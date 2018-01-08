President Trump Attends NCAA National Championship Game…

Posted on January 8, 2018 by

President Trump arrives on field for the national anthem ahead of the NCAA National Championship football game between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia:

This entry was posted in Patriotism, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

126 Responses to President Trump Attends NCAA National Championship Game…

  1. youme says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Ziiggii says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Boss

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    That’s my president! 😀

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. Kelley says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Love our President!! ❤️ He is awesome!
    What’s with the halftime show?
    Black panther ? 👎

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Some libtards need their hearing checked.

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Mr. President, we respect, admire, support and love you!!

    🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  9. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Thanks Sundance, and thx for the still photo too, downloaded, going into wall paper folder for my monitor screens! Blessings!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. wheatietoo says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    I Love Our President sooo much!

    Thank you, President Trump…for all that you’re doing!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  11. treehouseron says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    The God Emperor elevating the status of President of the United States to the respectable, honorable level it should have been at and hasn’t for the last 30 years.

    In case some didn’t notice because we’re all too close to it.

    – President Trump complains the NFL players should show respect to the flag.
    – Spends over a year complaining about it, decimates the NFL’s ratings
    – Attends College game, proudly walks to center field and pays honor and respect to the flag, properly, with his hand over his heart.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  12. mike c says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Can you imagine if some white football player ever said FK Obammer?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. coveyouthband says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    President Trump Genius……..

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      I think we’re up to

      Dr. President God Emperor Ab Ivanka, the Builder of the Wall, the Destroyer of Isis, the Vanquisher of Hillary, Real Estate Land Baron, Best Selling Author, Television Star Very Stable Genius Donald John Trump

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
  14. Ditch Mitch says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    The cheers (no boos) when PDJT entered the playing field had to be the loudest I have heard in all my years of watching football. The closed stadium could have amplified the cheers but with age comes loss of hearing…

    Anyway It was one of the greatest opening ceremonies I have ever watched.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  15. akearn says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Some boos, too, no? I’m probably the only one who thinks this was unnecessary. I adore POTUS, but why subject himself to this, perhaps an assassin in the wings?? He’s a sitting duck!! That’s all I could think of, sorry. And now he’s being mocked for his singing of the anthem. Does this contribute to anything? Just not sure of the decision-making here. I know I’ll get flak from my dear Treepers. 🙂 Bring it on, I’m done, thanks for letting me air. This isn’t a patriotic event … just a game where OU should have been playing! 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  17. Landslide says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Watched it live and it was thrilling, patriotic, and super exciting!!! The man loves an entrance and totally rocked this one!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  18. Nonlocality says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I’m a Gator and a Miami Dolphin fan. My daughter is a PH.D neuro-psycholoigist from Georgia State. Dolphin fans don’t like Nick Sabin. Go Dawgs!
    Sorry Treepers, sometimes football outranks politics.
    However, OUR POTUS understands that, unlike our previous Kenyan president.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. booger71 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Refs don’t seem to care for GA to much.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. fleporeblog says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    What an incredible man you loves his country just as much as any other American. We are so blessed to have him as our President. There will never be anyone like him ever again.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  22. fleporeblog says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  23. fleporeblog says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  24. Texian says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Sir Trump marches out onto the field with the Marines and lays down The Gauntlet..

    The bear trap is set..

    What is the NCAA to do..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  25. NJF says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Wonderful moment!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Couple dozen whiny protestors outside before the game. The bigmouth hotshot Alabama running back (#9) gained less than 10 yards by halftime. President left the game before the hyped up thuglife Halftime Show. 4th Quarter Georgia on top 20-13. Go Dawgs!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. sunnydaze says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Haven’t seen anything about this in U.S. MSM:

    NAACP in Atlanta tried to get an anti-Trump protest going for the game. People were s’pose wear white and wave white towels when he came in.

    “….”We’re going to make a snowflake turn into a mighty blizzard inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Mr. Trump comes,” Gerald Griggs, a vice-president of the Atlanta NAACP, said at a news conference Monday…”

    Too funny. Guess they forgot that waving a white flag = Surrender.

    Anyway, it was a flop.

    http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/trump-college-football-white-towel-snowflake-protest-1.4478195

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. treehouseron says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    There weren’t many boos… but what they booers don’t realize… but President Trump does… is it doesn’t matter.

    Trump is good friends with Vince McMahon, Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter of all time. What promoters know is that when you go out there, a boo is just as good as a cheer. At least they’re interested.

    When they get quiet is when you have to worry. Indifference is much worse than hate.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. Patriot1783 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Geez anybody watching the game? Repeat nail biter like last year!
    OT
    AL needs s new kicker 😓

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Nonlocality says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Holy Lord,
    I hope our POTUS is enjoying this game. Of course, He is definitely enjoying his game.
    God Bless you Mr. President.
    Meet with Mueller. Call his bluff. Record him. End his game.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      January 9, 2018 at 12:12 am

      No, don’t “meet with Mueller.” This witch hunt has gone on long enough! Order the Attorney General to “unrecuse” himself and let HIM fire the Special Counsel. Why? For overstepping the bounds and distorting the original intent of his investigation.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. rsmith1776 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:12 am

    The proper answer to the hatred:

    A COMPLETE END TO DACA.

    The rational, the patriotic, the only wise thing to do.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Ivehadit says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

    ROLL TIDE ROLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A GAME!
    Beautiful Hearts of champions just like our president!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. Ivehadit says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I’m going to get in trouble posting this-I can’t help myself! RTR!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. ZurichMike says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:47 am

    On Twitter the leftsts are screaming “Didn’t you hear half the stadium booing?” I just listened and heard deafening roars of approval (and a few scattered boos).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Beverly says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:19 am

    I was rooting hard for the Dawgs to finally win one. What a heartbreaker! But Fromm really acquitted himself well, and he’s going to have three more years to try it again.

    What about that Tua Tagavilloa! LOVED his giving all praise and credit to “My lord and savior, Jesus Christ, through whom all things are possible!” (I thought the ESPN interviewer gal would plotz, actually.) This young quarterback has a golden future ahead of him if he stays tight with the Lord and remembers who he is.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. Ivehadit says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:28 am

    I also wanted to say earlier that the president sent a BIG message to the swamp in going to this game and walking out onto the field during this incredibly crucial time when big things are happening and the swamp wishes he were gone…
    GO DONALD! GO BAMA! What a night!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. quintrillion says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Alabama 26 Georgia 23

    Like

    Reply
  39. deqwik2 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:30 am

    Like

    Reply
  40. deqwik2 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:35 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s