January 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #362

Posted on January 16, 2018

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

221 Responses to January 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #362

  1. Eric C. says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Didn’t read article, but saw on Apple a news feed from CNN: (paraphrasing) Timeline of Trumps Reaction to Hawaii False Alarm

    Wouldn’t it be more pertinent to know the Hawaii’s governor’s reaction since the error originated from a State of Hawaii agency. It’s not like it originated from NORAD. I wonder how long it took for NORAD to find out, they obviously would be the first to recognize a real launch and that reaction would be a pertinent discussion. This is absurd.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

    In preparation for President Trump’s Fake News Awards Wednesday, and at the direction of the 4Chan 8Chan guys, Q & quite possibly even President 4-10-20 himself, ie: Donald J Trump (count the 1st letters in his name😉), to make memes to mock the presstitutes and Fake News channels, & spread knowledge and info to family and friends, i have created my 1st Fake News Award Meme.

    Quite litterally they suggest to create a tweet storm, social media storm, email storm, whatever you can do to spread the awakening of what is going on.

    Here is a free meme making site, its quite easy
    https://makeameme.org

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. Just Scott says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:28 am

    It is time we promote General Sundance to at least 3-Star.
    But, I worry there will be a fuel shortage with all the fires General Sundance has lit.

    General Sundance, please check your inbox. I sent you some gas money… 🙂

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:31 am

    American is going Batshit crazy….Politicians don’t give a crap about America or Americans.

    SHOCK: NJ Governor Leaks Plan To Create Entire Agency To Protect Illegals, It’s Insidious
    https://www.teaparty.org/shock-nj-governor-leaks-plan-create-entire-agency-protect-illegals-insidious-285976/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • prenanny says:
      January 16, 2018 at 12:45 am

      That is not going to end well.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        January 16, 2018 at 12:46 am

        Washington is doing it too…& I think Oregon has or is joining in.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          January 16, 2018 at 12:59 am

          It is wrong, on so many levels.

          Talk about ‘weaponizing the govt’ and using it against the Citizens.
          Then there is ‘aiding and abetting’ criminals & breaking Fed Laws.

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
          • kinthenorthwest says:
            January 16, 2018 at 1:00 am

            Guess I could move further east…to Idaho.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
          • prenanny says:
            January 16, 2018 at 2:20 am

            His goal has to be blood spilling interstate war because that is the only result from such an action at the end of the day. There is no way he can not know this.
            I raise my hand and volunteer to be on team that hunts him and his family down when the need arises.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          January 16, 2018 at 1:23 am

          kin, what if anything can you point me to to read more about Washington doing this? Seriously, I am starting to think I’m going to have to move. Crazy Jay and that ridiculous fool of an AG are making me nuts.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • kinthenorthwest says:
            January 16, 2018 at 1:29 am

            Watch KEPR &/or KIMA look at their FB, Tweeter & websites

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • kinthenorthwest says:
            January 16, 2018 at 1:30 am

            Oh I forgot Washington is tightening gun laws too

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Sylvia Avery says:
              January 16, 2018 at 1:33 am

              Yeah, one of the things they are considering is to let local governments to determine their own gun laws. So let’s say you live in Blaine, Washington and need to drive to Seattle for a medical appointment. You’d drive through four counties and a number of towns/cities, all potentially with different rules.

              So if you are legal for Concealed Carry at any point along the way you could be illegal depending on jurisdiction laws.

              Tricky way of making guns illegal, backdoor and de facto.

              Liked by 3 people

              Reply
              • kinthenorthwest says:
                January 16, 2018 at 1:39 am

                I do believe they are going to screw it up more than they say.
                Damn if you up there I really feel sorry for you. You in the middle where its about 90% idiots….At least down here it is only about 20% or so.

                Liked by 2 people

                Reply
                • Sylvia Avery says:
                  January 16, 2018 at 1:42 am

                  Since Wash. lost the one vote that kept the Senate with a Republican majority, we are in deep doo doo.

                  That idiot Gov Jay has been trying, and trying, and trying to impose carbon taxes on us and I’m sure he will succeed now that the entire state government is blue.

                  The gun control was kind of the last straw.

