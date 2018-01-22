Deep Weeds Beyond “The Big Ugly”…

Allow me to share right away that if you haven’t followed the entire fourteen months of discussion surrounding The Big Ugly, this is not a discussion thread you will enjoy.
This is more digestible by those who have a comprehensive understanding of the 2016 back-story behind the DOJ and FBI surveillance program of Candidate Donald Trump, then President Trump, and the FISA-701(16)(17) issues therein.
On this subject, as with a few in the past, CTH has presented intricacies beyond the current story.
Oddly, when this happens, and specifically because of our prior crowd-sourcing track record, we pick up ‘nodes’, operational insiders who are curious about how we construct and predict seemingly invisible action.
That said, this entire Justice Department surveillance operation did not start with candidate Donald Trump. It has been going on, albeit with slightly different methods, for many years. The past 20 +/- years have seen an exponential growth of the electronic use of U.S. Justice Department political surveillance.
Hundreds of federal and state officials are monitored, and the reason therein is not as riddled with complexity as we might think. The motives are not deep, they’re shallow. Ultimately, it is all about money. If an entity can know, in advance, what actions are going to be taken by State and Federal officials, an entity can make massive amounts of money. Think about government contract bids submitted electronically as one example.
There are billions of billions to be made with the right information. As such, there are millions of millions to be spent on obtaining that information. Everything is up for sale.
Hardware and infrastructure is not installed by government; it is installed by contractors who work for government. Hardware is not manufactured by government, it is manufactured by contractors. Which is more valuable: the door key into your home or the pass-code for the security system?
The metadata collection Ed Snowden discussed was the tip of the iceberg. Snowden was inside the system, he discussed how information was gathered. Snowden never discussed who actually controls the weaponization of the information from the outside. Who pays?
Who pays for access to systems? Who pays the DOJ and FBI officials for access? Who pays for the information. Ultimately, who controls that information. It is all connected.
A reasonable guess would be eight-out-of-ten federal politicians are paid by entities outside government for access to existing systems and hardware. Just because the system is intelligence, and might have national security ramifications, doesn’t change the process.
The Awan Brothers should be a solid reference point. Watch:
Just like lobbyists paying politicians to write legislation beneficial to those paying for services, so too are foreign and domestic entities paying for access to federal and state information. This has been happening so frequently the actual scale of the problem is larger than any capacity of the system to self-correct internally.
Almost every entity within the current political system is dependent on retention of a pay-for-information network that has been built-out over the past 15+/- years. The scope of the growth in selling political information began escalating with Bill Clinton, by the first-year of President Obama’s second-term the growth was exponential.
Look at the number of people occupying K-Street offices in Washington DC.
Consider the sheer growth volume of lobbying expenditures:
See the scale of growth?
♦ Selling Information – There are massive metadata files on all key public officials. The higher the official is in the influence chain, the move valuable their data-file. Within their file EVERYTHING about them is available for purchase. What they do, what they purchase, who they call, where they are, who they lunch with, who paid, what they ate, where they travel, what they are working on, etc. everything is available.
If an entity has a financial stake based on engagement with one or more of those officials, it is entirely possible to purchase the file (whole or in part). This is the type of data, the type of business model, that Glenn Simpson, Bean LLC, aka ‘Fusion-GPS’ engage with.
Every keystroke the targeted official enters, in business or profession, is available for purchase; so too is the same information available on every one of their colleagues and family members; and that purchase can extend to their friends and their friends families.
The Awan Brothers were simply brokers for this type of information.
It is a massive business. The annual federal budget is $4,000,000,000,000.00 +/-
Four trillion is four thousand billions.
It is specifically because of the financial opportunity within this business model the United States Justice Department has been corrupted. Institutionally corrupted, top-to-bottom.
It is almost beyond the scope of us to understand is how incredibly difficult this is to fix.
What Chairman Devin Nunes, Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Chairman Chuck Grassley and Inspector General Michael Horowitz are trying to do is no less than an institutional purge to the entire U.S. Justice Department, while simultaneously keeping it running.
Beyond what those reformers are attempting we have the U.S. State Department – same problem, same scale, same issues. Secretary Rex Tillerson is only beginning to scrape the surface of the problem.
