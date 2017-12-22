Super-MAGA-Christmas-Winning Continues: BoA, Sinclair Corp and Bob Parsons Join Tax Bonus Distributions…

The Super-MAGA-Winning continues with more companies joining the Christmas Bonus parade.   Amid the passage of the tax reform package in congress, numerous companies have announced their intention to pass out Christmas bonuses to employees.

Previously:  ♦AT&T announced $1,000 bonuses for 200,000 employees (link); ♦Wells Fargo Bank announced they were raising the minimum wage to $15/hr and planned on donating $400 million to charity (link); ♦Fifth-Third Bankcorp joined in with its own plan for $15 minimum wages and $1,000 bonuses for 1,500 employees (link); and ♦Comcast announced they were giving $1,000 bonuses to more than 100,000 of their employees (link).

Today, the tax benefits continue: ♦Sinclair Broadcasting announced they would pass out $1,000 Christmas bonuses to over 9,000 eligible workers (link).  Not to be left out, ♦Bank of America announced $1,000 bonuses for 145,000 American workers (link); and ♦Billionaire businessman Bob Parsons joins in with $1,000 and $2,000 bonuses to each of his 600+ employees (link).

…”The passage of the tax credit is a catalyst for explosive economic growth. On a massive scale, the lowered federal tax burden on businesses will increase investment, entrepreneurship and corporate philanthropy,” said Parsons. “I’ve always believed in sharing good news and have decided to celebrate the tax plan by giving back to my staff.”…

126 Responses to Super-MAGA-Christmas-Winning Continues: BoA, Sinclair Corp and Bob Parsons Join Tax Bonus Distributions…

  1. Pam says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Thank you Mr. President for the incredible gift you have given to businesses and the American taxpayer!

  2. dman1971 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Best President EVER!!

  3. H&HC 2nd-16th says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Pelosi and Schumer are on suicide watch.

  4. The Devilbat says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    MAGA nificent news. We all need to thank God for President Trump.

  5. BobBoxBody says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Keep shrinking Obama until we question whether he was a President at all.

  6. MeThePeople says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Why is the lame Stream media saying The Republicans face a midterm bloodbath in 2018?
    It’s very irritating.

  7. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Wait. What? You mean these employees didn’t DIE after President Trump signed the new Tax Law?
    Correct me if I’m wrong, but weren’t people supposed to be dying in the streets? 🙂

  8. Lucille says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah…for the Lord God Omnipotent reigneth….

  9. M33 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    You can’t spell TRIUMPH without TRUMP!!!

  10. H.R. says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Did I just see Bob Parsons announce 600 new Trump supporters?
    😊

  11. georgiafl says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    TRUMP MEDIA UPDATE!

    The 45th President of the United States of America now has 45 MILLION Twitter followers!

    45,013,700 – 9:15 pm – 12/22
    44,936,386 – 8:30 am – 12/21 – 1 day ago
    44,723,540 – 7 am – 12/15 – 1 week ago
    43,160,156 – 8:02 am – 11/22 – 1 month ago
    34,276,622 – 8:30 am 7/22 – 5 months ago

  12. Hopper Creek (@HopperCreek) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I wish for Christmas is for Santa s biggest elf, ( PDJT) to waive the Obummer care penalties for all of 2017 and 2018 ! I am sick and tired of paying 2.5 % of my income for not paying $1800.00 a month + $6500.00 deductable for Health insurance that before Obummer was $350.00 a month May God Richly Bless PDJT, his family , The USA , and All of us here at the CTH…

    • Ad rem says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:29 pm

      Welcome to the Tree House Hopper! Pick a branch and and enjoy going through Obummercare withdrawal. I hear the symptoms are painless. 😀

      • Bill says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

        Kind of like that empty feeling when that tooth ache goes away….. I really miss it…NOT a chance!

        • piper567 says:
          December 23, 2017 at 12:38 am

          Over at The_Donald, there are many individuals who are telling stories of unexpected bonuses from Companies which are small…one young man said his Co was giving those who are normally off on Mondays, pay for their holiday, which they have never done.Many more talk of $500 or more in bonuses.
          Also stories from sm business owners who have had to turn down orders bc they cannot keep up with orders; some say their companies have added a shift.
          Lotsa good stuff…I love these smaller business, personal stories.
          Lotsa enthusiasm.

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      He did last year with his EO. The IRS has and will accept returns with that box left empty.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Another wonderful piece of information in the Forbes article:

    On Thursday, billionaire Frank VanderSloot, CEO of Melaleuca, an Idaho-based company whose products include health supplements and eco-friendly cleaning products, announced that his 2,000 U.S. employees would get a bonus of $100 for each year they have worked at the company. He challenged other Idaho employers to follow suit.

