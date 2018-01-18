CNN’s Worst Nightmare – Youngstown Ohio Voters Thrilled With Trump’s First Year…

CNN took a production crew to Youngstown Ohio to talk to formerly registered Democrats who switched parties in 2016 in order to support Donald Trump.

A year into President Trump’s administration, CNN asks them if they still support Donald Trump. The answers seemed to confound the questioner, CNN’s Martin Savage. And when the topic of illegal immigration surfaces, Savage had a ‘splodey head, WATCH:

Yes, after a year of 24/7/365 MSM onslaught – the media are unable to break the power behind MAGA. The perspective of this representative group is exactly why Democrats are apoplectic and thrashing wildly for anything to stop President Trump. And Democrats are threatening to shut down government to maintain illegal immigration?…

