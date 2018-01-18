President Trump Prepares to Exit NAFTA – Corrupt GOPe Fight To Retain…

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is one of the key economic constructs where DC politicians show their UniParty corporate stripes. [Another is immigration usurpation] The professional political class within both parties are aligned in common cause to retain both open-border immigration access (cheap labor), and multinational corporation control over North American Trade.
Decades of carefully constructed legislation, written by corporate lobbyists to the benefit of their crony-constituents on Wall Street, are at risk from President Trump’s America-First economic trade platform which includes exiting NAFTA.
Democrats and Republicans who have been purchased by the massive lobbying of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are in direct confrontation with President Trump on this issue.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that terminating the North American Free Trade Agreement would result in the “best deal” to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact with Canada and Mexico in favor of U.S. interests.
Lawmakers as well as agricultural and industrial groups have warned Trump not to quit NAFTA, but he said that may be the outcome.
“We’re renegotiating NAFTA now. We’ll see what happens. I may terminate NAFTA,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters.
“A lot of people are going to be unhappy if I terminate NAFTA. A lot of people don’t realize how good it would be to terminate NAFTA because the way you’re going to make the best deal is to terminate NAFTA. But people would like to see me not do that,” he said.
Trump’s comments come less than a week before trade negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico meet in Montreal for the sixth of seven scheduled rounds of negotiations to update NAFTA.
The talks are viewed as pivotal for the success of the NAFTA renegotiation effort because major differences remain over aggressive U.S. demands on autos, dispute settlement and a five-year sunset clause — proposals that some business groups have labeled “fatal.” (read more)
It simply cannot be overstated how far the UniParty is willing to go in their effort to keep the U.S. economy restrained through the lies and deception at the heart of NAFTA. There are trillions at stake.
The multinational corporations, and specifically the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Tom Donohue), are willing to wage thermonuclear war against President Trump on this issue; and on immigration. There is a massive disconnect between what is in Americas’ best interest and what is in the best interest of the multinational corporations and financial class.
President Donald Trump is under tremendous pressure, and receiving jaw-dropping threats, from the corporations that benefit from NAFTA – along with threats from purchased politicians who have taken hundreds of millions in lobbyist payments from them.
The stakes are so high and the corporate influence so strong, there is nothing the opposition will not do to stop President Trump from exiting NAFTA.
There’s probably only a few thousand people who understand the severity of this issue and comprehend how far these interests are willing to go to stop Trump. Nothing, absolutely nothing, is out of bounds. There are many issues important to them, but NAFTA is their holy grail of economic usurpation.
These professional republicans in DC and State Government will destroy any election to punish POTUS Trump if he withdraws. Those in charge of the most powerful levers of politics will target the full weight of all weaponized government against President Trump, and against his administration.
The stakes on this issue are all financial; and when the outcomes are purely financial, the hatred from those attached to that outcome is exponentially more dangerous.
Watch the next few days and weeks closely, we’ll see it.
This group is willing to inflict harm, actual physical harm, against the family and interests of Donald Trump if that will fulfill their objectives. They are cold, calculating, and dangerous people.
This fight is where Mitt Romney, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton join hands to destroy the risk that is Donald Trump. The entire apparatus of politics and money will align for a singularity of purpose.
If you think the attacks against Trump, which included the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI, have been bad in the past…. It’s about to get exponentially worse.
Pray.
Who needs NAFTA? Not the U.S.A. (based on 25 years on seeing the bad results).
Do you have any idea how much it costs to fly private to Davos? Do you?
What’s the point of your post?
That the globalist DC swamp dwellers care much more about their own wealth, status, and privileges than, say, the well-being of Americans and America.
NAFTA is not needed.
Will be PRAYING!
The massive exodus of manufacturing plants to Mexico killed the good-paying jobs in my hometown. Kill NAFTA, President Trump.
It’s such a good idea to kill NAFTA that the CoC will fight tooth and nail to keep it. It’s a huge political and spiritual battle the likes of which we haven’t seen since WWII. Pray like you’ve never prayed before for President Trump’s safety as well as his victory over the NAFTA traitors arrayed against us.
Youngstown, OH looks like a ghost of it’s former self. We need to jettison NAFTA to MAGA. Stand strong Mr. President! We have your back.
Scary scenario….😠
Our Lion says, “we start with the impossible.” 🙂
The courage required…….. it’s just amazing to see.
