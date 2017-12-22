Super-MAGA-Christmas-Winning Continues: BoA, Sinclair Corp and Bob Parsons Join Tax Bonus Distributions…

The Super-MAGA-Winning continues with more companies joining the Christmas Bonus parade. Amid the passage of the tax reform package in congress, numerous companies have announced their intention to pass out Christmas bonuses to employees.
Previously: ♦AT&T announced $1,000 bonuses for 200,000 employees (link); ♦Wells Fargo Bank announced they were raising the minimum wage to $15/hr and planned on donating $400 million to charity (link); ♦Fifth-Third Bankcorp joined in with its own plan for $15 minimum wages and $1,000 bonuses for 1,500 employees (link); and ♦Comcast announced they were giving $1,000 bonuses to more than 100,000 of their employees (link).
Today, the tax benefits continue: ♦Sinclair Broadcasting announced they would pass out $1,000 Christmas bonuses to over 9,000 eligible workers (link). Not to be left out, ♦Bank of America announced $1,000 bonuses for 145,000 American workers (link); and ♦Billionaire businessman Bob Parsons joins in with $1,000 and $2,000 bonuses to each of his 600+ employees (link).
…”The passage of the tax credit is a catalyst for explosive economic growth. On a massive scale, the lowered federal tax burden on businesses will increase investment, entrepreneurship and corporate philanthropy,” said Parsons. “I’ve always believed in sharing good news and have decided to celebrate the tax plan by giving back to my staff.”…
Thank you Mr. President for the incredible gift you have given to businesses and the American taxpayer!
LikeLiked by 24 people
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
President Trump, you are the BEST!
LikeLiked by 7 people
He got me rockin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best President EVER!!
LikeLiked by 23 people
Daggone right! We love our POTUS. Merry Christmas to all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi and Schumer are on suicide watch.
LikeLiked by 14 people
ROFL!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re more likely on homicide watch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I say we just let them go
LikeLiked by 7 people
Time to bring in the family, say a prayer, and pull the plug on their machines. Sometimes it is just time to let go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cue The green, melting wicked witch of the west
LikeLiked by 2 people
This just in. Chuck Schumer has jumped on the bonus game. He has bought a pair of Nike Decades for every member of the democratic caucus
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAO!
LikeLike
MAGA nificent news. We all need to thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Keep shrinking Obama until we question whether he was a President at all.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Ha, ha, I’ve been questioning that for years!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m not questioning; he was NOT.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why is the lame Stream media saying The Republicans face a midterm bloodbath in 2018?
It’s very irritating.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because it is their BS talking point for the 2018 midterms. It is a lie, but they push it anyway, just like their fake polls. The Bushie, Rove, is pushing his article, with the help of FOX News today, that Trump needs to stay away from the GOP in 2018 and not campaign for him because he is not popular (according to the faux polls). Rove says that Trump needs to let them do it on their own because he would hurt them. What a load of horse manure.
I listened to some of Rush today to see what he said about Trump and the Tax Bill and also to hear his year ending show. He was pro-Trump today, believe it or not. He called out the media and NeverTrumper BS as well. He even went on record with a prediction for 2018. Here is the link to what he said:
Rush Prediction: Republicans Will Hold House and Senate in 2018
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/12/22/rush-prediction-republicans-will-hold-house-and-senate-in-2018/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Remember when Obama was bragging about giving bonuses and gifts to people who didn’t work
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, he did–and he followed up on that by giving free cell phones to everybody. I used to work at a homeless shelter and we kept a case of them in inventory…..People still get them today.
LikeLike
That is all they got left! It will be nonstop until Election 🗳 Day in November. However, the opposite will occur. The Senate breaks tremendously well for us and the House will be just fine.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Because it’s all they have. The think they can scare the republicans into inaction next year. Tell them they are going to lose so they get off the Trump train.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, it’s actually funny
LikeLiked by 3 people
I actually think this is good, it makes me want to work harder to support the better conservatives in congress and the new ones coming in.
