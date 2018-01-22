Rep. Dave Joyce On Intel Memo: “Americans will be surprised how bad it is”…

Representative Dave Joyce (R-OH), told Fox News Monday the House intelligence committee plans on releasing the document, but warned that once Americans see it they’ll “be surprised how bad it is.”
“heads should roll”………….how many times have we heard that before.
They are getting people used to the idea that job loss will be a sufficient punishment
Cant wait for the #headswillroll to start trending
Then when they fire the people who are retiring anyways, everybody will be happy, and they can shove the rest under the rug.
Wrong. Just stop.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-department-may-have-something-big-in-the-works-over-9000-sealed-indictments_2401511.html
As of Dec. 22, 2017, there were 9,294 sealed indictments, according to data collected by researchers and gathered from the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service of the federal judiciary. [u]The number of indictments filed in less than three months is in stark contrast to previous years.[/u] According to a 2009 report from the Federal Judicial Center, in all of 2006, there were only 1,077 sealed indictments, and these were about 0.96 percent of all criminal cases that year.
Sealed indictments are typically used in prosecuting individuals or criminal networks in cases where revealing names could lead individuals to flee or destroy evidence.
Oh give it a bloody rest with the 10,000 sealed indictments nonsense…we are discussing roughly 15 people here…stop reading the twitter prophecies, you wont be disappointed so often.
LOL
Sounds like you are the one who is disappointed, my good sir. What part about…”according to data collected by researchers and gathered from the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service of the federal judiciary”….didn’t you understand?
You are beyond naive to think that the DOJ has 10,000 sealed indictments for government employees, as the twitter prophets profess.
These will be immigration related.
They did not say WHAT the indictments were in reference to. Calm down.
I am afraid you are wrong. There are about 300 people involved in all of this, from the FBI, DOJ, CIA, judges, bundlers, financiers, etc. Crimes range from treason, sedition, child trafficking, human trafficking, illegal drug and arms sales, and money laundering.
You need to open your eyes. Maybe you are evidence as to what this needs to move slowly. People will not be able to comprehend this.
Have you asked yourself “Why did they protect and support Hillary, to the extent that they could go to jail over it?”
The Russia collusion story is just the tip of the iceberg. They did all they could to protect her, hoping she would win so they could cover up their hundreds of others crimes. The Russia/unmasking/wiretapping/spying story IS the cover up.
Names please
It is not 1 indictment per person.
One person may get up to 25 indictments.
and most are for petty crimes; and in districts other than the Washington DC Swamp……..get real.
Ok Bob stop throwing your feather boa on the ground……
Here is the link to the sealed indictments, inclding their State and District
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mIIJxDdeC5aQO07k1OA9LqX0laKdskoq/view?usp=drivesdk
You will notice there are 5000 sealed indictments…not 9200…you cant add ” updated” numbers together…the update is the total.
See the formula in the lower right, yellow highlighted cell. Whoever did this spreadsheet is a moron. Why not just put the damn total and hide the formula?
Well look…about 20% of the total are in the California Districts. Doubt these have anything to do with illegals. More likely pedos and traffickers and their Hollywood customers.
Or drug dealers, or NAZIs, or KKK, or white collar crime, maybe even ANTIFA or BLM.
Could be anyone…especially illegal aliens.
Treeper Alert: Never forget
Troll Team ZERO.
• TheCleaner: “getting people used to…”
Agreed
He may be a troll, but he has a good point. The only thing all those indictments prove is that the U.S. Attorneys and their assistants, and our law enforcement officers have been very busy under U.S. A.G. Jeff Sessions.
We do not know what crimes they are pursuing with all those sealed indictments. And we won’t know until they are opened in court.
This is most likely simply the difference between Democrat Law and Order under Obama’s A.G.s Holder and Lynch and Republican Law and Order under Trump’s A.G. Jeff Sessions.
Yes, heads SHOULD roll, but they never do, do they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well everything in those documents has been known to Sessions, Rosey and Wray for months and months, but the only head that has rolled is Comeys, who Trump personally decapitated.
