thinking blows up. Some cleaver person needs to come up with a simple method for “how to foil those that don’t believe in the truth but are entitled to our own truth”. This also reminds me of how the Obama Administration was fighting ISIS as a battle of narratives instead of actually doing anything. How stupid can it get?
It is so heartening that young people are filling auditoriums to hear him speak. One of the powerful messages he expressed in that interview was that young men are behaving like children and their girlfriends and wives are taking care of them (because women who want children have a shorter timeline to establish themselves before childbearing). He calls both sexes out, that the males need to grow up and the females need to seek out strong men. Perhaps we are witnessing another cultural sea change.
April Ryan had a heart attack this evening after reading this article! Sorry to inform CTH that she no longer will be available to ask Sarah race baiting questions!
From the article linked above:
“America has got one of the best presidents ever,” Museveni said Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak.”
LikeLiked by 16 people
I warn you in advance not to be drinking by your computer while watching this video. I couldn’t stop laughing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Taiwan. This used to happen all the time there. Maybe it still does, I dunno. My Taiwanese roommates used to tell me it was just the “growing pains” of a Democracy. Crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Crikey, you are on a roll tonight, Felice.
First you urge Gentle Ben Rhodes to self-shoot, then offer to run April’s campaign.
I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😜😜
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just made the mistake to watch the video again! I need napkins to whip away the tears 😭from laughing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a classic. I have never seen a chamber fight with poisoned spears!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April running for President of their country brings out the spears, chairs and anything that isn’t bolted down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make Uganda Great Again!
Nobody respects weak!
Case in point…Obama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fle- I sure hope you tweeted this to her!
Checkout my two tweets above!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The anti-Trump talking point for two years is ‘he will never get funding agreement for the wall’.
Now President Trump has shown how he will do exactly that.
Anybody who thinks that Mexico will not end up paying for it has not been paying attention to how the President operates.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hopefully, for Mexicans, Mexico will pay for it by having their elites being cast down from their corruption, and their people paid an honest wage for honest work. No more PRI populist garbage (think Bernie). Pray for Mexico, seriously.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mexico has already paid for the wall by all of these factories returning to the US. Not to mention, no more Chinese steel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! And the cartels!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I continue be amazed at the technological naivete being uttered by our “intelligence agencies ” . Fifty-K e-mails lost ? At a time when everyone already knows everything they’ve ever posted to the web exists on a server somewhere ? At a time when the NSA scans every interpersonal communication made by Americans 24/7/365 ? Seems POTUS Trump is far more correct than the media will ever acknowledge . GO PDJT !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Many are saying the FBI missing text scandal is the Watergate scandal on steroids.
-Branco-
LikeLiked by 6 people
I absolutely love Sarah! She kicks ass on Twitter! The same way our men and women are kicking ass in Syria 🇸🇾 and throughout the ME!
LikeLiked by 8 people
President has the pedal on the floor…not letting the swamp keepers come up for air
LikeLiked by 3 people
Schumer’s on MSNBC Rachel now, comparing the Dreamers to people who came thru Ellis Island.
And he’s a rep. from NYC, where sooooo many people’s relatives came thru Ellis Island.
Sorry Chuckie, too many of your constituants know you’re FoS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s going to be very, very interesting to see at what point the lib commentators jump ship. This is a concrete block tied to their feet. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. I’m talking to you Rachel Maddow. I’m talking to you Chris Matthews. I’m talking to you Lawrence O’Donnell. I have no beef with you for being liberals. Two sides to every coin. But look at the minefield you’re wandering into. There are certainly situations where it might be honorable to go boom, and take one for the team. This doesn’t look like it’s one of them. Save yourselves. Save your careers. There will be another day. Turn on them. Savage them. They’re not on your team. They are scum criminals, and no matter what you do, that’s what’s going to come out. Don’t go down with the criminal ship that you had nothing to do with. Your liberal goals are honorable, even if they’re batshit crazy. Save yourselves. You can’t save these people. Lose their phone numbers. Block their calls. Save yourselves. There is still room for you on the Trump train. Hop aboard. Love your country again. It’s going to happen with or without you. And I guarantee you it’s fun to be on the winning team. Luv, starfck
LikeLiked by 3 people
excellent point..watching MSNBC and CNN tonight, one can see some doubts but mostly still parroting the party line…the key to spinning stories onto these idiots seems to be just throwing shit out there..there’s only 60 minutes per show, so if we can throw 55 minutes of crap, thatll leave just 5 minutes of the real scandalous stuff which destroys them
so today, they pile on story after story of nothingburgers— comey was questioned by mueller…sessions was—hmm thats 10 minutes there..what else we got—um trump asked mccabe what his favorite baseball team is, wray threatened to quit if he didn’t get a prime parking spot..well, that’s 40 minutes there…need some more bullshit…hmm
when they do figure things out and realize theyve been screwed theyll all jump together…itll be hilarious, and glorious, and if gps payments to journalists are revealed it’ll be doubly so
one would think that being wrong so many times would embarrass them, perhaps make them humble and self aware enough to try to couch their positions…but no..they stridently sail into the storm
because history has told them theres no danger to being egregiously wrong..or to blatantly lie…dan rather hasnt stopped working…brian williams has a show… every idiot who screwed up the election coverage still works…shit, john dean shows up as an eminence grise
there’s no incentive to be honest journalists so why bother
It’s gonna be mighty interesting to see what happens to these people who’ve been the Mouthpieces of Corruption.
