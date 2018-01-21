Sunday Talks – Jason Chaffetz With Maria Bartiromo…

Former congressman Jason Chaffetz (Roosterhead’s brother) appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the government shutdown, and the release of the House Intelligence Committee memo revealing DOJ/FBI corruption:
Sara Carter also appeared on Fox News to discuss the same (video below)
DOJ/FBI corruption continues unchecked:
If this is actually true, the FBI is so incompetent it should be disbanded.
If this is a lie, the FBI is so corrupt it should be disbanded.
Remove it from the DOJ:
Establish 5 or 6 separate divisions: Domestic crime, Counter Terrorism, Counter Intel, Civil rights etc. in Homeland Security.
#DisbandTheFBI
You are knew to this site, you are standing on the top of an iceberg of corruption, told in article form and its below you. Start reading the back stores and moving to the later issues.
Good Luck, it’s going to be a surprise!
Disband the FBI and let all employees go. Reorg as investigative arm of DOJ. Former FBI agents can reapply for positions if employment based on employment history and expertise. Not involved with scandals.
What we have is the straight forward corruption by the FBI, destroying evidence (and look at how it was set up by announce img earlier that the NSA destroyed evidence under the Bush administration). Total UniParty Government corruption.
Nothing ever goes missing. This stonewalling just means more time and expense to get it but I bet President Trump’s people will get them.
…and never forget the NSA SEES AND RECORDS ALL. Every bit is captured and preserved forever.
That’s what I was thinking; everything is ‘out there’ forever.
Quite frankly, I don’t think Trump has many people in the DOJ/FBI. That organization is mostly pure Holder/Obama.
Consider that it was nearly 100 percent partisan hacks before Trump was elected. Then look how many personnel have been removed/replaced.
Darn small percentage.
I’m not casting stones, I’m just reporting facts.
Trump’s people are in charge, true. But in charge of what?
But they have info on you from 20 years ago.
The phone carrier, AT&T, Verizon or whoever will have all the texts messages! All that’s needed is a preservation letter and follow up with a subpoena. A search warrant may not be needed but it’s a good idea because the owner of the phone is the government!
NSA
Lest anyone wonder what kind of idiot would use an employer-issued device for questionable purposes:
Deep State agents, in the course of carrying out their unofficial duties, arguably had THE MOST SECURE lines of communication using their GOVERNMENT ISSUED DEVICES.
Much more secure than a phony email address, burner phone, etc.
Let’s see if that’s still true.
When was the email loss 1st announced. Hopefully the IG already secured them. He had the earlier emails from those strzok and page. Hopeful he secured copies before the FBI lost theres.
No collection of emails for 5 month period. Just strozk and page or the entire FBI?
OK, lost count on how many times swamp dweller Chavitz blinked his eyes, hahahah
LikeLiked by 8 people
Chaffmyhide has no credibility with me. Not until he explains why he quit the congress while leading an investigation.
Don’t ya just love it when Fox News Puts Swamp dwellers on to be chatter heads about the swamp….. yea that’s real news for ya, so fair and balanced 🙄🙄🙄
If I were these folks, I’d be watching my back. But those involved are in so deep, there is no way they can get out of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. If they try any kind of “hot extraction”, there will be fireworks, a Trump-side win, and hangings. But they probably don’t want to let the top players ever give up the game. They may do a controlled self-demolition to keep the top rats from informing on each other.
Expecting weirdness. They are resorting to a shutdown to stall and reposition, but the White Hats are surely ahead on that one. So what happens next. I think it’s black’s move.
When you corner an animal, prey animals will sometimes just go catatonic and passively die, or they become irrational and try to climb a wall that is physically impossible to scale.
Predator animals will fight.
False flag may be incoming.
They will stop at nothing ,up to and, including a nuclear WWIII to keep
their power.They will be safe in their bunkers,us not so much.
Be prepared for anything,war, power grid down for years,anything.
Time of desperation for sure. NO WAY OUT.
So is this about making the train stop at the DOJ/FBI station?
LikeLiked by 2 people
From latest Q post
The 16 Year Plan To Destroy America
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2015/06/communism-in-jarretts-family/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Incredible revelations.
Wow. Suspicious Cat looks a lot like Maria.
LikeLiked by 8 people
She always looks like she’s about to sneeze.
But in a good way!
Love it. Hi Sally!
I’m not sure who’s more beautiful to me – Maria “Stylin’ Gloves” Bartiromo or Suspicious Cat! But they are both whip-smart and PURRRRRTY!
WREEEER! 😉
“styling gloves” LOL
LOL! SD, you done a masterful job with Maria, the Suspicious Cat, today!
She’ll like that!
Hi, Maria!
“Roosterhead’s brother”
Okay, I laughed. They sure are the do-nothing twins, that’s for sure.
