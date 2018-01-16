January 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #362

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Didn’t read article, but saw on Apple a news feed from CNN: (paraphrasing) Timeline of Trumps Reaction to Hawaii False Alarm
Wouldn’t it be more pertinent to know the Hawaii’s governor’s reaction since the error originated from a State of Hawaii agency. It’s not like it originated from NORAD. I wonder how long it took for NORAD to find out, they obviously would be the first to recognize a real launch and that reaction would be a pertinent discussion. This is absurd.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yea, The narrative that the federal government should of stepped into correct Hawaii Emergency Management is a joke. That is not how things work.
States have to ask the Feds for help it can not unilaterally step into clean up their mess. If a State agency does the mistake only the State can fix it unless the Governor asks specifically the Federal Government to step in.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“The narrative that the federal government should of stepped in to correct …”
Military Pacific Command PACOM at Pearl Harbor knew and advised the State of their error within 2 minutes or so.
Honolulu Police knew within 5 minutes but didn’t broadcast widely, it’s not their job in the hierarchy to issue warnings or retractions.
These things need to go by-the-book. At this point it’s pretty clear that Military should be the ones to press the button to go out over the emergency broadcast system. They should simply be given a hookup and the responsibility. PACOM is early in the chain with NORAD and other strategic command, they’ve got anti-missile interceptors at Barking Sands, Kauai to protect Hawaii. Take it out of the hands of bumblef*ck Hawaii State civilian employees. An incoming nuke ain’t a hurricane, flash-flood, or tsunami, for gosh sakes!
Police Knew That Hawaii Missile Attack Report was False Within Five Minutes After Alert
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/15/police-knew-hawaii-missile-attack-report-false-within-five-minutes-alert/
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s not the emergency alert button, it’s the button you push when you want to vote for a democrat.
LikeLike
LOL 😂
LikeLike
Agreed, but welcome to bureaucracy civilian state government is not part of the Military chain of command. Civilian Nuke attack warnings fall into the old civil defense which was rolled into the State Emergency management agencies post 911.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“welcome to bureaucracy … state government …” yada yada
Yes. I understand.
That’s why I’m advocating that Military press the button for nuke alert. Simply give military a tie-into the Civil Defense alert system and let them (military) push the button. State can still issue all the alerts for storms and such and maintain the physical system.
There’s a level of bumblef#ckery with State and Local employees that’s less likely in military of the caliber in Strategic Defense commands.
I rest my case:
Hawaiian Emergency Management Officials Hold Interview – Have Post-It Notes of Legible Passwords on Their Computer Screens
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/hawaiian-emergency-management-officials-hold-interview-post-notes-passwords-computer-screens/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right on
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I agree with you in principle, in the event of a real attack the bumble#ckers would manage to have disconnected the ethernet cable that attaches the military to their system. Then the island would be hit without warning and the state and local clowns would blame the military for not sending the alert.
LikeLike
The President would be notified within a two-three minute window if a missile was launched towards the US.
This did not happen. Thus whoever ‘pushed the wrong button’ (actually not a ‘button but a keyboard) sent the erroneous message.
Some wonks have postulated that it was to test the system and gauge reactions. Nonetheless, it shows that the ‘system’ is flawed and needs correction.
LikeLike
The Hawaiian part of the system was screwed up. The federal part worked fine, and even error correct ed the Hawaiian part.
LikeLike
The basic chain of command of a warning issue: The gubmint calls the center “hey.. fat boy just launched a missile heading your way..” The state office then issues the warning to their constituents. Problem is, you have fck ups and jokers running the state warning system. You voted them in Hawaiian people.. now they are playing y’all like it’s a video game.. They probably thought it was funny watching all of you run.. Personally I think y’all should just throw them all in a volcano..
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Rush’s show today he played the audio alert. That alert claimed that PACOM had confirmed the missile.
“VOICE: The U.S. Pacific Command has detected a missile threat to Hawaii. A missile may impact on land or sea within minutes. This is not a drill. If you are indoors, say indoors. If you are outdoors, seek immediate shelter in a building. Remain indoors well away from windows. If you are driving, pull safely to the side of the road and seek shelter in a building or lay on the floor.”
What is the sequence of communication between Hawaii and the federal agencies during this event? Why was the White House contacted at all? It isn’t Hawaii’s job, it would be the military, and the military knew there was no missile. Did Hawaii break procedure and call the White House?
