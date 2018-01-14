President Trump Impromptu Presser During Discussions at Mar-a-Lago…

Earlier tonight President Trump delivered remarks to the traveling press corps from his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Advertisements
Earlier tonight President Trump delivered remarks to the traveling press corps from his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.
What a gorgeous entrance to Mar-a-Lago. So presidential. In fact imo it’s more presidential than the WH entrance. That’s interesting. No wonder he entertained Xi there and Abe.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mar a Lago was built by Marjorie Merriweather Post and left to US government to be used as a winter WH. Feds left it in disrepair. @POTUS bought it, restored it and made it even better-just like he will do is doing for America. Patriotic Builder.God Bless Him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting. Destined to be the winter WH once again.
LikeLike
The man….looking good, sounding strong.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Nice tie.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hope the president is laying down the law to McCarthy. Wall means wall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCarthy and not Ryan.
McCarthy’s big opportunity to lead.
LikeLiked by 8 people
McCarthy looked very cowed. HAHAHAA! He also looked like he was sent out wearing a bullet proof vest (check his odd looking / fitting suit) He had a deer in the headlights look. I had fun thinking that Trump had him get suited up, telling him there was a threat in the press area. The way he was nervously scanning the press.
Ah, thank you Mr. Trump, keep that Kevin in the hot seat. Kevin looks exhausted. He has probably worked more hours since Trump came in than in his entire govt career prior!!
We need some before and after Trump photos of these people. They always like to show how a President ages. This time it needs to be the lazy govt employees aging! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 10 people
notice our president hasnt aged like the others before him… thats because hes worked like this all his life
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m delighted to see our President lay this DACA at the feet of the Democrats. Their choice!
LikeLiked by 19 people
yep – need a LOVE button for this comment!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been running this up the flagpole all day long on Twitter, even before I saw this clip. You should see the number of hate-bots that come out when you say this.
LikeLike
This man is the real deal. None of that political mushy mouthed gobbledygook speak in his answers. And although I could not hear the questions clearly, I don’t think I needed to.
Were there any questions about Russiarussiarussia?
LikeLiked by 8 people
No… but there was a real good “Are you racskist????” one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“No… but there was a real good “Are you racskist????” one.”
_______________
That is one of their favorites.
I have been watching Scott Adams again recently, and he says (accurately) that those ‘gotcha questions’ only work because the whole purpose is to associate the person being asked the question with racism.
Even if you answer “No, I’m not a racist”, from a persuasion standpoint, what people here is the ‘racist’ part, not the denial.
And the more people hear it (replayed endlessly, on a loop, on every national propaganda media company), the more it penetrates the listener’s subconscious.
And the president, being an expert in persuasion, certainly knows all of this, better than Scott Adams does (which Scott Adams concedes, saying Trump is the greatest expert in persuasion he has ever seen).
So why doesn’t the president answer that question (‘are you a racist’) with a question?
I’ll use Jim Acosta as an example, and it would go something like this:
…………………………………………
Acosta: Are you a racist?
DJT: What is your name and what organization do you work for?
Acpsta: Jim Acosta, for CNN.
DJT: Are you a racist, Jim Acosta from CNN?
Acosta: That’s what I’m asking you, Mr. President.
DJT: Yes I know, and so I’m asking you the same thing, are you a racist, Jim? Is the organization you work for, CNN, a racist organization?
Acosta: Mr. President, will you please answer the question?
DJT: I am answering it, Jim. Are you a racist? Is CNN racist? Do you work for a racist organization called CNN, Jim?
Acosta: So you won’t answer the question then?
DJT: I would love to answer the question, if you will first answer whether you, Jim Acosta who works for CNN — are you a racist, Jim?
Acosta: No Mr. President, I am not a racist.
DJT: Good, neither am I. Next question?
……………………………
For those playing along at home, you will notice that in the exchange above where the reporter tried to paint DJT as a racist, the reporter only succeeded in pairing “Mr. President” with “racist” one time, in the initial question.
Conversely, in the example above, DJT succeeded in pairing Mr. Acosta with the word ‘racist’ four times and compelled Acosta to associate himself with the word ‘racist’ once.
Additionally, DJT succeeded in pairing ‘CNN’ with the word ‘racist’ five times.
In this ‘persuasion competition’ to associate the ‘other’ with the word ‘racist’, DJT wins by a score of 10 to 1.
It’s easy. You just keep asking the question back to the accuser, and keep linking his name to the word ‘racist’ in every response.
Once your accuser says “No, I am not a racist” then you say “Good, neither am I”, and move on to the next reporter.
And repeat as often as necessary.
The game is to make the label ‘racist’ stick. They can never win that game if you are ‘sticking’ that label to THEM by a ten-to-one ratio.
And once they realize how badly they are losing that battle, they will stop, and try something else.
