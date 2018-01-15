Monday January 15th – Open Thread

Posted on January 15, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Monday January 15th – Open Thread

  1. dogsmaw says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Waving HI to CTH 😛

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    In honor of Military Mondays!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 15, 2018 at 12:25 am

      There can never be enough THANK YOUs for America’s Military People(Present & Passed Away), Vets & Family.
      God Bless America’s Military.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Garrison Hall says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Jorge Caballero performing at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art. He is performing on a legendary 1940 Herman Hauser guitar, arguably one of the greatest guitars ever built.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. freq says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:32 am

    The President’s newest lucky number… 702…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s