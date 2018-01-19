President Trump Signs 2018 FISA Authorization With Changes…

President Trump announced that he has reauthorized FISA-702 with changes in the law provided by Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. President Trump notes: “This is not the same FISA law that was so wrongly abused during the election”.
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes today issued the following statement after President Trump signed into law the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act:
“This bill reauthorizes a crucial anti-terrorism tool—with increased privacy protections—that helps track foreign terrorists and thwart attacks on Americans. Additionally, the President had already ordered a fix to problems in unmasking procedures, which should give Americans confidence that the Intelligence Community will use this authority to defend Americans’ safety and security while fully respecting their privacy rights.” (LINK)
Ha! I love it. Trump is setting up the media with that tweet. I can hear their brains clanking now: “What FISA laws is he talking about”?
He is baiting those SUCKERS, gotta love it!
“…which should give Americans confidence that the Intelligence Community…”
Nope, you lost that. There were safeguards in place and the IC ignored them, the FISA court turned a blind eye. You want “confidence” restored? Throw the book at every IC operative and judge that abused the system. Actions speak louder than words.
Elected progressives criminally conspired to block oversight. It is a great tool
That was ABUSED by the Obama Dept. of Just us
and these “increased privacy protections” will be abused in the future too.
Second that. Once trust is violated this badly, it ain’t comin back in my lifetime. Forever suspicious of the “IC” from here on out.
Spot on, Bulwarker. That has to be done. People HAVE to be held accountable.
If a government power exists, it will be abused. This should be count only as a downpayment on rolling back the American police state.
If a government power exists, it will be abused.
Concur!
Gun owners as a group have demonstrated they do not abuse.
Gvt abuses us daily.
local, state and federal government have all the power. We just get a vote. And a good lawyer if you can find one.
Michael, we the People are the Government but have allowed our elected/hired employees to run things without OUR oversight. This is why we must Drain the Congress Swamp asap and take back the reins of being the government. Reread the Constitution where it is clear what our job is.
They need an Inspector General Just to oversee that and he should be held to the fire .
Had IG Horowitz and sally yates, obama DOJ blocked him from doing his job. He was not allowed to look into the NSD, were all the good stuff was kept. And God i hope he is pissed.
Horowitz was granted access to NSD after Trump lnauguration. His report is due within weeks
Dear God, please see Bulwarker’s words “Throw the book at every IC operative and judge”.
We pray it is so. We pray too that You will see the President through this time of turmoil and treachery. In Jesus most precious name. Amen.
Amen 🙏🇺🇸🙏
“which should give Americans confidence that the Intelligence Community will use this authority to defend Americans’ safety and security while fully respecting their privacy rights.”
I laughed.
Bul—-and dem congress scum looked the other way. They all knew what was happening , but didn’t care as long as they hung onto their own power and money. Totally disgusting!!!!
Bul- The rinos in congress were just as guilty.
Exactly. Laws are good, but need consequences to be effective.
Nunez made some changes, so that this FISA 702 is not the same as was present for Obama.
The way legislation goes is that bills are drafted and delivered to the POTUS. He signs it, but it is his Executive Order that stipulates how the Law will be implemented.
Remember Trump’s “angel” Adm Rogers as head of NSA directed his office of FISA Compliance to audit what had happened under 702 (16) and (17). Adm Rogers ordered the cessation of 702 (17) “About” queries.
Adm Rogers went to President Elect Trump and told him that his servers and VOIP at Trump Tower were being collected and unmasked. Trump moved his Transition Team to another Trump location (in NJ) where the traitors in the FBI and DoJ did not have collection in place.
I have a feeling that President Trump (1 year into his 1st term) remembers all of this, and wrote his Executive Order to exclude 702 (17) searches, if they are even in the Nunez modified FISA law that was reauthorized.
Newt, Trump made it clear that illegal searches are no more. I think we will very soon see the cleansing of both the FBI and CIA, and I dearly hope that includes Mueller and Rogenstein as well.
I’m wondering if that tweet isn’t going to be followed by a “Friday Night Dump” of documentation from some governmental agency, whereby information contained with that ‘dump”, coincides with President Trump’s tweet?
Wouldn’t that just be D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S?
You mean like the Memo?
Well, I can dream 👍
One can hope.
Very disappointing he signed it. This is a win for the Deep State. Six more years of violations of the Fourth Amendment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, I read over the law summary. This has nothing to do with safety, it has everything to do with the Deep State keeping its power to store our calls, emails and social media posts to use against us should they choose to do so.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why are you posting here then? You know they are tracking you.
My thoughts as well!
Because standing up for what you believe in is important. If they want to use this against me in the future, so be it.
What are you posting that you are so worried about. Trump was the victim and doesn’t seem worried.
LikeLike
PTrump is concerned about the amendment only has a duration of 6 years. In my opinion, more laws isn’t the total answer- even PTrumps amendment doesn’t mean much if the government doesn’t follow or enforce them.
PTrump stated at the end of his summary letter to the amendment
“I would have preferred a permanent reauthorization of Title VII to protect the safety and security of the Nation. By signing this Act today, however, I am ensuring that this lawful and essential intelligence program will continue to protect Americans for at least the next 6 years. We cannot let our guard down in the face of foreign threats to our safety, our freedom, and our way of life.