Victory.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually, stick it to them one MORE time.
When Acosta finally says “No Mr. President, I am not a racist”, then say “Good, I’m glad you’re not a racist, Jim Acosta. Neither am I.”
One last right cross to the jaw, for good measure 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
The usual questions…
Wadadadadadadadada DACA?
Wadadadadadadadada Russia?
Wadadadadadadadada racist?
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘DhimmiRats won’t make a deal for the DACA illegal’ puts the DACA problem right where it needs to be.
I swear, in the past RepubliRats couldn’t politic their way out of a wet paper sack. Trump runs rings around the DhimmiRats, makes them look as dumb as rocks, which they are…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rush Limbaugh has been ranting about that for 20 years. The Republicans always let the Democrats label them as the reason the government shuts down, the reason nothing tets done, etc.
Trump ain’t playing that game. He just matter-of-factly… several times… over the last few days, proclaims the Democrats don’t want to help the DACA ‘kids’.
DEAL WITH IT
LikeLiked by 6 people
Side bar, when details came out about secret FISA wiretaps on American citizens Rush went dark. Hasn’t talked much about FBI/DOJ/Dossier collusion story he brushes over the latest news.
LikeLike
He’s afraid to talk about it because he’s afraid of what’s in his file
LikeLike
“I swear, in the past RepubliRats couldn’t politic their way out of a wet paper sack. ”
_______________
Only because they didn’t want to.
Uni-Party.
They only pretend to oppose the Democrats in order to get elected. But they are paid off by the same people who pay off the Democrats.
And thus it has been for a long time now.
And soon, it won’t be anymore.
And a lot of people will be in prison.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So many people to put in jail…. so little time.
LikeLike
Good news about NoKo. McCarthy didn’t make a peep. I keep thinking back to the no press allowed meeting on Sea Island, GA ……Karl Rove’s dream of How to stop Trump meeting on in March 2016.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google co-founder Larry Page, Napster creator/Facebook investor Sean Parker, and Tesla Motors/SpaceX honcho Elon Musk all attended. So did Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), political guru Karl Rove, House Speaker Paul Ryan, GOP Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Tim Scott (S.C.), Rob Portman (Ohio) and Ben Sasse (Neb.), who recently made news by saying he “cannot support Donald Trump.”
Along with Ryan, the House was represented by Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Fred Upton (Mich.), Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas) and almost-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), sources said, along with leadership figure Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price (R-Ga.), Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (Texas) and Diane Black (Tenn.).
Philip Anschutz, the billionaire GOP donor whose company owns a stake in Sea Island, was also there, along with Democratic Rep. John Delaney, who represents Maryland. Arthur Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, was there, too, a Times spokeswoman confirmed.
Don’t trust McCarthy, Paul Ryan, or Mitch McConnell.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree but McCarty has been an advocate on the Goodlette Bill and is pushing back big time on DACA. I would say the same for Tom Cotton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kevin didn’t make a peep. He let his purple tie do the talking for him
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Kevin didn’t make a peep. He let his purple tie do the talking for him”
_______________
Yes, but in the symbolism aspect of the ongoing war (which is very real, and both sides engage in this activity), we have to consider that when DJT and his team wear purple, it symbolizes defeat of the enemy.
When you capture the enemy’s flag, you can co-opt it, and use it for your own purposes.
The Clintons wore purpose (Hillary a dress, Bill a purple tie) at her concession speech, IIRC, to symbolize that their Soros financed ‘purple revolution’ marches on.
Many speculated that was why DJT wore a purple recently (first public appearance after signed the Executive Order to seize assets of anyone involved in human trafficking or corruption, maybe?), that was to symbolize that Trump had ‘captured their flag’.
Once you capture the enemy’s flag, you can use it for your own purposes.
There are many levels to this game of chess that is being played 😉
LikeLike
edit / correction: “The Clintons wore
purposePURPLE”
They wore PURPLE.
What I wouldn’t give for an “EDIT” button…!!!
LikeLike
PDJT just tossed a big fat juicy red meat covered leg bone into Pelosi’s office…
DACA…. Look! Pelosi – Get her!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Seems like he doused Dirty Dick Durbin with meat sauce, too.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I still cannot get over Dickhead Durbin running out of that meeting saying “The President said a bad word!”
Really?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe Nancy will throw a few crumbs to the DACA 40 year old kids.
LikeLike
Press in the dark, President Trump in the light great visual. LOL.
LikeLiked by 11 people
HAHAHAHHAA
LikeLike
McCarthy did look rather complient.
Whenever your Lion turned to him for affirmation he nodded quickly.
It really is quite something that Mar – a – Lago was supposed to the winter residence for your President, and PDJT bought it as a civilian.
Now he walks the estate as the leader of the free world…fantastic.
These short pressers truly inspire.
God bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I always think light shoes look odd with a dark suit. They scream ‘ look at my feet’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i think mccarthy has more than his shoes to worry about
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps that would be his empty dark suit…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I notice a lot of Washingtonian men and media types wearing brown or tan shoes with dark suits. Looks terrible. You’ll never see POTUS doing that. He has style that is classic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just reminds me of twinkle toes Justin from Canada.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought the same thing. He looked unkempt next to the President in his snappy suit. They all look mediocre next to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Workin’ hard Baba! Way to go… 😉
LikeLike
I don’t know how the women feel, but as a guy, I’m just amazed at how at 71 years old, this guy is ALWAYS impeccably dressed, sharp as a tack, looks great, looks healthy.. and is literally running the world right now.
check out that suit. Stylin’ and Profilin’. AND IT’S HIS DAY OFF!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You would too if you wore $5,000 tailor made suits and $200 shirts. Not to mention the silk ties. He looks “bandbox” perfect because he can afford to, AND he is fastidious about everything. Love the look. He stands out in a crowd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go ahead and say it, Our President is HOT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Radiopatriot, there are great tailor made suits for far less as we used to get suits made to his size of fine Italian material, marvelous seamstress work, etc., etc. On the other hand I have nothing against spending more money when you have it. Trump earned his and even wearing jeans he would look great, just as does Melania.
LikeLike
I knew he would be a good president when I saw the sharp crease in his pant legs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL is that you, Chris?
LikeLike
What a paradise we would have now if the presidents since the end of WW2 were all like PDJT.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Think how screwed we’ve been. Nixon was pretty decent, Ford was alright… Carter was a disaster, Reagan was great, Bush was crappy Clinton was crappy Bush was crappy Obama was crappy
I mean it’s a TESTAMENT to the greatness of our nation that we even made it through that Bull****
LikeLiked by 7 people
Eisenhower was alright.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget TR.
LikeLike
Demonrats obstructing negotiation on DACA – they own it!
So very proud of OUR President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The DACA folks do have a problem…they are here illegally….and..who the hell would want to live and work in Mexico?
I wouldn’t…that COULD be why over 10% of the population of Mexico is in the United States….?
But…one single fact remains…they are here illegally…and they want special treatment…
Perhaps they should ASK for it vs DEMAND it…
And stop calling my President a racist…..
LikeLiked by 9 people
Kent, we do not have room nor jobs enough but have DACAs who had the opportunity to apply for citizenship but that would mean losing goodies/freebies, and not all are from Mexico either. Many countries have taken advantage of getting their children into our country so they could be here. Our public education system has gone far down the trail due to the students don’t want to learn English. Sorry, but all DACA, dreamers (let our people dream, thank you!), no amnesty, no more chain families before or later coming in as this makes them ALL illegals. They have no rights. I do feel those who joined our military deserve the right to citizenship as we used to do that. The rest just need to pack up and leave back to wherever their roots are.
LikeLike
Our President has even more reasons to relax this weekend!
From the article linked above:
Who deserves credit for the booming economy? This is not a petty argument. How voters answer the question could well determine whether Democrats retake the House of Representatives come November.
Trump and Obama (and their admirers) are slugging it out, both claiming that it is their policies that have led to the ongoing economic expansion, steady job growth and higher stock prices.
Happily for President Trump, the pros agree with him. A recent survey of economists suggest it is President Trump, and not Obama, who should be taking a bow.
The Wall Street Journal asked 68 business, financial and academic economists who was responsible for the strengthening of the economy, and most “suggested Mr. Trump’s election deserves at least some credit” for the upturn.
A majority said the president had been “somewhat” or “strongly” positive for job creation, gross domestic product growth and the rising stock market.
The pros cite the White House’s push for lighter regulation and the recent tax bill as critical to a pro-growth environment; more than 90 percent of the group thought the tax bill would boost GDP expansion over the next two years.
A year ago in the same survey, economists awarded President Obama mixed grades. Most saw his policies as positive for financial stability, but neutral-to-negative for GDP growth and negative for long-term growth. By contrast, Trump was seen as neutral to positive for long-term gains.
Why would Trump rate higher than Obama with this group? Economists point to the upturn in business confidence that accompanied Trump’s election, and tie that to increasing business investment. Spending on capital goods accelerated sharply over the first three quarters of last year, growing at an annualized rate of 6.2 percent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama America hating commy…
Trump America loving capitalist….
Not that hard to figure out…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s been said that the Trump sons know how to run bulldozers…that’s appropriate because their Daddy, with their help and our help and the help of a few good Congressional Republicans are bulldozing the roadblocks to American success installed by Obama and his kind….
And we ain’t even warmed up yet…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kent, actually all his children know what construction hardwork is and how a business should be run, and how to take care of your employees which is why his businesses are so successful, and he was either the first or next in line to encourage and help women of other colors to rise up in his businesses. Now who else do we know does this? Apparently, those in Silicon Valley don’t.