LikeLike
I read that article. It was ridiculous…good for a chuckle because CNN is such a joke.
LikeLiked by 6 people
CNN has a stick up their backside regarding President Trump– I do not see that being removed anytime soon….they will carry on like spoiled brats until the end of President second term. ; )
LikeLiked by 6 people
H3LL Hawaii doesn’t listen to anything trump says anyway, until their reversal of Trump’s orders are stopped by higher judges.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With any kind of luck…..At this point time sick of all things hawaiian. Shit hole run by democraps. I’d love to see all military assets moved to Guam. Keep Pearl as a museum, and send these wankers packing. Let them…import…all the stinkin’ mooselums they want. Be wonderful for tourism. No travel back to States by anyone without a Visa.They can keep their liberal judges, homeless, and pineapples.
LikeLiked by 1 person
H3LL no one can afford to live there anyway
LikeLike
Agreed! I used to love it but the last time I was there I noticed serious deterioration-in KAUAI which was my favorite island.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But I like pineapples.. and the real hawaiian people I met in the rural areas away from the tourist traps were good people.. they have the same problems we do.. politicians..
LikeLiked by 3 people
They don’t grow pineapples in Hawaii any more. Or sugar, or coffee. To expensive because of the gov.
If you go into a store in Princeville Ka’uai, the pineapples are grown in Cali. You can find a local grown “breadbasket” pineapple at one of the open markets, but it will cost you $20+.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dole, C&H and Kona all shut down operations because of absurd taxes, in the last few years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They may not be around for President Trump’s second term 😂🤣😂😁
LikeLiked by 7 people
I HOPE not ! 😂🤣😂😁
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hawaii and news saying the program was screwed up & they couldn’t get back into it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Speaking of Hawaii, it looks like Judge Theodore Chuang, the one who halted President Trump’s travel ban, is the judge assigned to the Michael Lambert Uranium One trial.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How do we spell conspiracy?
LikeLike
This HAS to be fake news….Tell me it ain’t so…
LikeLike
OK so he isn’t available for the e-mail relook or the multitude of cases coming out of the Big-Ugly! And if he screws up like he did before he will be overturned again.
Trump’s got this!
LikeLike
Well, we can only pray Judge Chuang, will be one of the first to be charged with obstruction of justice…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That should be interesting
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was on reddit. And interesting theory.
https://www.anonymousconservative.com/blog/q-anon-implies-the-hawaiian-missile-warning-was-necessary-to-steal-nsa-databases/
LikeLike
In preparation for President Trump’s Fake News Awards Wednesday, and at the direction of the 4Chan 8Chan guys, Q & quite possibly even President 4-10-20 himself, ie: Donald J Trump (count the 1st letters in his name😉), to make memes to mock the presstitutes and Fake News channels, & spread knowledge and info to family and friends, i have created my 1st Fake News Award Meme.
Quite litterally they suggest to create a tweet storm, social media storm, email storm, whatever you can do to spread the awakening of what is going on.
Here is a free meme making site, its quite easy
https://makeameme.org
LikeLiked by 12 people
Q=17. Fake News Awards moved to 17th of Jan. Coincidence?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nice catch!!! There are no coincidences😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love this.. I am going to try it ! This is fun !!
LikeLiked by 7 people
They Think They Are All That & A Bag Of Chips Award
…make me a ham sandwich
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s the “Guess Who I Am Game” …
Megyn Kelly
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😎😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
Neeext:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was think the slutty pic of MK for the “My Whatever” award.
LikeLike
There are SO MANY to pic from, but this is the one I was thinking of:
LikeLike
I always passed on chicks who would give me that look.. didn’t want to catch the clap..
LikeLiked by 1 person
No way, that is clearly Anderson Cooper.
LikeLike
The kitty’s mouth cracks me up !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Fabulous!!!!! Good on ya!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a little goofy but I tried !
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love it!! Makes one laugh and gets the point across💖🇺🇸💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok cause I could not remove it if I tried ! lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummmm ….. April Ryan
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the link, Grace!
Looks like fun.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It really is! And you are so welcome!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Mutley Award
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rec 100X for “Penelope Pit stop”
LikeLiked by 1 person
HaHa! That was such an awesome cartoon. Mutley was the best.
