The Fourth Sunday Of Advent

Gospel Lk 1:26-38
The angel Gabriel was sent from God
to a town of Galilee called Nazareth,
to a virgin betrothed to a man named Joseph,
of the house of David,
and the virgin’s name was Mary.
And coming to her, he said,
“Hail, full of grace! The Lord is with you.”
But she was greatly troubled at what was said
and pondered what sort of greeting this might be.
Then the angel said to her,
“Do not be afraid, Mary,
for you have found favor with God.”Behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son,
and you shall name him Jesus.
He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High,
and the Lord God will give him the throne of David his father,
and he will rule over the house of Jacob forever,
and of his kingdom there will be no end.”
But Mary said to the angel,
“How can this be,
since I have no relations with a man?”
And the angel said to her in reply,
“The Holy Spirit will come upon you,
and the power of the Most High will overshadow you.
Therefore the child to be born
will be called holy, the Son of God.
And behold, Elizabeth, your relative,
has also conceived a son in her old age,
and this is the sixth month for her who was called barren;
for nothing will be impossible for God.”
Mary said, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord.
May it be done to me according to your word.”
Then the angel departed from her.
to a town of Galilee called Nazareth,
to a virgin betrothed to a man named Joseph,
of the house of David,
and the virgin’s name was Mary.
And coming to her, he said,
“Hail, full of grace! The Lord is with you.”
But she was greatly troubled at what was said
and pondered what sort of greeting this might be.
Then the angel said to her,
“Do not be afraid, Mary,
for you have found favor with God.”Behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son,
and you shall name him Jesus.
He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High,
and the Lord God will give him the throne of David his father,
and he will rule over the house of Jacob forever,
and of his kingdom there will be no end.”
But Mary said to the angel,
“How can this be,
since I have no relations with a man?”
And the angel said to her in reply,
“The Holy Spirit will come upon you,
and the power of the Most High will overshadow you.
Therefore the child to be born
will be called holy, the Son of God.
And behold, Elizabeth, your relative,
has also conceived a son in her old age,
and this is the sixth month for her who was called barren;
for nothing will be impossible for God.”
Mary said, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord.
May it be done to me according to your word.”
Then the angel departed from her.
Please respect the nature and intent of this post. If you are not Christian, pass by, no comment necessary. Absolutely no tolerance will be given to any political or off topic posts. Future posts will be closed to comments or eliminated if we can’t all be respectful. Thank you, Menagerie
Advertisements
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wouldn’t disabling the comments or eliminating posts just be caving to the paid lefty trolls though?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not tolerate political discourse on these posts, and it is not trolls who do it, it is over enthusiastic commenters who think every post at the Treehouse is available to talk about current events in D.C.
Most of the people who read these threads want them clear of politics and I want to keep it that way too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“May it be done to me according to your word” – one of the most powerful phrases ever spoken and recorded in scripture. Spoken from the heart of God’s servant. Merry Christmas
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes, that and “do what ever he tells you to do”. I pray them both each day. Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree another great command. Luke is a beautiful gospel. Thank you menagerie, Merry Christmas and the peace of the Lord be with you always.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Going to read Luke 2 aloud to the family tomorrow evening. Looking forward to it!
Many Christmas blessings to all my fellow Treepers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
A merry Christmas to you, Sirs.
I myself feel deep sadness for I have lost my spiritual home.
Nevertheless I will do my best to provide my children and my dearest wife the joy of Christmas and there will be a Christmas Tree and singing tonight as it has been every Christmas before. Seeing the joy and the sparkling in my children’s eyes brings a bit of the joy I once had back to me and so I hope there’ll be some Christmas for me as well.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If you can envision joy, then your spiritual home within your heart is still within reach dear Notwende.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for your kind words, dear thinkthinkthink! Imagine someone who leaves a house he grew up in after really bad people took over and changed everything he held dear. So he‘s on the outside looking in and keeps on witnessing all the damage they’re doing. He still wouldn’t want to go back inside but he grieves for the home that house once was.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. This is truly a difficult sadness.
It is only natural and right that we long for the Restoration of All Things.
There is only One who can comfort this deep sadness.
He has known this sadness too.
May your heart be comforted in this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
@ Notwende,
I am so truly sorry to hear of what you are going through.
I can relate to what you said. I sincerely hope you find another spiritual home and can find peace, happiness, and joy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m saying a prayer for you this morning, Notwende. May this Christmas you find comfort in His Word, and may the peace that passes all understanding fills your heart.
LikeLike
Notwende, please know that your post is read by many like souls who pray that you will find peace and happiness this Christmas. The Lords love for you is limitless.
