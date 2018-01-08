President Trump Attends NCAA National Championship Game…

President Trump arrives on field for the national anthem ahead of the NCAA National Championship football game between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia:
This puke is lucky that I’m not the president of Alabama. He would have his scholarship stripped and kicked out of school
Pray he fumbles
Amen!
Pray for a broken ankle.
Can we make sure the right people see this?
Don’t be to harsh… we’ve all been “young and dumb”.
Well…he fits one of those descriptions and it isn’t young.
No, I think I am gonna be “harsh” and not excuse this piece of human debris–who’d probably slit my throat in a New York minute if he were given the chance–for being “young and dumb.” Yeah, he’s just a young, dumb cherub like Trayvon was a beatific and innocent waif.
Young and dumb, I expect you mean foolish? and I wouldn’t argue with that, but since when does being foolish equate to being downright disrespectful?
Looks like the Georgia team saw it.
2:1 Time of possession
2:1 Yards
Focused on Football.
No need to give this pitiful excuse of a human being any exposure.
Nope, none at all.
Bo is a perfect example of the Doug Jones supporters from Alabama. Indoctrinated and entitled. No respect for anything or anybody.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hey Bo, break a leg!
Snotty little twitter account too. I hope if Kani Jackson gets a raise (that is, if she deigns to work), because of President Trump’s policies she turns it down.
Go Dawgs.
My dogs were rooting for Georgia.
My cats were all for Alabama.
Now I gotta put up with “Cats rool! Dogs drool.” for the next week or so.
Ha!!!!!!!!!
I’m a Gator, and Dolphins’ fan. Misery loves company.
Coaching staff should have pulled him from the game.
The good thing is that the NFL is shooting itself in the foot and this punk will be lucky to have much of a career in it IF it makes it past next year.
Herschel Walker, a black athlete who was employed by Donald Trump, knows Donald Trump and praises him to the skies.
Of course, this piece of vile human sh*t probably calls Herschel Walker an “Uncle Tom.”
Boss
Forever in the good old Red, White and Blue!!
Love the power tie!
OUR Boss rocks 🦁
I LOVE our PRESIDENT! God bless PDJT!
That’s my president! 😀
I am glad that they show him on youtube coming and going. I always feel safer when he is back home and safer. Thanks for posting this.
yw and I totally agree!
Yep, my significant other went into prayer overdrive when Trump walked out on the field. I applaud Trump’s decision to lead from the front, but it’s a little nerve wracking for his fans.
Love our President!! ❤️ He is awesome!
What’s with the halftime show?
Black panther ? 👎
Gangsta rapper
The cheers!!!!
Some libtards need their hearing checked.
I didn’t hear any booing at all…watched it ‘live’ on Tucker’s show.
No booing.
None. Zip.
Just cheering and then, Louder Cheering.
Heard chants of USA! USA! USA!, too
Boos are there, but drowned out
The Soros cheering section…
Mr. President, we respect, admire, support and love you!!
🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸
Amen. Ditto!!
Thanks Sundance, and thx for the still photo too, downloaded, going into wall paper folder for my monitor screens! Blessings!!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Awesome!!!! 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖
Downloaded!!! T45 singing the anthem! Great photo!
I Love Our President sooo much!
Thank you, President Trump…for all that you’re doing!
Amen! I turned to my husband during the national anthem and said to him…oh my goodness I just LOVE our President!
I did the same!!
The God Emperor elevating the status of President of the United States to the respectable, honorable level it should have been at and hasn’t for the last 30 years.
In case some didn’t notice because we’re all too close to it.
– President Trump complains the NFL players should show respect to the flag.
– Spends over a year complaining about it, decimates the NFL’s ratings
– Attends College game, proudly walks to center field and pays honor and respect to the flag, properly, with his hand over his heart.
Precisely!!
Genius: Leaving before the halftime Rapper gets any shot at dissing America.
Can you imagine if some white football player ever said FK Obammer?
He’d be arrested and removed from the facility. No other outcome comes to mind.
President Trump Genius……..
