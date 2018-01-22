Rep. Dave Joyce On Intel Memo: “Americans will be surprised how bad it is”…

Representative Dave Joyce (R-OH), told Fox News Monday the House intelligence committee plans on releasing the document, but warned that once Americans see it they’ll “be surprised how bad it is.”

  1. Bob Thoms says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    “heads should roll”………….how many times have we heard that before.

  2. booger71 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    I won’t be surprised

  3. scslayer says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Will the sheep even care?

  4. ystathosgmailcom says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Well we at the Treehouse will not be surprised. Our tree is big, beautiful and full of like minded, yet independent thinkers. I do believe it’s the biggest tree God ever made.

  6. Streak 264 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Stop the teasing!
    Release or shut up!

  7. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Americans will be surprised how bad it is but not the least bit surprised that we aren’t charging anyone with any crimes for us because MUH WASHINGTON.

  8. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    It must get worse. This seems tangential, but it’s not. To me, this proves another agency is strongly behind this and hiding. Twitter hides my tweets in certain ways that I fully understand. I can tell which ones hit bone. THIS one hit bone.

  9. 🍺Gunny says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    I really do not think there is anything that could surprise us now, except maybe that Hillary is some kind of saint. (sarc)

  10. ray76 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Yeah yeah. Has anything been referred to DOJ for prosecution?

      • ray76 says:
        January 22, 2018 at 3:31 pm

        That’s speculation.

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          January 22, 2018 at 3:32 pm

          Wow. How dismissive of you. What is speculative about it, specifically?

          • ray76 says:
            January 22, 2018 at 3:34 pm

            What do any of them have to do with DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA corruption?

            • BobBoxBody says:
              January 22, 2018 at 3:43 pm

              Some of the names in those sealed indictments are probably in the aforementioned corrupt institutions just listed.

              These deadbeats are either gonna be shown the door or they’re gonna be led out by handcuffs. Either way the corruption gets purged.

              • ray76 says:
                January 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm

                Like I said, speculation. None of us know what’s in them.

                • ForGodandCountry says:
                  January 22, 2018 at 3:59 pm

                  Exactly right. You don’t know they have nothing to do with FBI/DOJ corruption. Thank you. Meanwhile, the highly unusual activity suggests otherwise. Next?

                • Jim in TN says:
                  January 22, 2018 at 4:50 pm

                  And ForGodandCountry doesn’t know they have anything to do with FBI/DOJ corruption.

                  Meanwhile, the highly unusual activity that occurs all across the nation when Trump dumped Obama’s U.S. Attorneys suggests a return to law and order under Trump and Jeff Sessions.

            • ForGodandCountry says:
              January 22, 2018 at 3:47 pm

              Admittedly, I am speculating that the incredibly unusual number of recently filed sealed indictments are…at least in part…stemming from the known illegalities that have been uncovered involving senior members of the DOJ and FBI. Currently, there is no publicly-known CIA or NSA involved corruption (although I would be highly surprised if there is none).

              At the same time, this highly unusual DOJ activity suggests that anyone who thinks the DOJ is sitting on it’s heels is flatly wrong.

              • Caius Lowell says:
                January 22, 2018 at 4:18 pm

                PDJT, “This is the calm before the storm” — and the recent cave by Schumer shows that DJT has some impressive leverage and cajones…

              • Paul Revere says:
                January 22, 2018 at 4:33 pm

                Pure BS and speculation, Q tell you to say that in his coded messages? These indictments claims have been around for a good long time, and maybe they are real. But they mean nothing. Sessions and Roesy and Wray are dancing round the maypole as far as I am concerned. Everything is shrouded in obfuscation for a reason, and history is clear, it is not benefiting the good guy’s.
                It took comey no time at all to get a sc installed. Rosey says after his boss recuses himself he see’s no reason to install another sc to investigate the investigators while meuller is running all over the place doing cover up and psyops. Then remember that we can not even get a lousy memo released. Ridiculous indeed!
                What a joke. All you have to do is look at history, nothing important is going to go down. It will be another file we have to wait 50 years to look at, by which time no one will care because it has gotten so much worse.
                I would love to be optimistic and trust our leaders, but I do not past the President.