Imagine how much more challenging it would be if the corrupt institution currently being confronted by Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley and Horowitz was spread over the entire planet?
Think about it?
That’s currently Secretary Tillerson’s challenge to manage and control…..
…. we haven’t even begun to fathom that yet.
From experience you gotta get rid of the root or the weed grows back.
All the roots are offshoots of the main giant weed of evil that looms over the entire nation.
That would be the central bank, of course. Private, fiat, and the manipulator of all things “monetary” and economic. And, with foreign interest…
The root is nourished by money. Send all the money to the states in block grants for everything except defense.
The ramifications of this are horrific.
You have to think beyond simple politics and corporate espionage.
Any organization that is well funded and able to pay is open. Imagine:
1. Drug cartels looking for leaks
2. International gangs (MS-13) looking for snitches
3. Human trafficking rings
4. Pedophile rings
5. Any domestic or international agency looking to do black-bag work in the US and abroad. Assassinations, blackmail, kidnapping.
Remember, the NSA collects intel beyond the US border. They’ve got receptors on almost every cell tower in the world. As well as satellites, taps on undersea internet cables, and roof mounted receivers. They could (and probably do) offer information on almost anyone within reach of their collection infrastructure.
And as we now know, you don’t even need a SCIF to access the information.
I think of the deaths of Seal Team Six. Somebody bought the information that allowed our men to be killed.
Terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, the Taliban, Pakistan’s ISI are sure to be regular customers.
I want those names, NOW.
Absolutely mind boggling.
After reading this, I find myself even more thankful that Trump won. He will fix this mess, but it won’t be easy.
I’m glad he’s got the military with him.
I agree totally ADE and that is an essential piece for PDJT to have in this fight against these deep state actors.
Key to everything is that EO… a very healthy and stable genius, he is.
😉
Now you’re talking!
Did you know that only the junior officers are republicans? I’m not sure where the military would come down in a crisis.
He may very well need them.
The task before this administration is simply mind blowing………..
Follow the money, the root of all evil….
Money is not evil. The LOVE of money is the root of all evil.
1 Timothy 6:10
For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
and our REPS do LOVE our money………..
I don’t see them having any “fun” with the money, I see them as they are. Psychopaths who in love with power and control. Making the “peasants” slaves to their whims. Making them miserable, as misery loves company.
Stealing all the money keeps them in power, and control…
They get a rush from taking the money from the peasants and seeing us suffer!
Psychopath? Lindsay Graham comes to mind. He thinks he is a player.
Thank you for posting that.
re: Founding Fathers Fan quoting 1 Timothy 6:10.
Huge mess. This is like “The Big Uglier”.
Yep, the Big Ugly gets Bigger and Uglier with each passing Day…
Hillary was looking forward to expanding the corruption. God help us if she had become president. We would have been cooked and fed to wild dogs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes we Deplorables were on a list…
Bank on It………..
OMG, this is incredibly huge. Sounds like a parallel system is needed. That or the military to come in (my first thought was to nuke it from orbit – it’s the only way to be sure).
Well, at one time I envied the British because they have the shadow government that has to be ready to spring into action if the Prime Minister position switched parties. But now we have the UniParty here so that scheme wouldn’t work.
I have dreamed for years of a system designed to not spy, but MONITOR these cretins that become lifetime traitors in power. We have the technology to do it, but we don’t have the “power” to put a system in place like they have assumed.
Anything even proposed that is unconstitutional, and an alert pops up on computers across the nation. It is THEIR conversations that should be monitored, not ours. Their actions, their travels and locations, etc…
It’s doable, and with the number of true patriots out there that I feel would LOVE to volunteer to monitor these bassturds, easily doable. Where everything goes wrong has always been linked to the root of the word “government”. Abused and misused entirely by design. I don’t, you don’t, none of us should need to be “governed” by sick freaks that can’t govern themselves…
Especially founded on personal responsibility as We The People…
It’s far past time, and now is the time to return to a constitutional republic with incredibly limited “federal” powers. We all know the only constitutional powers it has, right?