Why would heads roll after they release documents the DOJ has had for over a year if they havent rolled yet?
Does Sessions need somebodys permission to fire these Traitors?
The actual outrage should be that nobodys head has rolled.
Patience. It takes a while to uncover, undo, and prosecute 8 years of subversion and treason. Come back in a year or two with your outrage if no one has been perp-walked yet.
You must be a Democrat
Treeper Alert: Never forget
Troll Team ZERO.
• TheCleaner
I think they believe the Obama appointed inspector general report will give them the political cover they need to shut up the Dems. I’m hoping that’s the strategy anyway. The big difference in all of this is Trump. This is not your father’s Oldsmobile, so to speak.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its not even head rolling…it’s eye rolling.
LikeLike
Treeper Alert: Never forget
Troll Team ZERO.
• TheCleaner
I won’t be surprised
Will the sheep even care?
NO.
Well we at the Treehouse will not be surprised. Our tree is big, beautiful and full of like minded, yet independent thinkers. I do believe it’s the biggest tree God ever made.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Stop the teasing!
Release or shut up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
At least he didn’t say tick tock. Agree, sick of the hype.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Almost like we’re being played.
Nah, they wouldn’t do that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Americans will be surprised how bad it is but not the least bit surprised that we aren’t charging anyone with any crimes for us because MUH WASHINGTON.
LikeLike
Even if people ARE charged, it won’t make much difference as most Democrat voters have no idea whatsoever who the players are. Also, no doubt the media will muddy the waters, giving the impression that it is lowly office staff or Republicans being charged.
The Democrat party banks on the stupidity of their supporters, and rightfully so.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t we love to see this?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love to see COPS: Special Washington Edition
Obama dragged out from under a parked van by his feet . . .
Hillary counting backwards from 100 with her finger touching her nose on the side of a highway, viewed through a dash cam . . .
Huma running through bushes and getting pulled off a chain-link fence . . .
Wasserman Shultz getting tazered (just because) . . .
Bill Clinton pulled out of a crack/prostitute house in his undies . . .
And John Podesta running naked down a back alley before being pulled down by a large German Shepherd.
Must Watch TV.
LOL
⇧
I want what he’s having.
Lol
Thanks a lot Mike. I just laughed so hard I wet my pants.
LikeLike
Who is that between Huma and Lynch?
LikeLike
Pizza Pedesta
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whom, as you will note, is wearing a bracelet, ankle type.
LikeLike
That’s Podesta the Molesta, enjoying some pizza.
LikeLike
Ben Garrison has been on a roll !
Like many of you I follow this horrific treasonous crime closely. I was a skeptic, but close observation and knowing the honesty of our President, am persuaded that he really does “have this.” Quit running along the sidelines and join me in the bleachers for the forthcoming show.
Nemesis was the Greek goddess of vengeance for the hubristic. The Greeks were terrified of her. Watch her work for the next couple of weeks and find out why!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not charging anyone? Au contraire…
SESSIONS DOJ HAS FILED OVER 9,000 SEALED INDICTMENTS SINCE OCT. 2017
This is approx. 9X the normal annual average.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-department-may-have-something-big-in-the-works-over-9000-sealed-indictments_2401511.html
Quote: “As of Dec. 22, 2017, there were 9,294 sealed indictments, according to data collected by researchers and gathered from the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service of the federal judiciary. Sealed indictments are typically used in prosecuting individuals or criminal networks in cases where revealing names could lead individuals to flee or destroy evidence.”
Until I see perp walks against the deep state I will assume those indictments are against pot smokers.
Bngo.
I know you jest. Understand, that the AG being anti MJ is not a pogrom against MJ users. The AG’s position to turn away from the Obama approved memorandum is aimed at the finance and banking aspect of the MJ business. I don’t have an answer as to why MJ is still Sched 1, but that fact keeps MJ finances in the minor leagues.
Despite Sessions disapproval of MJ users, state de criminalization is here to stay. Individual consumers need not trip, potato chip.
Pot smokers a flight risk? Shirley you jest sir.