At Treehouse, we only have an inkling of how bad it could be, if President Trump withdraws.
Yet, we know he needs to withdraw to MAGA.
Going to take everything Sec Ross and Lighthizer have in their bag.
And no more back door for China via Mexico/Canada on % of car parts.
We all know the gig is up.
not just car parts,
refrigerators
stoves
dish washers
washers
dryers
ice makers
humidifiers
appliances
small engines
mowers
blowers
air conditioners
airplane parts
body parts for any and all of the above
everything I touch throughout the day has the stench of NAFTA all over it.
I want our VSG President to work on bringing Whirlpool business back. Enough of the Samsung appliances which do not last and for which parts become unavailable all to quickly.
And maybe even real body part. Organ Harvey is a huge money industry in third world countries. If we knew the truth about the organ harvesting business it would shock ever America.
I tried making these kinds of nationalist, economically logical arguments w/in an elite east coast political science department. One night, I was at a party, and I made some anti-socialist arguments based on some articles in The New Republic, which was (still is?) a leftist magazine! The whole party got quiet, and then like five or six of my classmates — who were all wicked bright — just started hammering me for what I remember seemed like a long time. What was weird was just how reflexive and natural their actions were. I had tenured faculty who wanted to work with me, but there was a Bolshevik who did *ANYTHING* necessary to get me kicked out. Then next semester he booted out an anti-communist student from Poland just for kicks. I got my degree from a flyover state school instead, and the Bolshevik went onto a spectacular academic career, but that experience gives me an inkling of what PDJT is experiencing, and it ain’t a great feeling.
Our Wolverines are going to need our voices loud and strong.
OK this is terrifying. PRAY for the President his family, his security and everyone around him.
LikeLiked by 11 people
“The wicked run away even when no one is chasing them;
the right-living, however, stand their ground as boldly as lions.”
Prov. 28:1
LORD, guide and protect our President Trump and his family, cabinet, and advisors, as You and he lead us to MAGA, by Your strength and wisdom… in the righteous, holy name above all names of Jesus, Amen.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Amen!
Amen, and amen.
Amen!
Amen!
Amen.
Dear Father in Heaven we ask humbly for complete protection of President Donald J Trump and everyone he holds dear! Lord, provide an angelic force to guard and protect each member of his family, friends and staff. Please bar and keep all weapons formed against him and his supporters from prospering. We claim his enemies to be thwarted and outed in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen!
Amen!
Amen and Amen!
They are worried out of their minds that our President is going to walkaway from NAFTA. The doomsday articles are now being written. It is ALL a complete lie!
If you think our President hasn’t calculated the right time to withdraw, you are kidding yourself. I actually think the actual withdrawal announcement will be tied directly to the Big Ugly. As our President is making his announcement, FBI, DEA, Local Police etc. will be rounding up the TREASONOUS BASTARDS. What will the media decide to talk about. Will politicians run to the cameras to talk about the doomsday scenario that our President just caused via NAFTA? Grab the popcorn folks because as Wool Moon said, we are in for a hell of a ride!
For those that say that ending NAFTA will be a disaster, they need to drive through communities like Youngstown, OH. Many towns in PA, IN, MI, KY etc. got destroyed by NAFTA. They will begin building monuments of our President the day he sign’s the EO starting the six month termination countdown.
Our President realizes that many of those same corporations that left will be running back. The fact that the Corporate Tax Rate is now 21% and the fact that you can write off every single dollar that you spend on equipment in the same year will give these companies all the incentives in the world to come back.
Keep in mind that Energy Production is being turned up and many new refineries are being built and will be operational by early 2019. That will cut costs of production but more importantly offset paying higher salaries to Americans rather than Mexican and/or Canadians.
Plus American ingenuity is something these corporations can’t put a price tag on!
The future is incredibly bright for our country! We have two people to thank for that. God our Father in Heaven and President Donald J. Trump!
Just like leaving Paris accord was climate doomsday. Like killing net neutrality was internet doomsday. Like tax reform was economic doomsday. At some point people are going to have to realize the Left operates entirely on fear and loathing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
This objective, rational approach to trade and virtually every other facet of government is the honest, truth-based reality that they hyperbolic, manipulative progzis and globullshit elitists can’t allow, but now can’t stop. NO BRAKES ON THE TRUMP TRAIN!!!
