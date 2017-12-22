Super-MAGA-Christmas-Winning Continues: BoA, Sinclair Corp and Bob Parsons Join Tax Bonus Distributions…

The Super-MAGA-Winning continues with more companies joining the Christmas Bonus parade. Amid the passage of the tax reform package in congress, numerous companies have announced their intention to pass out Christmas bonuses to employees.

Previously: ♦AT&T announced $1,000 bonuses for 200,000 employees (link); ♦Wells Fargo Bank announced they were raising the minimum wage to $15/hr and planned on donating $400 million to charity (link); ♦Fifth-Third Bankcorp joined in with its own plan for $15 minimum wages and $1,000 bonuses for 1,500 employees (link); and ♦Comcast announced they were giving $1,000 bonuses to more than 100,000 of their employees (link).

Today, the tax benefits continue: ♦Sinclair Broadcasting announced they would pass out $1,000 Christmas bonuses to over 9,000 eligible workers (link). Not to be left out, ♦Bank of America announced $1,000 bonuses for 145,000 American workers (link); and ♦Billionaire businessman Bob Parsons joins in with $1,000 and $2,000 bonuses to each of his 600+ employees (link).

…”The passage of the tax credit is a catalyst for explosive economic growth. On a massive scale, the lowered federal tax burden on businesses will increase investment, entrepreneurship and corporate philanthropy,” said Parsons. “I’ve always believed in sharing good news and have decided to celebrate the tax plan by giving back to my staff.”…

Our big and very popular Tax Cut and Reform Bill has taken on an unexpected new source of “love” – that is big companies and corporations showering their workers with bonuses. This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage. Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