That quote is misleading because we’ve been hearing about some of those sealed indictments for months now, far before December 22, 2017.
How long can an indictment stay sealed before it must be issued? There has to be some kind of time limit.
This delay does not help the prosecutors in getting guilty verdicts. It might even have an adverse effect, like the defense arguing that it took so long to charge the defendant because the AG doesn’t have a case.
If you have the meat, fire up the grill already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We want the public to demand the release of the information. Puts the democrats in a indefensible position to try and stonewall.
Give it time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People like you, ForGodandCountry, who incessantly post this “9,000 sealed indictmentz!!!” garbage make Sundance and the TreeHouse look ridiculous and untrustworthy. Enough already. Are you on a mission to destroy this website’s credibility, by chance?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Mr. Smirky I think. Convert. Obvious Trump hater. Conniver.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will put skeptical cat against him any day….
AMEN!
https://truepundit.com/top-fbi-doj-officials-use-drug-cartel-style-burner-phones-dodge-federal-investigators-lawmakers/
Yup. It seems very clear to me that Obama and crew had his Buddy Brennan running an op to subvert the FBI, and the top of the FBI either knew it or pretended it wasn’t happening.
Nellie Ohr worked for the CIA…..
Exactly! Un-xxxxing-doubtedly! There are going to be CIA prints all over this. But not from the rule-book-following right hand. From the moonlighting, butt-scratching, JFK-scented left hand. JMO, but there is some very bad stuff here. If CIA isn’t cleaned, bad stuff stays hidden like chickenpox virus, waiting for shingles-time again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. BAD.
You can tell how amazing Pompeo is by the way he’s just like “Another day of everything’s great!” Every week I think Trump’s amazing hire “in the news” is better than the last one. Rex Tillerson is hard to beat. But we’ll never really know about Pompeo. I suspect he could be even more awesome than T Rex.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolf Moon: Simple English, please!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been convinced Lisa Page is an operative of some kind, trained to influence people – in this case. Strzok. The good explanation is that she’s just an abused CIA asset. The bad explanation is that beyond that, she’s working more for Obama and Hillary than for “us”.
I was looking for a “tell”, and I see one right here. Very typical influence techniques. I predicted it, and there it is.
My prediction now – if we see the rest of the texts, we’ll see Strzok falling apart under pressure, and Lisa Page basically telling him what to do at critical turns.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read the tweet totally different now and see how much sense your interpretation makes.
“Here are your instructions” she says to the befuddled dimwit.
A lawyer is amazing cover to do this, because they’re basically supposed to be leading the person (coloring testimony is – sadly – their job), but what we’re seeing here is how far she’s pushing into the exact kinds of manipulations that are typically done by people who are NOT lawyers, and have nothing to do with the law. You can see how she’s acting like she’s coaching a witness – giving him excuses, but the wording is pure suggestion.
They PAIRED these two. Strzok has the credentials, PAGE has the agenda. This was extremely well-thought-out. And when if falls apart – crooked lawyer. That’s all she’ll be. The spy part dies. The lines of responsibility end with her. This was VERY professional.
This is what happens when government resources are abused and turned against itself.
Now – ask yourself where ELSE they’ve deployed influence like this. Imagine what other spigots of gold could be opened using this kind of influence. Boggle the mind, it should, said Yoda.
And my bestie w/ testes Rep. Schiff (D-CA) said we’d be too stoopid to understand…
That boy is at the bottom of his bag and it’s EMPTY. 😉
If there was anyone who came down a birth canal the wrong way that would be Schifffffyyy…Love your insights wolf!!!
LMAO! That boy come down SAHDWAYS so ta git da PENCIL NECK and da BANJO EYES goin’, as we say in Wooflan’! 😉
LikeLike
Looked it up and must admit I do not understand.
Can you explain the significance?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Red Sparrow (2018) – IMDb
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2873282/
Mystery · Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to ‘Sparrow School’ a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations.
TY!