They’ve got some big choices to make.
Dan does it again. A few days late but he makes his point to a big audience.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/dan-bongino-hannity-dont-discount-name-john-carlin-connection-obama-white-house-video/
Earlier SD was commenting on Laura Interuptus (Ms. Hannity) in the “Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Justice Department Issues…” article. Well low and behold first comment at the end of the above Dan/Hannity link was the following:
Americat • an hour ago
“John Carlin”… Dan Bongino was determined to make this point…
So that’s why… the link to the “White House…”
And that is why Hannity immediately interrupted Bongino…
and did not let him speak again!
Over the Target…! ! John Carlin.. the link…
…Former Assistant Attorney General 4/13 – 10/16
Thank you again for your insights, Dan Bongino….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maybe Hannity’s saving it for next time to keep the viewership and the ratings up.
So is Crying Chuck gonna go for another shutdown? Lol
It seems that way after his “tough” talk about “he wall is off the table”
Need more 🍿🍿🍿
LikeLiked by 3 people
Definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome!
President trump should absolutely NOT talk to Mueller at this point… All he has left is his flimsy obstruction charge and time is running out on him on the charges coming his way
LikeLiked by 2 people
The same Party that says we need more illegal aliens and legal immigrants from third world countries is also promoting abortion on a massive scale. A thinking person might conclude that they are trying to slowly replace enough of the native population to put their precious Party in power permanently.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good thinking, Joe.
In fact, I will use that every time I am asked anything by a left-wing bot, or person.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us.
just looking over some of the new released lovers texts…was Page offered an ‘exit strategy’ job for $600,000 a year in white collar firm if she agreed to join the Mueller probe?
am i reading this correctly? am i dreaming?
Sundance, help!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
People were inundating his (and Feinstein’s) office today with calls saying they were NOT Russian Bots.
Good idea, actually.
I mean if they’re so foolish that they actually need to be corrected…..and apparently, they are!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Again – About My Dog….
YES, HE BIT 24 PEOPLE.
IN RESPONSE TO ALL THE RECENT
E-MAILS ABOUT OUR DOG, I am SICK AND TIRED OF ANSWERING QUESTIONS ABOUT HIM.
YES, HE BIT:
6 PEOPLE WEARING OBAMA T-SHIRTS…
4 PEOPLE WEARING HILLARY T-SHIRTS…
2 CAR DRIVERS WITH BERNIE SANDERS BUMPER STICKERS…
9 TEENAGERS WITH PANTS HANGING PAST THEIR ASS CRACKS…
2 FLAG BURNERS…
AND……… A KNEELING FOOTBALL PLAYER.
SO FOR THE LAST TIME…
THE DOG IS NOT FOR SALE!
AND NO, I DO NOT APPROVE OF HIS SMOKING, BUT HE SAYS IT HELPS GET THE “BAD TASTE” OUT of his mouth.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lurved that!
[…]
The Rockefeller Commission and the Church Committee had recently launched investigations that revealed decades of illegal operations by the CIA and the FBI. The Watergate scandal directed media attention at these secret operations served as a proximate cause for these ongoing investigations. […[
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safari_Club
The quote is from a much longer article about an international coalition operating in Africa, early/mid 1970’s. The Watergate, CIA/FBI illegal operations, caught my attention.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUFPW7IX4AADgeK?format=jpg
LikeLiked by 2 people
Top gun president and his lady!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha ha! That’s great.