We cannot let up and must keep the cash rolling in and pressure on because we know what is at stake and it is to MAGA.
Merry Christmas and a great Happy New Year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me…oh, don’t let it irritate you, please…
this is going to be long haul…and we know the msm very Well…can’t expect anything from them…
be good to yourself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait. What? You mean these employees didn’t DIE after President Trump signed the new Tax Law?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but weren’t people supposed to be dying in the streets? 🙂
LikeLiked by 13 people
Not necessarily in the streets.
But there may be some unpleasant smells issuing from liberal safe spaces in a few days.
We can only hope they were considerate and put down drop-sheets before head popping.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha!
LikeLike
Dying of MAGA Plague? That only affects anti-Trumpers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah…for the Lord God Omnipotent reigneth….
LikeLiked by 14 people
You can’t spell TRIUMPH without TRUMP!!!
LikeLiked by 16 people
TRiUMPh
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did I just see Bob Parsons announce 600 new Trump supporters?
😊
LikeLiked by 8 people
Now that BOA and Fifth Third Chimed in Im waiting for Chase and Capital One ,especially Capital one ,( you know what I mean Vern)
LikeLiked by 3 people
😆
LikeLike
Another bank joins group.
“First Horizon Corp., the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, announced today that it will give $1,000 bonuses to most of the more than 4,000 employees who work for the Memphis-based banking firm, including more than 200 employees in the Chattanooga area market. First Tennessee said the $1,000 bonuses, similar to what AT&T, Comcast and Wells Fargo Bank also announced this week for their workers, will be awarded for First Tennessee employees in January to those not covered by other company-sponsored bonus plans.”
http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/breakingnews/story/2017/dec/22/first-tennessee-pays-1000-employee-bonuses-after-tax-cuts-signed-law/459820/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was hoping my company would join in… sadly no announcement today. 😦
LikeLike
Don’t forget. Comcast owns NBC
LikeLike
TRUMP MEDIA UPDATE!
The 45th President of the United States of America now has 45 MILLION Twitter followers!
45,013,700 – 9:15 pm – 12/22
44,936,386 – 8:30 am – 12/21 – 1 day ago
44,723,540 – 7 am – 12/15 – 1 week ago
43,160,156 – 8:02 am – 11/22 – 1 month ago
34,276,622 – 8:30 am 7/22 – 5 months ago
LikeLiked by 24 people
⭐️⭐️🦁⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 6 people
Since he passed the Pope at 40 million maybe 3 months ago, he has been gaining over 5000 per hour. I think the pace has been picking up lately.
LikeLiked by 7 people
There was a definite lag in the increase right after President Trump put an end to ‘Net Neutrality’ – which was anything but neutral, just like the Affordable Care Act was anything but affordable.
Ever notice leftists like names that mean the opposite of their true agenda?
LikeLiked by 12 people
That’s the only way they can sell their ideas to the public.
LikeLiked by 5 people
‘ideas’ aka schemes, cons, hoaxes, swindles, etc.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You are, of course, correct. “Ideas” was much too lame. Sorry ’bout that. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
You were being polite!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was! 🙂
LikeLike
Yes, people have noticed.
Affordable Care Act = Unaffordable Health Care.
Progressive = Regressive.
Liberal = Totalitarian.
Social Justice Warrior = Socialist Thug.
Democrat = Socialist.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perfect translation!
And it steams me when Dems call a tax, a “contribution”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, just like tax/penalty same/same according to Chief Justice Roberts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish for Christmas is for Santa s biggest elf, ( PDJT) to waive the Obummer care penalties for all of 2017 and 2018 ! I am sick and tired of paying 2.5 % of my income for not paying $1800.00 a month + $6500.00 deductable for Health insurance that before Obummer was $350.00 a month May God Richly Bless PDJT, his family , The USA , and All of us here at the CTH…
LikeLiked by 12 people
Welcome to the Tree House Hopper! Pick a branch and and enjoy going through Obummercare withdrawal. I hear the symptoms are painless. 😀
LikeLiked by 9 people
Kind of like that empty feeling when that tooth ache goes away….. I really miss it…NOT a chance!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Over at The_Donald, there are many individuals who are telling stories of unexpected bonuses from Companies which are small…one young man said his Co was giving those who are normally off on Mondays, pay for their holiday, which they have never done.Many more talk of $500 or more in bonuses.
