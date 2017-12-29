Friday December 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:17 am

  2. BakoCarl says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Epic Trump Tweet: “Bundle Up” . . .
    got me to thinking . . .

    Globull Warming

    Every Snowflake, late at night
    Fears CO2, their worst fright.
    It’s the rising of the sea.
    Run to higher ground. Now, flee!

    It’s because the weather’s hot,
    And, well, even if it’s not,
    It’s because there’s too much rain,
    Even if it’s dry again.

    The sea will flood all the shore,
    Or just go down, even more.
    More storms will come, and winds blow,
    Or we could have none, you know.

    CO2 levels rise high,
    All the Snowflakes start to cry,
    But temperatures, they drop low.
    Instead of rain, we get snow.

    It doesn’t matter, they scream,
    It’s all much worse than it seems.
    Those fossil fuels from the ground
    Will drag civilization down.

    Every scientist agrees
    We’re gonna bake, or maybe freeze.
    We’ll be too wet, or maybe dry.
    Either way, we’re gonna die!

    We can use your money, though,
    To make sure the glaciers grow,
    And save us from wind and rain,
    And make the air cool again.

    We’ll make sure the seas don’t rise,
    And temperatures won’t get high.
    Just send all your cash to us
    And we’ll see there’s no more fuss.

    We’ll buy mansions on the shore,
    And live large like big Al Gore,
    And fly our jets everywhere.
    Thanks to you, we’re millionaires.

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:19 am

  4. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:20 am

    We are much warmer at this same date than last year here in Northern Utah. 🙂

  5. Lucille says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Charlie Brown and gang….

  6. American Georgia Grace says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Saw this over on #followthewhiterabbit, just made me happy

    video/1

  7. ZurichMike says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Today is the feast day of St. Thomas Becket, martyr:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Becket

  8. Lucille says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Monday is the beginning of 2018…this year seemed to go faster than any I’ve known and this will be my 75th New Year’s Day…so a couple of days early…

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:09 am

  10. millwright says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Loved the Peanuts cartoon ! Doing our little part to encourage AGW. Ordered coal today; it burns hotter and lasts longer than wood ( we’ve already burnt a truck load of hardwood in less than six weeks ) which is way ahead of last year’s pace. Life these days reminds me of this:

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:16 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:17 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:17 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:27 am

  15. WhistlingPast says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Wishing New Year’s blessings for every treeper!

    Institute for Creation Research’s
    “Days of Praise”

    • smiley says:
      December 29, 2017 at 2:09 am

      thank you.

      …and so very important.

      sin…the #1 threat to mankind…not global warming, not nuclear war, not ISIS, not the commies, the NWO or The Illuminati !

      just : SIN

      we ALL do it.

      we ALL need CHRIST Jesus…YESHUA. ❤

      …who "fully paid the penalty for our sins."

      just confess…and HE will forgive and restore.

      such
      amazing
      grace
      ❤ ❤ ❤ 🙂

      • WhistlingPast says:
        December 29, 2017 at 2:20 am

        Amen!
        You got it, smiley 🙂

        • smiley says:
          December 29, 2017 at 2:37 am

          …plus “forsaking” our sins…also very important.

          the miraculous process of His restoration, once we confess (over & over again ! and that’s ok!), produces within us a deep sense of remorse…whereby we actually start to REGRET our sins…and then we start to RE-THINK (re-pent) our ways ! 🙂

          that’s what accepting Him is all about…letting Him in..open the door ! He’s knocking…He wants to help ! we can’t do it without Him !

          The Holy Spirit works wonders. 🙂

  16. nimrodman says:
    December 29, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Leftists Declare War on Thomas the Train
    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/leftists_declare_war_on_thomas_the_train.html

    “Now left-wing critics label the Thomas the Train show “racist” because the diesel villain is black. They call it totalitarian because trains are supposed to do what the manager of the rails, Sir Topham Hat, tells them to do. They call it sexist because there are more male trains than female trains. (In 2013 the British Labour shadow Transportation Secretary actually called out Thomas for its lack of females.) When Thomas is awarded two female passenger cars to pull because of good behavior, the feminists call this sexist too.”

    • nimrodman says:
      December 29, 2017 at 2:34 am

      The paragraph before that one:

      “Morality in the world of Thomas was making oneself useful to society, being a good friend, and keeping the railroad functioning smoothly. The human aspect of his trains is part of their appeal to children and the moral aspect of his stories was part of their appeal to the adults who read the stories to their children.”

      So – as usual – leftists wage war on civil morality, on productive society, seeking as always to tear down “square” society. The normals.

      They just can’t stand normal, moral society.

  17. nwtex says:
    December 29, 2017 at 2:36 am

    Published on Dec 28, 2017
    A hot tip in 27-year-old art heist case could earn someone a $10 million reward in the next three days