                  Liked by 1 person

                • kinthenorthwest says:
                  January 16, 2018 at 1:53 am

                  People are really pissed on that one..
                  If you have FB go to KEPR or KIMA news sites.
                  Ony ones standing behind all this is apparent families of Hispanic Illegals.

                  Liked by 1 person

              • Unravelled says:
                January 16, 2018 at 2:37 am

                Virginia Senate trash can-ed 18 anti-gun laws Friday per VCDL, since the “coin toss” went to the Reps for 51-49. Too close for comfort. Trashed laws were absurd.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
            • Remington..... says:
              January 16, 2018 at 1:47 am

              I loved it when that imbecile mayor of Seattle had folks turning in guns so he could turn them into….peace bricks

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
            • prenanny says:
              January 16, 2018 at 2:26 am

              I recommend a foodsaver, desiccant and a shovel. While that does nothing for day to day personal defense it does allow you options for home defense.

              Like

              Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 16, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Ok — now they have done it. Screw it. Deport ALL illegals. Then arrest THESE stupid idiots in our GOVERNMENT. Since they love law breaking illegals aliens so much they can do time with with them. They now have something in common. Criminal records.

      spit spit spit !

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        January 16, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Washington governor just announced ways he is going to protect Illegals and refugees.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • BlackKnightRides says:
          January 16, 2018 at 1:02 am

          ICE alert: Bus em all in.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          January 16, 2018 at 1:07 am

          Ok– question — I know that States have rights-and that is at odds with the Fed Gov ( ie legal pot) – but in this case on sanctuary cities what recourse does the Federal Government have when they violate Fed law ?

          Man… Dems must need these illegals votes pretty bad ! SAD !!!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            January 16, 2018 at 1:19 am

            Cut off all Fed money going to those states!

            The bad part about these ‘Sanctuary Cities’ is that they provide an enticement for illegals to come to.
            So essentially, those cities/states are encouraging people to break our laws.

            Cut off all those juicy welfare dollars that are pouring into those sanctuary cities.
            Let them take care of their own.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Sayit2016 says:
              January 16, 2018 at 1:21 am

              Yeah… but judges are ruling cutting off funds it too great of a hardship—- what else can be done ?

              Like

              Reply
            • Sylvia Avery says:
              January 16, 2018 at 3:09 am

              Slightly off topic, but I am still gritting my teeth over tonight’s local newscast. Recreational weed is legal in my state. Everyone is apparently TERRIFIED that Sessions will enforce the federal laws on weed, because, well…they are still federal laws and the executive branch doesn’t legislate. If the laws need changing, it is up to the Congress.

              But oh my heavens our state is just sucking up tax revenues like crazy from legal weed and we use it to………pay for the huge increase on our Medicare roles since we expanded it due to Obamacare!

              And before you even mention it, there is absolutely no way this stupid state would ever ever ever consider adding work requirements to Medicare. That would be rayciss…..or something else equally bad.

              So cue the frantic faces on our state legislators! Oh noes! What will we do?????

              I know the pot people will hate me, but I am just sick of the discussion about federal laws. Either we are a country that has some kind of federal structure and federal laws, or we aren’t.

              If the federal laws suck, and MANY of them do, we need to change them. We can’t run around ignoring them. There’s that whole Rule of Law thing that gets a lot of people upset when it is ignored. I just don’t see how being inconsistent helps this situation.

              Like

              Reply
          • kinthenorthwest says:
            January 16, 2018 at 1:26 am

            It is….And then you have people like Sabine who have lost a child due to the Illegals…
            What do you say to them when Illegals committing crimes, especially crimes that kill &/or injure Americans are protected.
            Sabine’s son is one in middle.

            Liked by 5 people

            Reply
        • BlackKnightRides says:
          January 16, 2018 at 1:26 am

          Here ya go: ICE FUNDRAISER for the WALL

          Phase I:

          Red States pay ICE a $2,000 Bounty to bus their Illegals to Washington State.
          • Buses fill the Microsoft parking lot in Redmond.
          • Tent Cities overflow with the first 500,000 illegals.
          • Governor praised for his compassion and his Medicaid expansion.
          • Fees on Microsoft (soak-the-rich) cover illegals’ welfare, education and healthcare.
          • Washington State declared a shitshow.