I have a question that has been scratching my brain for a while now…. Sundance has had the picture grid of Obama at the top and Hillary underneath him and then all of the interconnecting people linked to Hillary that are involved in this criminal conspiracy— why is there not a direct link between Hillary and Obama.
Anybody?
Sayit2016: Because Obama was just a place-holder.
I do not think I agree with that– He WAS POTUS albeit a super crappy one… Obama DID appoint her as SOS. Just wondering why there is no direct connection on the chart…. because in MY mind they are definitely connected. hmmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sayit2016: Knowing what you (we) know now about how the game is played, what gives you solid reason to believe that Obama was, and is, nothing more than a fraud?
To be clear Obama IS a fraud. When you read and study point for point the damage Obama has caused this country in 8 years – and him winning an election with less than a stellar resume of results as a congressman- one can only come to two possible conclusions using deductive logic.
1 ) Obama is so inept as a leader others made decisions for him and propped him as a Puppet
Or
2) He is a straight up communist born and bred and an enemy of the state.
There are two separate factions of the Dems the old Kennedy side obama et al in charge of now and the clintons.
As Sundance suggests THIS criminal behavior is the tip of ONE iceberg there are many more.
hmmmmmmmmm
I will keep reading and learning…..
Aha, thats why Al Gore was hysterical about global warming and melting icebergs.
Each is/was necessary for the other to deal with, but the competition appeared to remain.
Never forget either, that krooked killery klinton is one hell of a racist b!tch. When she learned bath house bari was getting the nod in 2016 word was she went on a tirade/binge. That was purely hearsay and speculative belief in it to me at that point, but easy to believe.
So, what you are saying is that the Deep State, i.e., the U.S. Government, are one and the same. Enjoy the ride and don’t forget to update your Facebook page. Have a nice day.
Since the 1860’s… yeah. Or was it even, and much sooner than that?
Hmmm… how sick it is that one can seldom find any significant historical books of the last few centuries in libraries anymore.
TheHumanCondition: Libraries? You mean those places where the “homeless” (wink-wink) go to use the computer and little children go to read picture-books about Islam? No, you will not find any American History, or any other history, in these libraries of which you speak.
I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. The question I’ve never been able to answer is, what can one ordinary person do about this? And the answer I’ve always come up with is nothing. Luckily for us, there was a guy who thought about that, realized he had the chops to do something about it, and cared enough stand up on his hind legs, and do it. For the last five or six years, since I’ve known Trump was serious, I have approached the problem this way. I will never be part of the problem. I will be part of the solution as much as physically, mentally, and intellectually possible. My part in this can never be a large one. But I can do whatever I can, and I can encourage and educate everyone around me to do whatever they can. The biggest disappointment I’ve had in this whole process, was the lack of stand-up people in the FBI and the DOJ. It seems they really did purge all the good ones. That’s what happens when you overpay people and promise them a princely pension. They become risk-adverse, and go with the flow. As far as I know, the state department could be the same way. Hats off to you, big guy, you’ve done more than most. And God bless President Trump. He’s one of a kind. In the hopes and aspirations of our entire country, at least the hard-working half, rest on his success.
One thing you can do is education. Everywhere I comment if I can work in CTH I do by providing a link. Sometimes I just say “If you want to learn about modern politics go to theconseravtivetreehouse.com”. Most republicans have little awareness of their surroundings and that is why Limbaugh and Fox News thrive.
So the insidious infiltration of our nation by the evil globalists is difficult to comprehend. Where were we America while this was taking place?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eliza: Shopping at Walmart.
Or breaking our backs 60 or 70 hours a week to stay afloat, keep our children fed, our bills paid i.e. food on the tables and roofs over our heads while also providing aid to terrorists, funding the never ending “war on terror” (global conquest of territory), and providing the endless stream of third world sh!thole criminal aliens an existence while indoctrination their children along with ours…
All on “our” dime. Financing our own demise while being somewhat miserable doing so. A 70 hour work week for a life isn’t the life of Reilly.
I was breaking my back staying a float, didn’t have time to waste at Walmart!!!!!!!!!
Me too, and I refuse to do business at chinamart.
