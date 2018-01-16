Tuesday January 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

31 Responses to Tuesday January 16th – Open Thread

  1. PoppaNuke says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Daily Intercession:

    Bless us, O Lord, and these thy gifts that we are about to receive. . .(that You hear us) . . . from thy bounty, through Christ our Lord, Amen.

    Holy Spirit, glorious giver of life,
    Who proceeds from the Father and the Son, with the Father and Son You are glorified and adored.
    You have spoken through the prophets,
    Hear our prayers,
    Especially our prayers of thanksgiving and reconciliation,
    And our prayers of intercession on behalf of our sick and suffering family members and friends.

    Holy Spirit, thank you So much for America.
    Thank you for Donald Trump.

    Thank you all the blessings You’ve rained down on us.

    Hear our prayers for your continued blessings on America, on Donald Trump, his family, his agenda, and his Team.

    Hear our prayers then for the destruction of the Democrat party.

    Hear our prayers for the destruction of the IDEAS of the Democrat party,  most especially the ideas of
    Abortion on demand and fetal tissue sales.
    Gay marriage and gays in the military.
    God out of our lives and reverence for the climate.
    Wealth redistribution and sympathy for socialism.
    Victimhood and entitlement.
    Feminism and political correctness.

    Open the eyes and ears and hearts and minds of the subscribers to the lies and contradictions on which their ideas depend,  and their perversions of the true ideas of social justice for which Your saints stood on earth. Imbue them with a sense of shame for their ideas, and their failures as stewards of the offices they hold, and bring them to Jesus through the Gospel.

    Destroy the ORGANS of those ideas, most especially the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, ABC news, CBS news,  NBC news, and their opinion programs, Facebook, Twitter,  and Google.

    Open the eyes and ears and hearts and minds of these ORGANS to the lies and contradictions on which their ideas depend,  and their perversions of the true ideas of social justice for which Your saints stood on earth. Imbue them with a sense of shame for their ideas, and their failures as stewards of the offices they hold, and bring them to Jesus through the Gospel.

    Destroy the ENABLERS of these ideas, most especially, Planned Parenthood, Hollywood, the enterprise of George Soros, the enterprise of Tom Steyer, Black Lives Matter,  Antifa, and the U.N.

    Open the eyes and ears and hearts and minds of these ENABLERS to the lies and contradictions on which their ideas depend,  and their perversions of the true ideas of social justice for which Your saints stood on earth. Imbue them with a sense of shame for their ideas, and their failures as stewards of the offices they hold, and bring them to Jesus through the Gospel.

    And destroy the STEWARDSHIP of these ideas, most especially the stewardship of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.

    Open the eyes and ears and hearts and minds of these STEWARDS  to the lies and contradictions on which their ideas depend,  and their perversions of the true ideas of social justice for which Your saints stood on earth. Imbue them with a sense of shame for their ideas, and their failures as stewards of the offices they hold, and bring them to Jesus through the Gospel.

    Amen, Amen, Amen

    May this be said once by all who see.
    Matthew 18:20
    #churchmilitant
     

  2. BakoCarl says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:16 am

    America’s Time
    No word of Uranium One,
    Or of the Haiti robbing done,
    But the Press makes “shithole” the word of the day.
    There’s no FISA and FBI,
    Fusion GPS – they won’t pry,
    And the news blares out what PTrump said – all hearsay.

    There’s no dossier or Steele,
    Or Clinton Foundation deals,
    Just a wall-to-wall coverage of the “s” word.
    Comey lies and Lynch runway meet,
    No word of them on the news beats,
    But panels discuss how Trump might have said “turd”.

    It’s a sad sign of our days
    How the press blows us away
    When we make the claim they’re not reporting the news.
    They all think only they know
    Each bit of news apropos
    For us lowly peons to shape all our views.

    There’ll come a day, maybe soon,
    When D.C.’s news will be strewn
    With the names of traitors, and about their failed coup.
    Maybe then, there’ll be no choice
    And the press will speak with our voice
    Of the patriots who fought, and give them their due.

    We Deplorables have all known
    How Obozo and the old Crone
    Cheated and lied to steal our country away.
    And how PTrump and his team
    Restore our future dreams
    With God and country – the American Way.

    It’s up to us now, and will be,
    For us to hold strong and be free,
    To support those in the fight, on the front lines;
    To let them hear our voice and more,
    To be their soldiers in this war,
    And join in the victory – America’s time.

  3. nimrodman says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Hawaii Emergency Messaging System control interface:

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:18 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:18 am

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Here two brief pieces by Guitar Duo KM.

  8. Turranos says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Ladies and Gentlemen, this is your FBI at work. Pray for our Nation.
    http://freebeacon.com/national-security/fbi-doj-argue-dismissal-suit-garland-texas-attack/

  11. nimrodman says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Top Puerto Rican Newspaper Blames ‘the Jew’ for Disaster Relief Failures
    http://freebeacon.com/issues/top-puerto-rican-newspaper-blames-the-jew-for-disaster-relief-failures/

    Wilda Rodriguez, a columnist for San Juan’s El Nuevo Dia, writes in the piece “What does ‘the Jew’ want with the colony?”

  12. nimrodman says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Latest muzzie fake hate-crime hoax. Ensnares Justin from Canada, ha ha.

    Toronto Anti-Muslim Attack Condemned by Trudeau Turns Out to Be Fake
    http://freebeacon.com/issues/toronto-anti-muslim-attack-condemned-trudeau-turns-out-fake/

    Pamela’s write-up at Breitbart, with many other examples cited:

    Geller: Another Hate Crime Hoax — Police Find No Evidence of Random Scissor Attack on 11-Year-Old’s Hijab
    http://www.breitbart.com/social-justice/2018/01/15/geller-another-hate-crime-hoax-police-find-no-evidence-of-random-scissor-attack-on-11-year-olds-hijab/

  13. Cheryl Aguilar says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:06 am

    Amen, may all evil be exposed, and the truth will set us free.

  14. Lucille says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Good morning. Have a great Tuesday….

  15. Lucille says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:10 am

    After seven years, Greg McCown had a strike of luck, capturing a rare image of a rainbow and a lightning bolt together in the same shot.

  17. smiley says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:49 am

    Homosassa River

    1904

    watercolor/paper

    Red Shirt, Homosassa Florida

    1904

    watercolor/paper

    artist : Winslow Homer ~ American(1836-1910)

    a New Englander, WH made his first trip to Florida sometime around 1886, particularly attracted to the Homosassa area in Citrus County on the northern west coast of Florida where he first went, by steamer, from The Keys, in 1904…and where he painted some of his best tropical watercolors.

    …and said the fishing was the greatest there.

    🙂

