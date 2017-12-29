Political Protests in Iran Spread Amid Rumors of Regime Change Goals…

News of spreading and morphing political protests in Iran are beginning to surface as social media accounts are now gaining MSM attention.
Openly political protests are not common in Iran ever since the 2009 ‘Green Revolution‘ was harshly put-down by security forces carrying out the instructions of the ruling Mullahs and political class. Iranian security services are omnipresent and looming. However, what appears to have begun as protests over prices, inflation and the lack of economic freedom, seems to have morphed into several regional political protests directly challenging the Mullahs and the reigning political class.
Back in 2009, after President Obama gave his famous Cairo speech, the message was interpreted by the Iranian reform movement, the “Greens”, as a spark toward freedom. However, the Mullahs responded violently, Iranian security forces attacked the protestors, several were killed and hundreds jailed and President Obama stood by, watched the brutality, saying and doing nothing. 2009 was a very dark time for the reform movement.
It is too soon to tell if today’s protests are the beginning of a similar uprising, a resurgence of those previously crushed cries for freedom, but the reform movement appears to be pushing the message: this is indeed their objective. It is a very interesting development.
(Reuters) – Demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans in several cities across Iran on Friday, Iranian news agencies and social media reports said, as price protests turned into the largest wave of demonstrations since nationwide pro-reform unrest in 2009.
Police dispersed anti-government demonstrators in the western city of Kermanshah as protests spread to Tehran and several other cities a day after rallies in the northeast, the semi-official news agency Fars said.
The outbreak of unrest reflects growing discontent over rising prices and alleged corruption, as well as concern about the Islamic Republic’s costly involvement in regional conflicts such as those in Syria and Iraq.
An official said a few protesters had been arrested in Tehran, and footage posted on social media showed a heavy police presence in the capital and some other cities.
About 300 demonstrators gathered in Kermanshah after what Fars said was a “call by the anti-revolution”. They shouted: “Political prisoners should be freed” and “Freedom or death”, and some public property was destroyed. Fars did not name any opposition groups.
The protests in Kermanshah, the main city in a region where an earthquake killed over 600 people in November, took place a day after hundreds rallied in Iran’s second largest city Mashhad to protest at high prices and shout anti-government slogans.
Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators yelling, “The people are begging, the clerics act like God”.
Fars said there were protests in the cities of Sari and Rasht in the north, Qazvin west of Tehran and Qom south of the capital, and also in Hamadan in western Iran. It said many marchers who wanted to raise economic demands left the rallies after demonstrators shouted political slogans. (read more)
I would advise caution not to read too much into the events and accept there are tenuously connected seeds within the larger Middle-East struggles. History is filled with the conflicting polarity between Persians and Arabs.
Iran has been on a growing question to influence the broader middle-east ideology, and Saudi coalition members are pushing back against that influence with open support for the reform agenda within Iran. Proxies on proxies, and sub-sects on sub-sects. A considerable challenge for those who would support increased ‘freedom’.
Viewpoint of National Council of Resistance in Iran – SEE HERE
Another Viewpoint of Resistance Supporters – SEE HERE
Reminder, proceed with caution. There’s a great deal of misinformation.
I actually think Iran, of all the countries in the Middle East, has the best chance of throwing off the shackles of Islam.
Their general population (especially the young, of course) seem more capable of independent thought, and could well embrace a culture embracing some degree of western values.
That’s just a long distance view (from Kansas!). I’m sure we have some treepers with more knowledgable viewpoints on this situation, and I look forward to learning from them.
Exactly,
Iran is a secular country and should be a natural ally of the west, and once was.
I know many Iranians and to a person they hate their government. If these people rise up, the west needs to move to support them quickly…the moderates will gladly give up any nuclear dreams for normalized relations with the west…Israel needs to stay out of this at all costs…the mullah’s will try to drag them in
The official religion of Iran is islam. According to the CIA World Factbook, around 90–95% of Iranians associate themselves with the Shia branch of Islam, the official state religion, and about 5–10% with the Sunni and Sufi branches of Islam. Iran does not recognize any non-Islamic religions. There are 73 sects of islam worldwide, each with their own interpretation of the Koran. Any who is not the ‘correct’ sect of islam is an infidel and must be killed. All this information is free on the Internet.
Let me correct myself. Iran was secular until 1980 when the mullahs imposed muslim theocrasy on the country. This is not a reflection of the population of Iran, who by and large maintain civility with all people and religions.
when the shah was deposed and the hostages taken is when everything changed
It’s heartbreaking to see the before and after pictures of the Iranian people that are available on the internet.
Let’s pray that the regime will be overthrown, first for the good of the Iranian people and second for the good of the ME.
The Iranian guys I met while in submarine school in Groton CT back in 78-79 were really nice guys…they would regularly stop and give walkers a ride and were well mannered and friendly.