LikeLike
Please, someone make a dick pic. (Ricky Durban)
LikeLike
Just so you know, i broke my tablet for you downloading his image🤓😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
All I can say is: Excellent! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I”m trying to copy a meme from the website but… I’m doing something wrong! How do I get a copy and paste it into the comments?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nevermind, I did it!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
You just created a legion of monsters!!!
And I am one of them … many thanks!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it American Georgia Grace!
LikeLike
It is time we promote General Sundance to at least 3-Star.
But, I worry there will be a fuel shortage with all the fires General Sundance has lit.
General Sundance, please check your inbox. I sent you some gas money… 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
Have no fear… Just jump up on the wing, pop the fuel cap, and dip ‘ol Zippo in there for a recharge! At least that’s how the “real men” of WW-II did it every morning; using that great “purple” fuel (115/145 oct) – on their way to work at 26,000 feet.
Check-6
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ditto
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
American is going Batshit crazy….Politicians don’t give a crap about America or Americans.
SHOCK: NJ Governor Leaks Plan To Create Entire Agency To Protect Illegals, It’s Insidious
https://www.teaparty.org/shock-nj-governor-leaks-plan-create-entire-agency-protect-illegals-insidious-285976/
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is not going to end well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Washington is doing it too…& I think Oregon has or is joining in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is wrong, on so many levels.
Talk about ‘weaponizing the govt’ and using it against the Citizens.
Then there is ‘aiding and abetting’ criminals & breaking Fed Laws.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Guess I could move further east…to Idaho.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His goal has to be blood spilling interstate war because that is the only result from such an action at the end of the day. There is no way he can not know this.
I raise my hand and volunteer to be on team that hunts him and his family down when the need arises.
LikeLiked by 1 person
kin, what if anything can you point me to to read more about Washington doing this? Seriously, I am starting to think I’m going to have to move. Crazy Jay and that ridiculous fool of an AG are making me nuts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch KEPR &/or KIMA look at their FB, Tweeter & websites
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I forgot Washington is tightening gun laws too
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, one of the things they are considering is to let local governments to determine their own gun laws. So let’s say you live in Blaine, Washington and need to drive to Seattle for a medical appointment. You’d drive through four counties and a number of towns/cities, all potentially with different rules.
So if you are legal for Concealed Carry at any point along the way you could be illegal depending on jurisdiction laws.
Tricky way of making guns illegal, backdoor and de facto.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do believe they are going to screw it up more than they say.
Damn if you up there I really feel sorry for you. You in the middle where its about 90% idiots….At least down here it is only about 20% or so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since Wash. lost the one vote that kept the Senate with a Republican majority, we are in deep doo doo.
That idiot Gov Jay has been trying, and trying, and trying to impose carbon taxes on us and I’m sure he will succeed now that the entire state government is blue.
The gun control was kind of the last straw.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People are really pissed on that one..
If you have FB go to KEPR or KIMA news sites.
Ony ones standing behind all this is apparent families of Hispanic Illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Virginia Senate trash can-ed 18 anti-gun laws Friday per VCDL, since the “coin toss” went to the Reps for 51-49. Too close for comfort. Trashed laws were absurd.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved it when that imbecile mayor of Seattle had folks turning in guns so he could turn them into….peace bricks
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok its time to go to bed before i get sick YUCK
LikeLike
That his cousin just happened to manufacture?
peace bricks HAHAHAHAHAHA
LikeLike
I recommend a foodsaver, desiccant and a shovel. While that does nothing for day to day personal defense it does allow you options for home defense.
LikeLike
Ok — now they have done it. Screw it. Deport ALL illegals. Then arrest THESE stupid idiots in our GOVERNMENT. Since they love law breaking illegals aliens so much they can do time with with them. They now have something in common. Criminal records.
spit spit spit !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Washington governor just announced ways he is going to protect Illegals and refugees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ICE alert: Bus em all in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are a couple of new Amazon Warehouses in Northeast Oregon & if you don’t speak Spanish you have a communication problem on the job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how many of them are on Food Stamps and Medicaid.
Bezos loves him some slave labor, subsidized by our tax dollars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They used different names, for jobs benefits & often get paid under table.
Damn some of the kids you know are illegals are dressed to the hilt with all kinds of electronics they brag about.
LikeLike
That’s infuriating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they think they talking to a friend they will tell you all….Kids have big mouths too.