Kenya sparrow. Just a joke. Red sparrow (movie coming) is about a Russian femme fatale agent. I have suspected this Lisa Page from the git-go as being a manipulator for Strzok, who seems like WAY too much of a chump to be that high up in counterintelligence, and have been watching for tells. That text right there is CLASSIC. She is trained in influence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So–a Sparrow, or double agent? Think she is ultimately a CIA or other agency asset that’s been embedded in the DOJ?
Thanks for joggin’ my noggin’ on this one Wolf! AWOO!
I make no guesses at this point where her truest (notice I didn’t say true) allegiances lie, or how many turns of the knife there are here. For all we know she’s single, double, triple, 2.5, 2.2, 1.5 – whatever. I hope we never really know the story. But I think it’s imperative that patriots know Pompeo needs strong backing to do whatever he needs to do. Something is up here. She’s basically pushing a chump through his motions. Horrifying! The FBI, playing chump!
Clean-up in aisle two!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting there has been no comment from Strzok’s wife—- silent. Her husband is exposed as having an affair GLOBALLY and not a peep from her.
They’re all stuck in the conspiracy. Once one of them turns then they’re all vulnerable.
Wow. Bet that’s interesting. She may have “been alienated” from him. Important witness, IMO.
LikeLike
Don’t be quick to jump to that conclusion…what better way of “SHOWING AN AFFAIR” for public BUT THE REAL REASON IS FOR PASSING INFORMATION back-in-forth. Has to be done person-to-person. No dropping of important information back-in-forth. The ONLY way to do this was Face-to-Face. Besides, Stzok wifie is going to be having her troubles pretty soon anyway…As someone said…”Look at the wifes”…
She is a chump too. Just look at her face in the pic with mccabe et al marching into the capitol. She looks gaunt and pale indeed. Like she is in wayyyy over her head.
Yup. I agree. There is just a lot of bad to go around on this one.
LikeLike
Agree with the premise but you may want to rethink the “femme fatale” thingy. Whore?
After two or three beers even Lisa Page can look like a femme fatal, especially if she knows the right thingd to say.
Guys are easy.
LikeLike
She’s an “after midnight” kinda gal
LikeLike
In terms of the Airplane! movie: the dirty CIA is trying to dirty the dirty FBI into double dirty.
Now I need Peter Graves and Leslie Nielsen to repeat those lines.
Wolf, you lost me too……
People need to see that Strzok is getting pushed around by this girl. She is NOT some idiot lawyer diversity hire got past the Peter Principle on her looks type. No – she knows how to push this guy’s buttons.
They took NO chances. NONE. It’s an onion – every layer – but the TIMING is all out of sync, and that evidence is building. It started outside with Obama – saying she’s not going to be charged. Then it worked down all the way to the bottom, and at the critical point, somebody said “Use Strzok” because they knew they had to deliver the goods and let Hillary off.
A complete analysis of the relationship of Page and Strzok will tell us everything we need to know. It will reveal the level of preparation – when it all started – etc.
Can I hope that the missing texts between these two, is really much needed evidence that they can not be released, so they had to stall with software story ? I like the whole concept. We know there is a lot we don’t know. I could see it. Like a lawyer leading a witness. Right up O’s alley.
I think you can hope that. I certainly do. But there are other explanations, too. In any case, I think it’s important to shake that tree right now. I trust Wray will do the right thing. So if he can hold onto the fruit cuz he needs it, I’m gonna shake that tree good and hard and see what else falls out! 😉
LikeLike
BP
Green Tie pic…
Coming into focus…
Imho
Very interesting!
That’s solid analysis Wolf. Thanks.
Wolf – any comment on Ohr’s wife getting a HAM radio operator’s license once the parties involved learned of Horowtiz’s investigation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really do not think there is anything that could surprise us now, except maybe that Hillary is some kind of saint. (sarc)
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
https://a.disquscdn.com/get?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpbs.twimg.com%2Fmedia%2FDUKxriZXcAA3D1p.jpg&key=dU3y4hqmjxafB1B36uO-Aw&w=600&h=330
LikeLike
Ooops!
What will be surprising is jail for treasonous behavior.
