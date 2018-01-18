CNN’s Worst Nightmare – Youngstown Ohio Voters Thrilled With Trump’s First Year…

CNN took a production crew to Youngstown Ohio to talk to formerly registered Democrats who switched parties in 2016 in order to support Donald Trump.
A year into President Trump’s administration, CNN asks them if they still support Donald Trump. The answers seemed to confound the questioner, CNN’s Martin Savage. And when the topic of illegal immigration surfaces, Savage had a ‘splodey head, WATCH:
Yes, after a year of 24/7/365 MSM onslaught – the media are unable to break the power behind MAGA. The perspective of this representative group is exactly why Democrats are apoplectic and thrashing wildly for anything to stop President Trump. And Democrats are threatening to shut down government to maintain illegal immigration?…
Amazing. Everyday Americans!
Yes it is amazing & it’s also amazing that CNN aired this story !
That’s for sure! Hopefully CNN is coming around because We The People love our President and Country
CNN? Not a chance.
The largest figure heads, talking heads, will never change! But maybe some of the smaller guys try to be honest.
They won’t come around because they are making a lot of money off the Trump bashing.
There’s a big market for the juicy gossip tabloid stuff that they are pushing.
deqwiik,
their market does not seem to have had much influence on this little gaggle of Trumpsters.
I’m always skeptical ab folks being so concerned ab the power of msm.
Except for the one young woman, these people may get their news from TV? Even if all are ne savvy, most folks on this panel seem to have enough of the truth available to them to thumbs-up the job our VSG President is doing.
pretty encouraging, imo.
True, deqwik2. You will recall they were caught on one of Project Veritas’ stings admitting this exact thing.
My thoughts exactly! I can’t believe CNN actually broadcast this. Maybe they are tired of being the fake news network. It was very telling, however, to see their reporter’s dismay at the panel’s answers. These maroons REALLY DO BELIEVE the crap they are putting out there. He was stunned by their comments on immigration. SMH!
OH MY GOODNESS!! This is fantastic! And on clinton news network! ^**!**!***!*!&
Passed out….
I think the bes twas when the guy said “I realize now why he tweets, he wont get any honesty from the media”
This is the hill to die on Mr President. If its gonna happen this is where it happens.
DACA is dead President Trump killed the shit out of it he knows how the SCOTUS will rule. SCOTUS told the Judge in charge of the 5 cases preventing Trump from recinding the DACA EO to dismiss those cases and let the President do his job the judge didn’t heed their warning. Now it is indeed going to the SCOTUS and they will kill DACA for Trump and at the same time kill amnesty and any hopes the liberals have for amnesty. Brilliant move by President Trump.
How right you are!
Thank you, as I don’t watch CNN, I would have missed this. I give them kudos for running this segment.
That gorgeous young black woman made a great point about illegals disrespecting our country by breaking our laws to come here illegally. Excellent.
Absolutely….she was beautiful both inside and out.
You are so right. She hit it out of the park with that comment.
The Dems in Congress are the ones who will get hurt if there’s a shutdown.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have been in this fight since I sweated blood and talked myself hoarse campaigning for Goldwater in ’64, and I never, ever thought I would be this happy at the end of a new President’s first year. I figured Goldwater’s policies would take years to be effective, and I worried the same thing about Ron Paul… but Trump? He has exceeded even my admittedly high expectations… I am, quite frankly, in awe of the man.
God bless POTUS Trump! (actually, I think he already has, but I certainly lack the authority to give Trump the blessings he deserves).
MAGA!
Me, too, Rex. Me, too. What a trek! The POTUS grinds out one success after another.
In 2014, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, there were 5.83 million employer firms in the United States. • Firms with fewer than 500 workers accounted for 99.7 percent of those businesses.
• Firms with less than 20 workers made up 89.4 percent of businesses.
He knows this and his policies prove it.