LikeLike
Ok– question — I know that States have rights-and that is at odds with the Fed Gov ( ie legal pot) – but in this case on sanctuary cities what recourse does the Federal Government have when they violate Fed law ?
Man… Dems must need these illegals votes pretty bad ! SAD !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cut off all Fed money going to those states!
The bad part about these ‘Sanctuary Cities’ is that they provide an enticement for illegals to come to.
So essentially, those cities/states are encouraging people to break our laws.
Cut off all those juicy welfare dollars that are pouring into those sanctuary cities.
Let them take care of their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah… but judges are ruling cutting off funds it too great of a hardship—- what else can be done ?
LikeLike
These ‘sanctuary cities’ break the law.
Then…use the law to keep the funds flowing.
What is wrong with this picture.
What can be done?
Slow-walk those checks, make them wait for months.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There has to be another way — like nose bleed way….
LikeLike
How about lead poisoning…one bullet per LibTard…right between the eyes 👀
LikeLike
Slightly off topic, but I am still gritting my teeth over tonight’s local newscast. Recreational weed is legal in my state. Everyone is apparently TERRIFIED that Sessions will enforce the federal laws on weed, because, well…they are still federal laws and the executive branch doesn’t legislate. If the laws need changing, it is up to the Congress.
But oh my heavens our state is just sucking up tax revenues like crazy from legal weed and we use it to………pay for the huge increase on our Medicare roles since we expanded it due to Obamacare!
And before you even mention it, there is absolutely no way this stupid state would ever ever ever consider adding work requirements to Medicare. That would be rayciss…..or something else equally bad.
So cue the frantic faces on our state legislators! Oh noes! What will we do?????
I know the pot people will hate me, but I am just sick of the discussion about federal laws. Either we are a country that has some kind of federal structure and federal laws, or we aren’t.
If the federal laws suck, and MANY of them do, we need to change them. We can’t run around ignoring them. There’s that whole Rule of Law thing that gets a lot of people upset when it is ignored. I just don’t see how being inconsistent helps this situation.
LikeLike
It is….And then you have people like Sabine who have lost a child due to the Illegals…
What do you say to them when Illegals committing crimes, especially crimes that kill &/or injure Americans are protected.
Sabine’s son is one in middle.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here ya go: ICE FUNDRAISER for the WALL
Phase I:
Red States pay ICE a $2,000 Bounty to bus their Illegals to Washington State.
• Buses fill the Microsoft parking lot in Redmond.
• Tent Cities overflow with the first 500,000 illegals.
• Governor praised for his compassion and his Medicaid expansion.
• Fees on Microsoft (soak-the-rich) cover illegals’ welfare, education and healthcare.
• Washington State declared a shitshow.
California Sanctuary Services snag the other 10 million Illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too close for my comfort.. Ouch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😉
LikeLike
Guess I could move back to Texas, cause it sure ain’t going to be California.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍🏻
LikeLike
Phase II:
Red State Unemployment plummets to ZERO.
• Starting Pay jumps to $20 an hour.
• Budgets balance overnight.
Dems lose remaining Red State seats & Illegals-to-California flips Blue States Red.
Trump announces West Coast wanted their DACA so they can keep their DACA
… in Sanctuary States … letting the 9th Circuit ruling ride
• Wall gets built.
• English passed as National Language.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How about we drive those buses off a pier into Puget Sound?
LikeLike
Ok I found this…..
The Supremacy Clause and the Doctrine of Preemption. What happens when state law conflicts with federal law? The answer relies on the doctrine known as federal preemption. The Supremacy Clause is a clause within Article VI of the U.S. Constitution which dictates that federal law is the “supreme law of the land.”
Now–State nullification is the idea that the states can and must refuse to enforce unconstitutional federal laws.
But the US Constitution is clear -the President has the sole right to set immigration policy.
