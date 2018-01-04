Thursday January 4th – Open Thread

Posted on January 4, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to Thursday January 4th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:17 am

    BLESSED New Year to everyone

    Creator…or liar?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Glory be to the Father, to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end, Amen.

    Pray for America, Pray for OUR President.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:18 am

    The piano & ochestration towards the middle is so hauntingly stunning… you’ll know when you hear it💖💖💖

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:19 am

    It’s National Spaghetti Day! Don’t let it pasta you by…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Freezing Dog Rescued and Found a New Home NY Day

    RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) A pit bull terrier mix saved from the freezing Church Hill streets of Richmond in early December went home with her new family on New Year’s Day.

    “Thank you to everyone for loving her along the way,” Richmond Animal Care and Control said on Facebook. “If this wasn’t awesome enough, the family that was our last adoption of 2017 sponsored the first adoption of 2018 which turned out to be Penelope!”

    Penelope underwent several intense surgeries that were covered by RACC’s foundation.

    A neighbor on N. 33rd Street in Church Hill was leaving for work when she spotted the dog shivering in some bushes on the street. After seeing the dog’s condition, the woman called animal control officers.

    Veterinarians were able to stop hypothermia from setting in and cleaned up multiple bite wounds. There was initial concern that Penelope might lose her eyes, but veterinarians were able to save them. She had a fracture and holes through to her sinus cavity.

    RACC said they suspected that the pit bull, estimated to be three or four years old, had been abused in dog-fighting. The case is still under investigation.

    “Penelope is the poster child for the work our shelter does every single day,” said Director Christie Chipps Peters. “We rescue animals from terrible situations, work hard to rehabilitate and provide medical care and then strive to find a great forever home. We are thrilled that we could be a part of this sweet dogs life at a time when she needed it most. Additionally, we are so very grateful to everyone that supports our city shelter.”

    RACC received unprecedented support in 2017.

    The organization said that in 2017, for the first time in its history, there was enough funding for every life-saving surgery needed by the animals in their care.

    That amounts to over $115,000 worth of medical care, for dogs and cats.

    Last year, RACC was only able to help 68% of the animals that were brought to them.

    “Neglect, we see animals that are injured, animals hit by a car, thanks to this foundation we were able to cover the emergency care of any animal in need in the city,” said Robin Young, RACC outreach coordinator.

    “Because of you we funded 71 medical repair surgeries, 7 trips to the neurologist, 11 surgeries/treatments at the animal eye center, 32 heartworm treatments, 2 trips to the cardiologist and one to a dermatologist,” the agency wrote on Facebook. “Your ongoing support through donations, social media sharing and word-of-mouth has enabled the Foundation to reach new levels in its support of RACC this past year.”

    They also funded over 1,300 hours of on-site behavioral training and assessment services, to help make sure that each of the dogs and cats in RACC’s care found the right home.

    “Penelope was definitely was a critical case when we found her,” Young said. “She was definitely a case where she needed care and she needed it right away. There wasn’t time to wait on another private shelter to come in.”

    While RACC is thrilled to reach this milestone in 2017, Young said they will still need support in 2018.

    “It’s a continual need, everyday; we don’t know whats going to come through our doors.” she said. “So 2017 was a great year but… we always need donations to keep this going.”

    http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Freezing-dog-rescued-and-found-new-home-on-New-Years-Day-467574193.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Like

    Reply
  8. Garrison Hall says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. Lucille says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:53 am

    HAPPY CURSDAY!

    Do I look like I wanna go on a walk…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. USA loves Melania says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:00 am

    A haiku:

    There is a Big Club
    You and I are not in it
    Joy is: a Zippo

    Like

    Reply
  12. grizz1 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:25 am

    If your snowed in,watch the movie 1776.
    Its a musical- comedy on the writing of our Declaration of Independence.
    Made in 72, it is really quite entertaining.
    No blood n guts or cussn .

    Like

    Reply
  13. Janie M. says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Happy Cursday! I need to hire this doggie since I don’t have a dishwasher. Wonder what its hourly rate is? 😆

    Like

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:58 am

      We had a family dog named Happy who did such a superb job of licking clean platters/plates that us kids put on the floor, that we started calling it a “Happy Pre-Wash” until my Dad put a stop to it. LOL!

      What a great dog he was…a black and white terrier who lived to be 17. His name fit him perfectly.

      Like

      Reply
  14. USA loves Melania says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Handle every stressful situation like a dog. If you can’t eat or play with it, just pee on it and walk away.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Lucille says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:59 am

    “Something is very wrong with the US Navy”
    By Ed Straker -January 3, 2018

    Recently, a sailor on the cruiser Shiloh started to behave erratically. He claimed he had the ability to shoot fireballs from his hands and that he had traveled into outer space. Despite his obvious insanity, no action was taken.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/01/something_is_very_wrong_with_the_us_navy.html

    Like

    Reply
  16. Lucille says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Hahahahahahahahaha….

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s