  14. Elizabeth Carter says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    It is such a wonderful thing to have a Merit Based President instead of an Affirmative Action President.
    President Trump is the Biggest Winner.
    President Obama was the Biggest Loser.
    Hillary would have been and still is the Biggest Whiner.
    President Trump is the gift that just keeps on giving.
    God Bless President Trump
    God Bless America
    Merry Christmas to All and a very Happy and Prosperous New Year

  15. grandmaintexas says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    I betcha there are a lot of American workers hoping their company will pile on the goodwill. 😂 Oh the pressure!!

  16. Midnight Rambler says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Since August the company I work for here in Frederick, Maryland has been on fire. I’m a foreman for a HVAC controls company and we’ve been doing ten and twelve hour Saturdays and eight hour Sundays…Sundays are double time and I make a fantastic hourly wage to begin with so fifteen to twenty hours of time and a half and a day of double time is a nice check. We’ve been told to gird our loins because we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. I’ll be tired but happy. LOL

  17. MAGAbear says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    All I got was a swag bag full of company logo stuff. A blanket? Seriously?

    Guess we can’t all for good companies. 😦

    • Lucille says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      Send them a “thank you” note anyway. And wish them continued prosperity in 2018. Maybe next year they’ll think of your note and want to do more for their employees.

      Merry Christmas!

      • MAGAbear says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:17 pm

        The note I plan to give them come early March 2018 is one that reads “I quit”. 😀

        Waiting for the company 401k match and safety bonus and then, to paraphrase the late Phillies baseball anouncer Harry Kalas, ” I’m outta there”! Cashing in 4 weeks of unused vacation time will be nice too. 🙂

    • MAGAbear says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      Forgot to add the word “work” in that last sentence. But Treepers are smart (me excluded), so they knew what I meant. 🙂

  18. Minnie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    This always happens when I step away from my branch.

    Beyond happy!

    Thank you, Sundance. I doubt this amazing update will be covered on the alphabets.

  19. Atticus says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    2017
    The year Christmas came early !

    • Lucille says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      When seeing that photo of President Trump surrounded by Congress members smiling and laughing, I pray they’re all wanting more of this good feeling…this standing up for what is right and just and helpful to the individuals and families of America. Winning when you’ve put forth your best always feels good. MAGA!

      Merry Christmas!

  21. H.R. says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Why the heck should I be overjoyed to ‘be allowed’ to keep more of my own money?!?
    .
    .
    .
    But I’m happy 😁 anyhow and the tax cut will be a big boost to jobs and the economy 😁. Most money sent to any government as taxes is a waste.

    Oh. The Dems sure are having a tough time selling the Tax Reform as being ‘Tax Cuts For The Rich’ when these bonus announcements come the day after the bill is passed.

    Dems… what a bunch of maroons!

  22. Midnight Rambler says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    One more post here and I’ll back out…the owner of our company emailed all us foremen the week before Thanksgiving letting us know that any if we could talk the GC of our particular sites into letting us have access to the project on Thanksgiving day he would pay double time and a half. The guys are such animals that when we got shot down by each general contractor they got all pissy because they wanted to do a ten. LOL

  23. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Can I ROTFLMBO now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  24. MM says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I’m still waiting to see what Jeff Bezos (Amazon, Wapo and WFP) does for his employees since he has said American workers are lazy!

  25. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Pinch me!!😉
    🎄🎄🎄🎄
    😇😇😇😇

  26. Michael Onoo says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Remember when Obama was bragging about giving bonuses and gifts to people who didn’t work

  27. Howie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    We got it!

  28. LBB says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Illinois Emkay joins employee gift givers.

    “Full-time employees of Emkay, Inc. will receive a $1,000 bonus in response to the tax reform signed by President Donald Trump, the Itasca, Ill.-based fleet management company has announced.”

    http://www.automotive-fleet.com/news/story/2017/12/emkay-uses-tax-reform-to-reward-employees.aspx

  29. Some Old Guy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    The burgeoning ranks of companies going public with year end bonuses sparked by the passage of the Tax Bill, present an interesting question of whether other companies will feel pressure to follow with similar bonuses or risk painting themselves as Scrooge’s by their own employees. Let’s hope the Wave builds.

  30. LBB says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Travelers (insurance) gives bonus and wage increase.

    “Joining a growing list of companies handing out cash in the wake of federal legislation that slashes corporate tax rates, the Travelers Cos. Inc. told its staff Friday it will give bonuses of $1,000 to thousands of employees.

    Chief Executive Officer Alan Schnitzer said in a letter to employees that Travelers will give the bonuses in January to about 14,000 employees with a base salary of $75,000 a year or less and who meet “performance expectations.”

