January 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #348

South Korean media (Daily NK) is quoting reports in North Korean media Saying:
Dozens of Chinese military trucks are lined up around the Tumen River in Yanji city, Jilin province. Chinese truck moving at night. Also, reports of tanks moving to the NK and Chinese border
http://www.forexlive.com/news/!/north-korean-media-report-that-china-has-begun-to-deploy-military-units-along-border-20180101
http://www.dailynk.com/english/index.php https://kcnawatch.co/
Happy New Leadership???
It seems like we’ve been seeing reports like that for months now. Probably doesn’t mean new leadership just from Chinese military movement on the border.
More than likely that they are reacting to the US. They probably want to be ready to rush in and take North Korea if the US invades. The last thing they want is a stronger presence by the US or its allies in the region.
The theory is, they’ll want to line up and protect the border because they don’t want all the starving North Koreans, once the regime collapses, to flee into China thereby causing lots of problems.
So if it becomes apparent that we’re going to strike, the Chinese want troops on the border to keep the North Koreans OUT.
Need to nominate Flep for most optomistic poster for 2017. He would have been on the Titanic trying to convince everyone it was actually a submarine. Keep us hopeful brother Flep in 2018.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen an analogy that was 180 degrees wrong before.
Well, that just makes you an idiot. Next.
Rf121 you’ve branded yourself the road apple in the punch bowl.
Look at the bright side rf121:
You’re a magnet for flies.
Somehow this prompted a memory of a line from a Rich Mullins song, “about as useless as a screen door on a submarine.” This site is such a breath of fresh air. Lots of civility, respect, encouragement, hope. I love it! #r3buk3dawormtongue
“Keep us hopeful brother Flep in 2018.”
I’m with you, rf121. Flep has saved me several times from taking out my shovel and settling someone’s hash. I tend to be a bit on the pessimistic side, so I always appreciate his optimism (and his pictures of his cute pig, Mhu Shoo).
I specially appreciate he gives us his analysis on why he thinks will break the way he envisions. His information on the Florida voting patterns were great during the election. I like his posts.
I also like your posts. Your acerbic wit makes me laugh.
Happy New Year!
Happy New Year, citizen817 – your posts are my first cup of joe every morning!
Make that BlackRifleCoffee.
CNN tries, CNN fails. The comments, are too much.
http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/01/opinions/new-years-resolution-participate-protect-first-amendment-bardella-opinion/index.html
The Clown News Network except they aren’t the slightest bit funny. Propaganda circus.
Clown News Network … yapping with Chuckie the Clown like a pack of Chihuahuas.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/01/abedin-forwarded-state-passwords-to-yahoo-before-it-was-hacked-by-foreign-agents/
I hope PTRUMP tweets given news and let fake msm dog fights.
Qanon has tweeted that at least 30 Congressmen will not be returning from the holiday break.
At least Qanon is giving us a short time frame to either confirm or debunk that rumor.
I think that is false. Where was that reported? Many people follow q and no one has said that. Do you have any evidence from q?
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23qanon
Scroll down for tweet – I don’t know how to post a single tweet w/out rendering the string (I don’t mean thread)
The problem with Q is just that. Interpret what you want. My avatar is a picture of Nostradamus. Same thing.
Vacuous.
It has become increasingly clear that the “alt-right” has only accomplished two things: turn some of President Trump’s supporters against him, and give the media talking points to use against President Trump. If we look at their outcome, we can infer their motivation was to undermine President Trump all along. That, and lead impressionable young people down the path to destructive ideologies where they sacrifice their agency to serve someone else’s destructive agenda.
Please tell me who are these “Alt-Right” of whom you speak of?
The swamp…John Kerry and Bob Mueller were schoolmates at a small prep school (St. Pauls) in New Hampshire. It never friggin ends.
Here’s another positive thing to think about. It’s almost too late in the game for Arkancide. With no reliable cover at the FBI or DOJ, and surveillance paranoia probably running rampant, I think the rats are much too busy looking for something to scamper under, than going on offense. I’ll bet they’re afraid to talk to one another, I’ll bet they’re afraid to turn the computer on, I bet they’re afraid every time they hear a knock on the door or noise outside. That’s how it should be
Not Kerry…it was Comey.
Mueller is 73…Comey is 57. Kerry and Mueller attended the same prep school together.
I stand corrected.
Let me guess: Lurch was Headmaster.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Reposted from the “Stunning” thread:
Epiphany:
1. This is MUELLERGATE.
2. Mueller deserves it.
3. MUELLERGATE becomes the everlasting symbol of Deep State corruption.
4. No future FBI or DOJ leader will ever want to be branded with MUELLERGATE.
5. As the symbol of the FBI’s “best” MUELLERGATE gives both parties a reason to clean house by replacing BOTH the FBI leadership and the DOJ leadership.
6. We can put all of em in the MUELLERGATE Can – nice and clean – and call it a day.
7. President Trump’s gift for taking the lumps out will give the UniParty space to enact the rest of his agenda to avoid the tar & feathers.
8. After all, what member of Congress wants to be branded as a MUELLERGATE Cover-up or Enabler during the 2018 Mid-Terms?
9. MUELLERGATE is the essence of the Obamas, Clintons, Democrats and Never-Trumpers … including the Bushes.
10. MUELLERGATE is unforgettable.
Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump’s 10 Most Fabulous Looks of 2017
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/01/01/fashion-notes-first-lady-melania-trumps-10-most-fabulous-looks-of-2017/
I don’t think she had “10 best” looks of 2017. The fact is that she always looks fabulous, and it’s not just because of how she dresses, it’s because she’s a true naturally beautiful woman. They could publish just about any 10 outfits she wore last year and say they were the best.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wake up every morning thanking the good Lord enough Americans were smart enough to elect Trump.
These stories are getting to be a daily even in the countries that took in Refugees
Sexual assaults reported in Berlin despite ‘safety area’ for women
BERLIN — So far the count is 13 when adding the number of cases of sexual assault that took place on New Year’s Eve in Germany’s capital. What makes the number more troubling is the assaults happened despite the city’s creation of a “safety area” for women to celebrate the arrival of 2018.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/01/01/sexual-assaults-reported-in-berlin-despite-safety-area-for-women.html
Trump: The Art of the Insult
January 1, 2018 By Frank Hawkins
“Filmmaker Joel Gilbert has put together an extraordinary look back at the Trump campaign for president. His new film, Trump: The Art of the Insult, primarily focuses on Trump’s one-liners and tweets from the start of the campaign through the election itself. We see him taking aim initially at the other Republican candidates, then Bernie; Hillary; Obama; and, of course, the NeverTrump media.”
“For any Trump-supporter, this film is immensely satisfying. It can be enjoyed over and over again. On the other hand, liberals and those who ran against Trump will cringe. Their heads will explode. They met their match in a man who was not going to be P.C. He was not going to be the traditional Republican milquetoast. Trump turned out to be the ultimate user of truth to power. And the American people understood it. And they love him for it.”
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/01/emtrump_the_art_of_the_insultem.html
http://artoftheinsult.com
Those weren’t insults: Trump was burnishing their reputations.