Heck, it wasn’t just the Rust Belt. A whole lot of mill towns were finished off and dried up in the South. Now people have insane commutes to Atlanta just to work.
Thank you for the post Flep,
How on earth does your President maintain this pace. These fools and sabetouers that hound his every move are despicable.
This Canadian hopes PDJT pulls the plug on NAFTA. We have been sponging of the U.S for long enough. Our PM and the legions of leftists take the special relationship with the U.S. too much for granted.
Like a petchulant child Canadians need more than a little discipline.
God bless PDJT
Please remember too, that our lefties were all against NAFTA. Big Union leadership too, especially the UAW.
What a bunch of frauds.
@ fleporeblog, President Trump as I said in the past has great timing. I am in your boat on the Big Ugly and when it hits the fan. I am just guessing no hard facts.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
Well that was depressing.
That was reality. It’s better to know than to wonder.
The news just gets better and better… IF the fallout is that detrimental, does POTUS have alternative options?
“This group is willing to inflict harm, actually physical harm, against the family of Donald Trump if that will fulfill their objectives. They are cold, calculating, and dangerous people.”
Hotheads who act in the moment can be dangerous. People whose lives have become filled with the almighty dollar are far more so. I don’t doubt this and it’s why I include Donald Trump’s family in my prayers. I’m sure the Trump understands the dangers, but his extended family is much more at risk as they are “softer” (ie easier) targets.
That this man would stand steadfast against so many who are willing to destroy him, and us, to line their pockets. Sometimes I think we don’t deserve a Warrior like President Trump. There isn’t a battlefield more treacherous than the one engaged in ‘friendly fire’.
Pray mightily for God’s grace on this leader.
So true Alison, pray for protection for POTUS and family, & that Truth will overcome evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Sundance saying they are going to try and kill Donald Trump, and his family? What information has become available to him?
I’m worried.
Take a deep breath. Literally.
“For in the confusion the Lord caused the enemy troops to begin fighting and killing each other from one end of the camp to the other, and they fled into the night …”
Judges 7:22
Amen!!
Well, I guess it’s time to put away the popcorn and take off the gloves.
I’m going to be calling my representatives every damn day to remind them that I do understand how NAFTA works and that I DO UNDERSTAND how it has screwed over the American working class and benefited illegal immigration.
I’ll also be reminding them that I will be watching their actions towards our President and if they resist him, then I’ll be voting to get the scumbags out and working in my neck of the woods to show the people how messed up NAFTA is.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes!!!
Right beside you Mark! Time for all of us to speak up loud and clear to our representatives, the GOP and our neighbors!
Is this where Bony Ann Coulter hops back on the Trump Train?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
The President will manage NAFTA and DACA like the boss he is. I think his inner strength, his moral resolve and fortitude, lies in the contempt he holds for these people. Lobbyists, RINO’s past their use-by date, CoC, Democrats, corruption. That contempt fuels him everyday and it will only strengthen with each cruel, immoral and sometimes criminal manoeuvre these people will put before him. This contempt fired his soul at all his campaign rallies. It drew his MAGA promises. It powered ‘Drain the Swamp’. It inspired change. It gave promise and hope to his base.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Couldn’t have said it better myself. Trump’s got this. There’s a reason why he has surrounded himself with the military.
Then Trump needs to release the “big ugly” and put these politicians on notice! Killing NAFTA or you get exposed! The Uniparty is in all of this together!
I know that Trump has his reasons for being patient and letting the process play out, but I really wish that he would just “sweep the leg” and then gut these Globalist scum sucking, grit eating, UniParty SOBs. KILL NAFTA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Down it NAFTA! The ONLY free trade agreements should exist between the STATE themselves! All products imported from any foreign nation should be subject to tariffs of some magnitude. If a nation (say Canada or Israel) wants to get a better deal, apply for STATEHOOD within the United States of America. Let us incentivize joining the Union for a change! Same for military protection and such… if you want our military protection, you will pay the piper! Or join us under the Flag of Liberty! Your choice! But it will always be America First!
They would have to demonstrate responsible self-government and rule of law according to USA constitutional standards as territories first. That would disqualify MX almost immediately and for a century or so. They turned down the wrong road politically, economically, and socially a very long time ago. Canada only recently turned down much the same wrong road, so they might make it through a territorial evaluation process within a few decades. Not sure it’s worth the trouble or risk.