I suspect they were likely executed almost to a man upon their return to Iran after dhimmi carter helped to overthrow the shah and install the islamist Khomeini……
And we all know where that has gotten us….and millions of others…..
I understand that parts of Iran are beautiful and that the people don’t hate America…quite the opposite.
I had a couple of close Iranian friends in engineering school back in the 70’s. Don’t know what happened to one, but the other is a great contributing American citizen with a great family now.
You are right about killing dissenters and expats. I guy I know really well is ex Iranian military. He fled. Owns a restaurant / bar now. He would give you the shirt off his back…he can never return home which troubles him.
I have spoken in depth to dozens of Iranian exiles and have yet to meet one who speaks badly of the west and positively of the mullah’s.
Islam has been the official religion and part of the governments of Iran since the Arab conquest of Iran about 640 AD. Anyone can look it up on the Internet.
Its shiite islam…sunni is the problem (isis, al qaeda, boko haram etc)
Islam is Islam. The only difference is the successor. They all worship the same God, venerate the same ideal guy, and read the same books.
If you say so
You sure like telling people to look things up on the internet.
It was the official religion, so what.
Iran was a secular country in the 60s and 70s. Look that up on the internet.
Catholicism is the official religion in Italy. How many people actually attend church there? That’s another thing you can look up on the internet.
I have a close group of Egyptian Coptic Christian friends and Iranian Catholic friends from my school years. The anger they felt watching Obama destabilize the middle east then turn his back while the Iranian guard crushed the protestors which he abandoned paled in comparison to the rage they felt when he paid off the Iranian regime with the nuclear agreement was heartbreaking. My Egyptian friends lost many relatives as Christians & protestors were slaughtered as the Obama revolution installed the Muslim brotherhood in Egypt. These people love America and their life stories and unique perspectives have been eye opening to me. They love America but they really love Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
why do democrats love radical muslims so much? carter, clinton with the balkans and obama with the muslim brotherhood.
I actually concur completely with you! The folks I have met in NY that are from Iran 🇮🇷 are hard working people with a good head on their shoulders. They are also very educated. I do see a day that they run the Mullahs out of the country. There is such a disconnect between the government and its citizens. The transformation that is occurring in SA will also quench the thirst of the young Iranians.
I’m happy to hear there are so many with similar impressions that I have had. Gives me hope for a positive outcome here!
You are right in your assessment of the Iranian populace. Remember, they are Persians, not Arabs, and they have a long and rather sophisticated history. At least in the cities, they are quite cosmopolitan, beneath a relatively-recently imposed wrapping of islam. For instance, cosmetic plastic surgery is a big business there, which would hardly seem to be an “islamic value”..
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they manage that, we can safely say it will be the beginning of the end of Islam. It will take many years to accomplish, expect many attacks and deaths, but in the end, no more death cult Islam.
It’s quite strange, don’t you think, that economics is the catalyst?
It is at first glance.
But if you look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, it shows that before you worry about ideals, loves, art, etc. you first satisfy physical needs like breathing, shelter, food clothing, etc.
So when economics threatens the things you need to survive, you are motivated above all other goals.
And looking at history, Japan and Germany in WWII were really engaged because of economics.
And N Korea is definitely driven by economics.
But, yes, my first thought also was it was strange that economics was what was driving this. Interesting times indeed.
The difference comes down to this: Iranians are not Arabs.
Persians developed one of the first high cultures in history, and one of its most persistent. The Persian Empire challenged the Greek city-states for dominance in Asia Minor. When Alexander conquered the Persians two centuries later, he adopted much of its political structure and sought to blend Persian and Greek culture. Centuries after that Persians drove the Romans from Mesopotamia, marking the beginning of Rome’s territorial decline. Islam reached Persia long after Persia had an established cultural identity, including the Zoroastrian faith.
Arabs, Bedouins, Pashtuns, and the other peoples who adopted Islam or had Islam forced upon them did not have such a national identity. These were nomadic peoples who saw (and largely still see) the world in terms of tribes and clans. They do not possess a historical or cultural tradition distinct from Islam.
Whereas any form of Islam acts as a primary identity for these various peoples, fundamentalist Islam seems be naturally conflict with Persian cultural identity. While Persians are not Westerners, neither are they a tribal people whose identity derives from religion. Persians are their own thing and have less cause to support the dominance of political or fundamentalist Islam. The success or failure of Islam is not existential to Persian identity. I think this is the hope many see for the Persian people escaping from the shadows of the ayatollahs.
To some degree, I see parallels between post-Revolution Iran and pre-World War II Japan: ancient cultures experiencing difficulty establishing its role in the modern world, hijacked by militant elements able to exploit foreign interference, internal instability, economic troubles, and natural disasters (the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, for example) in order to push an expansionist agenda putting it on a road to conflict with the West.
