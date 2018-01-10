President Donald Trump Joint Press Conference with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway – 3:15pm Livestream

President Donald Trump is holding a joint press conference today with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway. Anticipated start time 3:15pm.
WH Livestream LINK – RSBN Livestream LINK – GST Livestream LINK
am in Norway right now (Stavanger). Just going to quiz my Noggie friends how the (socialist) Norway press have spun this.
Looked like the Noggie PM was warmly welcomed. POTUS appeared engaged and serious about their mutual interests.
MAGA.
Welcome to CTH!
nah I’ve been here a while, lurking.
Hang onto the branch tightly. /S
Great. It’ll be nice to get your report.
One of the most beautiful countries in the world, and i’ve to many. Last time I was there, 10 years ago, I was rather dismayed at how very casual they were about giving voting rights to immigrants, lack of security for their resources (oil/gas) and a seemingly unawareness of the world outside their borders. A very wealthy nation, thanks to abundant natural resources, they eagerly embrace the idea of their government providing for and ruling their lives. I’ve often thought about the people I spoke with and wonder if they still think the same. I’m afraid they may become another Sweden.
In some ways worst than Sweden.
POTUS is speaking now!
Never knew the Norwegian Constitution is 2nd oldest in world and inspired by the U.S. Const.
No wonder so many freedom loving Swedes escape to Norway.
That was AWSOME!
I didn’t know that.
Never to old to learn.
🇳🇴🇺🇸 Allies.👍
sunnydaze, and yet it is a sad socialist country and not a great America Republic.
POTUS is non-stop!
Ok, he just said it. He will NOT sign a DACA fix that doesn’t including funding for the border wall.
Thank you Mr. President!
And I hope an end to chain migration and the lottery. We’ll see how badly the rats want the DACA votes…or I should say the votes they are hoping to get..
I cant’t conceive of the Dems agreeing to a border wall. Their base would be apoplectic. That is why I don’t believe A deal will happen.
I think I’m in the same camp with you on that. I don’t see it happening either. POTUS was playing the dems like a fiddle in that meeting yesterday. 😉
Agree. Dems can’t been seen as supporting Trump or the wall without base backlash.
I agree, and that’s what makes his televised immigration meeting such genius! When all this gets going…
Dems: “Are you really going to let a border wall get in the way of helping millions of poor DACA children?”
President Trump: “No, you are.” 😉
2018 is going to be a great year! #MoreWinning 😀
Please pass this info on to Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Ann Coulter and the rest of the pearl-clutchers that claim to hold the keys to the Trump Base of supporters…give the man space to work the room, will ya’!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Some background info on Erna/Norweay from a Norwegian MAGA fan – with an immense respect for President Trump.
(Text taken from an alternative media site / Document.no / a Christian site with a conservative view on economics as well as the Islamifisation of Norway. / slightly edited.(
Remember one thing: Erna Solberg has difficulties understanding what your politics is all about. She is steeped in the ideology that has reshaped Europe the last 30-40 years. Conservatives have become leftwingers. If there are any conservatives left, they exist outside nominally conservative parties.
Which means that politics is like a glacier – unstoppable.
Since President Trump was voted in on his MAGA policy Erna and her likes have taken fright. President Trump scare the wits out of them. They are all CNN in their heads. Aklso the Norwegian PM: She cannot help it. She is being spoon-fed anti-Trump diatribes from morning till night. It has become a Trump derangement syndrome, in Western Europe.
Erna Solberg is a good person, trustworthy, well-meaning, and a skilled operator. But the problems Western European countries are facing are on a scale not previously seen in peacetime.
What she needs is reassurance and maybe an implicit admonishment? The Norwegian press and politicians are rampant in their Trump-hysteria. Out of all of the 169 members of the Norwegian parliament, one, just one, had the guts to say that he would vote for now President Trump: His name is Ulf Leirstein.