Look, patience has to do with getting bigger fish, specifically, the puppet masters. Yes, the CIA rogues may get ensnared, but there are those behind them. If the taproot is not cut, this mess will rise again from it. Long term, vigilance is needed to stop this, but for right now, the old crooked roots need to be zeroed in on and cut.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is going after the money, and has been from the moment he got into the White House. The “roots” may not get removed, but he’s going to lay so much steel over them that there’s no chance of them ever becoming weeds ever again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump will just create ” weed-killer” ; )
Weed Killer: “Taking the Money”
They can’t survive without the water.
Jail? They need to be publicly executed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, agree, one hundred percent.
Yeah yeah. Has anything been referred to DOJ for prosecution?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-department-may-have-something-big-in-the-works-over-9000-sealed-indictments_2401511.html
That’s speculation.
LikeLike
Wow. How dismissive of you. What is speculative about it, specifically?
What do any of them have to do with DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA corruption?
Some of the names in those sealed indictments are probably in the aforementioned corrupt institutions just listed.
These deadbeats are either gonna be shown the door or they’re gonna be led out by handcuffs. Either way the corruption gets purged.
Like I said, speculation. None of us know what’s in them.
Exactly right. You don’t know they have nothing to do with FBI/DOJ corruption. Thank you. Meanwhile, the highly unusual activity suggests otherwise. Next?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And ForGodandCountry doesn’t know they have anything to do with FBI/DOJ corruption.
Meanwhile, the highly unusual activity that occurs all across the nation when Trump dumped Obama’s U.S. Attorneys suggests a return to law and order under Trump and Jeff Sessions.
Admittedly, I am speculating that the incredibly unusual number of recently filed sealed indictments are…at least in part…stemming from the known illegalities that have been uncovered involving senior members of the DOJ and FBI. Currently, there is no publicly-known CIA or NSA involved corruption (although I would be highly surprised if there is none).
At the same time, this highly unusual DOJ activity suggests that anyone who thinks the DOJ is sitting on it’s heels is flatly wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT, “This is the calm before the storm” — and the recent cave by Schumer shows that DJT has some impressive leverage and cajones…
Pure BS and speculation, Q tell you to say that in his coded messages? These indictments claims have been around for a good long time, and maybe they are real. But they mean nothing. Sessions and Roesy and Wray are dancing round the maypole as far as I am concerned. Everything is shrouded in obfuscation for a reason, and history is clear, it is not benefiting the good guy’s.
It took comey no time at all to get a sc installed. Rosey says after his boss recuses himself he see’s no reason to install another sc to investigate the investigators while meuller is running all over the place doing cover up and psyops. Then remember that we can not even get a lousy memo released. Ridiculous indeed!
What a joke. All you have to do is look at history, nothing important is going to go down. It will be another file we have to wait 50 years to look at, by which time no one will care because it has gotten so much worse.
I would love to be optimistic and trust our leaders, but I do not past the President.
These 9000+ sealed indictments is a laser dot to a catnip addles feline.
What will be surprising is if We the People ever get to see that memo. Until I actually see it, this is nothing but gaslighting. I agree with the poster above.
Put up or shut up. I’m tired of excuses and tired of the game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I so agree, Tim. We are not all a bunch of snowflakes and pantywaists out here. Just release the blankety-blank memo.
We sill haven’t seen all the JFK stuff.
I am not optimistic.
Any Golfers here? You know a what thousand yarder is. So far the “Big Ugly” hasn’t made it past 25 yards or so.
All these commenters whining “I’m tired of the game”…”we’re all adults, just release the memos”…blah, blah, blah, will be the first and loudest ones blaming Sessions, Trump and your aunt Mamie for not crossing every t and dotting every i if the biggest crime in our history gets pushed aside like old news simply because someone jumped the gun.
What don’t you understand about patience?
I can see you obviously don’t know a damn thing about actually catching a criminal.
This ain’t Law and Order SUV for gods sake!
Real crime doesn’t get solved in an hour.
Grow up.
Thank you for saying this.
Great post!
Nineteen days to three months is what Rep. Joyce said.
