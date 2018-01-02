Michele Bachmann Considering Running For Minnesota Senate Seat To Replace Al Franken…

Former Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann appeared on Jim Baker’s broadcast last week and indicated she might possibly enter the 2018 special election Senate race open due to Al Franken’s resignation. [Video Here]
Mrs. Bachmann was known as a deficit hawk and previously represented Minesota’s 6th District from 2007 to 2015. In addition to founding the Tea Party Caucus in the House of Representatives, she also ran for the 2012 presidential nomination. She is now 61-years-old.
Interesting consideration. During her previous time in office she was often a target of severe sexist attacks from left-wing media pundits and Democrat opposition.
She can win too
Go girl! We need you in the Senate and not another loony democrat again that is for all that we moral people do not want! And you are a whole lot prettier too.
She endorsed LINDSEY FRIGGIN GRAHAM in the primaries.
No. Thank you!
We know and except the fact not everyone will embrace Trump. It’s likely Bachmann knew nothing of Trump during that period but I have a feeling she would be aligned with his ideas. That’s what we need in the Senate.
I hope I look that good when I’m 61. I’m 60…I have a little bit of work to do! 🙃
Michelle is the real deal. I had the pleasure of meeting her last fall- she had just come back from the UN General Assembly in September. She’s a prayer warrior- actually did a physical prayer walk around the outside of UN while the assembly was in session.
She told me that the statue in front the UN building of St. George slaying a dragon had just been restored and replaced and that few people know what the dragon stands for… ISLAM.
Actually that dragon is the ” missle dragon” (ie: nuclear arms). It was done by a Ukranian artist, the dragon is made from Soviet SS22 missle fragments.
NO! She’s too damaged by the media. We could win a Minnesota seat with a great candidate. Trump came close.
So! We are always going to let the media determine our candidate for us? That’s what screwed up Sarah Palin because there was no pushback and no fight from her own party. Hopefully those stupid, idiotic days are over. Many more people now see the media for what they are, far-left hacks if not communists.
Didn’t notice? We’re not afraid of “the media” any more. FakeNews will be mudslinging for the Democrats next year; so expect that and prepare accordingly.
Her short 2013 “retirement speech” after 4 terms in Congress.
TEA Party baby, go 4 it. MicheleB, driving journ0lists nutz since 2004.
Talking heads commence to pulling their hair out in 5…4…3…2…1
You never know, but I think people who reside in right media tend to automatically morph religious conservatives that are really Cruz types with the Presidents winning formula. It was very obvious in Alabama with the polls before the hit pieces that it was going to be a close race..
President Trump was proud to have Peter Thiel(Homosexual) as a prime time speaker and said numerous times Planned Parenthood did some good things. He was totally outside the political box and actually underperformed in deep red districts and won with independents and cross-over democrats who aren’t social conservatives….I like Bachmann, but I don’t see her getting that vote at all..
Cruz is a neocon globalist who refused to endorse our President at the RNC. His wife worked for Bush 1 Clintons 2 terms and Obama. Our President fired her because she wrote the TPP. Look it up Ted Cruz on this page he gave Obama his orders. He will never be President but Bachman won 4 times in Minnesota and in my opinion she can win again. Do not blame her for endorsing Lindsey Graham many people did not know what a piece of garbage he was until years later. Bachman endorsed Our President before the election started.
Alex, being negative just doesn’t work any more. Even Thiel has qualities and I don’t remember reading or hearing Trump say anything good about PP.
I agree and with a poster earlier up, if the Republicans stick with the winning formula, trade, economy, manufacturing and jobs, maybe illegal aliens, it would be a win. Putting social issues on the forefront would be a lose and I’ve heard the twin cities are very liberal. Pres Trump ran on all my hot button issues, which didn’t involve social.
The social issues are a culture war, and media, entertainment, and academia have been the biggest perpetrators of our society’s degradation in morals. The culture is rotting on the inside. I’m 49 but I still remember a time when living together before marriage was considered a sin, now no one bats an eyelash. I still care, but no politician is going to lead a spiritual or moral revival at this point and we need red seats now.
Smart, accomplished, knows what’s what. I hope she runs and wins.
I would soooo do that!
Exactly! This totally fits the Bachmann For Senate theme of this thread!
Put size 32 neon shoes on her and a big red nose and she could appeal to Franken’s base.
Actually she was right on the money about muslims. The rest was fake news.
She can tell Moslem truths all she wants, the Minnesota Moslem flu is a bit to endemic, if not epidemic, to cure.
So you are running then? Someone has to.
too busy helping hold the Moslem line down here, we’re still relatively immune but the bugs are resourceful.
Whoosh is a sound that goes over you head.
Raven, thanks for pointing out that there are two Senate seats at play in Minnesota! Franken of course, and also Amy Klobuchar is up for re-election and could potentially lose to a Republican. So Jim Newburger has already decided to run against Klobuchar and hopefully he’ll just stick with that plan and let someone else go after Franken’s seat. Can you imagine BOTH Democraps losing their seats to Republicans?
Can someone explain to me how this works? The special election is Nov 6 2018 which I suppose is the same day as the regular election. Normally there would be a primary earlier in the year. Is there a primary for the special election too?
Sorry. This woman is three kinds of crazy. Is This is the best Minnesota has to offer? Really?
All I know is the voters are going to have to do something now that Orrin Hatch announced his retirement and Mittens wants his senate seat. If we had pro-Trump Bachmann in the senate it could offset NeverTrumper globalist UniParty arsewagon Mittens. God willing Utah does not elect him.