I think we’re up to
Dr. President God Emperor Ab Ivanka, the Builder of the Wall, the Destroyer of Isis, the Vanquisher of Hillary, Real Estate Land Baron, Best Selling Author, Television Star Very Stable Genius Donald John Trump
😂😂😂
Well Done, Ron! Please let me add, if Khaleesi can be the “Mother of Dragons”, then our beloved President can at LEAST also be: “Father of MAGA”
The “Ab Ivanka” means “Father of Ivanka” so we’ll make it
“Dr. President God Emperor Ab MAGA Ivanka, the Builder of the Wall, the Destroyer of Isis, the Vanquisher of Hillary, Real Estate Land Baron, Best Selling Author, Television Star Very Stable Genius Donald John Trump”
Something about the way you word it gives that naming of our beloved Lion a very Biblical sense. Not asking you to include it – because you’ve already done an AMAZING job – but GEOTUS is also our Nehemiah (infrastructure, anyone?) and our most lovable “Cheerleader” (see him applauding and encouraging us on the field and at rallies?). What I’m saying is THANK YOU for helping me to call this all to mind.
What a time to be alive – and I was sure I would never live to see it. GLAD to be wrong!
How about “…His Excellency and Your Favourite President, Donald John Trump.”
YES, Derek! Along with,”Patriarch of Modern Patriotism” and maybe “Scourge of Slavetraders” and even “CRUSHER of Collectivism”. grrrrr. GRRRRR! LOL!
Dare we add the Doctor’s moniker, given to him by the Daleks — The Oncoming Storm?
… don’t forget ‘King of Deplorables’
The cheers (no boos) when PDJT entered the playing field had to be the loudest I have heard in all my years of watching football. The closed stadium could have amplified the cheers but with age comes loss of hearing…
Anyway It was one of the greatest opening ceremonies I have ever watched.
Some boos, too, no? I’m probably the only one who thinks this was unnecessary. I adore POTUS, but why subject himself to this, perhaps an assassin in the wings?? He’s a sitting duck!! That’s all I could think of, sorry. And now he’s being mocked for his singing of the anthem. Does this contribute to anything? Just not sure of the decision-making here. I know I’ll get flak from my dear Treepers. 🙂 Bring it on, I’m done, thanks for letting me air. This isn’t a patriotic event … just a game where OU should have been playing! 😉
Well, some people cower in the corner and hide from the ridicule and Jeers…
And then there’s leaders like President Trump who throw all that to the wind and LEAD.
PDJT is a leader. He has cajones. Lots more than every President back to PRWR. At times like these I think of PDJT doing the sword dance with 50+ leaders of mostly Muslim countries. Which I don’t have handy.
And yes this contributes mightily to MAGA!
Thanks Fle! Knew you wouldn’t fail me. Ok back to the game!
Flep!! Thank you. I ❤️💕❤️💕 the sword dance.
“I dont have the picture of the sword dance handy.”
Which I usually keep available. THAT took cajones and how long was PDJT President?
Ay! It’s COJONES.
“Cajones” are “drawers”, as in a chest of drawers.
OK….. Ole!
MAGA. Great to see Trump doing so well… and us too. We’re winning! Ole! Ole!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
“why subject himself to this”
Comes with the territory.
Better to be there, unafraid.
Heart of gold
Balls of brass
Mind like a steel trap
HEAVY Mettle President
Thank you, PHC, that’s perfect, love it!! 🙂
He did it for us! I enjoyed hearing the cheering!
It’s sportmanship, winning and a rare opportunity to see Trump enjoy the fruits of his hard labor with the national song surrounded by love
Actually it gave me a chance to ask the Lord for special protection around our President, and that no harm come to him, in Jesus’ name. Maybe I wouldn’t remember if I didn’t see him bravely show himself to the world, enemy and friend alike.
LikeLiked by 5 people
akearn, are you actually suggesting that the President of the United States shouldn’t do something because he’ll be mocked if he does it??? I’ll bet he converted more than a few people into Trump fans tonight.
I bet a lot of the media-brainwashed audience were awakened when the attempt at boos were soundly drowned out by the enormous cheering for President Trump..I noticed they backed off quickly and were probably in shock at the sheer reality
Watched it live and it was thrilling, patriotic, and super exciting!!! The man loves an entrance and totally rocked this one!!
I’m a Gator and a Miami Dolphin fan. My daughter is a PH.D neuro-psycholoigist from Georgia State. Dolphin fans don’t like Nick Sabin. Go Dawgs!
Sorry Treepers, sometimes football outranks politics.
However, OUR POTUS understands that, unlike our previous Kenyan president.
He was never taught the National Anthem in Indonesia. His mother Ann Dunham probably hated America and the Anthem too…
What I remember about Obama is that picture of him with three or four other men standing during the Star Spangled Banner or the Pledge. The others have their hands over their hearts, while Obama’s hands were over his crotch area.