LikeLiked by 8 people
#MeToo
Chavez has on too much makeup. Yikes, lipstick and cake makeup. Other than that, he said nothing worth listening to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s just his walking around makeup.
I’ll let Sundance deal with this Gowdy thing reported by York.
Gawd.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told FOX News today the FISA Memo is the “Smoking Gun.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know who the interviewer was, but I sure didn’t much care for him. Kinda had the urge slap him over the head and ask him to be quiet so I could listen to the answers.
I do appreciate you sharing this though. Thank you.
The interviewer was a idiot! Saying the republicans wrote this memo!! And mentioning the russianbots !
The Republicans did write this memo…..
I’ll take a pass on the “Muh Russia!” bots…
All of the prior reports including from sources we would consider reputable said that the memo was “prepared by House intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes” “and fellow Republicans on the panel”. Is that wrong? Is the memo really written by someone else? One of the guilty parties?
“It was not written by Republicans. This is a memo that was uncovered, along with a lot of other documents, that were deemed classified.”
Sundance, help! If you think this is truthful info we need a whole separate article to discuss!
Did Nunes ever state that he authored or co-authored the memo? Or did he “compile” it??
Hahahah! This is exciting.
Does anyone have any spare popcorn? 🙂
Wow! If Chaffezt is correct and “this is in Session hands”, huh?
How long is Sessions term?
I think rooster head brother is wrong. Didn’t Sundance say after the committee votes to release it then it goes to the Executive , that is to the White House lawyers and intelligence officers who review it? The president should stay away from it since he is the subject of the investigation. I guess then they would take it to Sessions.
The DoJ does not need anything from the Congress to start arresting and prosecuting their own employees.
The DoJ does not need anything from the Congress to start cleaning up their own corruption.
No need to release anything in order to indict certain individuals.
In that regard, Chaffetz is absolutely right. DoJ has all the evidence they need to send quite a few folks to jail. But they don’t. You should ask why.
I was right there with you until your last statement. SD posted yesterday why timing is everything and all needs to be rolled very carefully. Best to read that. There are very serious reasons for this. PT is both the Commander in Chief AND a victim in this situation.
Note that all of these investigations were organized right after the inauguration and have been run without the DC office being a part.
This is why the first case indicting Mark Lambert, the Uranium trucking company owner, was conducted by the Maryland field team.
Others to follow, and 9200 sealed indictments are still on the DOJ docket. The table has been set.
Well this seems significant.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Didn’t Sundance report on that weeks ago, the fact that the language was changed in Comey’s announcement. All these people are so far behind our Sundance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something else new in the CBS article is they are reporting on Hillary & Obama emailing each other. This goes back to what Katrica found about Stonetear wanting to cover up a “Very VIP” email address from Hillary email.
“One of the messages references a change in language to Comey’s statement closing out the email case involving Clinton, Mr. Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election. While an earlier draft of the statement said Clinton and President Barack Obama had an email exchange while Clinton was “on the territory” of a hostile adversary, the reference to Obama was at first changed to “senior government official” and then omitted entirely in the final version.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/more-texts-turned-over-from-fbi-agent-taken-off-mueller-team/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=47201667
Sharyl’s article
“…Hillary & Obama emailing each other.”
you mean like with private ‘no-oversight’ unsecured email systems?
LOL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think one new thing here is that Obama denied getting emails from Hillary’s unsecured email server.
According to Strzok and Page texts, he did.
“Scandal free” administration indeed…
That’s what I’m thinking. I believe what Katrica found about Stonetear being Paul Combetta & asking for help to remove the VERY VIP email address may turn out to be Obama’s email address that they wanted removed.
“In the posts, stonetear asks for technical advice on retaining and deleting email messages that are more than 60 days old, as well as on removing the email address of an unnamed “VERY VIP” client from email archives.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-intersect/wp/2016/09/20/hillary-clintons-it-guy-asked-reddit-for-help-altering-emails-a-twitter-sleuth-claims/?utm_term=.e90bf961b3f4
Yes. What we got earlier was just a taste of the ugly on the pre-planned exoneration.
No one ever is held accountable for anything. This would be a first because 9/11, Benghazi, Fast’n Furious, 2008 crash, no one went to jail. I don’t think anyone was publicly charged for any of these events.
And nobody would be held accountable this time. The whole justice system is rotten to the core. All that left is a few relatively clean traffic cops and a couple of semi-retired generals. The rest is corrupt. I doubt it can be saved/reformed. Too late.
BS. These criminals are trying to destroy the Trump family and the country. They will pay dearly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The dems will trot out the congressional black caucus to denounce structural wrongdoings that forced their imam’s hand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Each one of the situations you mentioned…there was no President Trump.
Things change…just like having a billionaire who loves his country as President instead of a bought politician.
LikeLiked by 5 people
From your keyboard to God’s ears.
