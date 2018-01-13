Interesting Segment With Shannon Bream…

Last night on Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream, there was an interesting segment with a relatively unfamiliar face. Policy Advisor and Author, Sidney Powell, appeared on the show to discuss the concluding DOJ Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, aspects to the current congressional investigations.
A very well briefed, and interestingly up-to-date, Mrs. Powell appears at 30:19 of the video discussion below. WATCH (prompted – just hit play):
.
All indications are Mrs. Powell was the author of the curiously correct Sean Hannity article “Creeps On A Mission” we enthusiastically noted last night – SEE HERE.
It provides optimism to see the full scale of accurate information being assembled by voices behind media pundits who can inform their audience on what is to come.
Team Wolverine is on the march…
.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Whoot!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Gotta like Dan Bongino. The man always brings facts, and he’s totally unafraid.
And obamagate is really heating up. Buraq is getting very nervous.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think if Dan Bongino hadn’t picked up CTH and read it……. we’d still be waiting to hear it on the news anywhere.
I can’t help but wonder if Dan has a little WH birdie on his shoulder 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
He knows and prob has a lil WH birdie blowing in his ear. NYPD, Secret Service, NY “street fighter” and Trump supporter. First time I saw him was outside a Trump ralley being interviewed by RSBN. He knew then.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So this is a world wide coup on Donald Trump by multiple governments, as corrupt and padding their pockets like our own!!!! WTH????
LikeLiked by 7 people
Foreign governments colluding with the Clintons to interfere in our elections……
Where is the Special Prosecutor?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Blind, that’s why they’re called “Globalists”….cuz it’s Global, not just a U.S. swamp.
LikeLike
President Trump, Please, please put Dan Bongino in as head of your Secret Service.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I couldn’t agree more! Wonder why he is not already?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan Bangino is a Patriot! It is a shame that he hasn’t been able to win an election for Congress in MD and in FL. He has run in districts that are so pro democrat. Instead of getting him down, he has become an incredible voice for our President and isn’t afraid to take on anyone.
I actually agree with him that these people that pushed the Clinton information were part of a sting. I truly hope some of them are tried for Treason and are put to death. This country especially our youngest need to see what happens to traitors. They need to be able to tell their kids what occurred so that nothing similar to this ever happens again in our country.
To me the type of justice and making sure everyone involved faces the maximum amount of time for their crime is critical to us moving forward as a country.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Very important that the entire world sees what happens to traitors in our nation. Death. If the “nwo” is to die, as it needs to, it will take people worldwide to ensure it does and with a nasty ugly death to boot.
There are no globalist “elites”, there are only evil thieves who steal from the people in whatever fashion they can to use it to finance said people’s demise. It has to end, who among us can envision an actual globalist cabal dominating the planet from now on, or would allow it?
I’ll give up the birther thing to see one bath house bari get his due… won’t you?
😉
LikeLike
Back to Uranium 1, why would obama do it? Hillary got money, ok, what did obama get?
LikeLike
The queen of delusion thinks its going to be “world p rezzi yo”.
“Whut” says bari, “I didnduffin!”… I’m p rezzi of the world, yo!”
Cue the thug in cuffs pic.
LikeLike
I’m sure he got a piece of the action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama got what they all get..,,tens of millions of dollars piling up for book deals, speaches etc when they leave office.
Its amazing how politicians get 10-20 million up front for a book thats in the dollar bin 3 weeks after release and nets 3$ million in worldwide sales, yet the publishers are lining up for the next one..,apparently…,SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
He got to hurt America?
LikeLike
Even more money than H.