When a former prosecutor feels emboldened to says people out to go to jail and what if any of us did that it is getting serious.
He did not say it but Joyce made reference to the “reasonable doubt” standard (I forget his words).
Joyce (IMO) was saying what he read went beyond mere accusations or speculations.
You must be new to following politics.
Politicians say anything to get attention. Following through…Not So Much.
LikeLike
Only voters affiliated with a particular party may vote in its primary. You may choose a party affiliation on the day of the election. If you voted the primary ballot of a different political party at the previous primary, you will complete a statement at your polling place confirming the change in your political party affiliation. Ohio Rev. Code Ann. § 3513.19 http://www.fairvote.org/primaries#congressional_primary_type_by_state
CR’s “liberty score” has no meaning. We need people that can win and vote for Trump.
The only way a candidate can win is by having the most votes. There will never be a perfect candidate. Removing an incumbent RINO is the 1st step. Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason. – Mark Twain
Dave Joyce ain’t one of ’em. He IS a RINO, given this seat directly from Steve LaTourette, in Jeb Bush’s pocket and a NeverTrumper from the get go. I cannot figure out why he is singing now. Something’s up. This guy is my rep and, as I mentioned before, he is NOT a good one.
QUESTION: Do you think the white hats at the DOJ are napping and not taking this seriously? Think no one is going to be held accountable and it’s going to be “same o’ same o” in DC??
Then you don’t know about this…
https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-department-may-have-something-big-in-the-works-over-9000-sealed-indictments_2401511.html
Same link three times in five minutes.
This blog deals with fact patterns, not speculation.
Heads should roll. Will the body be attached?
Liberal America shrugged its shoulders when Hillary and Susan Rice LIED directly to our faces about Benghazi being caused by a YouTube video. Then lied to the parents of the victims.
Liberal America shrugged when the IRS targeted conservative groups.
Liberal America shrugged when Obama sent pads of cash to Iran
Liberal America shrugged when Obama went on an apology tour
Liberal America shrugged when it was discovered that Hillary was using a private email server
Liberal America shrugged when the Clinton’s raked in hundreds of millions for “speaking engagements” to foreign organizations (including Russians!)
Liberal America and the Liberal Media have shrugged after EVERY SINGLE piece of evidence of the left’s evildoing.
Liberal America and the Liberal Media have gone crazy, however, over EVERY SINGLE supposedly misplaced word that Trump or anyone in his family or on his team has ever spoken. They blow everything out of proportion and twist it into what they feel they need to feed their narrative.
The information in the memo has been pretty much available to the public and sure, those of us who are here in the Treehouse and similar organizations, or who are active on Twitter or Reddit, or watch Fox News or listen to conservative radio get it. But the left? The general public? Will they ever truly SEE the TRUTH? I don’t know. I have my doubts. All I can pray is that the right people are now in place to see that justice prevails.
You think it’s just conservatives that come onto this site? Do you think it’s just conservatives that voted for Trump? Who flipped the Rust Belt? There are some liberals (VERY disaffected liberals) that understand what’s going on and want this dealt with as well. The working class who the Dems were supposed to be fighting for understand that the Dems stabbed them in the back, just like conservatives are realizing that the Rs stabbed them in theirs. And confronting this political fraudulence and monied interests behind it for the sake of making our government transparent, honest, and accountable again is the ultimate goal. In this we are united.
There will always be those at the fringes that will never have their minds changed. But Trump is changing hearts and minds. People who sat on the fence and didn’t vote are seeing him get results. There will be those who were lied to who will realize that they were lied to and they will wake up. That time is near. Get ready for the fireworks.
From this past Friday’s Washington Post:
I WASN’T A TRUMP SUPPORTER. I AM NOW
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/i-wasnt-a-trump-supporter-i-am-now/2018/01/19/58abd43a-fca2-11e7-a46b-a3614530bd87_story.html?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.9de124c357e0
@BobBoxBody – I agree with you. There is a hardcore Progressive group that will never change and a huge number of lazy and/or distracted citizens eligible to vote who are simply mind numbed by tv shows and gadgets.