So how do these judges get away with saying cutting off state funds it too great of a hardship to people that should not even be here ?–
spit spit spit !!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know its a hard choke…do believe it is getting worse…H3LL Pasco and a few of the border towns now looking more like Tijuana than American towns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“But the US Constitution is clear -the President has the sole right to set immigration policy.”……WRONG……you should at least READ the US Constitution before you try to cite it to support your position….Article I gives CONGRESS the power to set a “uniform rule of naturalization (immigration)”………now Congress did pass over the decision for numbers and locations of immigration to POTUS in a 1953 law but the power is still constitutionally vested in CONGRESS…..this is the reason both DACA and DAPA as attempted by Bammy were unconstitutuional
LikeLike
I’m waiting for Trump to call for an end to sanctuary shitholes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And those shitholes are run by Dems
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, give the Dems a little credit. They work hard to maintain that shithole standard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You talking about these American Democratic run $HlTHOLES
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep, and some of the inhabitants of these shitholes resist any attempt to clean them up or “gentrify” them. They riot, sabotage and commit arson to prevent any kind of urban renewal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey they clean up Watts every decade or so..
Hmm reminds me, its about time for another Watts Riot.
LikeLike
That clip of OC is painful to watch. Talk about going from a one time Utopia to a third world shit hole..I believe this is the southbound I-55
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was getting bad when I left in 2005, but now it is horrid…
LikeLike
I couldnt tell where it was. That river trail goes all the way through anaheim hills, yorba linda, to corona and connects somewhere at the 91 55 interchange. I had no idea oc has gone that far down the drain.
LikeLike
Do NOT call for an end to Sanctuary States – run a California Demonstration Program.
Announce that 1 million Sanctuary Immigrants from Mexico for 2019 will be designated Pelosi-Protected and bused to her San Francisco district on a 12-month visa to scoop homeless poop – a job Americans won’t do.
The 1 million for 2020 will be bused to Hollywood.
LikeLike
McCain’s buddy David Kramer was issued a subpoena by Nunes and was supposed to appear before the Committee on January 11, but I can find nothing on if he showed up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haven’t found it either
LikeLike
“For in the confusion the Lord caused the enemy troops to begin fighting and killing each other from one end of the camp to the other, and they fled into the night …”
Judges 7:22
LikeLiked by 10 people
and never came back.
The End.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hahahaha!! You win!! Your prize:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Georgia Grace you do make me laugh !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll suggest this again. Republicans in Congress need to push legislation banning any hormonal or surgical tinkering with minors aimed at gender reassignment
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yikes.
That is almost as bad as the ‘female genital mutilation’ that muslims do to their little girls.
It’s child abuse!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, it’s child abuse and we’re long overdue for someone to start taking a long hard look at both the parent(s) and professionals involved in it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let Keith Ellison defend hormone treatments that render children sterile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that being done? oh my gosh horrible
LikeLike
As I see it::::
NOW this week can actually start and we have 4 days to watch Rome burn…. Get some!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, please…bring on The Storm.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Attn: Media and the Jake Yappers of television and print
Your process of reporting through “interviews” and confabulation for dollars is a sh!tshow!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The fake news ceremony is getting delayed, it means PTrump is planning/waiting for some big news.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Loved that Melania smile!
LikeLiked by 8 people
They are a good looking couple !
LikeLiked by 7 people
Everyday I wake up feeling so Blessed that Trump is at the Helm.
Don’t always agree with him–But do believe that Trump & his administration are in the Lord’s hands.
LikeLiked by 7 people
SD, although you have been busy with national politics, when you have time, would you write an update post on the Florida recovery from the hurricaines? Perhaps include PR, USVI, DR, and the other spots? Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Progressivism is a form of insanity because they’re not in tune with reality. They have an ostentatious desire to make everyone safe, well-fed, educated, comfortable, and happy. To make it all happen they want to import endless and massive amounts of wretches from shit holes around the world. Most of them will promptly try to change America into a shit hole.
—Ben Garrison
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bongino slipping over to lv shooting b.s. all is lost.
LikeLike
Heard him tonight… Thought it was interesting
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
The man,Comey, is delusional.
LikeLiked by 3 people
James…. let me just tie this other white strap to the other, behind you- so your arms are snug against your sides and you can’t hurt yourself and these nice men in white are going to take you to a happy place.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Honestly, I’m worried about that guy. I think his bubble has burst. You know, that internal narrative in which people justify doing all kinds of bad stuff in the name of good. 😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
He sounds like he is on Lithium…..I do not feel badly for him– he is a grown man, with years of experience. He knows the law and CHOSE to break it.
Hope it was worth it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Had to share
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is perfect!
LikeLike
Look forward to reading Comey’s letters from jail.
