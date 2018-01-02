January 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #348

  1. Just Scott says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:22 am

    South Korean media (Daily NK) is quoting reports in North Korean media Saying:

    Dozens of Chinese military trucks are lined up around the Tumen River in Yanji city, Jilin province. Chinese truck moving at night. Also, reports of tanks moving to the NK and Chinese border

    http://www.forexlive.com/news/!/north-korean-media-report-that-china-has-begun-to-deploy-military-units-along-border-20180101

    http://www.dailynk.com/english/index.php https://kcnawatch.co/

    Happy New Leadership???

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 12:34 am

      It seems like we’ve been seeing reports like that for months now. Probably doesn’t mean new leadership just from Chinese military movement on the border.

      • Ken Lawson says:
        January 2, 2018 at 12:56 am

        More than likely that they are reacting to the US. They probably want to be ready to rush in and take North Korea if the US invades. The last thing they want is a stronger presence by the US or its allies in the region.

        • treehouseron says:
          January 2, 2018 at 1:04 am

          The theory is, they’ll want to line up and protect the border because they don’t want all the starving North Koreans, once the regime collapses, to flee into China thereby causing lots of problems.

          So if it becomes apparent that we’re going to strike, the Chinese want troops on the border to keep the North Koreans OUT.

  2. rf121 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Need to nominate Flep for most optomistic poster for 2017. He would have been on the Titanic trying to convince everyone it was actually a submarine. Keep us hopeful brother Flep in 2018.

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:27 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:33 am

  7. phoenixRising says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Qanon has tweeted that at least 30 Congressmen will not be returning from the holiday break.

  8. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:41 am

    It has become increasingly clear that the “alt-right” has only accomplished two things: turn some of President Trump’s supporters against him, and give the media talking points to use against President Trump. If we look at their outcome, we can infer their motivation was to undermine President Trump all along. That, and lead impressionable young people down the path to destructive ideologies where they sacrifice their agency to serve someone else’s destructive agenda.

  9. SoCalPatriot says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:43 am

    The swamp…John Kerry and Bob Mueller were schoolmates at a small prep school (St. Pauls) in New Hampshire. It never friggin ends.

  10. lida rose says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:54 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Reposted from the “Stunning” thread:

    Epiphany:

    1. This is MUELLERGATE.

    2. Mueller deserves it.

    3. MUELLERGATE becomes the everlasting symbol of Deep State corruption.

    4. No future FBI or DOJ leader will ever want to be branded with MUELLERGATE.

    5. As the symbol of the FBI’s “best” MUELLERGATE gives both parties a reason to clean house by replacing BOTH the FBI leadership and the DOJ leadership.

    6. We can put all of em in the MUELLERGATE Can – nice and clean – and call it a day.

    7. President Trump’s gift for taking the lumps out will give the UniParty space to enact the rest of his agenda to avoid the tar & feathers.

    8. After all, what member of Congress wants to be branded as a MUELLERGATE Cover-up or Enabler during the 2018 Mid-Terms?

    • Shanna Gruen says:
      January 2, 2018 at 1:01 am

      I don’t think she had “10 best” looks of 2017. The fact is that she always looks fabulous, and it’s not just because of how she dresses, it’s because she’s a true naturally beautiful woman. They could publish just about any 10 outfits she wore last year and say they were the best.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:55 am

  14. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Wake up every morning thanking the good Lord enough Americans were smart enough to elect Trump.
    These stories are getting to be a daily even in the countries that took in Refugees

    Sexual assaults reported in Berlin despite ‘safety area’ for women
    BERLIN — So far the count is 13 when adding the number of cases of sexual assault that took place on New Year’s Eve in Germany’s capital. What makes the number more troubling is the assaults happened despite the city’s creation of a “safety area” for women to celebrate the arrival of 2018.
    http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/01/01/sexual-assaults-reported-in-berlin-despite-safety-area-for-women.html

  15. citizen817 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:01 am

  16. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Trump: The Art of the Insult

    January 1, 2018 By Frank Hawkins

    “Filmmaker Joel Gilbert has put together an extraordinary look back at the Trump campaign for president. His new film, Trump: The Art of the Insult, primarily focuses on Trump’s one-liners and tweets from the start of the campaign through the election itself. We see him taking aim initially at the other Republican candidates, then Bernie; Hillary; Obama; and, of course, the NeverTrump media.”

    “For any Trump-supporter, this film is immensely satisfying. It can be enjoyed over and over again. On the other hand, liberals and those who ran against Trump will cringe. Their heads will explode. They met their match in a man who was not going to be P.C. He was not going to be the traditional Republican milquetoast. Trump turned out to be the ultimate user of truth to power. And the American people understood it. And they love him for it.”

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/01/emtrump_the_art_of_the_insultem.html

    http://artoftheinsult.com