I’m a little late with this cartoon, which symbolizes Trump’s first year as president. It was a very successful year. Trump has brought jobs back to America. He appointed a conservative Supreme Court justice. He has turned away from bad trade deals and enforced of our borders while standing against illegal immigration. His tax-reducing bill is…
https://grrrgraphics.com/trumps-maga-magic
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bahhahahaha!, I’ve been waiting for that one!,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m getting tired of hearing pundits speculating on the motives of the FBI & DOJ officials that broke the law and conspired to clear Clinton and frame Trump. The line I keep hearing is that they did it because they didn’t like Trump and didn’t think he should be president. No, that’s not the motive. Their motive was that, as loyal Party members, they had no choice but to protect the Party. Since President Trump is an existential threat to the Party, he must be destroyed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually it’s called treason
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone please get this in Sundance’s hands directly via Twitter, or I’m not sure if he reads the comments. Please tell him to use or publish how he sees fit. THIS IS SUPER-IMPORTANT!!!! I would much appreciate it and love you guys, I got permabanned on twitter so I don’t talk with Sundance anymore, but I’ve been here at CT every day since before the first primary and lived and suffered and was overjoyed through it all!! God Bless President Trump and this fantastic website!!
Anyway, here it goes… I think I’ve got this figured out. Sundance is fond of the meme: “Start asking the right f’ing questions.” Indeed.
This leads me all the way back to Nunes and his 3-22-17 press conference. Nunes looked like he had seen a ghost. He was genuinely shook up. So the question is, what did Nunes see that got him so shaken up?? I believe he HAD SEEN THE HAMMER!!! He reviewed the illegal NSA spy file on Donald Trump FROM 2014 OR EARLIER!!!!
Let me explain. We know from declassified FISA court opinion that 702 abuse had been going on all the way back to 2011 at least. This was a system-wide corruption. This is A CONFIRMED FACT.
Enter Larry Klayman and his Newsmax article from 3-19-17 which contained a ton of relevant info and an open plea to Nunes and the intel committee (before which Comey was slated to testify on 3-20-17, the next day). In this article, Klayman lays out what he had done with his whistleblower, NSA/CIA Dennis Montgomery. Klayman states that he went directly to James Baker, chief counsel for Comey (these names ringing a bell yet??!!) and was able to work an immunity deal with the assistance of Senior DDC Judge Royce Lambert w/ AUSA (Lambert is important later). Klayman is founder of Judicial Watch and now President of Freedom Watch. He is not 4chan or infowars. He’s a serious guy who has done serious litigation in serious courts. Anyway, the CIA/NSA whistleblower Montgomery, Klayman’s client, has 600 million pages of documents and 47 hard drives and he turns these over to the FBI. He gives testimony FOR HOURS under oath and this is videotaped in front of FBI special agents. Montgomery details how the CIA/NSA had created intel/blackmail files on John Roberts, 150+ judges, politicians, and notable businessmen (Donald Trump’s name was expressly referenced as one who was under surveillance way back in the day!!)
3-20-17 House Intel committee hearing is held and Comey testifies. Of course, dummies ask him no questions about Montgomery or what Larry Klayman pleaded with them to ask about.
3-21-17: Klayman, as President of Freedom Watch, sends an official letter detailing everything about the illegal NSA/CIA surveillance programs and his client’s information DIRECTLY TO NUNES and copying the entire House Intel Cmte. Later that day, Nunes gets a mysterious phone call while he is traveling with an aide. Without telling anyone where he is going, he exits the car and gets into another car and heads to the White House. There an unknown source, in the White House SCIF, shows him certain intelligence/classified docs. Nunes goes back to Capitol. Then later in the day he heads back to the White House once again to personally brief Trump on what he saw.
3-22-17: Nunes, w/o consulting with his colleagues or anyone on intel cmte, holds an impromptu presser, he looks frankly scared and bewildered. Very shaken. He makes vague references to “unmasking” and “Trump people” that had nothing to do with Russia.
But I don’t think this is what shook up Nunes. WHAT SHOOK NUNES UP WAS THE DATES OF THE INTEL HE WAS LOOKING AT, raw 702 data from way before 2014 on Trump!!!!