BTW, only about 10% of the AA churches supported MLK. Something to ponder
And as long as we are talking FBI, they solved the Birmingham church bombing, but FBI/DOJ decided to drop it. When the Alabama AG reopened the case, FBI/DOJ blocked ihim for years. Eventually the bombers were punished
LikeLiked by 1 person
When MLK was put in jail another Baptist minister, Billy Graham posted his bail
J. Edgar Hoover had very different things in mind for MLK
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s now official: Not only has President Trump45 got ’em surrounded all by himself, he has worn ’em out! They’re even writing articles about how tired they are. LOLOLOL 🙂 Insert laughing so hard I’m crying!
The exhausting first year of Donald Trump’s presidency
-snip-
Washington (CNN) — It will be impossible to adequately explain in decades to come just what it was like to be alive in the exhausting first year of Donald Trump’s presidency.
http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/15/politics/donald-trump-first-year-presidency/index.html
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes it’s tough work coming up with all those Fake news stories
LikeLiked by 4 people
Next they will be asking for combat pay…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, they could always take a rest and report real news for a change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such a simple solution is beyond the mental grasp of the fake MSM propagandists…
LikeLike
Hillary Emails Found Showing Instructions For Killing Chris Stevens [on unprotected bathroom server] (note attack was 9/11/11)
5 of 5: April 24, 2011: A final email among State Department employees later forwarded to Clinton: “Stevens will be meeting with MFA in one hour and will make a written request for better security at the hotel and for better security-related coordination. He still feels comfortable in the hotel. They are looking into the idea of moving into a villa, but that is some way off.”
9/5/16 https://conservativedailypost.com/breaking-hillary-sent-1-email-showing-terrorists-how-to-kill-amb-chris-stevens/
Hold my Diet Coke while I Lock Her Up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone finally found one of the many bazillion clips I’ve been trying to post about of Oprah and her witch craft. She actually quotes a book with a talking gorilla for one of her arguments with the audience (please, no racist comments about that).
–This was a show where she was selling some California occultists beliefs to her audience. Then she said (basically) “it is impossible to believe Jesus is the only way.”
–That’s literally the only thing you have to believe in Christianity. There’s tons of clips of her promoting the occult like The Secret for a minimum of 15 years.
–This belief that “what you wish becomes real” and “we’re all beings of light” is something I enjoy in my yoga teachers and celebrities. It would honestly freak me out to have our first openly non-Christian president. Even Obama pretended to be a Christian. Oprah dropped the pretense about 20 years ago.
–1/4 voters is full on Evangelical Christian. 70% of America are Christians. This isn’t going to be the cake walk Steven Spielberg thinks it would be for her.
–The Right would go all in on her occult beliefs.
https://truepundit.com/damning-oprah-video-surfaces-anti-christianity-rant-goes-viral/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t some of her followers die in a sweatbox over some of her kook beliefs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope Downer and DeNiro are investigated.
Aussie Alexander Downer gave millions of Austrailians money to the Clinton Foundation.
Robert DeNiro is business partners with the Agalarov’s, they are the father and son who are associated with the Donald Trump Jr meeting at Trump Tower.
Obama awards DeNiro the Medal of Freedom in mid November of 2016. If DeNiro had a part in all this Russian BS, was the medal just a thankyou gift. DeNiro is with the Clinton’s a lot.
Can that Medal of Freedom be taken away from DeNiro for his hate filled rants in public against the President, because we should demand that he give that medal back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Side shoe ignore them
LikeLike
Show
LikeLiked by 1 person
A medal from President Obama is a blemish. It is inflicted, not awarded. It will not be handed down, but will be sold on ebay
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Competition is going to be tough to judge and pick a winner with so many contenders
Even Hawaii Civil Defense has made a late entry into the competition …..
and just may take the Grand Prize
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
ATTN TULSI GRABBARD FANS…
See if you still think she is a MAGA ally hmm??? SHE’S AN AMATEUR… typical politician.. also not very bright and thinks she is smarter than she is
https://mobile.twitter.com/TulsiGabbard
https://mobile.twitter.com/TulsiGabbard
https://mobile.twitter.com/TulsiGabbard
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mia Love has joined the “Trump is a Racist” camp. Turns out she is from Haiti.
LikeLike
I had high hopes for Ms Love when she was elected. As it looks now, she is willing to be bogged down in the swamp. Where has her outrage been on the Clintons ripping off Haiti?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is what got me more than her not listening to fellow republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet another disappointment from TEAM Utah. I thought she might be different, but alas..