Solberg and her government needs to learn what e pluribus unum really means. How to make one out of many. Norway already had a «one», one nation under God. They discarded both the nation and God, and hoped to establish a new more utopian community, where the sheep would graze next to the lion. Where Christianity and islam would be equal.
It did not turn out that way: We have a polarized society which is becoming more ungovernable by the day. We know you are aware of what is going on in Western Europe.
President Trumps politics is a remedy for European problems. May President Trump remind Erna Solberg of Abe Lincoln’s words: Democracy is not a suicide pact.
My comment: As a MAGA person myself the text is not exaggerating / hardly 3/4% of Norwegians have any knowledge about US politics other than the endless hate from the MSM which make fake news CNN seems honest. (CNN and honest in the same sentence – sorry about that.) Well – there are things happening though – more people are speaking out in private and public: and with President Trump doing his MAGA gives hope. Further – the Threehouse and you fine people here are truly an inspiration. Thanks friends,.
replying to your comment and adding to mine above (being Brit abroad in Norway) I works challenge your assumptions.
Norway is a deeply schizophrenic society deeply Christian yet recently (last 40 years) swung to the socialist Scandic model (read Sweden/Iceland /Finland)
The Norwegians are an extremely proud nation race who have come through serious, societal challenges (annexed in WWII and treated as a people, at a terrible cost) They also now have, thanks to oil discoveries in the early 70s, one of the largest sovereign funds in the world, yet continually vote for far left to left leaning governments. Go figure.
The populace are extremely well educated and worldly travelled. All speak at least three languages and know full well what is going on outside their boundaries. Still, they vote. Go figure…..
It’s always wonderful to hear from those who have intimate knowledge of people and situations. Thank you.
Have a look at http://www.crossroad.to , a Christian website from Berit and Andy Kjos, Norwegians who emigrated to the USA. They describe a lot of what happened (and what is happening) to Norway, and the west, in general. Berit has authored a number of interesting works, including “Brave New Schools”, which is a real eye-opener…
Ok, I will ask it…why in the world do you have soak lutefish in lye before you can eat it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its the way Northern tribes cured the catch to make them last the long, cold winters.
In Iceland, a delicacy is whale or shark, soaked in urine, (ammonia, same as lyre) and ‘cured’
Same as Indian jerky. Horses for courses.
When I lived in North Dakota the Nordic descendants ate this stuff like there was no tomorrow…I guess it was an acquired taste.
My dad always said about lutefisk in the old country that they would hang it on the fences to dry. And so, the quality of the lutefisk depended on the health of the dogs in the area.
OS, thank you so much for that enlightened POV. I am all the wiser for reading your post. Thanks again.
AleaJ………….perhaps those well traveled Norwegians should come visit Trump Country – Texas, Alabama, and even western Pennsylvania.
you’d be surprised how many Noggies are in Houston. Just Google. Statoil office, City West Blvd.
Wisconsin too. Lots of Norwegians here and if you stay away from Madison and Milwaukee its a very conservative state.
Thanks for the insight you provided.
Thanks OS,
Great post. I was born and raised on the East Coast of Scotland, and my hometown has a centuries old relationship with Stavanger.
You are absolutely correct in the “ endless hate from the MSM.” I now live in Canada, and it is the same up here.
U.S. based CTH supporters may not fully appreciate the utter contempt the majority of the overseas public has for PDJT.
All of it unwarranted, and all of it directly attributable to the MSM in their bias, and hate filled vitriol.
We are in a bad way going forward, as it is now apparent that media is biased, possibly seditious.
That will not change unless someone big steps up to the plate, and pushes an alternate MSM T.V. network.
Canadian, French, German national broadcasting networks, continually spout Trump hate or ridicule.
That said, PDJT is doing such a stellar job, and is building allegiances around the globe that may deem the “ old guard” as irrelevant, and other world leaders may follow PDJTs example.
God bless PDJT.