DONALD J. TRUMP”
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-president-fisa-amendments-reauthorization-act-2017/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wh
True. But for now we have lost this battle. Not sure if we can put the genie back in the bottle.
That doesn’t mean we like it or think FISA is Constitutional. It just is right now. Whether PDJT agrees with any of us, he’s not going to spend any more capital on it right now.
Remember Ron Paul 2012 and his outcome with the enemedia and Deep Staters, Or Perot, or Goldwater…
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some point you have to trust our President and Rep. Devin Nunes! Both Nunes and Admiral Rogers have put safeguards that protect our country and its citizens!
From DaveNYviii thread above:
17) S.139 sat at the House desk since May 16th, 2017. What Nunes discovered in his investigation led him to generate significant legislation to systemically correct the rampant abuses by the Obama DOJ/FBI.
18) The Nunes Amendment suspends “abouts collections” creating maximum leverage over the DOJ/FBI. To get this ability back, the DOJ/FBI will have to go through the FISA court, Judiciary committees, and Intelligence committees.
intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/…
From Thomas Wictor’s thread above:
(7) So Rogers set up U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) to be the tenth unified combatant command.
It’s going to split with the NSA.
(15) Under Obama, USCYBERCOM went from mostly defensive to very offensive as well.
Rogers caught the illegal spying on Trump. My guess is he found some irregularities with USCYBERCOM too.
That’s why he stayed on for an extra year. To clean things up.
concern duly noted!
And it has been put in the “I’m worried bin”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂
Sorry that’s just plain funny!
Good, it would have been disappointing if it had been put in the “Nobody cares” bin.
LikeLike
I think he had to do it. For 2 reasons:
1. TERRORISM and all the ISIS and Muslime sleeper agents already in the US. Monitoring their communications is VITAL.
2. The sore loser Dem Scum might try something against Pres Trump and he needs to be on top of that. I think that FISA and NSA will concentrate on those names–the ones who aren’t going to be nailed by the FISA memo plotting revelations.. In case they plot something. They are inborn plotters. Remember why they started the KKK?
AND REMEMBER WHAT ANDREW BREITBART SAID; “THEY PLOTTED AND THEY PLOTTED..
We never found out exactly what he discovered.
I really don’t believe terrorists phone or email each other saying “Hey, on the 14th were going to blow up the Possum Festival with the stuff we’ve got hidden in the basement of mohammeds house”. If they know that you’re monitoring those forms of communication, they won’t use them because there are many other ways. For instance, you could send a postcard from a hotel lobby saying ” This is the fourth day of our trip and Larry and Bob are taking off for Reno to see if they can give back the $2250 that they won last July.” If the recipient can decode it and no one else can, they don’t need no stinking email. No return address, not stored on a server. Yep, the post office photgraphs every piece of mail but with a bogus return address and a blind mail drop, what good is it. I think any real terrorist would be smarter than clinton and weiner about this.
LikeLike
Then you don’t understand how tracking ” chatter” actually works.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or perhaps you don’t know how postcards work. They came before everyone became addicted to cell phones and all the data mining apps that come with them.
There is no “chatter” in snail mail. With no indentifiable sender, recipient or data, it’s secure. Maybe you’re thinking of the email “cards” where you send a picture of a dancing bunny to a friend so then they can gather both your email address’
LikeLiked by 1 person
You want to be snide…and act like I do not know what a postcared is ? Really ?
hmmmm I am talking about surveillance, email, twitter, text and any kind of electronic communication.
I am a privacy freak and it ticks me off that anything I do on line is tracked. I NEVER gave authorization for that. that. One of our companies is Data Storage for Corporations so I am well versed in electronic communications. I was specifically referring to intelligence data and how it was SUPPOSED to be used and that was to track TERRORISTS. Not Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think your consternation is most reasonable.
That much power is a powerful temptation.
Absolute power and all.
LikeLike
FISA 702 is chiefly concerned with collecting communications to/from non-US Persons who are located outside the US. Once inside the US, non-US Persons are granted the protections of the US Constitution including the 4th Amendment.
We need FISA to try and catch terrorist planning before it happens as a bloody event!
But what if an actual non-US Person terrorist is inside the US? Law Enforcement still needs to collect on him. They can get a “FISA warrant.”
The 702 stuff comes into being when a US Person, like LTG Michael Flynn, has a phone conversation with the Russian Ambassador. LTG Flynn is collected as an incidental part of this process. The 702 protections of US Person’s 4th Amendment Rights requires (at collection) the masking of LTG Flynn’s identity. Michael Flynn’s name is replaced with “US Person 1” or similar.
With a special FISA dispensation, someone like Ambassador Powers can order the unmasking of “US Person 1” and Michael Flynn’s name is returned to the captured transcript.
All it takes is some deep stater, Comey? Strzok? Other? to leak the transcript to the Amazon WaPo, and you have sensational headlines!
That is why I believe that POTUS Trump wrote his Executive Order to implement the new Nunez altered FISA laws to not include “About” queries and other things to curtail the use of FISA to snoop on US Persons, especially ones in the opposition party.
