Sunday December 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:16 am

  2. BakoCarl says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:16 am

    God is Peace
    Jehovah Shalom
    שלום יהוה

    “Peace on earth toward men of good will,”
    Wishes from Angels with us still.
    God’s peace on earth is what we need
    Peace from God now that we’re freed.

    Freed now knowing Christ is the Way,
    Freed to pray to God every day,
    Freed from the world’s sin and strife,
    Freed in Him to live a new life.

    With peace and freedom comes great joy,
    A whole new life for us to enjoy,
    A whole new life looking to Him,
    Freed from the world’s darkness and sin.

    Peace and freedom and joy are ours,
    All by God’s transforming power,
    All from God, His gifts from above,
    All from God’s ever faithful love.

  3. Sentient says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:16 am

    This is a month old, but fairly funny. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CBUxNeXgC70

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:17 am

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:26 am

    This film was made in France in 1939, possibly only weeks before the German invasion and defeat of France. I wonder if they had any inkling that a world war was about to engulf their country?

  10. nikkichico7 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Philippians 4:4-9New King James Version (NKJV)
    4 Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!
    5 Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand.
    6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; 7 and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
    8 Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things. 9 The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do, and the God of peace will be with you.

    Have a blessed, safe and Happy New Year

  11. Janie M. says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:50 am

    This just dawned on me as a possibility. We’ve had a number of people from this administration (including Sec. Mattis) visiting Gitmo. Is it not possible that is where they intend to place those refugees on Manus Island that ozero told the Australian P.M. the US would take?

    • nimrodman says:
      December 31, 2017 at 1:48 am

      Good guess, Janie.

      Until they’re “vetted” … or “extreme vetted”, I guess is the new parlance.

      • Janie M. says:
        December 31, 2017 at 2:19 am

        Sorry, was searching for an article I had read last week, I believe, which mentioned, a number of the refugees were mentally ill. Anyway, couldn’t find it but did find this from Business Insider (9/28/17). It would appear a small group had been vetted and should be in the US by now. I didn’t read anything mentioning this in any other publication. Surprised there wasn’t a big welcoming committee of congressional democrats.

        [snip]
        Up to 25 men left a facility on Manus Island earlier this week, and another group of 27 men and women left a second facility on the island of Nauru on Wednesday, NPR reported on Thursday.

        The refugees who will soon arrive in the US are originally from Bangladesh, Iran, Sri Lanka, Somalia, and Myanmar, Australia’s Refugee Action Coalition said in a statement. They will be resettled across the US, in states including Arizona, Texas, California, Oregon, and New York.

        [snip]
        The nationalities of the refugees at stake in the US-Australia deal are unclear, but refugee advocates say many who are detained on Manus Island and Nauru are from Iraq, Iran, Somalia, and Sudan — countries listed on Trump’s original travel ban — as well as Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Some of the refugees are also stateless.

        During the call, Turnbull attempted to convince Trump that the deal was “absolutely consistent” with the travel ban, meaning that the US can choose which refugees to accept and subject each of them to any security screening necessary.

        “None of these people are from the conflict zone. They are basically economic refugees from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan,” Turnbull said.

        http://www.businessinsider.com/what-is-the-us-australia-refugee-deal-trump-immigration-2017-8/#what-the-refugee-deal-is-1

        Just what we need – more welfare recipients.

  14. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:47 am

  15. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:51 am

  16. Sepp says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Perhaps this website link has been shared here already, but if not, then I hope someone will enjoy it as much as I do.

    The hymn “Silent Night / Stille Nacht” will see the 200th annivsrsary of it premiere in 2018. This website is based in Austria and dedicated to all matters concerning the hymn. (Hopefully the link is correct below because I am going by memory.)

    http://www.stillenacht.at/en/index.asp

  17. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:58 am

  18. Lucille says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Johnny Mathis – What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve

  19. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Sd, you have mail.

  20. nwtex says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:14 am

  21. Lucille says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:26 am

    The Tenors – Auld Lang Syne

  22. smiley says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:42 am

    Springfed

    tempera

    1968

    Andrew Wyeth ~ American (1917-2009)

    this is a painting of the shed where farmer Kuerner cooled his fresh milk with water from a natural spring.

    it was the historic Kuerner Farm where Wyeth created about 1/3 of his work…or more than 1,000 paintings & drawings…spanning 70 years.

    Marshalton Shed

    watercolor

    1952

    AW had such an intense sense of place and location, he could depict the most ordinary and mundane situation and make it a masterpiece.

    Happy New Year to all the art and Wyeth fans out there. 🙂

  23. smiley says:
    December 31, 2017 at 5:01 am

    and Happy New Year to everybody else ! 🙂

    try not to overdo it today/nite

    tomorrow’s a big day, too…

    cheers!

  24. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 31, 2017 at 5:20 am

    Sd…you have better mail.

  25. Dora says:
    December 31, 2017 at 5:23 am

    Rene Gruau – ‘Men in Blcak’ (1955)