I remember when Walmart was Made In the USA……
Then after they built their business they slowly removed
their Made in the USA signs and went entirely to the cheap China crap……….
THC, that’s indeed what many were doing.
It is my hope that the truth filters down to people, at least enough to help them realize elections have consequences.
We will never get term limits, bc a Congress such as we have now will never pass term limits.
But, we can throw these a$$hats out on their asses at voting time.
Ignorance does not inspire such action; maybe the truth will motivate folks.
We have a lot of work to do.
TheHumanCondition: You need to go Galt and say “no” to the moochers. They will take your last dime if you give it to them.
They get no quarter from me Sir. Nor dime.
But everything was alright when a Republican was president, right? NOT!
An old book title comes to mind: “While America Slept.”
Thanks, that was helpful. Message received.
“A reasonable guess would be eight-out-of-ten federal politicians are paid by entities outside government for access to existing systems and hardware. Just because the system is intelligence, and might have national security ramifications, doesn’t change the process.”
Very reasonable, and in many cases considering the various “groups” and “gangs”, another reasonable guess could be nine-or-ten-out-of-ten…
Which in turn clearly means that at least 80% of federal politicians are guilty of high crimes, misdemeanors, and ultimately treason in some cases.
That means to me, that we need miles and miles of fresh rope. It is one thing to be civilized, to be stupid is quite another matter entirely.
The Big Ugly must lead directly to The Constitutional American Reckoning.
I have a friend who had problems with his septic tank, and he and his wife had been discussing a product called rid-x. The next time they’re on their computer, they started getting rid-X ads. They had never searched for it, or anything else like it, they had only casually talked about it once in the privacy of their own living room. I laughed when I heard this story, they are Facebook people, and I was like, see, that’s what happens when you get involved with social media. Somewhere, they must have checked a permission box that allowed their computer’s microphone to pick up their conversations. I was pretty smug in my superior intelligence for not falling into that trap. Then I started coming down with a cold, and spent the day coughing. I was on the road all day, with just my mobile phone. I was never around any other computer. By nightfall, I was being bombarded with NyQuil ads and cough drop ads. This shit is totally out of hand.
Holy Moly that would scare the bejesus right out of me……….
Depending on year of auto you were sitting in a computer all day too.
Once I was binge watching some spanish language shows about drug lords and doing some further digging into who they were etc and dumbass g@@gle started putting up ads for me in spanish LOL.
Yep, has happened to me as well. The phone is spying on you (through viruses) and sending whatever data it picks up to databases where advertisers are able to connect the dots. Google is at the top at collecting this data and why quarter after quarter they make billions and billions of dollars. Their business is data and as data grows, their profits grow! But everyone is sharing data to make money. I stream my television and I notice even the ads on there are targeted base on data that was acquired!
We need blockchain technology. I believe that technology can help us all regain control of our privacy and our data so that hopefully we all can have more control and can sell our data to whom we choose. But until then, we are in this situation where Amazon, Google, Netflix, Costco, Walmart, your apartment management, credit card company, bank, etc are all trading on your data and making billions!
I was thinking earlier this afternoon when I read about the missing text messages that it is time to call in the military and start arresting everyone except for the White Hats but then I guess we would be a Banana Republic. I would completely trust President Trump with a move like that but no one else. But…..once that door has been opened……
True, but in many ways we are a banana republic lead by evil monkeys on the take.
Just imagine what living with one of those Alexa type devices must be like. It amazes me why people embrace the surveillance.
About a year ago I was sitting at my iMac (27 inch) entering data into QB’s and the camera turned on. Totally freaked me out and so I grabbed some tape to cover it and I have never taken it off.
No web on my pc, but there is a TrackIr head tracker for flight sims. It came on one day while reading here. I moved that pc offline.
You learned it first hand, and yet there are people who also experienced what you did, and yet they still deny to me that it’s happening.
I think you and I both know as well, that it matters not whether you check that little box or not… the “smart” tv, the cable box, etc… all have ways of gathering data.
Same experience here
This is not going to be an easy clean-up. But there is nobody more ready for it than Trump. So I’m going to be hopeful AND patient.