Try as they might the MSM cannot will their vision of the President onto the deplorables who support him, nor can the MSM wish their reality onto Americans who can see through the leftist propaganda. The MSM’s “finest hour” to date has been their utter tantrum at and disrespect of Dr. Jackson, USN Admiral, because he couldn’t tell them what they wished for. The MSM loved and worshipped their fake idol Obama and adulated and pushed their fake paragon Hitlery, but when they are shown the Truth, they tolerate it as well as Count Dracula does Holy Water.
deplorabledooku says: ” .. when they are shown the Truth, they tolerate it as well as Count Dracula does Holy Water.”
I love the metaphor 🙂
The truth to the Dems and the Left is like Holy Water to vampires. It burns!
We keep praying for PDJT and his family, please remember to thank God FOR him also.
Oh yes. Every day!
Check out this MAGA alternative to Drudge!
https://thelibertydaily.com/
What a terrific testament from small town USA. And not a Sessions basher among them!
Fact is you cannot pay me to watch CNN. If SD says to watch something, then yes I will do it. That was a really good piece. Now, I would have expected CNN to erase that footage. It was very well done. I am shocked.
Airing that may cost someone his or her job.
‘That report did not meet CNN’s standards!’
Pete Hegseth was in Ohio this morning for Breakfast with Friends on Fox & Friends and he encountered the same thing. They all still adore Trump and think he is doing an amazing job. Congress? Not so much.
In fact, these Ohioans believe that Trump’s popularity has grown since the election!
That’s a great clip!
I hope the execs at Fox were paying attention to the part about “Trump supporters” watch Fox, and that lumber yard that “has it on all day”.
Trump supporters don’t like it when Fox has their liberal Trump-haters on, trashing our President.
If we wanted to see that…we would watch the other channels.
I won’t watch Perino or drama queen Shep. Ever. They both are terrible.
I wish they had captured the other three clips of the morning. It was fantastic. Usually, there are a couple of folks who aren’t Trump supporters but this morning they were all in. In fact, they requested Pete to come to their town for breakfast.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s got to be really irksome for ole Kasich when he sees the people in his state loving Trump so much.
Haaaa.
So true! It would be amazing if CNN would have an epiphany and turn this all around – they would beat Fox and MSNBC and everyone else –
many of us old-time Fox viewers are very disenchanted with Fox and just don’t watch it the way we used to watch it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. We used to have it on in the background, whenever we were home.
Not anymore!
Now there are only certain shows that we watch…the ones that don’t bash Pres Trump.
There’s that point about respect again. Seems these people and the people in the CNN Youngstown piece are largely appreciative of the same things. Imagine that!
If President Trump allows the dems to shut down the gov’t, he will make sure it grinds to a screeching halt only from the top down. The end result will be pain for the obstructionists and the realization by many that the gov’t really is way too big if shutting it down has little effect on the regular folks daily lives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s all bull-hockey, political Theater. I sure hope President Trump, God bless him and keep him safe, calls them on it.
I’ll tell you one darn thing — our President would NEVER fence off the WW II memorial so our 90-year-old war veterans can’t go up to it, like OBYSMAL did!!!
But wait, don’t most Americans get their cue as to what to believe from Hollywood, the fake news media, Jeff Flake and Donnie Duetsch? They can actually think for themselves?!?! Nooooooooo!!!!
Now, back to wailing over Trump being healthy.
Has Martin Savage been fired yet.
Enjoy the rare video clip from the 2% positive Trump news on CNN as it might be a long time before you ever see one again anywhere on MSM. The Ohioans interviewed were wise “deplorable” Americans.
LOL…really! It must have been filmed under a blue moon.
Nothing happens if I click “Liked” so 2 Trump Thumbs Up instead!
Thanks.
It’s a new breed, deplorable Dems. 😀
Solid people with typical Midwestern common sense. How refreshing it was to see this! I think the silent majority is growing.
There are many people (I know quite a few of them) who wanted Trump to win but didn’t vote in 2016. There’s still a big field of voters to harvest for DJT in 2020.
