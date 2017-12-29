Nine Killed During Terrorist Attack in Cairo, President Trump Calls Egyptian President el-Sisi…

Two gunmen opened fire on Coptic Christians Friday at church south of Cairo. Coptic Christian holy celebrations begin next week. Egyptian security forces killed one of the terrorists and captured the second outside the church of Mar Mina in Helwan district according to state TV and state news agency MENA said.

President Donald Trump called Egyptian President Fattah Abdel al-Sisi to offer support and condolences:

WHITE HOUSE – President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt to offer condolences to the people of Egypt after the attack on worshippers and security forces in the city of Helwan, which is located south of Cairo. President Trump condemned the attack and reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Egypt in the face of terrorism. President Trump emphasized his commitment to strengthening efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism in all their forms. (link)

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (Saudi), and Egyptian President al-Sisi are the fulcrum of stability for the current reform movement in the mid-east. Both are working to eliminate Islamic Extremism. Both are targets for Islamic terrorists who thrive amid chaos.