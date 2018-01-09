Tuesday January 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

11 Responses to Tuesday January 9th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:15 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Between Normandy and Britanny in France

  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:35 am

    h/t duchess01 for finding Home Free🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
    All I want is America back, and I Trust we will get her back & restore her, in His name and with President Donald J Trump
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:47 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:57 am

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      January 9, 2018 at 1:24 am

      Yes, the Left is indeed deaf, dumb, and blind. Proven again at the Golden Globes . . . and here comes Harvey Weinstein palzywalzy 0prah Winfrey.

    • millwright says:
      January 9, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Nah, just their “HDD” ( hearing deficit disorder ) kicking in ! Probably combined with a touch of ADD as well since only tobliviots would assume a championship football game of this caliber wouldn’t be attended by the same sort of people that stand in line for hours for a Trump rally !

    • thinkthinkthink says:
      January 9, 2018 at 2:36 am

      Hmmmm. Maybe they heard “boo” when it was “U” as in “U-S-A”?

  6. millwright says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Sometimes you just gotta guffaw at the AGW advocates’ overreach !
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/08/alarmists-find-new-excuse-sea-levels-arent-rising-because-ocean-bottom-deformation/
    Kinda makes me wonder how these folk explain how the Hudson River Canyon ( aka “The Canyon” to East Coast fishermen ) came to be !

  7. Mary Ann says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:11 am

    Amen! Deliver us from evil..

  8. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:34 am

    “But you, Lord, are a shield around me; my glory, you keep my head high.”
    Psalm 3:4

    May each one affiliated with the conservative tree house find themselves blessed, surrounded with protection, and filled with awe for the One who lifts their heads.

