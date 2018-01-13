Saturday January 13th – Open Thread

Posted on January 13, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

49 Responses to Saturday January 13th – Open Thread

  1. nimrodman says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Happy Caturday!

  2. Minnie says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Glory be the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is Now and Ever Shall Be, World without End, Amen.

    God Bless America
    God Bless President Trump
    God Bless Us, Everyone

  3. Rondo says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Andrew Klavan does an excellent job describing Trump and the left.

    https://www.city-journal.org/html/crudeness-and-truth-15668.html

  4. nimrodman says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the noonday sun:

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

    This is the way it’s supposed to be. . .

  6. Harry Lime says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:25 am

    RIP MTM

    Rest In Peace Mary Tyler Moore

    One of the funniest moments on television…Mary can’t stop laughing at Chuckles the Clown’s wake. I remember my mother laughing so hard that tears were streaming down her face…

  8. Harry Lime says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:38 am

    This is what happens when you watch too much cable television on Caturday…

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:44 am

  11. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 13, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Praying for all those trapped in slavery, human trafficking, abuse, …
    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/01/soros_and_the_exploitation_of_women.html

    Lord shine your light into all the dark places.
    Release your grace for the oppressed.
    Deliver us all from evil.

    • piper567 says:
      January 13, 2018 at 1:38 am

      A woman in my church identifies young female victims of trafficking and provides, through County services and the love of Jesus, the help they need, to include training for the workplace..a v lengthy process. Her husband is a Dentist, and he is among those providing training…instead of retiring as he is able to do.
      Several nights ago, the County coalition held a large meeting wherein the very local reality was illuminated.
      Trafficking is in our neighborhoods…its not just out there somewhere else.
      A very personally costly ministry, a very difficult job, this dealing with this reality.
      Please support the efforts of so many for these wandering, v hurt youngsters, if “only” in your prayers.
      People genuinely helping this population are v special, doing much hard work, mostly on a volunteer basis, as is my friend.

      • maiingankwe says:
        January 13, 2018 at 3:42 am

        Piper567,
        Please let your very special friend know my/our prayers are with her and all of the ladies she and her husband are helping. Amazing people for sure, and you as well simply for giving them the recognition they so deserve.
        Thank you.

    • maiingankwe says:
      January 13, 2018 at 2:10 am

      Janice Crouse knows her subject well, and thankfully she is on our side fighting evil; she is our Warrior.

      It seems to me soros and his minions would rather not get locked up for their pedophile rings, so they are trying to legalize it and surround their arguments with pretty little stories of female empowerment. They purposely discard any facts disparaging their arguments and finance non-profits that may have at one time been for the good of the people, not their imprisonment.

      Reading this article made me sick to my stomach. I know, a dose of reality sometimes does that to you. However, learning that 8 billion dollars have been given to non-profits for this specific fight among other communist ideals is disheartening to say the least. This large sum is to ensure the continuance of soros’s evil laid out plans for our world and its/our future.

      Our greatest weapon against it is having God in our hearts and in our lives. We need more Janice Crouse’s though, thousands more, even millions to fight this head on.

      I read some of the comments after the article. It was there where I learned in Germany one who is unemployed and did not check off one of the boxes could be asked and demanded in some cases to work for a brothel now that they are legal. If she refused to work in the brothel, even if it was just serving drinks, she could lose all of her benefits. She would’ve also had to have followed a specific dress code, which sounded like nudity, or close to it.

      Thankfully, there was a bit of an uproar in some of the lesser newspapers and was given an apology and an excuse that they did not ask her that specific question on her application/interview. Oopsie!

      I can’t help but wonder how many other young girls ended up working in a brothel in fear of losing their free government money. I’m sure there were many others who slipped in the cracks.

      This is hard for me to believe it is happening in a Western country, or one that I thought used to be. I’m also pretty sure there wasn’t one muslim girl who had been notified that they had to work in a brothel. Could you imagine the uproar from a muslim dad, uncle or brother? Oh my goodness, the government building and brothel would’ve been burned down. Well, after they got all of their muslim friends out of both buildings. Yeah, that was mean of me to say, but it’s how I feel right now. If it can easily happen in Germany, it will easily happen here. It’s already happened in Australia and New Zealand, so we really aren’t that far off unless we inform others and fight.

      So thank you for this link and sharing it with us. Now it’s up to us to pass it around and make others aware of what is going on in our world and with soros.
      Be well,
      Ma’iingankwe

  12. Lucille says:
    January 13, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Love this…

    A Message for Jack Dorsey: O’Keefe Teases Next Undercover Twitter Video

  13. Lucille says:
    January 13, 2018 at 1:33 am

    If you have cats, do NOT leave your phones untended….

  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 13, 2018 at 2:44 am

    I like happy endings whenever I see stuff like this it just makes my day!

    600 Men Show Up to Mentor Boys at Texas School

    About 600 men showed up for a “Breakfast with Dad” event at a Texas middle school when officials put out a call for assistance. The school officials wanted to make sure they had enough male mentors for the boys who signed up for the program.

    Officials at Billy Earl Dade Middle School planned a “Breakfast with Dad” program for their students in December. They became concerned that some of the 150 boys who signed up might not have men who would attend for them. Not wanting the boys to be left out, school officials put out a call for help. The response was overwhelming, the Washington Post reported.

  15. nwtex says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:20 am

    yee-haw! Giddy-up!!
    (soundtrack= perfect!!)

    • maiingankwe says:
      January 13, 2018 at 5:46 am

      Nwtex,
      You’re right, great soundtrack! It reminded me of the popular showin England way back when. He was an older guy, a comedian who always had a bunch of pretty young girls he would be chasing. He was famous for being a dirty ole man. Please! Someone help me out. It was one of my Grandparents favorite tv programs.

  16. nwtex says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:21 am

    OMGoodness!!

  17. nwtex says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:29 am

    awwwww ❤ I love how the man loves his doggie. Altho my heart breaks knowing the doggie was separated from his Poppa. I could die if I thought of the doggie may have been worried.
    There is nothing better in the world than a doggies love.

  18. nwtex says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:32 am

    That’s it! The wheels have definately fallen off this place.
    We have become a lost society.

  19. nwtex says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:33 am

    Yes, yes, yes, I know —–it’s definitely

  20. nwtex says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:35 am

    California ppl —

  21. nwtex says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:39 am

    Thank you precious Lord Jesus.

  23. ThingsWeTakeForGranted says:
    January 13, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Happy Caturday!

  24. citizen817 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 4:42 am

  25. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    January 13, 2018 at 5:20 am

    This was in BNI. We ought to be more like the Japanese on immigration.

  26. Janie M. says:
    January 13, 2018 at 5:33 am

    Happy mini Caturday/Cursday. 💖 What a sweet little baby.

  27. Dora says:
    January 13, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Hunter Cat by Kovacs Anna Brigitta