It always comes back to the media. The media is being controlled by ideologues and will never change no matter what great achievements PDJT has. This media storm is global and consolidated by a select few media moguls. Without bankrupting them or putting them in prison I see no way to get them to change their tune.
They have every evil billionaire in the world bankrolling them. If you look at how many news agencies there were after WWII you can see a consolidation of the news sources the public globally receives.
Just like our universities this was a plan put into place by some very evil people to control our thoughts and actions..
Thanks OS.
It’s pretty clear that “Conservative” in Western European countries = Liberal/Left.
We have the same problem here, specifically with the RINOs.
*However* W. Europe is a few decades beyond us WRT this, so *fortunately* we had a small group of sane reps and a lot of Silent Majority voters who had not yet downed the whole jug of KoolAid and voted/supported Trump.
Feel like he’s our last chance. Thank God we got him!
Good Luck over there!
LikeLike
So many great questions the MSM could ask the PM and Trump re. Norway…..
So what do they do? Russia Russia Russia.
Worthless POS’s.
Thanks a bunch you jerks. Just cuz YOU are not interested in Norway, doesn’t mean WE aren’t.
And yet they are getting strong push back from President Trump and even the Norwegian PM. Good relations with Russia are good for everyone. Love that POTUS emphasized much more collusion between Russians and Dems than with POTUS and Russia
Is amazing to watch foreign folks when the children press pool opens their mouth. Proving a complete bunch of not normal. They were never thought,
It is one thing to be thought of as stupid………open your mouth and prove it.
Everyday they reaffirmed their mindset. Oops just set😂
Did he call on the same chick twice? She asked about the wall then asked about collusion? Man, I can’t even look away to put a glass in the dish washer!
Norwegian press focused on Climate change and Paris agreements. Almost as focus as our press on Russia
POTUS ain’t playing games with the press while he quickly leaves the room. 😀
I was watching the news conference on FoxNews and now Shepard Smith comes on and begins bashing President Trump. It’s past time to fire Shep Smith. He belongs on CNN or MSNBC with the other liars.
Don’t watch him, easy enough. Jesus Christ…quite f’in whining!!!
I know, I getting tired hearing about this or that person in Media, bashing the President! SO WHAT! STOP WATCHING THEM!
When are we going to understand that the media wants us confused, upset, depressed and despairing?
They are lying. It is their job.
Yes! Stop listening to the verbal swill!
Usually FoxNews is highly supportive of President Trump and conservative values in general. I really enjoy watching Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity in the evenings for that reason. It’s just surprising when FoxNews allows a goober like Shepard Smith to spoil their image.
Likewise, it’s tiresome when people whine about other’s posts.
Indeed. But sometimes ya gotta rant. 😉
Yep.
Dude. Does your box not have an “off” switch?
I was on local CBS station. Saw breaking news. They cut to press conference as soon as the questions started. MSM were hoping for some misstep so they could continue screaming mental fitness. Now they have egg on their face.
But major Garrett was a lot better than fox and a little more fair in his takeaway.
I wanted to give Major Garrett kudos – he actually did his job as a reporter, not a commentator! Give them credit when it’s due!
Me too. Fake News Shepard Smith makes me shout at my television. Sometimes I think PDJT schedules his daily briefings and other press conferences purposely during Fake News Shepard Smith’s segment. Fox News is only tolerable at certain times, but I know MAGA viewers change the channel when he comes on. Fake News Shepard Smith needs to go spread his false propaganda elsewhere.
I did shut off the TV and switched to radio shortly after Shepard Smith came on and began bashing President Trump. I like to watch the special reports on FoxNews while I’m reading the Treehouse. It’s odd because Shepard Smith used to report positive things about our President, but lately it seems he has gone negative. Maybe it’s because he’s gay and President Trump undid the transvestite in the military executive order by Obama. Who knows?