Great post.
Thanks.
Good post keeler 👌
Only God knows what will happen but my hope is that 2018 will be the Mullahocracy’s (sic) last in Iran or anywhere else.
Do not count on that….
the trump effect is causing many realignments
Iran / Persia / Persians you are in my prayers. Mullahs you can go to hell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If we can stay the hell out of irans politics (CIA, this means you) – and the mullahs can be removed from leadership – I am convinced we can have somewhere between decent and good relations with Iran.
I have a friend who was born Iranian/Persian. His parents moved the family to England when he was 7, then to the US when he was 12.
I have known this man for 15 years. He is a good family man, married to a Christian American woman with 2 kids.
He still communicates with relatives from Iran, and says the hatred for the US is not nearly what it was 15-20 years ago, and NOTHING like 40 years ago.
A lot of that hatred died with prior generations.
Younger Iranians (en large) have more of a hatred for the mullahs than they do “the great Satan” USA.
I firmly believe that had Val Jarrett not been instructed by the mullahs (directly or indirectly) to have obama stand down during the protests back in ’09, that our world would have been a better place these last 8 years.
I’m cynical enough on this to believe it is just as likely that the Obama Administration viewed this as a great opportunity to build a base if trust with the Regime in Iran for by affirmatively apprising the Iranian Regime that we would neither encourage nor otherwise support the Iranian people’s revolution in any way. I believe the Administration even then was trying to establish a foundation from which a deal with the Mullahs could be reached.
I agree with your assertion.
Problem is, a deal with mullahs never should’ve ever been discussed. That was all Val Jarrett and her contacts (thanks again David Adel-F’ING-rod!).
Mullahs are hardliners, only hardliners.
When we hear “death to the great Satan” that is coming from the mullah leadership.
The iranian students were right to be outraged back in ’78/’79, but their tactics SHOULD have put them in prison for a very long time OR brought them in front of a firing squad.
“David AXEL-F’ING-rod”
Its my turn to agree with you Last! 😉
Right on, my old guy brother!
Happy New Year Wishes to you in Illinois! Looking forward to a very interesting 2018.
There was no chance of a better place anywhere with Obama in office.
Agreed.
That’s why I believe the mullahs were told by the Obama Admin they would not be touched regardless their tactics used
against their own citizenry.
And then obamas admin even rewarded the mullahs to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.
I think you meant “while Obama was usurping the office.”
Is this MIGA? Make Iran Great Again? Lol…
LOL !! Cross your fingers. Something’s happening because protests are spread out. Tiny now, let’s wait.
I believe most leftist, or anti-anything protesters are weak wimpy opportunists available to march only in pleasant Spring or Summer weather. Serious revolutions (Russia) can and do get respect at this time of year. No pansies picking fights in the snow. Could be serious. Opinion.
Hey that’s Make Illinois Great Again, 😂, but I digress.
I’ve only known 1 person from Iran. She was a graduate student at NIU (Northern Illinois University) and was being hosted by a couple from our church about 3 yrs ago. Very polite, observant and sweet lady. She once came to our bible study group to observe our interactions as part of her studies.
They have Che Guevara posters. Where did this come from?
“Che Guevara”????
Oh, no ……….
It makes some sense though. He is a notorious revolutionary, and if that’s the extent of your knowledge of the man putting his face on your revolution posters is relatively logical.
The fact he’s a mass murdering pyschopath doesn’t remove his symbolism as a revolutionary figure.
I so much like ALL of your post.
I regret that I have but 1 “like” to offer you.
I only saw one pic and I’m not so sure that’s Guevara.
A hungry people can become a dangerous people – Protesting against food prices also.
”The US State Department condemned the arrests and urged all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.”
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-42512946
It’s simple math: Rulers want to live like the Saudis but with 10x the population! Not gonna work…if they open up another STRONGMAN will RISE. It is the Persian way.
Simple math: Rulers want to live like the Saudis but with 10x the population! Not gonna work…if they open up another STRONGMAN will RISE. It is the Persian way.
I think that Iran is in a similar position as we would be forty years from now if Obama/Clinton had succeeded in taking away all of our freedoms and trashing our economy. The youth (those that aren’t radical Islamists) have heard from their elders how things used to be in their country before the Islamic takeover caused it to go to Hell. The same thing could have happened here, except it would be worse because it would have caused the whole world to go to Hell.
Maybe but their culture is thousands of years…
LikeLike
Agree with what you said except the timeline, a decade at best before the world went to hell and an uprising would occur.
They “heard it from their elders”,
AND
they have social media.
This might be the single useful purpose I can find for facebook:
to help de-stabilize authoritarian governments by showing what is going on in the rest of the world and the citizenry is missing out on.
I feel Iran should be a close ally to the U.S.