          California Sanctuary Services snag the other 10 million Illegals.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          January 16, 2018 at 1:32 am

          Ok I found this…..

          The Supremacy Clause and the Doctrine of Preemption. What happens when state law conflicts with federal law? The answer relies on the doctrine known as federal preemption. The Supremacy Clause is a clause within Article VI of the U.S. Constitution which dictates that federal law is the “supreme law of the land.”

          Now–State nullification is the idea that the states can and must refuse to enforce unconstitutional federal laws.

          But the US Constitution is clear -the President has the sole right to set immigration policy.

          So how do these judges get away with saying cutting off state funds it too great of a hardship to people that should not even be here ?–

          spit spit spit !!!!!!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • kinthenorthwest says:
            January 16, 2018 at 1:40 am

            I know its a hard choke…do believe it is getting worse…H3LL Pasco and a few of the border towns now looking more like Tijuana than American towns.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • kroesus says:
            January 16, 2018 at 3:02 am

            “But the US Constitution is clear -the President has the sole right to set immigration policy.”……WRONG……you should at least READ the US Constitution before you try to cite it to support your position….Article I gives CONGRESS the power to set a “uniform rule of naturalization (immigration)”………now Congress did pass over the decision for numbers and locations of immigration to POTUS in a 1953 law but the power is still constitutionally vested in CONGRESS…..this is the reason both DACA and DAPA as attempted by Bammy were unconstitutuional

            Like

            Reply
  5. joeknuckles says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:35 am

    I’m waiting for Trump to call for an end to sanctuary shitholes.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Joe says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:38 am

    McCain’s buddy David Kramer was issued a subpoena by Nunes and was supposed to appear before the Committee on January 11, but I can find nothing on if he showed up.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:39 am

    “For in the confusion the Lord caused the enemy troops to begin fighting and killing each other from one end of the camp to the other, and they fled into the night …”
    Judges 7:22

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I’ll suggest this again. Republicans in Congress need to push legislation banning any hormonal or surgical tinkering with minors aimed at gender reassignment

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. MontanaMel says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:42 am

    As I see it::::
    NOW this week can actually start and we have 4 days to watch Rome burn…. Get some!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. wheatietoo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Yes, please…bring on The Storm.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. kebler AC says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Attn: Media and the Jake Yappers of television and print

    Your process of reporting through “interviews” and confabulation for dollars is a sh!tshow!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. SR says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:44 am

    The fake news ceremony is getting delayed, it means PTrump is planning/waiting for some big news.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Progressivism is a form of insanity because they’re not in tune with reality. They have an ostentatious desire to make everyone safe, well-fed, educated, comfortable, and happy. To make it all happen they want to import endless and massive amounts of wretches from shit holes around the world. Most of them will promptly try to change America into a shit hole.

    —Ben Garrison

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Fishelsea says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Bongino slipping over to lv shooting b.s. all is lost.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. woohoowee says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:02 am

    It’s now official: Not only has President Trump45 got ’em surrounded all by himself, he has worn ’em out! They’re even writing articles about how tired they are. LOLOLOL 🙂 Insert laughing so hard I’m crying!

    The exhausting first year of Donald Trump’s presidency

    -snip-

    Washington (CNN) — It will be impossible to adequately explain in decades to come just what it was like to be alive in the exhausting first year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

    http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/15/politics/donald-trump-first-year-presidency/index.html

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. Unravelled says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Hillary Emails Found Showing Instructions For Killing Chris Stevens [on unprotected bathroom server] (note attack was 9/11/11)

    5 of 5: April 24, 2011: A final email among State Department employees later forwarded to Clinton: “Stevens will be meeting with MFA in one hour and will make a written request for better security at the hotel and for better security-related coordination. He still feels comfortable in the hotel. They are looking into the idea of moving into a villa, but that is some way off.”