LikeLike
Sounds like Ms. Powell has been reading the works of a certain intrepid blogger and his glorious research, laid out for all to see…
LikeLiked by 18 people
With all due respect to Sundance and the investigation crew at CTH and the amazing way they continue to deep dive and put information together to make everything understandable on every subject they are reporting on, —Ms Powell is a highly intelligent woman in her own right- she was youngest United States Attorney in the country when she started her career. She has been lead counsel in more than 500 appeals. Her expertise is in prosecutorial and government misconduct. There are many moving parts in bringing this corruption to light Judicial Watch is another entity that has done amazing work.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Perhaps…however I have not heard a single person other than Sundance…,and now Ms. Powell directly address the fact that Adm. Rogers self reported to the FISC and the specific use of the words “about queries”….just putting that out there,
LikeLiked by 7 people
She’s been writing about and it’s posted at the Daily Caller. She’s also written a book about the corruption within DOJ, FBI and State crime agencies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At this point who cares where people get the information from or from whom as long as they are getting it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you have not read Sydney Powells License to Lie; it is a must. It shows Weissmann as the skank he has always been.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quite frankly, ive never heard of Sydney Powell, and I would imagine 95% of readers here havent either.
Its nice to get the info out, but Im not totally convinced that many people are actually hearing or seeing it, and I havent seen any of her prior work linked here before. I may have missed it however.
Maybe supposed Trump ally Hannity could bring her on for a whole hour to do a tell all…if he could shut his pie hole for 5 mins we might learn something, and several million people would actually see it, as opposed to several thousand.
He would have to sideline Sara Carter for a night though, and I doubt he would do that.
LikeLike
Just because you have not heard of her does not diminish her contributions to this country. She served 10 years in the Department of Justice for both Texas and Virginia, as well as handling federal appeals for the last 20 years.
LikeLike
Newt recommends the book as well.
LikeLike
she retweets SD quite a bit. She reads here..
LikeLiked by 2 people
With all due respect Sayit2016, did you actually read the linked Hannity article? https://www.hannity.com/media-room/creeps-on-a-mission-michael-horowitz-is-really-investigating-the-investigators/
If so, did you investigate the VERY FIRST LINK in the article, the one linked under Obama’s name? That link should have been familiar, had you actually read it.
Obviously not, or you would not have written such an uninformed comment.
Had you read the Hannity article, you would have known that only one person had all the puzzle pieces, one piece in particular mentioned by Ms. Powell in the vid clip, and that person was not Ms. Powell.
Pls go do a little research. Then we will talk.
Gee wiz.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are all reading TCH
LikeLike
Your response is not respectful and Yes I read the linked article and I fail to see what point you are trying to make. You assume a lot of things here and none of them are accurate.
The link was to CTH– Counterintelligence Timeline Reminder…
UPDATED – In the past few days/weeks, thanks to some revealing information amid the various investigators of the DC swamp, we have been introduced to some previously unknown people.
Read it “various investigators ”
I am taking nothing away from Sundance or the amazing work he has done here, I was simply saying that Ms. Powell is an expert in Gov corruption her own right.
So before you go off in the 4th dimension-perhaps you will read what is written and the spirit in which is written in.
Then we’ll talk. k ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the leftist begins the complaint of “weapnizing the truth’. Amazin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shannon Bream is a Christian and a nice lady – https://twitter.com/shannonbream
LikeLiked by 14 people
I follow her on twitter. She’s one of the few DC correspondents that imo, actually reports what’s happening without inserting her own personal bias.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And smoking hot.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Are you trying to say, She’s a vision of feminine grace and loveliness?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thats not how I interpreted …….
LikeLiked by 2 people
C’mon… sure it was! 😉
Yep, uhhhh… no. lol
Because, testosterone. Can’t blame us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In one fantasy sure. In the other, not so much 😉
LikeLike
Um, yeah… I bet it was um… something like that. Surely…
lol
LikeLike
Enjoy her show, especially the lack of people talking over one another.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not to mention, easy on the eyes. 😉
LikeLike
I so like her but she totally gave it up to let Leland Vitter win on Tucker Carlson.
LikeLike
Sidney Powell – clearly competent
LikeLiked by 12 people
And oh so Woke. Gotta love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a prosecutor, Trump would have trouble finding anyone better than Ms Powell.