LikeLike
Thank you, President Trump, for putting the country and the American people first.
I’d rather it be gone, but I trust Trump and the people he has on this.
He could always work on getting rid of it after using it just a little bit for his defense until crooked cop Mueller is in his rearview mirror.
LikeLike
Haven’t you been reading Sundance’s blogging?
The 12M docs and texts that the IG delivered to Nunez, and Nunez’ staff’s 4 page summary with citations to the IG materials, will be the wooden stake to the heart of Comey, Mueller, “Andy,” Yates, Lynch, Strzok, Page, et cetera!
The Big Ugly will be beautiful to behold!
LikeLike
Precisely!
Trust in Mr. President, he knows exactly what he’s doing and what he’s up against.
Our support will not waiver.
There is time in the next 6 years to streamline it ; )
LikeLike
It is very hard to have faith the system is fixed without even knowing how it was abused/exploited in the first place. Release the memo. Show how the holes have been closed. Show the penalties for abusing the system.
“You can trust me. I’m not like the others”
LikeLiked by 2 people
You doubt for one moment that isn’t his intent?
Oh ye of little faith.
Hang in there, all will be revealed, including how that mess is being repaired.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The founding fathers intentionally moved away from a system of trusting people to one trusting systems.
LikeLike
PS – I keep hearing how important this FISA system is to security yet I look at Boston, Orlando, San Bernardino, NYC, Vegas(?), etc – people known to the FBI beforehand – and wonder just how important the system really is to public safety. I see it works wonders in helping maintain tyrannical police state powers over citizens.
Give him time.
Question? Since it is pretty much exposed there have been a few unprofessional uses of the process, FISA.Such as a homeland crime against the American folks by USA government officials etc as well as being paid for with public funds. Times up.
How about asking for a warrant to review all government correspondence dating back to the latest dates in the MEMO? If other matters of questions appear, extend dates and subjects?
How about they convert all the stored data to paper and start a bonfire to burn the wicked Witch and Warlock at the stake
LikeLike
Sigh. It would have been much better just to veto it. If Congress cares enough they could override it. The 4th Amendment is stepped on nearly as much as the 2nd Amendment. It’s unfortunate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. This whole idea that every Americans communications is just hoovered up and that is constitutional makes no sense.
It’s blatantly unconstitutional and yet the Federal Courts don’t give a single damn. It’s infuriating.
Is not a police state a police state?
Is it OK if it is “our” police state?
Big Data is not limited to Gruberment abuse. In fact, I worry less about bureaucrats than I do Gurgle, Facelessbook, Twitless, etc…
Does anyone know what these NEW “safeguards” are in the FISA Reauthorization that POTUS Trump just signed into law?
LikeLike
Exactly!
Thank you for posting 👍
FISA abuse you say?
Reauthorized FISA-702 amongst the massive hype and speculation about theoretically bringing down all the bad guys being right around the corner.
Reauthorization will barely register in the public consciousness. Notice the # of comments this article ultimately gets vs other articles.
LikeLike
As I mentioned above, the Dems are plotters. Perez and Ellison are fighting. So guess what?
Dirty Barry is back.
You can be 100% sure he is going to plot.
Obama Planning Political Return, Will Campaign and Fundraise for Dems in 2018: Report
https://truepundit.com/obama-planning-political-return-will-campaign-fundraise-dems-2018-report/
LikeLike
Political return my arse…. Hey Barry stay gone. FOR GOOD.
LikeLike
Media NOW coming out with this as News? We BROKE in SEPT 2017 — EXCLUSIVE: Six U.S Agencies Conspired to Illegally Wiretap Trump; British Intel Used as NSA Front to Spy on Campaign
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-six-u-s-agencies-conspired-to-illegally-wiretap-trump-british-intel-used-as-front-to-spy-on-campaign-for-nsa/
LikeLike
Al-Qaeda Bomb Instructions are a Free Download at Barnes & Noble
https://truepundit.com/al-qaeda-bomb-instructions-free-download-barnes-noble/
LikeLike
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine
I worked under #RobertMueller
He is no White Knight.
Buy more guns, have a valid passport. #SpecialProsecutor
1:52 PM – May 18, 2017
https://truepundit.com/the-four-tweets-within-hours-of-muellers-appointment-that-foretold-the-deep-states-special-counsel-plot-against-trump/
I’m opposed to FISA in any form. But will respect POTUS’s decisions even though I wish he would have vetoed it. I have a libertarian streak in me,
Problem is we won’t always have DJT for POTUS.
LikeLike
I know, that’s how I feel, but it’s done. Someone convinced him it’s a good thing.
LikeLike
I would suggest an AUTOMATIC death penaltyfor ANY caught abusing it!
LikeLike
For 21 yrs I served my country with a fierce belief in the constitution and that, at least the majority, our representatives held the same beliefs. The NDAA, with the arrest, detaining without council indefinitely of our citizens discouraged my patriotism. This ongoing coup, now has me convinced I was wasting my efforts.
LikeLike
No, just that the fight is also internal. Trump and team are patriots too.