    9/5/16 https://conservativedailypost.com/breaking-hillary-sent-1-email-showing-terrorists-how-to-kill-amb-chris-stevens/

    Hold my Diet Coke while I Lock Her Up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Mia C says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Someone finally found one of the many bazillion clips I’ve been trying to post about of Oprah and her witch craft. She actually quotes a book with a talking gorilla for one of her arguments with the audience (please, no racist comments about that).
    –This was a show where she was selling some California occultists beliefs to her audience. Then she said (basically) “it is impossible to believe Jesus is the only way.”
    –That’s literally the only thing you have to believe in Christianity. There’s tons of clips of her promoting the occult like The Secret for a minimum of 15 years.
    –This belief that “what you wish becomes real” and “we’re all beings of light” is something I enjoy in my yoga teachers and celebrities. It would honestly freak me out to have our first openly non-Christian president. Even Obama pretended to be a Christian. Oprah dropped the pretense about 20 years ago.
    –1/4 voters is full on Evangelical Christian. 70% of America are Christians. This isn’t going to be the cake walk Steven Spielberg thinks it would be for her.
    –The Right would go all in on her occult beliefs.

    https://truepundit.com/damning-oprah-video-surfaces-anti-christianity-rant-goes-viral/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. maggiemoowho says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:11 am

    I really hope Downer and DeNiro are investigated.
    Aussie Alexander Downer gave millions of Austrailians money to the Clinton Foundation.

    Robert DeNiro is business partners with the Agalarov’s, they are the father and son who are associated with the Donald Trump Jr meeting at Trump Tower.
    Obama awards DeNiro the Medal of Freedom in mid November of 2016. If DeNiro had a part in all this Russian BS, was the medal just a thankyou gift. DeNiro is with the Clinton’s a lot.

    Can that Medal of Freedom be taken away from DeNiro for his hate filled rants in public against the President, because we should demand that he give that medal back.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. waltherppk says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:12 am

    The Competition is going to be tough to judge and pick a winner with so many contenders

    Even Hawaii Civil Defense has made a late entry into the competition …..
    and just may take the Grand Prize

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  23. SpanglishKC says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:18 am

    ATTN TULSI GRABBARD FANS…

    See if you still think she is a MAGA ally hmm??? SHE’S AN AMATEUR… typical politician.. also not very bright and thinks she is smarter than she is

    https://mobile.twitter.com/TulsiGabbard

    https://mobile.twitter.com/TulsiGabbard

    https://mobile.twitter.com/TulsiGabbard

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 16, 2018 at 1:44 am

      The new one is we are not Christian because we are Anti-DACA and Amnesty.
      Bible says to obey laws of land, along with taking care of own family & relatives.
      Take care of America & American first I say…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • waltherppk says:
        January 16, 2018 at 1:51 am

        All the “virtue signaling” never Trumpers are Pharisees and lying ignorant hypocrites who wouldn’t have the first clue what is virtuous and what isn’t, and they show that stupidity.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • kinthenorthwest says:
          January 16, 2018 at 1:54 am

          They throw charity verses at people when they probably haven’t been in a church.
          One was saying “I just posted a verse”

          Like

          Reply
      • Troublemaker10 says:
        January 16, 2018 at 1:55 am

        First, DACA isn’t the law of the land anymore (EO was repealed with a given date that arrives soon) nor is amnesty. Deporting illegals is the law of the land.

        Second, they obviously haven’t read the Bible which includes many times the need for walls to be built, and never supported socialism. It does stress your duty for “personal charity” as an individual.

        Like

        Reply
        • kinthenorthwest says:
          January 16, 2018 at 1:57 am

          Personal charity, but Taking care of family & relatives top.
          New International Version
          Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. 1 Timothy 5:8
          That means own household(America)…

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  26. gda says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:38 am

    IG documents? Please. Now.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. Perestroika Deception says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Will someone please explain why nothing has happened regarding Samantha Power going with the outlandish “it wasn’t me” defense”?????? Is it possible that’s all she has to say and everyone just moves on????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:15 am

    I just caught the opening of Tucker Carlson’s show tonight. He was ON FIRE about open borders espoused by the elites and how we are rayciss if we don’t agree. It was wild.

    http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/01/15/tucker-immigration-if-harvard-admitted-students-democrat-elites-choose-immigrants-they

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Turns out PDJT did more for Haitians than the madly virtue signalling sanctimonius “peg legged pirates” the Clintons EVER did.

    “Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that charges of bigotry against President Donald Trump remain unfounded because the president previously financed a 2014 medical mission to Haiti.

