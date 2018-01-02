Michele Bachmann Considering Running For Minnesota Senate Seat To Replace Al Franken…

Former Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann appeared on Jim Baker’s broadcast last week and indicated she might possibly enter the 2018 special election Senate race open due to Al Franken’s resignation.  [Video Here]

Mrs. Bachmann was known as a deficit hawk and previously represented Minesota’s 6th District from 2007 to 2015. In addition to founding the Tea Party Caucus in the House of Representatives, she also ran for the 2012 presidential nomination.  She is now 61-years-old.

Interesting consideration.  During her previous time in office she was often a target of severe sexist attacks from left-wing media pundits and Democrat opposition.

205 Responses to Michele Bachmann Considering Running For Minnesota Senate Seat To Replace Al Franken…

  1. McLeod00 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    She can win too

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:01 pm

      Go girl! We need you in the Senate and not another loony democrat again that is for all that we moral people do not want! And you are a whole lot prettier too.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. DaKardii says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    She endorsed LINDSEY FRIGGIN GRAHAM in the primaries.

    No. Thank you!

    Like

    Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      We know and except the fact not everyone will embrace Trump. It’s likely Bachmann knew nothing of Trump during that period but I have a feeling she would be aligned with his ideas. That’s what we need in the Senate.

      Like

      Reply
  4. dianeax says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    I hope I look that good when I’m 61. I’m 60…I have a little bit of work to do! 🙃

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. parteagirl says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Michelle is the real deal. I had the pleasure of meeting her last fall- she had just come back from the UN General Assembly in September. She’s a prayer warrior- actually did a physical prayer walk around the outside of UN while the assembly was in session.

    She told me that the statue in front the UN building of St. George slaying a dragon had just been restored and replaced and that few people know what the dragon stands for… ISLAM.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • bob says:
      January 2, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      Actually that dragon is the ” missle dragon” (ie: nuclear arms). It was done by a Ukranian artist, the dragon is made from Soviet SS22 missle fragments.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Flowerbelle1 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    NO! She’s too damaged by the media. We could win a Minnesota seat with a great candidate. Trump came close.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • edd says:
      January 2, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      So! We are always going to let the media determine our candidate for us? That’s what screwed up Sarah Palin because there was no pushback and no fight from her own party. Hopefully those stupid, idiotic days are over. Many more people now see the media for what they are, far-left hacks if not communists.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:00 pm

      Didn’t notice? We’re not afraid of “the media” any more. FakeNews will be mudslinging for the Democrats next year; so expect that and prepare accordingly.

      Her short 2013 “retirement speech” after 4 terms in Congress.

      TEA Party baby, go 4 it. MicheleB, driving journ0lists nutz since 2004.
      Talking heads commence to pulling their hair out in 5…4…3…2…1

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. ALEX says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    You never know, but I think people who reside in right media tend to automatically morph religious conservatives that are really Cruz types with the Presidents winning formula. It was very obvious in Alabama with the polls before the hit pieces that it was going to be a close race..

    President Trump was proud to have Peter Thiel(Homosexual) as a prime time speaker and said numerous times Planned Parenthood did some good things. He was totally outside the political box and actually underperformed in deep red districts and won with independents and cross-over democrats who aren’t social conservatives….I like Bachmann, but I don’t see her getting that vote at all..

    Like

    Reply
    • jmuniz1 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Cruz is a neocon globalist who refused to endorse our President at the RNC. His wife worked for Bush 1 Clintons 2 terms and Obama. Our President fired her because she wrote the TPP. Look it up Ted Cruz on this page he gave Obama his orders. He will never be President but Bachman won 4 times in Minnesota and in my opinion she can win again. Do not blame her for endorsing Lindsey Graham many people did not know what a piece of garbage he was until years later. Bachman endorsed Our President before the election started.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Alex, being negative just doesn’t work any more. Even Thiel has qualities and I don’t remember reading or hearing Trump say anything good about PP.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:14 pm

      I agree and with a poster earlier up, if the Republicans stick with the winning formula, trade, economy, manufacturing and jobs, maybe illegal aliens, it would be a win. Putting social issues on the forefront would be a lose and I’ve heard the twin cities are very liberal. Pres Trump ran on all my hot button issues, which didn’t involve social.

      The social issues are a culture war, and media, entertainment, and academia have been the biggest perpetrators of our society’s degradation in morals. The culture is rotting on the inside. I’m 49 but I still remember a time when living together before marriage was considered a sin, now no one bats an eyelash. I still care, but no politician is going to lead a spiritual or moral revival at this point and we need red seats now.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. CharterOakie says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Smart, accomplished, knows what’s what. I hope she runs and wins.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. The240report says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    I would soooo do that!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Charlotte says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Weeks After Taking Control of FBI, Comey Sold Large Stock Holdings in Wall Street Firm Under $20 Million Federal Investigation

    https://truepundit.com/weeks-taking-control-fbi-comey-sold-large-stock-holdings-wall-street-firm-20-million-federal-investigation/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Charlotte says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Thomas Paine
    ‏ @Thomas1774Paine

    Executive From Comey’s Former Hedge Fund And Family Killed In Costa Rica Plane Crash

    https://truepundit.com/executive-comeys-former-hedge-fund-family-killed-costa-rica-plane-crash/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Charlotte says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Is this true or not?

    2 Republican Congressmen got AIDS at Bohemian Grove

    https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2018/01/01/2-republican-congressmen-got-aids-from-bohemian-grove/

    Like

    Reply
  13. czarowniczy says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Put size 32 neon shoes on her and a big red nose and she could appeal to Franken’s base.

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      Probably just an iron mark. She and Anthony are both out of jobs now and he’s in prison and they have a kid to take care of. She probably presses her own clothes now. 🙂 And judging by her homeless chic outfit, she’s not very experienced at it.

      Like

      Reply
  15. covfefe999 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Raven, thanks for pointing out that there are two Senate seats at play in Minnesota! Franken of course, and also Amy Klobuchar is up for re-election and could potentially lose to a Republican. So Jim Newburger has already decided to run against Klobuchar and hopefully he’ll just stick with that plan and let someone else go after Franken’s seat. Can you imagine BOTH Democraps losing their seats to Republicans?

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      Can someone explain to me how this works? The special election is Nov 6 2018 which I suppose is the same day as the regular election. Normally there would be a primary earlier in the year. Is there a primary for the special election too?

      Like

      Reply
  16. Laura Wesselmann says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Sorry. This woman is three kinds of crazy. Is This is the best Minnesota has to offer? Really?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Colorado Conservative says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    All I know is the voters are going to have to do something now that Orrin Hatch announced his retirement and Mittens wants his senate seat. If we had pro-Trump Bachmann in the senate it could offset NeverTrumper globalist UniParty arsewagon Mittens. God willing Utah does not elect him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