        • joninmd22 says:
          January 22, 2018 at 3:43 pm

          These 9000+ sealed indictments is a laser dot to a catnip addles feline.

  11. Tim says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    What will be surprising is if We the People ever get to see that memo. Until I actually see it, this is nothing but gaslighting. I agree with the poster above.

    Put up or shut up. I’m tired of excuses and tired of the game.

  12. Michael says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    When a former prosecutor feels emboldened to says people out to go to jail and what if any of us did that it is getting serious.

  13. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Dave Joyce is a RINO with a Liberty Score of 43% (F). Ohio District 14 Republican voters still have time to rally together to vote him out in his primary. https://www.conservativereview.com/scorecard/

    Only voters affiliated with a particular party may vote in its primary. You may choose a party affiliation on the day of the election. If you voted the primary ballot of a different political party at the previous primary, you will complete a statement at your polling place confirming the change in your political party affiliation. Ohio Rev. Code Ann. § 3513.19 http://www.fairvote.org/primaries#congressional_primary_type_by_state

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      January 22, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      CR’s “liberty score” has no meaning. We need people that can win and vote for Trump.

      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        January 22, 2018 at 4:05 pm

        The only way a candidate can win is by having the most votes. There will never be a perfect candidate. Removing an incumbent RINO is the 1st step. Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason. – Mark Twain

      • John Doe says:
        January 22, 2018 at 4:08 pm

        Dave Joyce ain’t one of ’em. He IS a RINO, given this seat directly from Steve LaTourette, in Jeb Bush’s pocket and a NeverTrumper from the get go. I cannot figure out why he is singing now. Something’s up. This guy is my rep and, as I mentioned before, he is NOT a good one.

  14. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    QUESTION: Do you think the white hats at the DOJ are napping and not taking this seriously? Think no one is going to be held accountable and it’s going to be “same o’ same o” in DC??

    Then you don’t know about this…

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-department-may-have-something-big-in-the-works-over-9000-sealed-indictments_2401511.html

  15. Southpaw says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Heads should roll. Will the body be attached?

  16. deplorablebabe says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Liberal America shrugged its shoulders when Hillary and Susan Rice LIED directly to our faces about Benghazi being caused by a YouTube video. Then lied to the parents of the victims.
    Liberal America shrugged when the IRS targeted conservative groups.
    Liberal America shrugged when Obama sent pads of cash to Iran
    Liberal America shrugged when Obama went on an apology tour
    Liberal America shrugged when it was discovered that Hillary was using a private email server
    Liberal America shrugged when the Clinton’s raked in hundreds of millions for “speaking engagements” to foreign organizations (including Russians!)
    Liberal America and the Liberal Media have shrugged after EVERY SINGLE piece of evidence of the left’s evildoing.
    Liberal America and the Liberal Media have gone crazy, however, over EVERY SINGLE supposedly misplaced word that Trump or anyone in his family or on his team has ever spoken. They blow everything out of proportion and twist it into what they feel they need to feed their narrative.
    The information in the memo has been pretty much available to the public and sure, those of us who are here in the Treehouse and similar organizations, or who are active on Twitter or Reddit, or watch Fox News or listen to conservative radio get it. But the left? The general public? Will they ever truly SEE the TRUTH? I don’t know. I have my doubts. All I can pray is that the right people are now in place to see that justice prevails.

    • BobBoxBody says:
      January 22, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      You think it’s just conservatives that come onto this site? Do you think it’s just conservatives that voted for Trump? Who flipped the Rust Belt? There are some liberals (VERY disaffected liberals) that understand what’s going on and want this dealt with as well. The working class who the Dems were supposed to be fighting for understand that the Dems stabbed them in the back, just like conservatives are realizing that the Rs stabbed them in theirs. And confronting this political fraudulence and monied interests behind it for the sake of making our government transparent, honest, and accountable again is the ultimate goal. In this we are united.