LikeLike
I feel a little guilty knowing what’s happening ahead of most everyone, Treepers are a lucky bunch! Sundance you are a National Treasure, prayers for YOU and your family my friend…:)
LikeLiked by 17 people
Same here. An erie calm understanding what is happening. Thanks against SD. Help keep my sanity.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m a rapt student of all of this and I’ve been ahead of Sundance on exactly one thing and only for a few hours. Likely he had figured it out but, unlike me, needed to confirm and publish. i just read and prophesy for my wife. 😉
CTH is one of my daily reads and it is a delight when I am able to return to the home page (like today) and find a fresh article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine if PDJT felt guilty for knowing all he knows before others.
I feel grateful to know what is going on before others. Grateful for SD and anyone else who shares their knowlege.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting how informed and supportive narrative nuggets are relegated by Fox News to late night news and talk shows or to Fox Business (Bartiromo, Varney, Charles Payne or Dobbs).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh, do not forget “little house” Melissa. She has to be one of the most agressive interviewers I have seen in recent memory. Never lets a lie go by. Always challenges with facts, logic and common sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Normally I love melissa, but yesterday she was defending immigrants from sh*thole countries, calling them the most appreciative of being here and the make great contributions. First time ever I was yelling at her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I missed that one. Thanks oldschool.
I dont agree with any of them 100% of the time either.
LikeLike
Exactly. I take the bad with the good as I hope for the same😉
LikeLike
I saw that too. I was very disappointed in Melissa.
LikeLike
Maybe she personally knows someone from one of those countries that is appreciative and hard working? Perhaps that has been instrumental in shaping her opinion. I have no idea, I’m just guessing.
LikeLike
Dobbs and Varney were early Trump advocates during the campaign, while Hannity remained impartial covering all the candidates.
What is going on here is deep investigative reporting. Fox News organizations do not perform this task, instead they perform shallow investigative reporting digging into the day’s newsworthy events.
My benchmark is Watergate, in which there was a race among the Nixon-hating media to bring him down. In the end all the facts came out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan. When this becomes an avalanche, only a few will remember who rolled that little ol’ snowball down the hill to begin it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Not me. I’ll remember where I learned it first sittin in the Tree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI has been corrupt since it’s inception. Unfortunately, republicans waltz through life oblivious to reality. Trump will have to start talking about freedom and smash up the intelligence agencies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fine with me
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll bring a broom and a box.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just bring a broom and a zippo instead.
Just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Thank you for posting this, I would never have seen it since I don’t watch the news on TV, but it is gratifying to know that there is *some* MSM that is putting the truth out this brazenly (though I didn’t hear any references to CTH). Makes me interested in the book, Licensed to Lie.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“…curiously correct…”
😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
When I saw this last night I was pleasantly surprised that the the “The Big Ugly” was hitting the MSM news. Sidney Powell must a CTH reader.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now THERE is a woman for our young ladies to look towards as a role model of intelligence, courage and success. Bravo mrs powell and shame on bream for not knowing or having the courage to do relevant follow up questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anyone else notice the ” snarky half smile” on Sarahs face?
LikeLike
Couldn’t tell, snark seems almost integral to her face. Dunno why…
LikeLike
I am anxiously waiting for the news to get out to the general public! I figure I can do my part by emailing my friends and family articles from CTH to post on Fakebook! We can spread the word if the media won’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t see many in the public understanding this dog’s dinner. I barely comprehend it, at least what specific legal codes were egregiously broken. Yes, the spirit was broken, but these laws themselves step all over the Bill of Rights to begin with.
When an ‘inquiry’ is all that is required to overstep the law, there is one foot already in the tall weeds.
LikeLike
Your right, Mrs. Powell appears did well.
LikeLike
Powell was on Hannity’s radio show last week (I think Wed, 1/10). She was almost word-for-word laying out the FBI/DOJ/CLINTON/WH plot to destroy 45. At first I thought Powell was reading a CTH article, but thenI realized she had figured out what was going on. My only issue was how reluctant Hannity seemed to get on board. I am glad there are some “back benchers” who are starting to talk about this despicable plot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t be surprised by Hannity’s reluctance….. he never really did put out everything on Obama. Just enough to slide outside the MSM and create himself fabulous ratings
but he never really dug too deep. – another case in point is the dirt on the Clintons, he slams Hillary and Bill but….. there is never a huge effort to build a fact based full monte disclosure
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep.