I have not wanted to really address this since the “shitestorm phenomenon” is nothing but a pathetic, hypocritical media blitz to obfuscate real news, BUT I have a couple of thoughts on that particularly malodorous matter, literally:
1) In 2016 right before the election we had numerous celebrities claiming they would move to Canada or Switzerland if Donald Trump were elected. Not only did that not happen, but HOW VERY RACIST of them to not choose Haiti, or Somalia, or Venezuela for their sanctimonious declarations against the “ever so presumptious” will and voting choice of the American people.
2) How dare the common American tax payer be so RACIST as to not welcome with open arms people who bring NOTHING to the table >GASP< but multi-generational dependence on the American welfare system and for those of us who aren't troubled by truth, dependence on American tax payer dollars via the prison system as it inevitably does.
3) CRIKEY! Did I say a couple of thoughts??? Here's one more: ALL those lovely people we need to so desperately embrace from shitehole countries LOVE hand-outs. Like welfare. And given citizenship, I'm sure their new chain migration, multi-generational votes for the UniParty politicians so greedy for them will be well-rewarded straight from the pockets of American citizens who never signed up for this treachery in the first place.
Shitehole is what we don't want to be and sure as hell don't want to fund in our own nation! #MAGA
Spot on. Especially your first point, never thought of that but it’s so true.
The Swiss have standards, merit-based one could argue, and won’t take any of our filth. Especially race-baiting commie trash like Samuel L. Jackson, or any of the (liberal) whores on The View.
” The answers seemed to confound the questioner, CNN’s Martin Savage. And when the topic of illegal immigration surfaces, Savage had a ‘splodey head, WATCH:”
_______
I especially liked the question & answers about the ‘media coverage giving the President a fair shake’.
These people all said “No”….not fair.
It was like CNN was examining some strange, unexplainable Oddity.
They think that they are all-powerful and people will believe whatever they tell them to believe.
It’s amazing that they ran this segment.
I wonder how many times they aired it? Since I never watch CNN, I don’t know.
CNN discovering Trump supporters be like:
Haaaahaha. That’s exactly what they were like.
Ha, ha. Perfect SD. Discovering the monolith .
Martin Savage looks like he’s about to cry. Hah! MAGA!
I’m early 30s. I’ve never donated money, time, or bought merchandise for any Presidential candidate. Until 2016. I’m a cynic. With POTUS Trump I’m an optimist. My kids will have it better than me. MAGA
Yes, and this is just a taste of what the real America is, and always used to be! Freedom freedom freedom, wide-open opportunity, and the glorious Constitution restraining the power-mad government numpties!
“…most of all they see a President like them.”
God bless them and God bless the President!
Amen. God bless the people.
“And Democrats are threatening to shut down government to maintain illegal immigration?…”
Please, please make it happen Dems.
It will be undeniable proof that God loves PTrump.
I remember the hypocrisy of Shumer in 2013 preaching on the Republicans “holding the government hostage” over Obamacare and him swearing they would “never” do that. I know it’s out there on cspan somewhere if somebody can find it.
Isn’t DACA like that other stupid Obama era thing, Obamacare?
It is like Obama wanted to leave ruination in his wake –
under the way things had been going for many years now, wouldn’t EACH of those DACA people ultimately be able to bring in other people?
So, if their parents brought them in but they were just children and so supposedly we don’t want to be mean to them, so their parents could break our laws to come in here, bring those kids and then the kids can enable those same parents and other people to come on in? Don’t respect the rule of law that makes our country so great, just jump aboard.
I think required reading for all of Congress would be that classic by Dr. Seuss, “Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of them were still believing the lies that Zero44 & the Dems had been telling us…about how ‘great’ it was going to be.
This is different.
People know how bad Illegal Immigration is…they know how much it is costing us.
People also don’t like to see foreign nationals breaking our laws and getting away with it.
So it will be different this time, if the Dems force a govt shutdown.