Could this just be PDJT’s way of softening the opponents of significantly restructuring NAFTA?
Pray or pick up your rifle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And…Not or, Mk. And
And don’t forget your sidearm.
If I do the latter, I’ll always be doing the former. Dumb not to. See, “Pascal’s Wager” (not the basis for my position, but irrefutable proof that the alternative is dumb).
We have seen this show before!
Nehemiah 4
When [the corrupt usurpers] heard that the restoration of the walls of Jerusalem was progressing—for the gaps were beginning to be closed up—they became extremely angry. They all plotted together to come and fight against Jerusalem and to throw us into confusion.
We prayed to our God and posted a watch against them day and night for fear of what they might do.
Meanwhile the Judahites were saying:
“Slackened is the bearers’ strength, there is no end to the rubbish;
Never will we be able to rebuild the wall.”
Our enemies thought, “Before they are aware of it or see us, we will come into their midst, kill them, and put an end to the work.”
:
:
From that time on, however, only half my work force took a hand in the work, while the other half, armed with spears, bucklers, bows, and breastplates, stood guard behind the whole house of Judah as they rebuilt the wall. The load carriers, too, were armed; each worked with one hand and held a weapon with the other. Every builder, while working, had a sword tied at his side. A trumpeter stood beside me, for I had said to the nobles, the magistrates, and the rest of the people: “Our work is scattered and extensive, and we are widely separated from one another along the wall; wherever you hear the trumpet sound, join us there; our God will fight with us.”
Thus we went on with the work, half with spears in hand, from daybreak till the stars came out. At the same time I told the people to spend the nights inside Jerusalem, each with an attendant, so that they might serve as a guard by night and a working force by day. Neither I, nor my kindred, nor any of my attendants, nor any of the bodyguard that accompanied me took off our clothes; everyone kept a weapon at hand.
We are the watchmen on the walls. Our prayers will not go unanswered!
My factory job “moved to Mexico” after NAFTA . The whole factory shut down here and production started up in Mexico..
Karl Rove and all the globalist baloney can not influence what really happened to me back in the late 1990 early 2000 era.
Cold Anger.
Wow. God Bless and protect our brave President and his family/those dear to him.
He better end it sooner than later. But I think he first wants to give immigration reform and the budget a chance.
Service Economy stands for the surfs serving the government on there knees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Begging for hand out at election time.
Food stamps. Free housing, free phones, minimum wage increases.
Until this lie dies we can not be free!
Serfs. 🙂
As far as I am concerned, Apple put down Mexico’s deposit for the wall yesterday with the $36 BILLION in Repatriation fees. Let’s Git-R-Done!
I know many ways we will get the money from Mexico. NONE of us took this literally, like they were going to write us a check or something. Du-uh.
All I want to know is when is the Bonfire Party?
#BuildThatWall
LikeLiked by 5 people
I just rolled out of Laredo TX. Mile long train of truck chassis stacked 15 feet high, coming from Mexico.
American workers have graves their ankles long enough.
Built with steel imported from Japan, Korea or China.
Its on issues like this that republicans and dems should find common ground. This is how you know so much brainwashing has occurred … people fighting against their own economic self interest
The Reality is, PDJT and his family have faced this very threat from the moment he came down the escalator. – it is heightened but it has always been there as have our prayers.
In this battle between Good Vs Evil, We have the Mightiest Warrior on our side….God
Never forget that we are living through a divine intervention – keep your prayers strong.
He hears us!
YAY Deborah!!!!!! You go girl….that is exactly how I feel🙏
Sundance, your last line is the most powerful in the whole write-up. Pray. We as dedicated Christ followers must keep praying fervently that God’s Holy & Divine will is done via President Donald Trump & his team, that God’s Justice would go forth in this country, His Truth proclaimed, and His people fought for by God Himself through simple faith in Christ Jesus Alone, His Death, Resurrection, Blood Spilt for our wicked, wretched souls.
As Sundance so correctly said, as Christ (God the Son said), “Watch & Pray”
“This group is willing to inflict harm, actually physical harm, against the family of Donald Trump if that will fulfill their objectives. They are cold, calculating, and dangerous people.”
THEN END IT NOW! Why give them time to do all of these bad things. Just end it, cut it off, close it down.
