Audio of President Trump Media Discussion – January 24th 2018…

Prior to departure to Davos for the World Economic Forum, President Trump discussed current events with reporters. Audio only:
The teeth gnashing and pearl clutching about POTUS sitting down with Mueller is giving me whiplash.
According to Dershowitz and Jarret have stated that he can’t not meet with him. He can however have his lawyers negotiate strict parameters. Dershowitz went as far as saying one of those she be “here will be no questions regarding decision to fire Mueller as it falls under Article II powers of the office.
POTUS rightly said, “based on he counsel of my attorneys” which of course all of the screaming anchors fail to mention.
it’s good. he seems to have those fluttering nurds under control.
Thanks NJF. That’s good to know. That’s exactly why POTUS made the statement about consulting with his lawyers.
As far as the issues with DACA and Mueller, I was glad I listened to the entire audio. The president made his position very clear. It’s up to the dems whether or not DACA exists and if they don’t work with him, DACA will go away but NO wall means NO DACA.
LOL… And not only did the wall get 10′ taller……. it just cost 10B more!
#SchumerShutDown whammy!
The President is a master of this and it is still confounding to friends and enemies. I remember an enraged Dobbs and Coulter right after he said “ whatever the good people in this room come up with …I’ll sign anything…I will take all the heat”….I couldn’t stop laughing at their unhinged reaction…literaly screaming….The President is over the Atlantic smiling right now…
smiling like a Fox
That was masterful. I hope conservative politicians and hopefuls are taking notes. Every day he puts on a clinic on how to handle the Left.
Don Lemon of CNN just stated that FOX News is “State run television, or the Trump channel”…
We live in amazing times fellow treepers.
The next 7 years of President Trumps administration is going to definitely toughen my skin – more power to My President – THIS President in powerful motivation for me! If he can handle a 24/7 MSM and Liberal barrage, and risk his physical and mental health for my well being as an American…well “C’mon Man!” Is my bad day REALLY that bad?
Bring on what ever “muh russian” collusion (oops I mean obstruction…I think) special council questions mueller and the boyz want to try. IF it goes south tell me where we meet…
Media saying Melania not going because of the stripper scandal over stormy daniels
John Kerry Tells Palestinian Official in London – “Trump Will Not Remain in Office Long”
They are PLOTTING
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/john-kerry-meets-palestinian-fatah-leader-london-says-trump-will-not-remain-office-long/
Trying to post this:
And here I was thinking that just maybe Kerry was on the outskirts…Look like he is in the middle of the muck
