President Trump Signs 2018 FISA Authorization With Changes…

President Trump announced that he has reauthorized FISA-702 with changes in the law provided by Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. President Trump notes: “This is not the same FISA law that was so wrongly abused during the election”.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes today issued the following statement after President Trump signed into law the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act:

“This bill reauthorizes a crucial anti-terrorism tool—with increased privacy protections—that helps track foreign terrorists and thwart attacks on Americans. Additionally, the President had already ordered a fix to problems in unmasking procedures, which should give Americans confidence that the Intelligence Community will use this authority to defend Americans’ safety and security while fully respecting their privacy rights.” (LINK)