I know this because He loves and has forgiven me….a sinner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notwende, not sure of the nature of your loss but please take great comfort in knowing it was people exactly like you, like me and everyone we know and those we’ll never know, that the Father sent His Son to redeem.
On top of the great tidings of Eternal Life for those that need only believe, He also sent the Third Being of the Triune God—the Holy Spirit, The Spirit is always with us. Always. When we pray, especially prayers of mourning, fear or repentance for a sin so severe it has ripped our hearts in two, the Spirit carries our prayers to the foot of the Throne and beseeches our Heavenly Father on our behalf.
My family suffered an unexpected death within our midst just after Thanksgiving causing profound grief. It’s been an effort to find Christmas Joy, yet it waits for us until we’re ready. Point is, wherever we turn, the human condition condemns us to suffering, loss and sadness. No matter our individual pain, we are not alone.
Enjoy your family, Notwende. They are God’s greatest earthly gift to you and as difficult your situation is, they need your strength. They want to see you smile and be assured that this, too, and more will pass. Thank God for what He has done in your life that’s good. And yes, be thankful for the rough times, too, because you’ll be spiritually cleansed once you’ve prayed your way out of it.
If prior Christmas memories cause pain, start a new tradition with your children. Move past what hurts, create something new, even something small like mixing up some holiday punch and giving it a name, announcing this punch is the new official family Christmas punch. Write a short prayer to be prayed at every future Christmas gathering. Find something to help heal your heart and lift your family’s spirits, even just a little.
May each of us find that Babe in the Manger and realize that God sent His Son here to be like us, so that we can be like Him for all eternity. God sought us before we knew Him and loved us long before we knew Him and out our faith and trust in Him.
Sending prayers for the best Christmas you can have this year.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dear Farmhand1927,
Thank you so much for your lines and all the effort and time you put in them!
Please let me clarify to you and all goodwilled Gentlemen who comforted me (and thank you all for your kindness!) here what is moving me. I sincerely hope that there‘s enough room within The Conservative Tree House to elaborate on that here. Initially, I thought of writing some sort of essay about this on my own blog but since my wife likes to read it every now and then I won’t do that since I don’t want to bother her too much with my troubles.
I once was a catholic but never much of a churchgoer – but whenever I joined the mass it meant a lot to me knowing that what I believed in was the same my great-grandfather believed in and it would be just what my great-grandson will hold true. This service, this communion of faithfuls was one of the few constants in a world that changed mostly for the worst.
Christian faith was the foundation of my ancestors; it helped them to withstand the hardships of life and to battle invading Muslims.
Then came the day I realized that this church of old didn’t exist anymore.
On the contrary most of the priests and higher ups actively supported a „refugees welcome“ policy, praising anything alien while neglecting their original flock, wrecking the church. Plus this communist son of a bitch residing in the Vatican which doesn’t deserve priesthood let alone papacy…
When even Mullahs were allowed to praise their so-called God within sacred walls I had enough and started to doubt everything held true until now and left the church. This is where I stand now.
I don’t blame the sheeple who go with the flow as they’re brainwashed and don’t know any better even though they should since the brutal truth lies just before them – even though Christians are being slaughtered every day by the hands they chose to lick instead of chopping them off.
I see the decline of our world and my people – and the church seemingly is doing its best to hasten the pace.
What I long for is a church by and for the people, a church that doesn’t preach a perverted form of „love thy neighbor“.
I am longing for the manly spirit the church had during the times of the crusades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand your sentiments. I’m also disheartened that so many younger pastors and priests think they must dumb down Christianity to reel in younger members. Churches are being built to look more like basketball arenas than sanctuaries. I very much share your concerns and wishes for a more steadfast faith society that stands on solid rock and avoids the shifting sands of trends and fads. God bless. Glad you are well and have a loving family to cheer your heart!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear notwende,
Be assured that the Catholic Church teaches what she has always taught. No faithless bishop or priest or even pope can change one iota of that. If you have not heard of the faithful prriests of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, The Institute of Christ the King, Sovereign Priest, or the Society of St. John Cantius, look them up. All have parishes where you will find the Mass your grandparents attended, teaching the authentic teachings of the Church, and welcoming all who desire the unvarnished truth. You will find families with many children, much joy, and hearts open to truth, beauty, and goodness.
I once was where you are, but no more. This is my Christmas gift to you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was going to write something similar to what Nordic Breed has said. I’ll just add that the Mass of the Ages was given freedom by Pope Benedict XVI’s Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum. I hope and pray that you can find a new spiritual home near you.
LikeLike
Dear Notwende,
Do know that there are faithful outposts scattered among us, where Faith and Sacred Tradition are still cherished. And we’re inside, not out…
We’ll keep the light on for you.
Prayers for you and your family.