    Paul said on Meet the Press, “I think it’s unfair to sort of paint him, ‘oh well, he’s a racist,’ when I know for a fact that he cares very deeply about the people of Haiti because he helped finance a trip where they would get vision back for 200 people in Haiti.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/15/sen-rand-paul-president-trump-cares-deeply-about-haiti-financed-medical-mission-trip/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Funny. Alexa is convenient, except this…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 16, 2018 at 2:27 am

      Take Echo into back yard. Take shovel, or some may prefer a hammer. Put on safety goggles. Strike Echo with shovel repeatedly. Place shards into garbage container. Problems solved just. like. that. Easy peasy! And never again permit a spy in your home.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        January 16, 2018 at 2:34 am

        So I went to a Dr who had one of these thingys in tthe exam room for music. I kept thinking that it shouldnt be in there but I dont know enough about the device. People are so into tech, they dont pay attention to privacy. There needs to be an addendum to privacy laws that includes these types of devices.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          January 16, 2018 at 2:37 am

          Wow, when I first read this I saw exam room but my mind substituted waiting room. EXAM ROOM????? Holy cats is the doctor nuts?

          Hello? HIPPA laws? I’d freak if my doctor had one of those in the exam room with me! Yikes!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Gil says:
            January 16, 2018 at 2:43 am

            Exam room, yes maam. I was thinking hippa also, but ive run in to doctors who still take photos of patients to keep track of them and scan in computers! Thats a pre hippa no no. So many people wont do anything above minimum requirements unless theres a rule they dont care. Or theyre totally clueless.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  34. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:21 am

    Damn Dick Durbin’s district is a $HlTHOLE

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Zennalou says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Schumer to Trump: You Can Begin to Prove You’re Not Racist or Bigoted By Supporting Bipartisan Immigration Compromise

    On Monday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump can begin to prove he’s not racist or bigoted by supporting the bipartisan immigration compromise.

    Schumer said Trump’s comments “over and over and over again can be described as nothing but racist and obnoxious. He says he’s not a racist. Well, … I have a challenge for Donald Trump. Okay, actions speak louder than words, if you want to begin, just begin that long road back to proving you’re not a racist, you’re not bigoted, support the bipartisan compromise that three Republicans and three Democrats have put on the floor — everyone gave — and get the DREAMers safety here in America. That’s what he should do.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/01/15/schumer-to-trump-you-can-begin-to-prove-youre-not-racist-or-bigoted-by-supporting-bipartisan-immigration-compromise/

    I believe we all knew this was what they were up to from the get-go.
    How much longer do the awake people of all races endure this crap? How long before we all say enough is enough?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 16, 2018 at 2:34 am

      Maybe, just maybe, blacks will be happy to discover it is much easier to find work than it was, and that will matter more than claims by some dimwit political hack that PDJT said something about a country that their ancestors might have come from and that party elite overseers are trying to use to get people back on the plantation.

      “Two new polls show President Donald Trump’s rising support among black voters, highlighting his political gains from pushing employers to hire Americans instead of lower-wage migrants.

      The growing support from blacks — despite furious Democratic claims of racism — could become a shocking political validation in November when Trump will face millions of upper-income Democratic voters who are angry at his “Buy American, Hire American” policies.

      Among black men, Trump’s “2017 average approval rating significantly exceeds his 2016 vote share,” admitted a January 11 article in the Atlantic by author Ronald Brownstein. “23 percent of black men approved of Trump’s performance versus 11 percent of black women,” said the article.

      That score averages out to 17 percent, or twice the 8 percent score he was given in the 2016 exit polls….”

      http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/14/donald-trump-support-from-blacks-spikes-amid-racism-claims/

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      January 16, 2018 at 2:47 am

      I said enough is enough a good while back and don’t care what invectives anyone hurls my way. Labels don’t bother me in the least.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  36. keebler AC says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. Joe says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:25 am

    I get the feeling Nunes is no longer playing and will not tolerate anymore needless delays. He seems pretty angry about how he was treated and is anxious to start holding people accountable and showing the public he was right all along.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. keebler AC says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Hilarious

    Even SNL makes fun of Wolffe

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. keebler AC says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:38 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. waltherppk says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:53 am

    Another contender in the fierce competition for the Fake News Award

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

