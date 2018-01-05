Secretary of State Rex Tillerson CNN Interview…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an interview to CNN discussing some of the current foreign policy challenges facing the U.S., such as North Korea etc. Of course, CNN can’t make it half-way through the interview without wanting to discuss the gossip book currently in the headlines.

Throughout all prior administrations CNN has been the media mouthpiece for the U.S. State Department. CNN and CNNi have a history of shaping coverage, molding narratives and gaining friendly access to DoS bureaucrats – and the best cocktail parties. However, since the Trump administration took office, CNN’s relationship with the state department’s political agenda is gone. They hate that.