Also stories from sm business owners who have had to turn down orders bc they cannot keep up with orders; some say their companies have added a shift.
Lotsa good stuff…I love these smaller business, personal stories.
Lotsa enthusiasm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He did last year with his EO. The IRS has and will accept returns with that box left empty.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Another wonderful piece of information in the Forbes article:
On Thursday, billionaire Frank VanderSloot, CEO of Melaleuca, an Idaho-based company whose products include health supplements and eco-friendly cleaning products, announced that his 2,000 U.S. employees would get a bonus of $100 for each year they have worked at the company. He challenged other Idaho employers to follow suit.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Wooooo Lordy!!
#MAGA!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The momentum is building, it is wonderful to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wowzers!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is such a wonderful thing to have a Merit Based President instead of an Affirmative Action President.
President Trump is the Biggest Winner.
President Obama was the Biggest Loser.
Hillary would have been and still is the Biggest Whiner.
President Trump is the gift that just keeps on giving.
God Bless President Trump
God Bless America
Merry Christmas to All and a very Happy and Prosperous New Year
LikeLiked by 18 people
I betcha there are a lot of American workers hoping their company will pile on the goodwill. 😂 Oh the pressure!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yep!
Did you see Flepore’s post above?
😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
I did! Sometimes I have to pinch myself to make sure this is real and not a dream.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since August the company I work for here in Frederick, Maryland has been on fire. I’m a foreman for a HVAC controls company and we’ve been doing ten and twelve hour Saturdays and eight hour Sundays…Sundays are double time and I make a fantastic hourly wage to begin with so fifteen to twenty hours of time and a half and a day of double time is a nice check. We’ve been told to gird our loins because we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. I’ll be tired but happy. LOL
LikeLiked by 22 people
Excellent 👍
LikeLiked by 5 people
Frederick is an awesome town
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love it! Happy news 😁⭐️❤️
LikeLike
Outstanding!!
LikeLike
All I got was a swag bag full of company logo stuff. A blanket? Seriously?
Guess we can’t all for good companies. 😦
LikeLiked by 6 people
Send them a “thank you” note anyway. And wish them continued prosperity in 2018. Maybe next year they’ll think of your note and want to do more for their employees.
Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The note I plan to give them come early March 2018 is one that reads “I quit”. 😀
Waiting for the company 401k match and safety bonus and then, to paraphrase the late Phillies baseball anouncer Harry Kalas, ” I’m outta there”! Cashing in 4 weeks of unused vacation time will be nice too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best bonus of all is Trump as our President!!!🎄❤️🇺🇸
LikeLike
Forgot to add the word “work” in that last sentence. But Treepers are smart (me excluded), so they knew what I meant. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
This always happens when I step away from my branch.
Beyond happy!
Thank you, Sundance. I doubt this amazing update will be covered on the alphabets.
LikeLiked by 4 people
2017
The year Christmas came early !
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
When seeing that photo of President Trump surrounded by Congress members smiling and laughing, I pray they’re all wanting more of this good feeling…this standing up for what is right and just and helpful to the individuals and families of America. Winning when you’ve put forth your best always feels good. MAGA!
Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why the heck should I be overjoyed to ‘be allowed’ to keep more of my own money?!?
.
.
.
But I’m happy 😁 anyhow and the tax cut will be a big boost to jobs and the economy 😁. Most money sent to any government as taxes is a waste.
Oh. The Dems sure are having a tough time selling the Tax Reform as being ‘Tax Cuts For The Rich’ when these bonus announcements come the day after the bill is passed.
Dems… what a bunch of maroons!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Dems… what a bunch of Nazis.