Wonderful people, great culture, lousy regime
“Iranian Empire” before Islam. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sasanian_Empire
Look familiar?
Well I pray for the people of Iran. I left Iran in Dec. of 1979 with my Iranian wife and two boys. I live there for 7 years, during the time of the Shah. We had many Iranian friends that we left behind. It was some of the best years of my live, as the people are really some great people. I have been praying for years that this day will come, I just hope it is all for the good. To my friends who gave their lives in fighting for freedom, back in those days.
It’s truly like the wall falling in 1989…wonder if they fall, which military man arises?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Boom…way to go
Get a NATO quick response team moving in that direction, and if the military tries to put this down, remove the mullahs with extreme prejudice…,Israel and Saudi…please stand down.
They have a friend in the White House this go round.
I’d love to hear an Obama representative’s response to the Trump Administration’s points. Common sense would expect support but the Obama Administration was full of Extraordinary Nonsense on this topic along with a host of others.
Gotta believe obama/Jarrett & co. will be keeping a low profile during all this.
But it HAS to be eating them up – WHICH I LOVE !!!
Back in 2009 I was so disappointed that Obama said nothing of encouragement to those Iranians who were protesting for their freedom.
This man,Dr. Hormoz Shariat, President & Founder, Iran Alive Ministries truly believes there are many many closeted Christians in Iran—— closeted because they are afraid for themselves & for their families. I believe him.
Now with State Dept’s (Trump’s) encouragement & many more Iranian believers in Christ compared to 2009, I hope & pray that this current protest leads the Iranian people to their emancipation.
In 2009, obama said nothing for 3 weeks and then after 3 weeks he said the US sides with the “supreme leader”. Of course we now know that obama was already cutting a deal back then that would eventually lead to his lopsided outrageous “iran deal”. I see some opportunities for Trump here and am cautiously optimistic.
I’m optimistic also.
But not cautiously.
This is a great opportunity, these opportunities do NOT come along very often.
I just hope that Russia will keep out of this, as the have a big interest in Iran.
No-one knows when the reformation in Europe took place. It started around, well, um, uh, somewhere between 1450 – 1500. The plague, Erasmus, Humanism, John Wycliff, and many more were all signals of a people ripe for change, and the church which was out of control. But in 1517, the Diet of Worms was stapled to the church door, and the rest is history.
It finished, well, when it finished, which was around 1700ish, and it may not have even stopped, no-one knew.
It’s a piece of history that has no definite beginning or end. It becomes hard to see the wood from the trees when you are in it. I don’t know who coined the phrase, the “reformation”, but it was not coined as an educational phrase while it was happening.
I am convinced that we are somewhere at the beginning of a reformation in Islam. It can’t keep functioning as a political system. Not if they want to develop. Iran is the perfect example. Tehran is very liberal. It’s leaders aren’t but the people are. A bit like New York. And the west, and christianity, will have nothing to do with it. This is an internal battle. The world that surrounds Islam, all of it, is an existential crisis to it’s very survival.
A little correction: The Protestant Reformation in 1517 when Luther nailed his treatise on the church door. And it did not end well especially for Germany which was exhausted after decades of warring.
Correction for me—The Protestant Reformation started in 1517….
How awesome would it be to witness a newly, FREELY elected Iranian president – pledged to be open to communications with the west –
before the end of Pres Trump’s second term?
How is this not linked to this:
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Report-US-and-Israel-formulate-a-plan-to-stop-Iran-together-520306
Pressure Iran, They are funding terror in Israel aka Hezbolla etc, pressure them on their own turf and their buddies the Norks, Val-Jal must be furious. This is all related, including Al-Sisi’s efforts to role up Hamas, and maybe the Saudi roundup. IMHO this all points to getting rid of the nasty players so that a peace deal can be done between the PA and Israel.
I’ve always loved my country but what Obama did stirring up protests destabilizing the entire middle east than abandoning Egyptian Christians and watching as Iranian protestors were beaten into submission made me absolutely heart sick and made me question what sort of wickedness had taken over our regime destabilizing CIA. Thank God for POTUS Trump and my prayers for the Iranian people.
We now know the evil that had overtaken parts of our government. Thanks only to GOD that it did not continue with Hillary! Prayers for the Iranian people!
So Iran wants out from under the boot of the Islamists! Hey, didn’t the USA just accomplish the same feat by defeating Obama / Jarrett / Brennan??
That’s right!
So if we can assist them in their revolution – would we give the revolution a color name like the last several ‘revolutions’ just to stick it in Obama\Clinton’s faces?
If so, what color would this revolution be?
I offer: “The Red, White and Blue Revolution”
Let’s remember that Recep Erdogan was “fleeing” from Turkey 18 months ago, and was “nearly” shot down by rebel jets.
How’d that one turn out?
“put your trust in God, but mind to keep your powder dry”