Yeah. And Michelle saying “All this over a damn flag”.
She’s just so sour and foul. Perpetually angry. Miserable.
Barry Soetoro would need a TelePrompTer for the lyrics.
During his inauguration it looked like he was singing:
Refs don’t seem to care for GA to much.
There were 5 critical bad calls in favor of Alabama in the 2nd Half.
College is becoming almost as unwatchable as the pros.
What an incredible man you loves his country just as much as any other American. We are so blessed to have him as our President. There will never be anyone like him ever again.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Hopefully for future generations, it’s the beginning of many more attempting to be half the POTUS he is.
I heard PDJT left before halftime. I would not trust an ESPN interview anyway. So instead they showed 20 min of Gangsta (C)Rap.
For real. Should’ve let Zac Brown Band do both the National Anthem AND the halftime. 🤭
Absolutely Landslide!
Bowl Neutrality? Where is the FCC when you need them!
Sir Trump marches out onto the field with the Marines and lays down The Gauntlet..
The bear trap is set..
What is the NCAA to do..
Wonderful moment!
Couple dozen whiny protestors outside before the game. The bigmouth hotshot Alabama running back (#9) gained less than 10 yards by halftime. President left the game before the hyped up thuglife Halftime Show. 4th Quarter Georgia on top 20-13. Go Dawgs!
Haven’t seen anything about this in U.S. MSM:
NAACP in Atlanta tried to get an anti-Trump protest going for the game. People were s’pose wear white and wave white towels when he came in.
“….”We’re going to make a snowflake turn into a mighty blizzard inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Mr. Trump comes,” Gerald Griggs, a vice-president of the Atlanta NAACP, said at a news conference Monday…”
Too funny. Guess they forgot that waving a white flag = Surrender.
Anyway, it was a flop.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/trump-college-football-white-towel-snowflake-protest-1.4478195
But wait … wouldn’t white flags be promulgating – (gasp) – whiteness?
Aw hell no…. Tide fans wear crimson!
There weren’t many boos… but what they booers don’t realize… but President Trump does… is it doesn’t matter.
Trump is good friends with Vince McMahon, Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter of all time. What promoters know is that when you go out there, a boo is just as good as a cheer. At least they’re interested.
When they get quiet is when you have to worry. Indifference is much worse than hate.
Geez anybody watching the game? Repeat nail biter like last year!
OT
AL needs s new kicker 😓
Please recruit a real kicker Alabama!
Holy Lord,
I hope our POTUS is enjoying this game. Of course, He is definitely enjoying his game.
God Bless you Mr. President.
Meet with Mueller. Call his bluff. Record him. End his game.
No, don’t “meet with Mueller.” This witch hunt has gone on long enough! Order the Attorney General to “unrecuse” himself and let HIM fire the Special Counsel. Why? For overstepping the bounds and distorting the original intent of his investigation.
Yes, it has gone on long enough. But if POTUS meets with that bastard on Trump terms, the game will be over. On the record. Under oath.
Trust me, muelly won’t agree. it’s all a bluff.
The proper answer to the hatred:
A COMPLETE END TO DACA.
The rational, the patriotic, the only wise thing to do.
ROLL TIDE ROLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A GAME!
Beautiful Hearts of champions just like our president!!!
Roll Tide Roll!
Wow what an ending, that final play! Two true freshmen! Tagovailoa really stepped up, imagine the pressure. Jalen Hurts was a class act in his interview after the game.
Roll Tide!
Congrats to Nick Saban now tied with Bear Bryant for national Championships. No doubt he will beat Bear’s record before he retires.
I’m going to get in trouble posting this-I can’t help myself! RTR!
Yes!
On Twitter the leftsts are screaming “Didn’t you hear half the stadium booing?” I just listened and heard deafening roars of approval (and a few scattered boos).
I was rooting hard for the Dawgs to finally win one. What a heartbreaker! But Fromm really acquitted himself well, and he’s going to have three more years to try it again.
What about that Tua Tagavilloa! LOVED his giving all praise and credit to “My lord and savior, Jesus Christ, through whom all things are possible!” (I thought the ESPN interviewer gal would plotz, actually.) This young quarterback has a golden future ahead of him if he stays tight with the Lord and remembers who he is.
I also wanted to say earlier that the president sent a BIG message to the swamp in going to this game and walking out onto the field during this incredibly crucial time when big things are happening and the swamp wishes he were gone…
GO DONALD! GO BAMA! What a night!!
Alabama 26 Georgia 23