      There will always be those at the fringes that will never have their minds changed. But Trump is changing hearts and minds. People who sat on the fence and didn’t vote are seeing him get results. There will be those who were lied to who will realize that they were lied to and they will wake up. That time is near. Get ready for the fireworks.

    • Rock Knutne says:
      January 22, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      @ deplorablebabe- They’ll ask about it if they see big names from the left get perp walked. If not we’ll have to be satisfied with all the changes for the good President Trump is doing.

  17. Gary D. Aten says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I, for one, won’t be the least bit surprised. I’ve always knows that Democrats/liberals/progressives/Communists (all the same) will lie, cheat, and steal to remain in power. I am surprised, however, how inept they are. One would think that veteran FBI agents (especially counter-intelligence types) would know better than to text their plans on government phones. Even if they thought that Clinton was a sure bet. Thank God for the White Hats. MAGA.

  18. Firefly says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    “Should” is the operative word. None of these memo release interviews speak of any referral to the doj to investigate whether to prosecute. If there is any illegality they don’t need to wait on public release. This is probably meant to pressure the dropping the sc investigation or at a minimum forcing Rosenstein and Mueller to be removed. We’ll get more bs that all the fisa abuse was only limited to xyz and wasn’t really systemic abuse….and we need these laws for safety. The outrage should be the “oversight” is really “overlook” committee.

  19. ZC says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    The missing texts WILL be found, and “attempted destruction of evidence pertaining to the crimes”— regarding high treason in this case on the part of our highest law enforcement agencies—- can be added to the growing list of crimes.

  21. j1u2l3i4a5 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    One disturbing comment I hear now and then from Fox newscasters is, “If it is true……” What? Are we going to go through months of people doubting the truth of the memo?

  22. littleflower481 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Wonder if those missing text messages were about the final big time insurance policy: assassination of POTUS or attacks on family members. Must be pretty bad stuff to disappear like that…

  23. joninmd22 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    This guy actually said the release could take up to 3 months.

    What does it take to put a sense of urgency in Congressional Republicans? Just once in their lives would they get off the frigging dime and do something quickly.

    President Trump doesn’t wait around waiting for something to happen. He makes things happen. Maybe you Republicans in Congress can take a lesson on that.

    Hold The Vote. #releasethememo

    • Firefly says:
      January 22, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      On his twitter he thinks Trey Gowdy is great too. He also said around 19 days. Now it’s maybe even three months. Politicians should respect the citizens they represent by explaining the steps and estimated timing. This is teasing.

  24. D. Manny says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Doing some more research…

    Oct. 26, 2016, is when Mike Rogers filed the complaint about the illegal searches, but it wasn’t until April 28, of 2017, that the NSA actually stopped the practice…..

    https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/press-room/statements/2017-04-28-702-statement.shtml

    SIX months later?

    • D. Manny says:
      January 22, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      It would have taken that long for all the departments to implement new procedures and sign the agreement…..

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 22, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      Not that simple. To begin, you WANT the perps to continue their activity in order to find out who is doing what and who all is involved. Think of it like trying to bring a drug cartel down. Just because you see and know a deal is going down doesn’t mean you immediately kick the door in and arrest everyone at the scene.

  25. daizeez says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    The left will be spending the rest of the week writing the media narratives explaining why their supporters shouldn’t bother reading the memo when it’s released. Just like the Wikileaks emails. The usual paid trolls will be rolled out to help them out but none of that will matter when charges are filed.

  26. D. Manny says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    2017-01-03 Loretta Lynch signs NSA guidelines agreement

    So now we know why Lynch, et al., had to sign a new agreement, because of the FISC ruling….they had to institute new procedures.

  27. D. Manny says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    A Digest of the FISC Ruling on the 702 Collection of Information:

    -It is rare that a FISC court ruling ever sees the light of day.

    -Mike Rogers filed notice with court that NSA analysts had been conducting prohibited
    queries of databases “with much greater frequency than had previously been disclosed to the court.

    -Court found illegal surveillance was conducted on American citizens over a five year period.

