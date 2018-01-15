Monday January 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Waving HI to CTH 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
In honor of Military Mondays!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There can never be enough THANK YOUs for America’s Military People(Present & Passed Away), Vets & Family.
God Bless America’s Military.
LikeLike
Jorge Caballero performing at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art. He is performing on a legendary 1940 Herman Hauser guitar, arguably one of the greatest guitars ever built.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President’s newest lucky number… 702…
LikeLike