LikeLike
I’m not ‘slugging it out’ with any Obama supporters, it’s without question that Trump, a Billionaire Businessman, is of course responsible for the great economy.
It’s not even worth arguing about. They know it, we know it, TRUMP knows it, the economists know it, only the uneducated DON’T know it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I’ll tell you this much too. I have a small business, and always look out for other small businesses, I have YET to meet a small business owner who DOESN’T support the President. They all love him. Obama waged war against small businesses, Trump is making lots of smart decisions for Small Business. I mean, Fed Ex guy, the truck drivers, the local restaurants, our suppliers, etc. Every single one of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah like obama’s so called economic recovery was real in the first place.
LikeLike
Lots of points crammed into that short interview. Very good.
Like that he thanked the Gov of HI. for admitting it was the state’s mistake.
And that he got to say (re. Dirty Dick Durbin’s lie) : “I didn’t say that.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
The folks from DACA should know it’s the Democrats who won’t make a deal.
So why would they support the Democrats if it turns out they have always lied just to get votes?
LikeLiked by 5 people
There’s no way in hell Trump is going to give those DACA’rs any chance to vote.
He KNOWS they’re all democrats. He’s ultimately, a great deal maker, a great negotiator.. but more than all, likes to WIN.
There is no way in hell, ever, if the earth flipped upside down, that he would EVER, EVER EVER EVER give any kind of way for any large group of democrats to register to vote.
Never happen. He might let them stay. He might trade something away.. but there is absolutely 0 chance he would ever allow them to get any kind of citizenship or anything that would allow them to vote, because they might VOTE AGAINST HIM.
No way he’ll ever do that.
LikeLike
This is the same interview, but it’s shot closer up. Kinda nice.
LikeLike
As always, POTUS deals with the press like a boss. Yeah, McCarthy had the dear in the headlights look indeed. He knows DACA is dead. 😉
LikeLike
Like RMT Hastings said above, I think President Trump is playing with his food again (Mcarthy).
He probably invited him down, and then said Hey, did you bring any other clothes? We have to go out and walk in front of the cameras.
McCarthy ‘What?”
Trump – “Yeah, we’re going to have to go out and walk in front of the cameras.”
McCarthy – “O.k….”
Trump – “Yeah, so I’m going to go change into one of my really nice suits. You didn’t bring another one?”
McCarthy – “Nope, just this one.”
Trump – “Well… I mean… is that one big enough to go over Kevlar?”
McCarthy – “Kevlar?”
Trump – “Yeah, the secret service won’t let us go outside without jackets on.”
McCarthy – “Seriously?”
Trump – “Absolutely.”
McCarthy – “Why do you have to go out there?”
Trump – “It’s going to be on Youtube. Here, borrow one of Scavino’s jackets.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
DURBIN IS A LIAR, but Amnesty Graham was the knife in the back. Again, will the Republicans go Nuclear??? The pressure is really on the Turtle now. Let’s see if we understand: Sunday night meeting on a three day weekend…willing to make a deal on DACA for THE BUDGET, THE WALL, INCREASE BORDER/ICE SECURITY, END TO CHAIN/LOTTERY MIGRATION…it’s so simple if the Republicans get on board…
LikeLiked by 1 person
2/3 of country support each DACA (not citizenship or amnesty), THE BUDGET (no cuts), THE WALL, INC BORDER/ICE, END TO CHAIN/LOTTERY…NOT ROCKET SCIENCE…America First policies with no racism, classism, simple.
LikeLike
I really don’t think that 2/3 of the country support DACA.
Durbin says that 80% of Americans support DACA.
I’m just not buying it.
LikeLike
I believe President Trump has a great plan in mind for this unconstitutional executive amnesty known as DACA. But first, his commitment to his/our base must include
the Wall, and to switch the U.S. legal immigration system from one that prioritizes family connections to one based on merit.
Without these reforms, illegal immigration and chain migration, which severely and unfairly burden American workers and taxpayers, will continue without end,” Trump said in a letter to Congress.
End visa overstays by establishing reforms to ensure their swift removal…
Protect U.S. workers by requiring E-Verify and strengthening laws to stop employment discrimination against U.S. workers
End extended-family chain migration by limiting family-based green cards to include spouses and minor children
Establish a points-based system for green cards to protect U.S. workers and taxpayers.
The Democrats will never agree to this, although in the past, most of them have campaigned on these issues. Too bad.
They already own this horrible situation.
LikeLike
OMG… I just watched video again and McCarthy is in agony! Watch his hands… and how he keeps trying to flee the scene. What an amateur….. his face looks like he shart in his shorts! And to think I used to think he was one of the good guys!
LikeLike