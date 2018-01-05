Secretary of State Rex Tillerson CNN Interview…

Posted on January 5, 2018 by

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an interview to CNN discussing some of the current foreign policy challenges facing the U.S., such as North Korea etc.  Of course, CNN can’t make it half-way through the interview without wanting to discuss the gossip book currently in the headlines.

Throughout all prior administrations CNN has been the media mouthpiece for the U.S. State Department. CNN and CNNi have a history of shaping coverage, molding narratives and gaining friendly access to DoS bureaucrats – and the best cocktail parties. However, since the Trump administration took office, CNN’s relationship with the state department’s political agenda is gone. They hate that.

  2. daughnworks247 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    I love this man. He has the patience of Job.

    • MM says:
      January 5, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      He really does have patience..
      Carries himself so well….

    • cjzak says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

      I do too. He is a terrific leader in his own right and he is good for the Pres. Love his description of it being his job to give the Pres. all sides of an issue to help the decision making process. I hope he stays for a long time. That being said, this interviewer was just awful. CNN is not having much luck hiring an A team for their company. Yikes.

  3. greenvalleygal says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Oh, my goodness. The reporter said “…through his (President Trump’s) tweets and stuff, people think it’s not a very good relationship.” Fake news people believe their own lies. Secretary Tillerson is the most even-tempered leader and skilled communicator in recent memory. Impressive!

    • yzest5121 says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

      What a rank amateur. Posture and presentation worthy of a 6th grade class project.

      • yzest5121 says:
        January 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

        Do you think Rex wondered if he had got the wrong room and he had been kidnapped by a six-grade special ed teacher who had to borrow a dress that morning because a student had spit up on her in first period?

    • cjzak says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Her comment that ‘ALL the people in this book’ thought poorly of the Pres. was sooo bad and amateurish I couldn’t believe it. And she said it while Sec. Tillerson was already giving her an answer and talking. He just ignored her. Unbelievable she was so bad. He is very good at handling people with patience but doesn’t cater to their foolishness either.

  4. woohoowee says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:09 am

    As soon as that stupid blimp said, “…have you ever questioned his mental fitness?” I’d have said, “Nope, but anyone catching a load of this show has no doubt yours is lacking. Stop acting like a jr. high twit, start dressing like a professional and ask some professional questions.” That must be why T-Rex is SOS and not me! LOL!

    Other than the Fake Newz Media, nobody is interested in a Fake Book (ht Mnuchin).

  5. A2 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

    I don’t care if the devil him(her)self was the reporter. Always enjoy and learn from interviews with Sec Tillerson.

  6. nonniemae says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:38 am

    That woman’s mannerisms were just like Hillary Clinton. She even sounded like H Clinton to me.

  7. dufrst says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Rex was a bit too candid in this interview but I’ve always liked TRex. The NeoCons are chomping at the bit for Nikki Haley, but give me slow and easy Rex everyday!

