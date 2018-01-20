Representative Matt Gaetz Interview With Judge Jeanine Pirro Surrounding FISA Abuse Memo…

Posted on January 20, 2018 by

Representative Matt Gaetz discusses the FISA-702 House Intelligence memo with Judge Jeanine Pirro:

  1. fleporeblog says:
    January 20, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Patience is everything right now. Not only are we trying to build the foundation so that those at the top pay for their crimes, we are also working on destroying the Mueller investigation. Once the memo is released, the pressure on Rosenstein will be enormous to shutdown the investigation. We literally can kill two birds with one stone.

    The fact that these treasonous bastards are losing their collective minds in anticipation to the day that they know is coming makes the wait glorious in my mind. Have you heard a word from any of them in the past week. They can’t say anything about the shutdown of the government etc. The reason is that Devin Nunes, Admiral Rogers, IG Horowitz, Chuck Grassley, Bob Goodlatte, Christopher Wray, Jeff Sessions and the other White Hats in the House Have them surrounded.

    They are literally dying a slow death in the minds. Their bodies are beginning to eat them from the inside out because they are unable to eat or hold down food. Their minds are playing out every single scenario in the book. As they pop their pills and drink their booze in order to fall asleep, they are realizing that they need to increase the amounts daily because their minds are overcoming the effects of the pills and alcohol.

    This is causing them to go deeper and deeper into depression. Their only solace is the fact that their gun sitting on their nightstand is still there waiting for the moment that they build up their courage to finally allow them to escape and sleep without anything running through their minds or the possibility of waking up again.

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    January 20, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Matt Gaetz is really going right up to the edge of ‘divulging too much’, isn’t he.
    Right up to the edge.

    Thank you, Congressman Gaetz!

    Reply
  3. Dad says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Sundance I hope you will write a book about this…I will buy it…you are unbelievably prescient, I hope you have someone whispering in your ear, I feel dumb next to you

    Reply
  4. Jainphx says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Funny how treasonous activity by government officials, takes votes and lawyers to bring to the attention of the people. Since when are our elected officials forbidden to report crime when its found?

    Reply
    • Thecleaner says:
      January 21, 2018 at 12:29 am

      You tend to notice the consistant wording of “heads will roll” “crimes may have been comimtted”
      Sounds like they are prepping the ground for “administrative action”…losing jobs and pensions
      Publicly releasing your “evidence” before indicting the guilty and the political rhetoric surrounding it does not bode well for prosecutions unfortunately…

  5. risasi says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Man, Mr. Gaetz’s face is everywhere the last three days. Maybe it’s that cheeseball smile.

    Don’t take this the wrong way, but I hope we’re not just getting “punked”. I’m having flashbacks to Trey Gowdy’s Benghazi investigation.

    I hope this memo is just a jump point to all of the FISA treachery and corruption.

  6. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    God bless Representative Matt Gaetz.

  7. Drcrinum says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    …”names are named”…

    …”see the interaction between the various people we have been discussing and the organizations and entities that had a stake in the 2016 election”…

    …”shocked not only at the way information was collected but the way that information was authenticated”…

  8. bkeyser (@b_keyser) says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Interesting comment about the interaction between names we already know and the “organizations and entities that had a stake in the outcome of the election.”

    I think that pretty much removes the possibility of “rogue employees.” This was directed.

  9. Sentinel says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    He confirmed that Rooster Head is working with them on this.

    My confidence is shrinking.

  10. Bern Melman says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Rep. Gaetz is scaring me.

    The other day he let out 2 names. That was an unforgivable offense. He is going to undermine the work dozens of people have done. Rep. Jordan is not far behind.

    Sundance has it right. The experienced adults have it under control. These younger people need to get out from in front of the camera and do some blocking and tackling.

  11. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    I don’t think they are all that shocked about the obama DOJ or FBI & their trail of corruption, it was not a secret in most circles…. I think what has them shocked is there is evidence that leads to Obama personally.

  12. New Nonna to be Again!!! says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    I’m totally ok w the fact that we’re waiting and waiting for the click of the lighter to ignite this mess and LIGHT IT UP, but I AM a lil skiddish hoping it’s not a punk job on Deplorables.

    I’m patiently waiting to see for myself, and praying. 🙏🙏🙏

    On the one year anniversary, Mr President, thank you, God bless you and keep on working to MAGA. You’re on a roll!

  13. Ziiggii says:
    January 20, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    SMH the Rooster is involved!

  14. MVW says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Are there any Democrats left that aren’t crooked or treasonous? Why aren’t they out in front of this wanting the sunshine so they can clean up the mess? Instead they are continuing the cover up top to bottom.

    It is time for the Democrats to clean their house.

    One more point. The top of this stinking heap is not Obama, and it is not just about this election, it goes back to Obama’s second run.

    • WVNed says:
      January 21, 2018 at 12:16 am

      They appear to be of one mind in their crooked and treasonous ways.

    • Eric L says:
      January 21, 2018 at 12:18 am

      Sure, just not at the national level.

      If it’s what it’s cracked up to be, there is no cleaning this up. This is the end of the party, doesn’t matter if they’re involved/were involved or whatever. With the exception of the independently wealthy, you have to make a lot of promises and owe a lot of people to make it in national politics. This is death rattle territory, people who could be collateral damage politically probably also have to think about getting in “accidents” with their exercise machines like Harry Reid did.

  15. MontanaMel says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Did anyone else catch the little blurb about HRC “may” be leaving the Country?
    I’m thinking it’s “get out of Dodge” time in her mind…after today’s news…disclosure and all…

    Bet she’s sleeping in some G-650ER right now!…

  16. David Cyrr says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:39 am

    I’m (fairly) new to the house, and i’m really enjoying the educated comments not seen on other blogs. That said, my personal belief is that we should NOT be surprised if ‘they’ decide not to release the information and use the “due to national security” nuke option as an excuse. Trey Gowdy’s involvement in this speaks volumes…….

  17. KBR says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

    I might have more patience with the waiting for the memo than with some of the speculating by people.

    Its been kinda 🙃crazy-making, ’round here, mainly because when you do not know what will happen, anything could happen.

    Some say it might be ⚔️civil war, some say it will be blood 🔪⛓in the streets, some say the military 🦅will enter the fray, some say none of that is going to occur at all🕊, some swear all the criminals will walk🐾, some swear they will all hang, some say our nation will be damaged by the revelations, others that it will be damaged without them. 🤷🏻‍♂️

    Some claim some of the worst never-Trumpers 🤥have changed to Trumpers 🙄, some say never trust a never-Trumper…and some of the former-friendly people 😊have become somewhat vicious 👿even going so far as to use ad-hominem 😩attacks if another dares 😤to hold a different opinion.

    All the while all swear they 😇trust Trump, and 😍love this tree 🌳🏡and “all Treepers” even after beating one another over the head🤕 in disagreements over OPINIONATED speculation with no definitive, (let me repeat definitive), evidence one way or the other.

    So I look forward impatiently, even knowing it will be a while and then some, to the day when CTH returns to calmer reasoning conversation and when some of the increasing numbers of “trollier-than-thous”🐲 👹👺fly away 🦇to wherever their caves might be.

    Thanks for reading my silly rant.😬

  18. tonyE says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:12 am

    I keep thinking that the Dems in the Senate shutting down the Gov is all about providing “media cover” for all of this.