LikeLike
One more post here and I’ll back out…the owner of our company emailed all us foremen the week before Thanksgiving letting us know that any if we could talk the GC of our particular sites into letting us have access to the project on Thanksgiving day he would pay double time and a half. The guys are such animals that when we got shot down by each general contractor they got all pissy because they wanted to do a ten. LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can I ROTFLMBO now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLike
I’m still waiting to see what Jeff Bezos (Amazon, Wapo and WFP) does for his employees since he has said American workers are lazy!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Love it, MM!
Call those lefty corporations out!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most excellent 👍
LikeLike
I was wondering the exact same thing.
LikeLike
Great question! I just tweeted him to ask:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pinch me!!😉
🎄🎄🎄🎄
😇😇😇😇
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh all right… *pinch*
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember when Obama was bragging about giving bonuses and gifts to people who didn’t work
LikeLiked by 1 person
We got it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Illinois Emkay joins employee gift givers.
“Full-time employees of Emkay, Inc. will receive a $1,000 bonus in response to the tax reform signed by President Donald Trump, the Itasca, Ill.-based fleet management company has announced.”
http://www.automotive-fleet.com/news/story/2017/12/emkay-uses-tax-reform-to-reward-employees.aspx
LikeLiked by 6 people
The burgeoning ranks of companies going public with year end bonuses sparked by the passage of the Tax Bill, present an interesting question of whether other companies will feel pressure to follow with similar bonuses or risk painting themselves as Scrooge’s by their own employees. Let’s hope the Wave builds.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh it’s coming, and it’s a tsunami!!
😂
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope PDJT’s team gets updated lists tweeted out to put the pressure on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Travelers (insurance) gives bonus and wage increase.
“Joining a growing list of companies handing out cash in the wake of federal legislation that slashes corporate tax rates, the Travelers Cos. Inc. told its staff Friday it will give bonuses of $1,000 to thousands of employees.
Chief Executive Officer Alan Schnitzer said in a letter to employees that Travelers will give the bonuses in January to about 14,000 employees with a base salary of $75,000 a year or less and who meet “performance expectations.”
Travelers also will increase its hourly wage to $15 for the “small number” of U.S. employees making less than that amount, Schnitzer said.”
http://www.courant.com/business/hc-biz-tax-overhaul-bonuses-20171222-story.html
LikeLiked by 9 people
Am I dreaming or have a half million employees gotten a $1000 year end bonus and the package was just signed only a few hours ago. The ink aint even dry and WOW. Think about it: a half Billion bucks flooding the economy at Christmas time and the ripple down effect it will have.
Just WOW.
A week ago I predicted a 10G launch. But this is way beyond that! Kind of makes the Saturn Five rocket look like a bottle rocket.
Just think how many voters that embraced the wicked witch of the west will actually go WOW, I guess Trump was serious and think about that when voting in November. A subject for our prayer warriers.
We aren’t tired of winning yet, The real donald trump Twitter account fires tweets heard around the world. He must be on target with this bombing run, the complaints of “unfair” are starting to surface from abroad.
Go POTUS Trump. His magic wand looks like his signin pen. Everything it touches fuels MAGA.
/ptL (praise the LORD)
LikeLiked by 10 people
I firmly believe that It is the Lord who guides him. Let us all take time out and thank the Lord. Let us also ask him to keep our president safe from the satanic forces who are against him.
LikeLike
Mandatory $15.00 hour minimum wage was DNC plank for 2016. With tax revision, Trump gets that from companies voluntarily. Socialism v. Capitalism. Interesting.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Socialism vs. Capitalism?
Well, we all know the problem with Socialism. The problem with Socialism is eventually you run out of other people’s money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bonuses for Christmas.
It’s been winter for ever so long…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Always winter but never Christmas.