    Travelers also will increase its hourly wage to $15 for the “small number” of U.S. employees making less than that amount, Schnitzer said.”

    http://www.courant.com/business/hc-biz-tax-overhaul-bonuses-20171222-story.html

  31. Bill says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Am I dreaming or have a half million employees gotten a $1000 year end bonus and the package was just signed only a few hours ago. The ink aint even dry and WOW. Think about it: a half Billion bucks flooding the economy at Christmas time and the ripple down effect it will have.
    Just WOW.
    A week ago I predicted a 10G launch. But this is way beyond that! Kind of makes the Saturn Five rocket look like a bottle rocket.

    Just think how many voters that embraced the wicked witch of the west will actually go WOW, I guess Trump was serious and think about that when voting in November. A subject for our prayer warriers.

    We aren’t tired of winning yet, The real donald trump Twitter account fires tweets heard around the world. He must be on target with this bombing run, the complaints of “unfair” are starting to surface from abroad.

    Go POTUS Trump. His magic wand looks like his signin pen. Everything it touches fuels MAGA.

    /ptL (praise the LORD)

    • The Devilbat says:
      December 23, 2017 at 12:43 am

      I firmly believe that It is the Lord who guides him. Let us all take time out and thank the Lord. Let us also ask him to keep our president safe from the satanic forces who are against him.

  32. Nessie509 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Mandatory $15.00 hour minimum wage was DNC plank for 2016. With tax revision, Trump gets that from companies voluntarily. Socialism v. Capitalism. Interesting.

  33. thinkthinkthink says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Bonuses for Christmas.
    It’s been winter for ever so long…

  34. Solomonpal says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    But but but …Shumer says we will rue the day. Jackass

  35. jmclever says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    I hope and pray that people who receive these bonuses remember that it is God who has orchestrated this and remember to give accordingly. With the money turned loose, the potential to reach the worldwith the gospel also increases. Missionaries and pastors of smaller churches live from the generosity of God’s faithful people.

  36. LBB says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    We’ve got another one. Jordan Winery

    “HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the tax cut bill that passed this week, John Jordan, owner of Jordan Winery in Sonoma County, California, announces that he will give all eligible winery employees a $1,000 bonus as a result of the passage of the 2017 tax reform bill. Jordan challenges fellow business owners to pledge their $1,000-per-employee commitments before the end of 2017 at a new website, http://www.1Country1K.com.”

    http://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/Jordan-Winery-Owner-Creates-1-Country-1K-In-Response-To-Tax-Cut-Bill-1011858928

  37. konradwp1 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Well, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.
    Liberals are roasting on an open fire and it’s snowing money.
    Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

  38. LBB says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    PNC bank. 1K cash, $1500 to employee pensions, and $15 wage by end of 2018, and 200 million to child education foundation.

    http://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2017/12/22/pnc-bank-announces-employee-bonuses/

  40. Will says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:13 am

    As that great song in “Brother where art thou” goes- Keep on the sunny side of life. Merry Christmas to all the Deplorables.

  41. Miles Rost says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Cannot wait to come back and be a part of the prosperity after being outside of the USA for most of Obama’s presidency.

  42. sundance says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:42 am

  43. rsanchez1990 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:11 am

    We got our Christmas bonuses today and it was much bigger than last year’s Christmas bonus. I don’t think I could ever get my boss to give credit to President Trump (I work in that sort of workplace unfortunately) but we are all having a much merrier Christmas this year than in previous years, even those who don’t like President Trump.

  44. wodiej says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:44 am

    It will be great to watch the companies line up to do the right thing and reward their employees. Thank you, God.

  45. konradwp1 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:10 am

    I’m not American. I’m Australian.
    Yet I am a Trump supporter.
    Yes, Trump says “America first”. He is right. And Americans are right to support him in this. But in this, he is fighting for every secular western democracy on this planet. I may have an Australian Prime Minister, but Donald J. Trump is my President.
    “Narcissistic! Braggart! Buffoon!” Who cares about these pointless insults? Trump clearly cares about advancing the nation that allowed him to prosper. As a foreign citizen I say that if he does so, every secular western democracy will benefit as well.
    An old saying: “If America sneezes, the world catches a cold”.
    How about a new saying: “If America inoculates, the world doesn’t catch the flu” ?

    Treeper’s, Trump isn’t perfect. No human is perfect. But as an Australian, I say he’s the best chance we’ve got. That’s right America, this is bigger than the US. Trump, not the RINOs, must win. This match ain’t for the future of America, it’s for the future of the world.

  46. LBB says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    KC Southern (railroads)

    “Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced today that in response to congressional passage of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, it will immediately share some of the benefits with qualified, non-executive employees of its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico in the form of a one-time $1,000 bonus payable by the end of 2017.”

    http://www.4-traders.com/KANSAS-CITY-SOUTHERN-10213606/news/Kansas-City-Southern-KCS-Awards-Year-End-Bonus-in-Response-to-Passage-of-U-S-Tax-Bill-25715715/

