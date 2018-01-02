Michele Bachmann Considering Running For Minnesota Senate Seat To Replace Al Franken…

Former Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann appeared on Jim Baker’s broadcast last week and indicated she might possibly enter the 2018 special election Senate race open due to Al Franken’s resignation. [Video Here]

Mrs. Bachmann was known as a deficit hawk and previously represented Minesota’s 6th District from 2007 to 2015. In addition to founding the Tea Party Caucus in the House of Representatives, she also ran for the 2012 presidential nomination. She is now 61-years-old.

Interesting consideration. During her previous time in office she was often a target of severe sexist attacks from left-wing media pundits and Democrat opposition.