I mean think of the alternative, if he saw some stuff, 702 wise, in the election/post-election timeframe would that cause alarm bells to go off, would that cause him to act like this, Comey, the day before, literally just testified AT LENGTH about a counter-intelligence investigation going on so IT WOULD MAKE SENSE that there would be that kind of 702 search data, even if there might be some questionable unmasking activity it wouldn’t shock the conscience so to speak.
But would RIVET NUNES is if he looked at intel/blackmail files on Trump that went to way before he was a candidate. What would further SHOCK THE CONSCIENCE is that if some of this raw intel on the US 702 side was eventually placed in a “certain dossier” and recycled from US intelligence to Kremlin spies, then thru a Brit intel cutout, then back into the US intel community!!!! I think it’s the only thing that makes sense.
Night of 3/22: McCain attacks, says congress is compromised and a “select committee” should be appointed to look at this.
3/23-26: Swamp creatures attack from all over, including Graham et al.
3/27: Schiff demands that Nunes recuse himself from chairing this investigation. Other attacks/criticisms follow, but you get the drift.
3/28: MoveOn.org filed an ethics complaint against Nunes, shortly thereafter investigation opens. Not clear if an actual member of Congress submitted a complaint as well.
12/7: Ethics complaint against Nunes is dropped completely.
12/9: We first hear about Strzok/Page and the drip drip drip of FBI/DOJ corruption continues to proceed apace until it’s now a firehose…
Finally, remember I said that Klayman used Senior Judge of DDC Royce Lambert to help HIS WHISTLEBLOWING CLIENT Montgomery come forward and secure and immunity deal?? That means LAMBERT KNOWS ALL about the illegal 702 stuff, you don’t think he mentioned that to certain judge friends on the DDC??!! Over drinks or lunch or hushed in chambers?? Now look at the recent unusual recusals on KEY CASES in the DDC. Flynn’s case went to Judge Sullivan (same judge who destroyed Obama in the IRS targeting case); and FusionGPS Congressional subpoena case went to Judge Leon (judge who destroyed NSA in illegal surveillance case brought by NONE OTHER THAN LARRY KLAYMAN). It is almost impossible for a federal judge to recuse themselves. Two so close together in the same district/timeframe, almost unheard of. Powers that are behind the scenes are moving, I sincerely doubt these recusals are voluntary. Especially with Flynn. Are you telling me that ALL OF A SUDDEN, after months with Flynn’s case and listening to him plead guilty in open court, the judge, all of a sudden, realizes there is a big conflict here??!! It’s a joke.
Anyway, what do you think?? I think the only thing that makes sense is that Flynn was shown THE HAMMER. And Trump’s illegal surveillance/blackmail/702 file going back before 2014 at least. Only logical way to explain Nunes’ reaction, imho.
Abbas is all bent out of shape because his personal Swiss bank accounts are going to run dry without U.S. monies flowing to the “Palestinians”….
Abbas seeks EU support amid acrimony with Trump
January 23, 2018 by Christine Douglass-Williams
“Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas will seek EU support in Brussels on Monday amid bitter acrimony with the United States….Abbas is now turning to EU “to officially recognise the state of Palestine ‘as a way to respond’ to US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/abbas-seeks-eu-support-amid-acrimony-with-trump
Varney telling it like it is!
For the past few weeks, at least, I’ve had a ‘feeling’ that Flynn might be ‘Q’ – just don’t know why it came upon me. I expect that will cause various Treepers to fall off limbs (by laughing so hard they lose their grip) – and that ‘Q’ him/her self will have a little giggle.
Perhaps it is because of all the upside down hanging I do? Blood clouding the brain and all that!
Is it too soon to say Drudge sucks?
The banner headline with a picture of Mueller screams “COLLISION COURSE: CONGRESS TIGHTENING NOOSE ON INVESTIGATION”. It links to a Pollute-ico (Drudge’s most reliable source lately it seems) article implying that the growing heat on Mueller and Co. is merely retribution by the GOP, nothing more to it beyond politics.
Yeah, too soon. Trump just had dinner with Drudge a few weeks ago, it’s all good!!! Please see my very long post above and get the info to Sundance directly if you can! thanks
“Reap what you sow” seems appropriate.
If you pander to ungrateful law-breakers, what the heck do you expect when you don’t fulfill their outrageous and unrealistic expectations??
http://media.breitbart.com/media/2018/01/AP_18023829199253-640×422.jpg,
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/23/watch-dreamers-storm-schumers-new-york-city-home-demand-amnesty-now/