Exactly the reason I stopped watching FOX News years ago (he was the last person I would tune in to see, but he never followed up on the stories).
Oh well, life is better without FOX News.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was an early “you should resign” with Moore. I don’t get any news from him any more. I can get more and better too many other places. And some of the supplements he pimps are junk who advertise “pay shipping only” but, equipped with your credit card info, charge for the product, too. Good thing for them … because the product does not work.
LikeLike
That was a wake up call to many about hannity and fake fox news.
LikeLike
I realize Hannity is only a mainstream version of Alex Jones; however, I still expected more from him. If Hannity is content to dance around the grave while others do the digging–fine. But, this story is too damn big to not exploit to the full extent.
LikeLike
Hannity is no where near the level of disclosure as Alex Jones. .. but as far as fake news goes, Hannity gets the closest to some real truth of all the fake newers out there.
LikeLike
I was alluding to the level of hysteria and feigned outrage both Jones and Hannity exhibit daily. You’re right though, Hannity does have some of the truth. It just feels to me he is holding back. On the other hand, my money is on Tucker Carlson reporting on the conclusions we have come to first. He’s almost there, but is looking for independent confirmation first. My opinion only.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree deb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Biggest thing that hannity takes on is Fake News CNN.. that drives ratings for Fox news thus his paycheck. and in all fairness that helped Us and PDJT into the white house.
so credit where credit is due.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cant help but feel that Fox HQ has him on a leash. We need Tucker, Hannity and a few others to break out and provide the backbone to a true conservative network.
They dont have to be raving Trumpers, just fact finders and truth tellers…if they do that, they becomecTrump advocates by default.
Hopefully soon…im sure there are many others wanting this, and could add some great names to a powerhouse conservative roster…it would be epic imo
LikeLike
we waited for 8 years of obama….. You can breath now.. it ain’t gonna happen
LikeLike
He’s what I call a sensationalist. Just enough to be interesting but no depth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect description! A ratings man with out much substance!
LikeLike
I’m actually not sure how bright he is.
He seems to be locked into transmit, and never receive.
I like that he is superficially on the right side, but I’ve never been enlightened by him.
LikeLike
Dont hear his show, but WTH is it with these loudmouth wusses?
LikeLike
Shannon, Sidney & Sarah… I like the illiteration! They should get together again…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the best news and analysis site on the web.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have seen Powell interviewed before, and she is incredibly smart. On the other hand, I am not quite a fan of Sarah. She goes by which way the wind blows in how she reports. When she is on with Cavuto, she snarky on Trump to say the least. She has been on with Dobbs in the past, and she doesn’t snark on Trump as much. Powell in a polite way smacked her down with a lot more information that countered what she said, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WTP, great observations. I have reservations about Sarah too. She can make great points but her delivery is the old tired “fair and balanced” method.
Notice Sarah alwas makes the left point first while softening the position later in her comments. Dobbs challenges her right off the bat so she has to cut the left comments short. Cavuto is anti Trump so no challenge from him.
Sidney was great. Even challenged Sarah’s comments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Powell in a polite way smacked her down with a lot more information that countered what she said”
Sarah pissed me off with the parseltongue. Powell was polite with the knife.
LikeLike
Ohhhhhhhh, now I understand why Mueller & Co. are trying to hang Papadopoulos so hard….
If they can prove that Papadopoulos was a credible enough threat to warrant the investigation, then it doesn’t matter whether the investigation came up empty-handed or not. They just need something, anything, to justify the spying in the first place…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then their other problem will be to justify the About Queries before the FISA court, and that’s where Paul Manafort comes in….because Manafort was under investigation in 2012. If you notice the Court’s opinion, they tie the whole investigation back to 2012..which that’s when Manafort came onto the scene.
They’re going to try to claim it was all the same operation in order to provide cover to them for their spying…..
LikeLike
They haven’t found anything, but they are hoping they’ve created enough of a smoke screen to bluff their way through it all….