Though some say, “quit watching,” at least some of us need to monitor what’s going out on the enemedia airwaves and print, so we can counter it. Talking to a colleague a little the other day and something about the “dossier” came up—he thinks it’s been validated by the NY Slimes! Not a good situation to go into a lot of details and I couldn’t remember everything I’d learn here over the last few months to clearly contradict, but I could tell him to wait and see what comes out about FBI and DOJ malfeasance with FISA warrants and such, before he takes anything from NY Slimes too much to heart. Made me realize, I have no idea what the lies are that are being told to the sheeple, b/c I quit looking at them and what time for national news I have, I spend mostly here in the Truth Tree.
Madam PM of Norway had me hooked – until she mentioned ‘climate change’ – however, her attitude toward Russia is much more mature (as is the attitude of President Trump) than those who clammer for Russia…Russia…Russia – they both recognize that getting along with others in the sandbox is beneficial – her retort (and President Trump’s as well) to the possibility of war – was in agreement with his – they want progress, prosperity, and peace – not war
LSM still embarrassing us as usual – of all of the questions they could ask a foreign dignitary – they chose to attack President Trump using their agenda items – such a waste to give them the opportunity to participate – in such an important Joint Press Conference. Fire them all!
Buy many of our F-35’s was cool, I liked that.
But when she vomited the global warming scam and the Paris Accord, she lost me.
🙁
Yup, Cisco – me, too! * Sigh * – President Trump was not amused, either.
LikeLike
Yes, we have no collusion
We have no collusion today!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Gee, thanks. Now I’ve got a bad case of ear worm!
🤣🤣🤣
but we have plenty “jouralnsts” who being driving bananas by no collision
I love my President.
This man is totally in charge.
Perfect Press Conference.
All MSM one week long mental fitness BS out the window with one perfect press conference.
Yeah… and there we go – Erna promised Norwegian MSM approx two weeks back (after endless pressure) to tell President Trump that the US should take the Paris Climate (hoax) more serious. She kind of tried at the end here. Nervous indeed. And as expected she was not very clever.
From Norwegian MSM – NOW:
1. Erna withstood Trumps infamous handshake.
2. Trump: Norway a good ally and friend
3. Trump thank you to Norway for help with IS and Afghanistan
4. Trump made a joke – to Erna in the White House
Not bad – to be the MSM in Norway. Well its bedtime here and I will fill up with update on the MSM tomorrow – if I got the time.
Thanks for the report. May God help you MEGA, Make Europe Great Again!
That’s a handful and asking an awful lot, Deb. Let’s just hope he can help MNGA. (!)
Please MAKE the time, OS!
Look forward to your reports from Norway.
Regarding Paris Climate Accord/Climate Change:
“A broad survey of climate change literature for 2017 reveals that the alleged “consensus” behind the dangers of anthropogenic global warming is not nearly as settled among climate scientists as people imagine.
Author Kenneth Richard found that during the course of the year 2017, at least 485 scientific papers were published that in some way questioned the supposed consensus regarding the perils of human CO2 emissions or the efficacy of climate models to predict the future….
The articles, in fact, are not written by uninformed “climate deniers,” but by serious scientists who believe that the true nature of scientific inquiry is not to bow to some proposed “dogma”—especially where significant ideological, political and economic interests are at play—but to see where the facts lead on their own.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/10/report-485-scientific-papers-published-in-2017-undermine-supposed-consensus-on-climate-change/
Yeah right—-You can begin to approach the President about meeting with Mueller after the FBI releases the Hillary Clinton’s “4th of July interview” and list the FBI agents present .🙄
LikeLiked by 3 people
I absolutely loved our president’s response to that question from John Roberts. They were hoping to get him on record to say that he has nothing to hide and would absolutely sit with Robert Mueller with no conditions attached. Our President threw it in their faces and in the face of the FBI. Robert Mueller will never see the day that he will interview our Lion.
I agree. That question was bait and POTUS knew it. When are they going to learn he’s too smart for them.
My grandparents immigrated from Norway and became Americans. I consider myself an American, not Norwegian-American and speak only English.