Hear hear… all the while becoming more and moar prepared I dare say.
While we were busy the past several decades living our lives, working to get ahead and support a family, the globalists were conspiring to infiltrate our politik and our institutions. We need to support our POTUS in taking our country back, and if need be march on DC en mass with pitchforks and lanterns in hand and demand people are held accountable for their corruption and crimes. No one is too big to jail.
We elected our representative on blind Faith……….
We took them at their word………
I was raised your word was your bond…..
We were lulled into a false sense of security….
Blind faith and hope. Two of the most dangerous emotive situations one can live by. Opulence, even slight, can lead to an apathy or trusting comfort level that allows, well, this that we are living with.
As an avid reader and more than curious kid, I have never trusted the entire lot of them and with a plethora of reasons not to appearing over the course of my life.
Now we understand why our politicians are retiring with wealth accumulated as “public servants”.
Multi-generational wealth without a care in the world how their actions ruined the lives of 10’s of millions of people. They are naive if they think their children will not suffer due to what they have done. History shows us people do not forget.
So many people are oblivious, or if they are paying attention they believe the lies. If we are unable to hold the evil ruling class accountable, history books will most likely only contain the convenient lies.
They need to slap handcuffs on Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She is dirty, very dirty.
It’s worse than even Sundance describes because you have to add the element of insider trading to the equation. Politicians providing hedge funds information that they use to make billions on trades that they turnaround and make campaign contributions to the same politicians. This is why the carried interest deduction remains.
Ever wonder why the same politicians end up at these hedge funds or former Administration officials end at Wall Street firms or K-Street when there is no discernible reason found in their resumes? It’s the same trade. Insider information, contracts, and corruption.
Look at the Bob Menedez case. He profited off of the overbilling scam of his highest campaign contributer. He went out his way to shape policy/votes, influence oversight, and administration involving Medicare all so his friend could get rich and he share in the loot!
This is the sewer swamp of DC ladies and gentlemen! Trump knows the game and unfortunately it’s proving incredibly difficult to wrestle with the alligators in the swamp (the worst is Lindsey Graham! South Carolina voters please!) to clean it up!
The immigration policy is even worse, when you examine how multinational corporation profit off of illegal immigration in the US. It’s not about cheap labor as people always say, but remittances. Remittances are becoming a bigger and bigger share of the income in third world countries. In Mexico, I believe one year it exceeded oil revenues. Well, our corporations like to expand into those countries through our bad trade deals and have consumers buy their products. Where do poor people get the money to buy phones, cars, etc ? Don’t even let me get started on defense spending!
It’s truly wicked what these politicians are doing to our country. This great country is being ex filtrated and politicians are sharing in the loot from all our hard earn money. Worse, our money is still not enough, so they’ve plunged us into massive debt! One president, Obama ran up more debt then the entire country accumulated over its entire history prior to his arrival. It’s all sickening!
“It’s not about cheap labor as people always say, but remittances. Remittances are becoming a bigger and bigger share of the income in third world countries.” That’s a great point, dufrst. But there’s not enough remittances to be made off of minimum wage. So as a result we shower these people with Federal benefits. I’ll give you a good example. Trump is letting TPS status expire for Somalians, Hondurans, Salvadorans, and Haitians. There are a couple hundred thousand of these folks in South Florida. Send them back to where they came from, and you would have a complete reset of rental property rates in South Florida. Unknown to most people, their status as refugees qualifies them for staggering benefits instantly, no waiting, no lottery, no citizenship requirements. And it starts with a Section 8 Housing Voucher of up to three thousand bucks a month. And that’s what working people down here have to compete with for rental property, Uncle Sugar paying that big amount for a Haitian to live like a surgeon. The brilliance of Trump’s move is, he doesn’t have to send them back to change the rental equation. All he has to do is negotiate some other legal status for them other than refugee. Poof, there goes all those benefits. Poof, there goes those rental rates. Proof, goes this property tax bills, and insurance bills. Proof, goes the Democrat machine. Democrats claim they care about those people and want them to stay here. No, they are only interested in keeping them under refugee status. Trump has them over a barrel. Without refugee status, they are not nearly as valuable to Blackrock, and Walmart and Western Union, and any of the other poverty pimps.