LikeLike
That’s why Mueller is bringing the court case…because he needs to get a judgment before Congress finishes its job….
LikeLike
Obama & Co. are going to blame the FBI, saying the FBI told them it was a credible threat…..
LikeLike
And that’s what Glenn Simpson’s testimony was all about, all about leading investigators to the little nuggets he set up for them to find….
Simpson thinks he’s the master of the universe. I can picture that he’s probably said and laughed a thousand times how you have to lead these investigators around by the nose with a neon sign saying, “Find Crime Here.”
LikeLike
Trump needs an able prosecutor like Powell. If he had her going after the Clinton-Obama&Puppetmasters I would rest easy. I don’t see it though, we have Sessions and the Obama DOJ.
We need Nemesis’ scythe.
LikeLike
Love the wink. You got this POTUS ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
My appreciation to everyone working to bring this heinous criminal betrayal against the President and American people. I have thoroughly felt informed and in the know here at CTH. Kudos to Sundance! I do realize many others have had a critical part in uncovering these scandals and protecting our President. I want justice. I want to see all these people involved in the various scandals to be indicted, perp walked on television, tried, found guilty and sent to prison. Nothing short of those actions will re-establish the rule of law in my eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Nothing short of those actions will re-establish the rule of law in my eyes.”
This is hitting the nail on the head. Rule of law has been lost in my eyes. I have no confidence it will succeed in this most critical ultimate state crime.
As I watch all this unfold I hear the same Hillary cackling laugh when she boasted at the start of her career about getting the child rapist set free on a technicality and impugning the child at the same time.
LikeLike
Sidney Powell’s linked twitter feed linked to this story….which provides a useful reminder:
CREEPS ON A MISSION: Michael Horowitz is Really Investigating the Investigators
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is old news at CTH. Reported here months ago. The lag time is at least 6 months from CTH to MSM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
if at all….
LikeLike
Yah, but Sidney Powell has confirmed that Mueller is dirty, too…not a white hat fo’ sure…and he was Director of FBI from 2001 to 2013…Comey and his FBI learned from the best didn’t they?? This stuff had to be going on thru the Obama era at least….maybe even Bush years too if Mueller were there. I hope IG Horowitz is backdating and investigating years of stuff.
LikeLike
This Corruption in the United States of America is (was) is, unimaginable to the level it has clearly been revealed! The (Foreigner) made US President, Barrack Hussein Obama, truly needs to be indicted and charged…along with all his merry-men (and women), who participated in this Crime Of The Century!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama is a stooge. There is an enemy syndicate behind him. I still have no idea who they are. I believe that that same syndicate is also behind the March (9?) 2016 meeting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then this also means that Popadopoulos was the insider FBI informant!
LikeLike
“A very well briefed, and interestingly up-to-date, Mrs. Powell”
Mrs. Powell has faithfully duplicated the work of Sundance.
For the time being, it is very good to get this out.
In the future, I truly believe credit will be given to Sundance in some conspicuous way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you are right, We have not seen a real journalist dig for government corruption
in 50+ years… there is no way this would be coming out by anyone if CTH/Sundance wasn’t getting to big to ignore.
LikeLike
I am now convinced Papadopoulos was the insider FBI informant. Sent in by the FBI to try and create a Russia trail. “Three days after Donald Trump named his campaign foreign policy team in March 2016, the youngest of the new advisers sent an email to seven campaign officials with the subject line: “Meeting with Russian Leadership – Including Putin.”
The adviser, George Papadopoulos, offered to set up “a meeting between us and the Russian leadership to discuss US-Russia ties under President Trump,” telling them his Russian contacts welcomed the opportunity, according to internal campaign emails read to The Washington Post.” https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-campaign-emails-show-aides-repeated-efforts-to-set-up-russia-meetings/2017/08/14/54d08da6-7dc2-11e7-83c7-5bd5460f0d7e_story.html?utm_term=.624bb9065d49 And this, except the lefties have it all wrong. The Greek boy is FBI! https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/925925841158230016/photo/1
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is right, this is all treasonous. It may not be the way to prosecute it, but that is the spirit of the state crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person