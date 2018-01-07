Sunday January 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Beautiful !
Interesting placements of the flags…
It is already the 6th of January. I have a feeling this year is going to fly by.
Things are happening so fast now- if you blink you miss several major stories. But this is all coming together. It has taken time, but time was and IS necessary to do it right. It is like when you set up dominoes in an intricate pattern, it takes a long time to set them up–there has to be precision, if not the momentum will stop and the dominoes will stand. But when they are set up properly, with one tap of a finger the speed in which they fall is mind blowing.
I want absolute political carnage of the people in power that lied, stole and abused the trust of the People. I want these institutions and networks to be reduced to rubble. I want the damage to be so exacting there there is not enough money in the world to rebuilt it.
But that’s me.
My daughter is thinking of moving to College Station, TX. Do any Texas Treepers have some info about the area I can pass on to her. Thanks.
Oh, she’s a Trump supporter so she’s MAGA 🇺🇸👍😀
My Daughter went there…I have two (2) Nieces going there now. It is a very good School.
Bryan/College Station is a safe place as well as a Historical place for Texas. It is one of the BEST Engineering Schools in the Country, so I am told.
I received my Engineering Degree in a different Texas School and was informed A&M is better.
Either way, it is a very good Institution for higher learning and a safe place to attend. There are a lot of good (cheap) places to eat as well.
I think your Daughter will be very happy there.
G, thanks for the reply. She has two daughters one high school and middle school. Thats what she’s looking for as everyone, a nice safe place for her girls.
You are very welcome…It is a College Town and Students look out for each other as well as the School Security. They have been taking care of Students for a very long time.
Good luck and GOD Bless.
Irish Blessing
May you have love that never ends,
lots of money, and lots of friends.
Health be yours, whatever you do,
and may God send many blessings to you!
AMEN!!
Psalm 3
Threatened but Trusting
1 A psalm of David, when he fled from his son Absalom.
How many are my foes, Lord!
… How many rise against me!
How many say of me,
… “There is no salvation for him in God.”
Selah
But you, Lord, are a shield around me;
… my glory, you keep my head high.
With my own voice I will call out to the Lord,
… and he will answer me from his holy mountain.
Selah
I lie down and I fall asleep,
… [and] I will wake up, for the Lord sustains me.
I do not fear, then, thousands of people
… arrayed against me on every side.
Arise, Lord! Save me, my God!
… For you strike the cheekbone of all my foes;
… you break the teeth of the wicked.
Salvation is from the Lord!
… May your blessing be upon your people!
Selah
(NABRE)
I just came across this video of an interview about the administration’s work on peace in the middle east. The whole interview is great, but when you hear the passion (queued portion) about using every moment to achieve as much as is possible in the time available. Wow.
