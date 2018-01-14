Interview: Congressman Ron DeSantis Discusses Request To Ryan For Declassification of Dossier Documents…

Congressman Ron DeSantis appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss his request to declassify all documents related to the Steele Dossier.  DeSantis is one of the MAGA allies within a small but powerful congressional team who are executing a strategy to expose politicized corruption at the highest levels of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence community.

(Link)

 

6 Responses to Interview: Congressman Ron DeSantis Discusses Request To Ryan For Declassification of Dossier Documents…

  1. lieutenantm says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    YEAH…ALL THOSE CORRUPT BASTARDS….SO LET’S SEE WHAT SPEAKER RYAN SAYS AND DOES?

  2. stburr91 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    This is the third time now that someone on Fox has said that this whole thing was a Russian misinformation operation.

    It seems that is the new narrative.

  3. johnparham1 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Some concern that the press seems to still believe that the Russian sowed confusion and therefore interfered. Want to be assured that the truth will come out that the research was illegal and homegrown by the FBI and GPS and was then laundered thru Steele and his supposed Russian contacts.

  4. freq says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    not to be argumentative, Rep. DeSantis… but if this gets declassified, I’m a tomato…
    I do like tomatoes, so don’t misunderstand me please…