This guy makes you think the memo might be the actual thing that was presented to the FISA Court. He says it was a classified memo that they uncovered.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. His “hedge mode” was turned off. It must be a memo described in the Nunes “cover memo” describing the evidence – and would be released in the second step of what Sundance is talking about. A very toxic classified memo that Nunes saw, and is then simply DESCRIBED in the also-classified (but less so) Nunes memo. And people are STUNNED to read the Nunes memo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rep. Lee Zeldin on FISA Memo (C-SPAN)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops wrong link.
My instincts scream “RISK”.
If this was not written by congressional investigators, is this a nugget of fools gold slipped into view?
Can’t know. Yet. But I do hope caution is exercised.
I’ve never heard Chaffetz give any sensical explanation regarding his sudden departure from congress. Until I here that, I have no interest in any thing else he has to say.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s just like Gowdy. All tough talk but nothing sincerely done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right. I do not trust him either.
I always feel like a broken record, but one of the horrible things Chaffetz did was to chair a fake investigation about the mess with our SEAL team 6 and Obama’s Operation Zero Footprint.
http://www.wnd.com/2017/04/did-extortion-17-cover-up-sink-rep-chaffetz/
First, to get the cattiness out of the way, Maria needs to fire her current hairdresser. Oh my gosh, that was terrible, and between that Chafetz with his eye blinking, I had to close my eyes and listen. If I had watched, the distractions would’ve been too much.
I knew Chafetz wouldn’t be able to help himself and bring up our AG Sessions, I knew it. At least he wasn’t slandering like past times. He never did answer the question if they should be put in jail, he only answered that the memo should be released.
One thing I did find very interesting and appreciated to learn, only one democrat so far has gone out of their way to read the memo. One. So yeah, not much of a leg to stand on with their screams and outcries of the public learning what they themselves have no clue. Supposedly no clue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems every time he’s on TV he mentions multiple times that sessions needs to leave. I’ve about had it with Chafetz. He was two-faced before and nothing has changed.
Interesting about no Sessions slander and only one Dem. WOW. That boy or girl didn’t “get the memo”.
Her floppy hair and batty dry eyes slightly distracted from her usual awesomeness. I kinda like the big messy hair thing, but that floppy swirl on the right looked like a T-bone steak – yeah, I think I need some chow here, if I’m looking at Maria B. and thinking food!
Far to general to really be helpful it’s interest.
The FBI Hand Behind Russia-gate
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48572.htm
I’m against this Memo release BS. It has become a joke and a circus already. So what if it is a Smoking Gun!! That doesn’t send anyone to jail. BS BS BS BS It’s maddening.
Uh-huh.
I think we have a team of trolls today. Lots of ‘concern’ and defeatism when the enemy is actually on the ropes.
I love Maria , but she always looks hungover.
that was my first thought, she looked like she made the walk of shame back to work, puffy eyes, hung over and just a hand through her hair.
Her lighting people should be fired.
“The latest I’ve heard is end of the month”
Booyaa, State of the Union! Would love for Trump to read excerpts during his SOTU. The media would have to cover it. Checkmate, Donald J. Trump.
The memo needs to be voted on an released this week. Period.
Any further waiting is a risk of evidence being destroyed, etc.
It is way too big and important to wait any longer.
Release it and make arrests while PDJT is in Europe!
UPDATED: “The FBI told the department that its system for retaining text messages sent and received on bureau phones had failed to preserve communications between Strzok and Page over a five-month period between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 7, 2017.
May 17 was the date that Mueller was appointed as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation.”…….
The third time is enemy action, Mr. Bond.
Mystery solved-
Maria Bartiromo IS suspicious cat!
Chaffetz summary: The memo will be released and it’s up to AG Sessions if anyone is held responsible for their crimes.
As if Sessions does not already have all those ORIGINAL super-secret smoking guns in his possession. His Department provided them to Nunes to begin with. He does not need Nunes Memo or anyone’s permission to do his job.
The bottom line is if anyone is going to get prosecuted. McCabe is even hanging out to March so that he gets his full pension. Jeff Sessions doesn’t need the memo released or the IG report to prosecute all these criminals at the FBI & DOJ. Jeff Sessions doesn’t need any more stuff to prosecute Clapper for perjury and lying under oath to Congress.
The Clinton Wing of the FBI/DOJ needs to be destroyed at any cost!
LOL I never realized how much Suspicious Cat looked like Maria.
Gowdy surfaces to protect Schifty?
And Schmuckie and Pelosi, too?
We are preparing to recycle one of our Trump for President signs we had in front of our main street property during the election to read: “# Release The Memo” with Trump’s name on top.
We also trolled a Women’s rally in front of the courthouse today – reusing the same sign on the back window of the truck. We circled the courthouse numerous times and then parked by the street near the rally, right by where they were exciting. We got plenty of dirty looks as we took pics of them. But, we were nice and just smiled and gave the thumbs up.