Trump is reaching people nobody expected him to reach.
One yuuuge obstacle is the media. Solid leftist propagandists.
A close 2nd is education. Especially at the HS and College level.
We have a lot of work ahead of us.
@ deplorablebabe- They’ll ask about it if they see big names from the left get perp walked. If not we’ll have to be satisfied with all the changes for the good President Trump is doing.
I, for one, won’t be the least bit surprised. I’ve always knows that Democrats/liberals/progressives/Communists (all the same) will lie, cheat, and steal to remain in power. I am surprised, however, how inept they are. One would think that veteran FBI agents (especially counter-intelligence types) would know better than to text their plans on government phones. Even if they thought that Clinton was a sure bet. Thank God for the White Hats. MAGA.
Gary, it’s because they have gotten away with so much, for so long, they got sloppy. And they are stupid.
They have always been inept, with out fake news covering for them they’d be extinct
“Should” is the operative word. None of these memo release interviews speak of any referral to the doj to investigate whether to prosecute. If there is any illegality they don’t need to wait on public release. This is probably meant to pressure the dropping the sc investigation or at a minimum forcing Rosenstein and Mueller to be removed. We’ll get more bs that all the fisa abuse was only limited to xyz and wasn’t really systemic abuse….and we need these laws for safety. The outrage should be the “oversight” is really “overlook” committee.
The missing texts WILL be found, and “attempted destruction of evidence pertaining to the crimes”— regarding high treason in this case on the part of our highest law enforcement agencies—- can be added to the growing list of crimes.
I think it’s been reported that the OIG requested them, and received them.
One disturbing comment I hear now and then from Fox newscasters is, “If it is true……” What? Are we going to go through months of people doubting the truth of the memo?
I think we welcome calls for proving it’s authenticity/facts when memo comes out, so the real proof in the hands of the IG and others can be released.
That’s just legalese.
Wonder if those missing text messages were about the final big time insurance policy: assassination of POTUS or attacks on family members. Must be pretty bad stuff to disappear like that…
This guy actually said the release could take up to 3 months.
What does it take to put a sense of urgency in Congressional Republicans? Just once in their lives would they get off the frigging dime and do something quickly.
President Trump doesn’t wait around waiting for something to happen. He makes things happen. Maybe you Republicans in Congress can take a lesson on that.
Hold The Vote. #releasethememo
On his twitter he thinks Trey Gowdy is great too. He also said around 19 days. Now it’s maybe even three months. Politicians should respect the citizens they represent by explaining the steps and estimated timing. This is teasing.
Doing some more research…
Oct. 26, 2016, is when Mike Rogers filed the complaint about the illegal searches, but it wasn’t until April 28, of 2017, that the NSA actually stopped the practice…..
https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/press-room/statements/2017-04-28-702-statement.shtml
SIX months later?
It would have taken that long for all the departments to implement new procedures and sign the agreement…..
Not that simple. To begin, you WANT the perps to continue their activity in order to find out who is doing what and who all is involved. Think of it like trying to bring a drug cartel down. Just because you see and know a deal is going down doesn’t mean you immediately kick the door in and arrest everyone at the scene.
The moment the court knew it, the cow was out of the barn. Everybody would know about it then.
The left will be spending the rest of the week writing the media narratives explaining why their supporters shouldn’t bother reading the memo when it’s released. Just like the Wikileaks emails. The usual paid trolls will be rolled out to help them out but none of that will matter when charges are filed.
2017-01-03 Loretta Lynch signs NSA guidelines agreement
So now we know why Lynch, et al., had to sign a new agreement, because of the FISC ruling….they had to institute new procedures.
A Digest of the FISC Ruling on the 702 Collection of Information:
-It is rare that a FISC court ruling ever sees the light of day.
-Mike Rogers filed notice with court that NSA analysts had been conducting prohibited
queries of databases “with much greater frequency than had previously been disclosed to the court.
-Court found illegal surveillance was conducted on American citizens over a five year period.
-Judge chastised NSA’s inspector general and Office of Compliance for Operations for an
“institutional ‘lack of candor’” for failing to inform the court.