    -Judge chastised NSA’s inspector general and Office of Compliance for Operations for an
    “institutional ‘lack of candor’” for failing to inform the court.

    -The judge called the breach “a very serious Fourth Amendment issue.”

    -Redacted part of ruling is the extent of the illegal surveillance and number of analysts who made
    the searches and the number of queries.

    -NSA blamed it on human error and system design issues.

    -NSA collects two types of data: upstream and downstream. “Upstream” means traffic in the US, data
    more likely to contain the emails and phone calls of people in the United States. “Downstream”
    refers to traffic outside the US.

    -NSA then promised to stop collecting upstream data “WITHIN” the US.
    https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/press-room/statements/2017-04-28-702-statement.shtml

    -The court document also criticized the FBI’s distribution of intelligence data, saying it had
    disclosed raw surveillance data to sectors of its bureaucracy “largely staffed by private contractors.”
    contractors had access to raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to
    the FBI’s requests.

    http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article152948259.html

  28. Ziiggii says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    LOL, this 👇would be GLORIOUS! HAHAHAHAHAHAH

  29. Gary says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Can they bring I am outside organization like the Texas Rangers to sort this out?

  30. Gary says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Can they bring I am outside organization like the Texas Rangers to sort this out?

  31. Ziiggii says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:12 pm

  32. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Wolverine Sessions – ” The Silent Executioner”

    View post on imgur.com

    • fanbeav says:
      January 22, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      Let’s hope so! It’s frustrating to think crimes like these will go unpunished. Anyone else who is not a politician or in government would be prosecuted. No more kabuki theater please!

      • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
        January 22, 2018 at 4:24 pm

        Then don’t think it….. This isn’t obama/clinton running the show anymore.

        Trust Trump! he’s given us Zero reason not too.

      • Tonawanda says:
        January 22, 2018 at 4:41 pm

        Prosecutors have demeaned their ethical obligation so thoroughly in today’s America with respect to public comments, people just expect a prosecutor to be a daily source of reality show entertainment.

        Sessions seems to be showing he takes his ethics seriously.

        And BTW, people forget that the basis for firing Comey was contained in the brilliant, beautifully written memo by Rosenstein, who based his recommendation accurately and solidly on the ethical obligation to remain silent about a prosecution.

  33. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    The only surprise will be I’d anyone actually goes to jail over this.

  34. GetReal says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    GOP descriptions of this memo range from “deeply disturbing” all the way to “high ranking officials will go to jail”. That’s quite a range, sort of like Tom Brady “tore his fingernail” vs. “broke every bone in his throwing arm”. Time for the people to see it and decide.

  35. jw burns says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Then get it released. Tired of soap operas.

  36. Bach says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    I can think pretty big. I’ve been watching for decades. I’ve known that DC has been a cesspool of corruption, backstabbing and pay-for-play for longer than any of us has been alive.

    If they ever release it I think I may die from not-surprise.

  37. Stormyeyes says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Manchurian candidate will be exposed…………Sad thing is I won’t be that surprised. Nothing shocks me anymore, just disgusted with the lack of any honor anymore. Our moral society has been destroyed. Forget morality, forget character, forget honor. Few and far between these days

    • Caius Lowell says:
      January 22, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      I grew up in CA where people told me my whole life Democrats were nice, earnest, and well meaning. From my earliest memories I thought they were corrupt, horrible, and destructive, but I was wrong — they’re much, much worse than that…

  38. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Looking around the bend:
    1. RINOs now joining Dems to OBSTRUCT release of the 4-page “Summary Memo”
    2. Congressional White Hats run MULTIPLE AVENUES to trigger release.
    3. RYAN’s RINO LEADERS shut down each avenue.
    4. Dems fist-bump OBSTRUCTION SUCCESS.
    5. Sessions triggers the TSUNAMI of INDICTMENTS released.
    6. President Trump TWEET-TASERS Congressional Black Hats for the COVER-UP.
    7. INDICTMENT TSUNAMI continues day … after day … after DAY.

