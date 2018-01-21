January 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #367

Posted on January 21, 2018

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

38 Responses to January 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #367

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • bulwarker says:
      January 21, 2018 at 12:56 am

      “The filibuster cannot be used to block a budget resolution. That’s because the Budget Act sets out a specific amount of time for debate in the Senate — 50 hours. If a specific amount of debate time is enshrined in the controlling statute, the filibuster is moot. So a simple majority — not 60 votes — is all that’s required to pass a budget resolution.”

      Moreover, the filibuster is not in the Constitution. Any legislation can pass the Senate with a simple majority, if only our Senators had the balls when we have a once in a lifetime president with pen ready.

      Then there was this…

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweets:

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweets:

  9. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Billionaire Couple Was Murdered: Private Investigators/
    By Laura Italiano January 20, 2018 | 9:05pm

    “The billionaire husband and wife found hanging side-by-side in their posh Toronto home last month were both murdered, according to a bombshell report citing a team of private investigators on Saturday.”

    “Multiple killers played a role in the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman — contrary to the widely-circulated murder-suicide theory initially leaked by law enforcement, sources told CBC News, citing a parallel probe by a team of investigators hired by the couple’s family.”

    “The private eyes, among them a number of ex-Toronto homicide detectives, are now painting a more complete picture of the death scene — and it points to a double murder after an extended struggle, likely two days before the bodies were discovered, CBC said.”

    https://nypost.com/2018/01/20/billionaire-couple-was-murdered-private-investigators/

    Gruesome details/ Could this involve the Clintons once again?

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • Alison says:
      January 21, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Thanks for this tidbit, Citizen817. I have wondered how Candidate Trump got connected with Diamond & Silk. They are national treasures 😍

      I follow Scavino’s twitter, but it’s one of many that are shadow-banned and never come through my feed.

  11. nor'easter says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Hypocrisy, thy name is “Democrat”.

    House now voting on whether floor chart with Senator Schumer used by AL GOP @RepByrne violates House rules. Objection raised by CO Democrat @RepPerlmutter pic.twitter.com/QwkU8t8qCr— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 20, 2018

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    However, Sen. Schumer used a poster with a picture of President Trump during his speech on the Senate floor Saturday morning.

    The poster behind @SenSchumer on senate floor, is proof of well planned #DemocratShutdown. This poster has been printed long time before. At least not today. pic.twitter.com/4h9d7AHM4e— Alexandru Cojocaru (@travelrush) January 20, 2018

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  12. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement & Kellyanne Conway

  13. fleporeblog says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

    The Democrats are DEAD 💀 and there is nothing they can do about it!

  14. Lucille says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Afghanistan: Islamic jihadis storm Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel
    January 20, 2018 2:18 PM by Robert Spencer
    “President Trump should end the fool’s errand in Afghanistan.”
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/afghanistan-islamic-jihadis-storm-kabuls-intercontinental-hotel

  15. NJF says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Has this been posted? Zing!

  16. sunnydaze says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:39 am

    New Trump ad, released today and already has almost 50K views:

  17. Gil says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I made myself watch this man speak because of the relevance to spying and fisa. Gawd the tells he is always lying were so obvious.

    The liar in chief from 2007:

    And a press conference discussing fisa, phone calls, and the nsa in 2013:

  18. Here’sss_Franky says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:55 am

    As a kid, I was pretty good at those
    picture things, you know those find 10
    things different between 2 images,

    some are very profound, and some
    very, very subtle.

    So did anyone notice the changes in
    cth’s “ IT’S BEGUN “ Twitter graphic ??
    Jan 18, 5:19 PM – Jan 20, 7:35 PM

    punoɹƃʞɔɐq uı pǝppɐ sʇuǝƃɐ ıqɟ
    ǝɔıɹ uɐsns oʇ pǝƃuɐɥɔ ouıɯop uoʇuıןɔ ןןıq
    ɹǝʌo ƃuıןןɐɟ sı ouıɯop ʎǝɯoɔ

    (not sure how to do a side/side resized img here
    maybe someone can add)

  19. phoenixRising says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:04 am

    • phoenixRising says:
      January 21, 2018 at 1:06 am

  20. fleporeblog says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:07 am

    The imbedded video with former federal prosecutor, Joe DiGenova is a must listen to.

    From the article linked above:

    A former federal prosecutor says the truth is starting to seep out about the Obama Administration’s “brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton” and “frame an incoming president with a false Russian conspiracy,” according to an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation.

    Joe diGenova, a former federal prosecutor, connects the dots on former Obama administration Justice Department and FBI officials who may have “violated the law, perhaps committed crimes” to politicize law enforcement and surveillance against political opponents.

    In this highly detailed video interview, he holds up an unreported April 2017 99-page FISA court opinion that “describes systematic and on-going violations of the law [by the FBI and their contractors using unauthorized disclosures of raw intelligence on Americans]. This is stunning stuff.”

    DiGenova thinks Fusion GPS and Crowdstrike, the DNC’s private security firm, were among the redacted contractors of the FBI.

    In the video interview, diGenova discusses the heroism of NSA Admiral Mike Rogers who briefed Trump when he was president-elect, on Nov. 17, 2016 about the controversial governmental surveillance. This resulted, he says, in Trump’s presidential transition being moving out of Trump Tower to Bedminster, N.J., until it could be debugged.

  21. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:10 am

  22. phoenixRising says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:12 am

  23. dallasdan says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Remember when Hillary Clinton was quoted saying ” If that f****** b****** (Donald Trump) wins, we all hang from nooses!” after her interview with Matt Lauer at the Commander-in-Chief Forum on Sept. 7, 2017? Well, plans for the multi-position scaffold are being prepared.

  24. Thurstan says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:28 am

    You know your ideology really sucks when you must continually import new voters to replace those who have seen the light.