The majority of the country will see it as…’The President and R’s are sticking up for us.’
I absolutely love seeing a diverse group of citizens, once skeptical, giving POTUS a chance and supporting him. This is bigger than many think. We’re seeing a lot more black Americans speaking out FOR this President. That’s fantastic for this President and even better for the country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The small group interviewed all came from democrat families. I can guess with all of the winning our President Trump has been achieving and will continue to do, they will bring their family members over to vote republican as well. I’m also hoping their friends will jump on the Trump Train too.
I do know I’d be real interested in learning how many more democrats from this town will change their party affiliations, as well as the rest of the country.
This is the third time I know of that cnn interviewed a group of people and they were all on the Trump Train and yet they still aired it. I have no idea why, since their hatred of our President Trump has been shown on a 24/7 basis. All I can come up with is they’re trying to look as if they are non-partisan, no matter how small or little it has been aired. Who knows, maybe it’s something they plan on pointing out in the future when they’re attempting to prove how non-hateful they are when we all know better, especially themselves.
There is a guy who is apparently on The Blaze and/or has a radio show. A younger black guy. He appears on FOX occasionally. I saw him earlier this week on FOX & Friends. I like to watch it because I know the President is watching it.)
Sorry, hit send by accident. So, F&F has Lawrence Jones on and they are discussing the sh*thole comment and DACA. Lawrence is a relatively new convert to conservatism, like maybe just several years. He’s a Trump supporter.
Anyway, he said something that stopped me in my tracks. He said that his ancestors were sold into slavery and brought over here 300 years ago against their will, and even when they were freed they still had about another century to fight and struggle to even get equal treatment.
In contrast, illegal aliens cross the border ILLEGALLY because they want to come here, not because they are captured and drug here to be slaves, and having done that they want to get special treatment ahead of others trying to get here legally, and special treatment in receiving work permits and jobs and housing and welfare and education benefits, and special rights to bring all their family here now that they are here.
This guy had tears in his eyes. Anger, pain. They also talked about the Dims don’t even bother pretending to care about the African Americans anymore because they are so confident they have their vote they don’t even try to woo them any more. Jones agreed and says he talks about this all the time and tells blacks they need to vote for someone who will actually represent them.
It was kind of stunning to me to take a moment and look at the illegal immigration issue from a black person’s point of view. Man, I’d be ticked! You know what? I AM ticked on their behalf. Before, I was just mad because of what it has done to the people like me, people I know. But I have to say, now I’m outraged at what illegal immigration has done to blacks who are our fellow citizens. They need to WAKE UP and stop voting for these despicable creatures who sell them out in favor of illegal immigrants.
I’m sure pCNN loathes going to a place like Youngstown (I’ve been there, it`s nice), but they must get on the ground and see if their propaganda is working.
No surprise that it isn`t.
Trump should expose what BS these “shutdowns”..nothing but paid vacations with bonuses. How awesome would that be?
Are…goodnite
Old habits are hard to break. Like being surprised why a Currupt News Network would publish something so positive about the Lion.
Call me old fashioned, but I can judge for myself what is right and wrong and if I need help with that, I pray.
I look forward to the day when there are no comments by posters on stories like this, for it will mean that the world has returned to good health sanity.
health AND sanity!
“I don’t want suave or polished. I want someone who speaks off the cuff. I want someone like me.”
I think they get it. All around from immigration to tax reform. This small group of some very different people gets it.
I don’t know who the Pelosi or Schumer Democrats are talking to. And I certainly have no clue who the Flake or McCain Republicans are talking to. But I know they aren’t talking to regular Americans.
Dick Durbin isn’t winning these people back by attacking the President either.
People are waking up to the MSM. To the crazy attacks. To the constant negative BS.
When someone looks you in the eye and says they want there country back. The only answer is Trump.
Think back over the last year. Who in there right mind would have taken all this crap? Name someone who would have fought for many of the things he’s fought for and took the heat for.
All of it with one single purpose. MAGA