Copied from Wikipedia:
In the second 1992 Presidential Debate, Ross Perot argued:
We have got to stop sending jobs overseas. It’s pretty simple: If you’re paying $12, $13, $14 an hour for factory workers and you can move your factory South of the border, pay a dollar an hour for labor,…have no health care—that’s the most expensive single element in making a car— have no environmental controls, no pollution controls and no retirement, and you don’t care about anything but making money, there will be a giant sucking sound going south.
…when [Mexico’s] jobs come up from a dollar an hour to six dollars an hour, and ours go down to six dollars an hour, and then it’s leveled again. But in the meantime, you’ve wrecked the country with these kinds of deals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still proud to say that I voted for that man!
May God protect his servant Donald J. Trump. I will be so elated when I hear we are pulling out of NAFTA. Do it Mr. President, we have your back.
“President Donald Trump is under tremendous pressure, and receiving jaw-dropping threats, from the corporations that benefit from NAFTA – along with threats from purchased politicians who have taken hundreds of millions in lobbyist payments from them.”
_______________
What pressure?
Who cares what the treasoncrats think?
DJT knows they are bought and paid for, that the multinational corporations speak and the words come out of the political-class’ mouth. Our ‘Congress’ is like a collection of ventriloquist’s dummies.
He knew that he was going to withdraw from NAFTA before he ever walked down the escalator at Trump Tower.
He has the power to withdraw us from NAFTA, and nobody has any leverage to stop him, so they can kiss off.
As for threats, he should publish those threats the same day he withdraws us from NAFTA, make the threat-makers (in)famous.
geesh…here we go again..
Isaiah 41:10-13
10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
11 “All who rage against you will surely be ashamed and disgraced; those who oppose you will be as nothing and perish.
12 Though you search for your enemies, you will not find them. Those who wage war against you will be as nothing at all.
13 For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.
“And I’ll Gladly Take the Slings and Arrows for you, for the country that I love” ~ President Donald John Trump
God,
Keep your lion safe,
Amen
Remember, YHVH has a ‘hedge” about his children. Nothing can happen that isn’t Father filtered.
Job 1:7-10
7 And the Lord said unto Satan, Whence comest thou? Then Satan answered the Lord, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it.
8 And the Lord said unto Satan, Hast thou considered my servant Job, that there is none like him in the earth, a perfect and an upright man, one that feareth God, and escheweth evil?
9 Then Satan answered the Lord, and said, Doth Job fear God for nought?
10 Hast not thou made an hedge about him, and about his house, and about all that he hath on every side? thou hast blessed the work of his hands, and his substance is increased in the land.
For those of you who need a NT verse:
1 John 4:4
4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.
Lord Father we pray for Your comfort, safety, guidance and blessings to be upon PDJT and his family. We also pray for those in and out of government who support him. May your Holy Spirit and angels protect PDJT and keep him safe, healthy and give him the ability to do what he has to do to these evil ones who want to harm him and others. In Jesus most holy and precious name we pray amen.
mmmm
Now we can see why PDJT put Paul Krugman at the top of the list for his Fakies. He sees the battle ahead, and is emphasizing, “Trust me on the economy folks.”
I assume there are a number of assassinations plots underway at all times.
It is the only thing that makes sense.
It is impossible to love or respect this man more, doing what he is doing for us.
They touch one hair on Donald Trumps head, or any of his family…
…war.
“It simply cannot be overstated how far the UniParty is willing to go in their effort to keep the U.S. economy restrained through the lies and deception at the heart of NAFTA. There are trillions at stake.”
_______________
How far they’re willing to go and what they can actually DO are two completely different things. Especially if DJT will finally drop the lit Zippo in the gas-filled trench and light that sucker up.
Nearly ALL of the leadership of Congress on both sides should be indicted or forced to resign, and dozens of mid to lower level treasoncrats with them.
If DJT ever lights this thing, the globalist / Deep State won’t be ‘doing’ anything besides fighting over the best criminal lawyers available, who will dry up fast once indictments start being unsealed.
DJT holds all the cards. Tom Donohue and the criminals in our Congress are dead men walking, just as soon as DJT decides to set it all off.
Though they don’t deserve it, I expect the GOP to end up with a near super-majority in the House and close to the same in the Senate. Once Clinton and Hussein go down, the demonrat party will essentially cease to exist.
LIGHT that thing on fire, Mr. President.
Make it so.
I suspect we may be reading about a predawn raid or two in the near future. No further elaboration at this time. Sorry.