My little prayer each day is that no one will be so angry, bitter, hurt or confused by what they encounter that they do anything to harm their own soul, or the souls of others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my 70+ years, I have lost many a church home due to splits, closings, theological heresy/apostasy, sin in leadership, etc. – yet – through it all, the LORD was very present and true.
I’ve also lost numerous family homes to war (Korea), fire, divorce, moving, death.
After we are born again into the Kingdom of God (John 3:3), GOD is our true Home, Destination, Comfort, Strength, Peace (Ephesians 2:14) and our Source of Joy!
Hope you and your family will soon find a place of worship that is a blessing to you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“And now, brethren, I commend you to God, and to the word of his grace, which is able to build you up, and to give you an inheritance among all them which are sanctified.” Acts 20:32
The Peace of the Lord be always with you. Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
And also with you, georgiafl. Your words here at this ‘tree’ are always enlightening to me. I love reading your thoughts and opinions, which often shape my own.
A blessed Christmas to you and yours.
LikeLike
Your comments are also valuable to me!
Blessings and Merry Christmas to you and all your loved ones, Farmhand!
PS – I earned my school clothes money working on farms during my teen years! Cherished memories!
LikeLike
“But you, O Bethlehem Ephrathah,
who are little to be among the clans of Judah,
from you shall come forth for me
one who is to be ruler in Israel,
whose origin is from of old,
from ancient days.”
–Micah 5: 2–
LikeLiked by 5 people
🎄 🎁 🎄 🎁 🎄 🎁 🎄
I love the Advent posts. Thank You!
Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
and before I leave the house, here a Christmas-story by Thomas Wiktor:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/944790135035408384.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
MERRY CHRISTMAS! Peace on Earth, good will to all mankind. And may God bless us, everyone.
LikeLike
“…for nothing will be impossible for God.”
I always find the reason for hope in these words of the angel.
A most Blessed Christmas to all treepers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A very Merry Christmas to everyone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wishing all Treepers a very Merry Christmas! How blessed we all are, here in this wonderful Treehouse!
LikeLike
I read this and think of how unworthy I am to have received the saving grace of God thru his Son Jesus. That everyone would experience that same grace thru faith is my wish.
Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Getting ready for this evening’s guests. Listening to Ryba’s Czech Christmas Mass. It is so uplifting and joyous!
LikeLike
We only have a few hours to celebrate this 4th Sunday of Advent, but the beautiful readings of joy and anticipation make it priceless time to reflect and prepare our hearts for the coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
….For unto you this day, in the City of David….a Savior has been born…let this be a sign…you will find the babe in a manger, wrapped in swaddling clothes…
the message of angles, making Salvation known…
a holy and pure maiden, and Joseph, (a silent and righteous man)…..
The message of angels… told to poor shepherds keeping watch in the fields…
Merry Christmas to all…
Glory to God in the highest and Peace to his people on earth!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the Joyous of Seasons in the Catholic Church. the Birth of Jesus. .Brings me back to my roots of 12 yrs in catholic school with 4 years in a all Girls High School. This truly is the season of giving to others .
.Rejoice the Birth of our Savior
Merry Christmas Menagerie…
Tea
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for having the courage and conviction to recognize the real reason for season. I have read your site for a long time and love your objectivity and thoroughness. Our nation was founded by men who knew that humans are fallen as the Bible teachs and in need of a Savior in order to be reconciled to God. God loves us so much he sent His Son to pay the ultimate sacrifice for anyone who will merely by faith will accept that free gift. Because we accept the free gift of salvation then we so order our lives to glorify Him in our thoughts, words, and deeds.
I spent a career in the government and have a background to truly appreciate the depth and breadth of your writings and want to encourage you to remain faithful and strong. We must do for the truth what others are willing to do for a lie. Our country is a center right country and a beacon in the world because of our Christian roots. Our constitution and form or government are as much our gift to he world but rather God’s gift to men. We must defend it to our death so that tyranny does not engulf the globe.
Blessings and Merry Christmas
LikeLike
MERRY CHRISTMAS all….GOD is truly great
LikeLike
As a child, our tradition for our nativity scene was have Mary/Joseph, shepards, and wise men figuresines “walk” thru the house during advent following a little star we had made. They would all come from different places in the house. Only on Christmas Eve did they all get to the entry hall where we created the manger and read the bible story.
LikeLike
To All Our Troopers. Sundance and Menagerie
O Holy Night
Tea
LikeLike
I love the Awe filled Hush and Expectation of Christmas Eve.
Mrs. Stumper, the younger Stumpers, and myself wait with hearts overflowing for the Christ Child!
MERRY CHRISTMAS to ALL!
LikeLike
Love this version. Wishes for a Blessed and Merry Christmas to all
LikeLike