You can deep into any of these programs and initiatives and you will find Swamp! Who are the landlords of those properties? Donors and family members of our esteemed politicians. Again profiting off of inside information. We can go on and on.
If you think it is frightening now, wait until artificial intelligence becomes household technology. 5-10 years. Google is the powerhouse.
Uh there’s a core group of dual citizens that want something very specific. For them, corruption is an asset. It is the only way. You spend your days covering them but won’t acknowledge it. We get other stories, fantasy becomes acceptable. The “investigation” of Trump is so lawless because they are. And it won’t stop. Not until confronted. Lets hope there are still enough Americans left at that time to do so.
Don’t go there, Eric. I guarantee that won’t fly here.
Then how do we keep this from happening again? The next corrupt pol gets in and puts it right back where it was!
Isn’t it depressing? No Democrat , can rise above party… to be a patriot,. and call all of this for what it was. Seriously. Aren’t we all Americans? Is the Democrat party… elected office holders… so divorced from duty to country… to the process… to the ideas of our nation…. that NONE of them are stepping up and distancing themselves from the biggest corruption scandal in our nations history. This had never happened before…. not like this. We are at a junction.. a law and order… a foundational junction. The Democrats silence is damming. May they all be brought low by this. Despicable.
This is why the founders did not intend the federal government to have the power it currently has over the people and the states. We must return control back to the states and local governments. The Senators need to be appointed by the state legislators as originally set up. Also, stop the money flow to the federal government. Why have we allowed the federal government to take money from us through a federal income tax and use it to bribe and control the states to get it back. The states should be funding the federal government not the other way around. Government is best when it is closet to the people. Just removing the federal corruption is not the solution. Break it down and send it back home. Nothing that large is ever going to be controllable.
Centralized control of data and Metadata makes for centralized data mining. More data and greater efficiency in purchasing that data because they deal with fewer points of contact. Fewer middlemen, the greater the payoff for those middlemen.
The federal government needs to get out of everything not enumerated by the constitution and leave those matters to the people and the states
The scope of the corruption is overwhelming.
This is why Hillary Clinton wanted to be Secretary of State.
“Beyond what those reformers are attempting we have the U.S. State Department – same problem, same scale, same issues. Secretary Rex Tillerson is only beginning to scrape the surface of the problem.”
The John Hay Initiative is a volunteer network of over 250 foreign policy, defense, and intelligence experts who advise elected officials and candidates for public office. It has countered the neo-isolationist strains of thought in both of our major political parties by articulating and defending conservative INTERNATIONALISM. JHI was founded in 2013 by Eliot Cohen, Eric Edelman, and BRIAN HOOK – JHI website
Let’s see who sits on the Board at the Hays Initiative and might benefit from advance information….
The group’s advisory council is comprised of a variety of neoconservative and former George W. Bush administration officials, including former SECRETARY of the Department of HOMELAND SECURITY MICHAEL CHERTOFF, former Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN), former State Department official Paula Dobriansky, neoconservative theorist Robert Kagan, former NSA DIRECTOR MICHAEL HAYDEN, former Sen. Jim Talent (R-MO), and 2012 GOP presidential candidate MITT ROMNEY. [the names of the other 242 experts remain elusive]
And just as easily as Evelyn Farkas was put into the Pentagon after working at The American Project, let’s see if anyone at the John Hay Initiative is on the State Department payroll.
Lookey, lookey, Brian Hook is Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State, and Director of the Secretary’s Policy Planning Staff. Previously, he was the founder of Latitude, LLC, an international strategic consulting firm based in Washington, DC.
He held a number of senior positions in the Bush Administration, including Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations; Senior Advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Special Assistant to the President for Policy in the White House Chief of Staff’s office; and Counsel, Office of Legal Policy, at the Justice Department.
He practiced corporate law at Hogan & Hartson in Washington from 1999-2003. Before practicing law, he served as an advisor to Iowa Governor Terry Branstad and to U.S. Congressman James Leach.
And as easy as that, there is now an associate of Mitt Romney’s & the Bushes located in the State Department. Information is power.
