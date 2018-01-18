President Trump Prepares to Exit NAFTA – Corrupt GOPe Fight To Retain…

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is one of the key economic constructs where DC politicians show their UniParty corporate stripes. [Another is immigration usurpation] The professional political class within both parties are aligned in common cause to retain both open-border immigration access (cheap labor), and multinational corporation control over North American Trade.

Decades of carefully constructed legislation, written by corporate lobbyists to the benefit of their crony-constituents on Wall Street, are at risk from President Trump’s America-First economic trade platform which includes exiting NAFTA.

Democrats and Republicans who have been purchased by the massive lobbying of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are in direct confrontation with President Trump on this issue.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that terminating the North American Free Trade Agreement would result in the “best deal” to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact with Canada and Mexico in favor of U.S. interests. Lawmakers as well as agricultural and industrial groups have warned Trump not to quit NAFTA, but he said that may be the outcome.

“We’re renegotiating NAFTA now. We’ll see what happens. I may terminate NAFTA,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters. “A lot of people are going to be unhappy if I terminate NAFTA. A lot of people don’t realize how good it would be to terminate NAFTA because the way you’re going to make the best deal is to terminate NAFTA. But people would like to see me not do that,” he said. Trump’s comments come less than a week before trade negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico meet in Montreal for the sixth of seven scheduled rounds of negotiations to update NAFTA. The talks are viewed as pivotal for the success of the NAFTA renegotiation effort because major differences remain over aggressive U.S. demands on autos, dispute settlement and a five-year sunset clause — proposals that some business groups have labeled “fatal.” (read more)

It simply cannot be overstated how far the UniParty is willing to go in their effort to keep the U.S. economy restrained through the lies and deception at the heart of NAFTA. There are trillions at stake.

The multinational corporations, and specifically the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Tom Donohue), are willing to wage thermonuclear war against President Trump on this issue; and on immigration. There is a massive disconnect between what is in Americas’ best interest and what is in the best interest of the multinational corporations and financial class.

President Donald Trump is under tremendous pressure, and receiving jaw-dropping threats, from the corporations that benefit from NAFTA – along with threats from purchased politicians who have taken hundreds of millions in lobbyist payments from them.

The stakes are so high and the corporate influence so strong, there is nothing the opposition will not do to stop President Trump from exiting NAFTA.

There’s probably only a few thousand people who understand the severity of this issue and comprehend how far these interests are willing to go to stop Trump. Nothing, absolutely nothing, is out of bounds. There are many issues important to them, but NAFTA is their holy grail of economic usurpation.

These professional republicans in DC and State Government will destroy any election to punish POTUS Trump if he withdraws. Those in charge of the most powerful levers of politics will target the full weight of all weaponized government against President Trump, and against his administration.

The stakes on this issue are all financial; and when the outcomes are purely financial, the hatred from those attached to that outcome is exponentially more dangerous.

Watch the next few days and weeks closely, we’ll see it.

This group is willing to inflict harm, actual physical harm, against the family and interests of Donald Trump if that will fulfill their objectives. They are cold, calculating, and dangerous people.

This fight is where Mitt Romney, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton join hands to destroy the risk that is Donald Trump. The entire apparatus of politics and money will align for a singularity of purpose.

If you think the attacks against Trump, which included the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI, have been bad in the past…. It’s about to get exponentially worse.

Pray.