-The judge called the breach “a very serious Fourth Amendment issue.”
-Redacted part of ruling is the extent of the illegal surveillance and number of analysts who made
the searches and the number of queries.
-NSA blamed it on human error and system design issues.
-NSA collects two types of data: upstream and downstream. “Upstream” means traffic in the US, data
more likely to contain the emails and phone calls of people in the United States. “Downstream”
refers to traffic outside the US.
-NSA then promised to stop collecting upstream data “WITHIN” the US.
https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/press-room/statements/2017-04-28-702-statement.shtml
-The court document also criticized the FBI’s distribution of intelligence data, saying it had
disclosed raw surveillance data to sectors of its bureaucracy “largely staffed by private contractors.”
contractors had access to raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to
the FBI’s requests.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article152948259.html
Thank You, D. Manny!
Timelines mm/dd/yyyy help mea great deal.
So much happening as mm/yyyy…
Its confusing.
🎩
LOL, this 👇would be GLORIOUS! HAHAHAHAHAHAH
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can they bring I am outside organization like the Texas Rangers to sort this out?
Can they bring I am outside organization like the Texas Rangers to sort this out?
in the Fox article it states:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/22/republicans-hope-to-release-jaw-dropping-memo-on-surveillance-abuses.html
Someone hass some ‘splainin to do !!!
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5716133162001
Who is that fox news guy? he is definitely a liberal in hiding.
IDK
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This puts an entirely different light on things.
And (if true) it explains WHY so many Congress Critters are using the language they are using: what they were looking at was evidence itself, the outline of a conspiracy written by one of the criminals.
Wolverine Sessions – ” The Silent Executioner”
Let’s hope so! It’s frustrating to think crimes like these will go unpunished. Anyone else who is not a politician or in government would be prosecuted. No more kabuki theater please!
Then don’t think it….. This isn’t obama/clinton running the show anymore.
Trust Trump! he’s given us Zero reason not too.
Prosecutors have demeaned their ethical obligation so thoroughly in today’s America with respect to public comments, people just expect a prosecutor to be a daily source of reality show entertainment.
Sessions seems to be showing he takes his ethics seriously.
And BTW, people forget that the basis for firing Comey was contained in the brilliant, beautifully written memo by Rosenstein, who based his recommendation accurately and solidly on the ethical obligation to remain silent about a prosecution.
The only surprise will be I’d anyone actually goes to jail over this.
Your concern is noted.
I’ll alert the media of the commentor’s concerns…
Thank you for your assistance is revolving this important matter ; )
GOP descriptions of this memo range from “deeply disturbing” all the way to “high ranking officials will go to jail”. That’s quite a range, sort of like Tom Brady “tore his fingernail” vs. “broke every bone in his throwing arm”. Time for the people to see it and decide.
Then get it released. Tired of soap operas.
I can think pretty big. I’ve been watching for decades. I’ve known that DC has been a cesspool of corruption, backstabbing and pay-for-play for longer than any of us has been alive.
If they ever release it I think I may die from not-surprise.
Manchurian candidate will be exposed…………Sad thing is I won’t be that surprised. Nothing shocks me anymore, just disgusted with the lack of any honor anymore. Our moral society has been destroyed. Forget morality, forget character, forget honor. Few and far between these days
I grew up in CA where people told me my whole life Democrats were nice, earnest, and well meaning. From my earliest memories I thought they were corrupt, horrible, and destructive, but I was wrong — they’re much, much worse than that…
Looking around the bend:
1. RINOs now joining Dems to OBSTRUCT release of the 4-page “Summary Memo”
2. Congressional White Hats run MULTIPLE AVENUES to trigger release.
3. RYAN’s RINO LEADERS shut down each avenue.
4. Dems fist-bump OBSTRUCTION SUCCESS.
5. Sessions triggers the TSUNAMI of INDICTMENTS released.
6. President Trump TWEET-TASERS Congressional Black Hats for the COVER-UP.
7. INDICTMENT TSUNAMI continues day … after day … after DAY.