LikeLike
Like Mitt Romney she is a never Trumper and too damn stupid to know or care
Dick Durbin is a damn liar.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Enough out there and no backup from anyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Originally. She lives in Utah now which has oddly become a nest of Never Trumpers. Very disappointed in Mia Love. I had high hopes for her. She is dead to me, now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
very—-for she needed to learn to stand back for a bit, especially since no one is backing Durbin’s words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, Mia, President Trump45 doesn’t own anyone an apology. Your parents came here, why? I thought so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of our group is from Africa…Like she said it is a shithole & that is why they left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strange that such an all-American girl jumps in to defend another country over remarks never made 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump said from get go, he didn’t make them. As part of the GOP family that means I hang back & listen to witnesses. Durbin had no one back him up. this is not first time he flew off handle on some one at a meeting. Tried to find it but can, it was under Obama & Durbin was put on carpet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 2013, Politico reported:
“In a ‘negotiation’ meeting with the president, one GOP House Leader told [President Barack Obama]: ‘I cannot even stand to look at you,’” Durbin wrote in a post on his Facebook page over the weekend.
However, both the White House and the House speaker’s office denied Durbin’s account of events.
Asked about the post in the White House daily briefing, press secretary Jay Carney said he checked with a participant of the meeting in question.
“I looked into this and spoke with somebody who was in that meeting and it did not happen,” Carney said.
LikeLike
When I was in college a liberal professor paired me with a woman fresh from Uganda for a class project – the prof thought she was sticking it to me – we were a great team. The Ugandan expressed her confusion about the American black population – they were living in the greatest Country on Earth. My class presentation hit the mark.. smoke was coming out of my profs ears and fire out of her eyes..
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s been a low-profile Never-Trump, always seems to have a negative comment when the other Never Trumpers come out in concert to protest the latest offensive to ‘True Conservatives’.
– Mia skips RNC convention to work on her re-election campaign
http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/25/politics/mia-love-skip-convention/index.html
– Mia joins other lawmakers in chastizing Trump after ‘Trump Tapes’ released
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/299993-mia-love-i-cant-vote-for-trump
– Mia deeply offended by Trump tweets about Mika having bad facial
http://fox13now.com/2017/06/29/rep-mia-love-on-trump-tweets-i-wouldnt-accept-behavior-like-this-from-my-children/
– Mia plans full-court-press on Trump to allow Haitians on TPS to stay
https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900004390/utah-rep-mia-love-vows-full-court-press-on-trump-to-let-haitian-nationals-stay-in-us.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
After what Clintons did t donations for Haiti Ouch..
Trump did for Haiti out his own money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No surprise. A never trumped.
LikeLike
Tulsi Gabbard has proven to be…a Democrat. They hang together, as Hillary would say. There is no room, NO ROOM, for a diversity of points of view. They all must sing from the same sheet of music or they are drummed out of the corps, if you can handle my mix of metaphors. Tulsi Gabbard is also dead to me.
Word salad distraction mustard gray wheel ivy iron tadpole
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
The new one is we are not Christian because we are Anti-DACA and Amnesty.
Bible says to obey laws of land, along with taking care of own family & relatives.
Take care of America & American first I say…
LikeLiked by 4 people
All the “virtue signaling” never Trumpers are Pharisees and lying ignorant hypocrites who wouldn’t have the first clue what is virtuous and what isn’t, and they show that stupidity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They throw charity verses at people when they probably haven’t been in a church.
One was saying “I just posted a verse”
LikeLike
First, DACA isn’t the law of the land anymore (EO was repealed with a given date that arrives soon) nor is amnesty. Deporting illegals is the law of the land.
Second, they obviously haven’t read the Bible which includes many times the need for walls to be built, and never supported socialism. It does stress your duty for “personal charity” as an individual.
LikeLike
Personal charity, but Taking care of family & relatives top.
New International Version
Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. 1 Timothy 5:8
That means own household(America)…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to have you when it comes time for the sWord drills. 🙂
LikeLike
IG documents? Please. Now.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Will someone please explain why nothing has happened regarding Samantha Power going with the outlandish “it wasn’t me” defense”?????? Is it possible that’s all she has to say and everyone just moves on????
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just caught the opening of Tucker Carlson’s show tonight. He was ON FIRE about open borders espoused by the elites and how we are rayciss if we don’t agree. It was wild.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/01/15/tucker-immigration-if-harvard-admitted-students-democrat-elites-choose-immigrants-they
LikeLiked by 6 people
Turns out PDJT did more for Haitians than the madly virtue signalling sanctimonius “peg legged pirates” the Clintons EVER did.
“Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that charges of bigotry against President Donald Trump remain unfounded because the president previously financed a 2014 medical mission to Haiti.
Paul said on Meet the Press, “I think it’s unfair to sort of paint him, ‘oh well, he’s a racist,’ when I know for a fact that he cares very deeply about the people of Haiti because he helped finance a trip where they would get vision back for 200 people in Haiti.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/15/sen-rand-paul-president-trump-cares-deeply-about-haiti-financed-medical-mission-trip/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny. Alexa is convenient, except this…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Take Echo into back yard. Take shovel, or some may prefer a hammer. Put on safety goggles. Strike Echo with shovel repeatedly. Place shards into garbage container. Problems solved just. like. that. Easy peasy! And never again permit a spy in your home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So I went to a Dr who had one of these thingys in tthe exam room for music. I kept thinking that it shouldnt be in there but I dont know enough about the device. People are so into tech, they dont pay attention to privacy. There needs to be an addendum to privacy laws that includes these types of devices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, when I first read this I saw exam room but my mind substituted waiting room. EXAM ROOM????? Holy cats is the doctor nuts?
Hello? HIPPA laws? I’d freak if my doctor had one of those in the exam room with me! Yikes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exam room, yes maam. I was thinking hippa also, but ive run in to doctors who still take photos of patients to keep track of them and scan in computers! Thats a pre hippa no no. So many people wont do anything above minimum requirements unless theres a rule they dont care. Or theyre totally clueless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn Dick Durbin’s district is a $HlTHOLE
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schumer to Trump: You Can Begin to Prove You’re Not Racist or Bigoted By Supporting Bipartisan Immigration Compromise
On Monday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump can begin to prove he’s not racist or bigoted by supporting the bipartisan immigration compromise.
Schumer said Trump’s comments “over and over and over again can be described as nothing but racist and obnoxious. He says he’s not a racist. Well, … I have a challenge for Donald Trump. Okay, actions speak louder than words, if you want to begin, just begin that long road back to proving you’re not a racist, you’re not bigoted, support the bipartisan compromise that three Republicans and three Democrats have put on the floor — everyone gave — and get the DREAMers safety here in America. That’s what he should do.”
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/01/15/schumer-to-trump-you-can-begin-to-prove-youre-not-racist-or-bigoted-by-supporting-bipartisan-immigration-compromise/
I believe we all knew this was what they were up to from the get-go.
How much longer do the awake people of all races endure this crap? How long before we all say enough is enough?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe, just maybe, blacks will be happy to discover it is much easier to find work than it was, and that will matter more than claims by some dimwit political hack that PDJT said something about a country that their ancestors might have come from and that party elite overseers are trying to use to get people back on the plantation.
“Two new polls show President Donald Trump’s rising support among black voters, highlighting his political gains from pushing employers to hire Americans instead of lower-wage migrants.
The growing support from blacks — despite furious Democratic claims of racism — could become a shocking political validation in November when Trump will face millions of upper-income Democratic voters who are angry at his “Buy American, Hire American” policies.
Among black men, Trump’s “2017 average approval rating significantly exceeds his 2016 vote share,” admitted a January 11 article in the Atlantic by author Ronald Brownstein. “23 percent of black men approved of Trump’s performance versus 11 percent of black women,” said the article.
That score averages out to 17 percent, or twice the 8 percent score he was given in the 2016 exit polls….”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/14/donald-trump-support-from-blacks-spikes-amid-racism-claims/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said enough is enough a good while back and don’t care what invectives anyone hurls my way. Labels don’t bother me in the least.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I get the feeling Nunes is no longer playing and will not tolerate anymore needless delays. He seems pretty angry about how he was treated and is anxious to start holding people accountable and showing the public he was right all along.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hilarious
Even SNL makes fun of Wolffe
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Multiple sources” = Dicky Durbin and everybody he told that repeated what he said. That’s how fake news works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another contender in the fierce competition for the Fake News Award
LikeLiked by 1 person