– C. S. Lewis
Nice to have that start changing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
exactly Janice exactly
LikeLike
But but but …Shumer says we will rue the day. Jackass
LikeLiked by 1 person
More like Rule the Day! Today, tomorrow and for the next 7 years🎄❤️🇺🇸🎄❤️🇺🇸✝️✝️
LikeLike
I hope and pray that people who receive these bonuses remember that it is God who has orchestrated this and remember to give accordingly. With the money turned loose, the potential to reach the worldwith the gospel also increases. Missionaries and pastors of smaller churches live from the generosity of God’s faithful people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’ve got another one. Jordan Winery
“HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the tax cut bill that passed this week, John Jordan, owner of Jordan Winery in Sonoma County, California, announces that he will give all eligible winery employees a $1,000 bonus as a result of the passage of the 2017 tax reform bill. Jordan challenges fellow business owners to pledge their $1,000-per-employee commitments before the end of 2017 at a new website, http://www.1Country1K.com.”
http://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/Jordan-Winery-Owner-Creates-1-Country-1K-In-Response-To-Tax-Cut-Bill-1011858928
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.
Liberals are roasting on an open fire and it’s snowing money.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
LikeLiked by 3 people
PNC bank. 1K cash, $1500 to employee pensions, and $15 wage by end of 2018, and 200 million to child education foundation.
http://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2017/12/22/pnc-bank-announces-employee-bonuses/
LikeLiked by 5 people
How ’bout PNC put a grand into the checking accounts of their account holders too?!! That 0.001% interest on my money market fund ain’t cutting it! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bank of Hawaii. Wage & bonus.
http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/37130794/christmas-cash-bank-of-hawaii-raises-minimum-wage-awards-1000-bonuses
Should I stop now?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, please continue, 😃
LikeLiked by 2 people
: ) Two Nebraska banks announce bonuses.
“At least two Lincoln companies are planning to use their expected windfall from tax cuts to pay bonuses to employees.
Nelnet said Thursday that it will give nearly all of its 4,100 employees — about 2,500 of whom work in Lincoln — a $1,000 bonus in their Dec. 29 paycheck.
Pinnacle Bank also said it plans to give $1,000 bonuses to all of its full-time employees in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.
Both companies said the bonuses are the result of the recently passed congressional tax bill.”
http://journalstar.com/business/local/nelnet-pinnacle-bank-announce-plans-for-tax-related-employee-bonuses/article_752a4d8a-4e93-5ac9-95cb-bb2d1d4cd494.html
LikeLike
As that great song in “Brother where art thou” goes- Keep on the sunny side of life. Merry Christmas to all the Deplorables.
LikeLike
Cannot wait to come back and be a part of the prosperity after being outside of the USA for most of Obama’s presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miles….your timing could not be better.
Merry Christmas, and welcome home!
LikeLike
Yeah, I am landing in Oregon on February 21st or so. Taking a month to visit family, then BOOM…on the road to employment.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s great for the employees to recognize the Congressman for the Tax Cut and them receiving a 1000.00 dollar bonus.
LikeLike
Wow! maybe that will make him think a bit.
On a more persona note, my nephew and his wife just took the leap and bought an acre of Texas Real Estate, planning on building a home. They are pumped.
LikeLike
The American Dream!
LikeLike
We got our Christmas bonuses today and it was much bigger than last year’s Christmas bonus. I don’t think I could ever get my boss to give credit to President Trump (I work in that sort of workplace unfortunately) but we are all having a much merrier Christmas this year than in previous years, even those who don’t like President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will be great to watch the companies line up to do the right thing and reward their employees. Thank you, God.
LikeLike
I’m not American. I’m Australian.
Yet I am a Trump supporter.
Yes, Trump says “America first”. He is right. And Americans are right to support him in this. But in this, he is fighting for every secular western democracy on this planet. I may have an Australian Prime Minister, but Donald J. Trump is my President.
“Narcissistic! Braggart! Buffoon!” Who cares about these pointless insults? Trump clearly cares about advancing the nation that allowed him to prosper. As a foreign citizen I say that if he does so, every secular western democracy will benefit as well.
An old saying: “If America sneezes, the world catches a cold”.
How about a new saying: “If America inoculates, the world doesn’t catch the flu” ?
Treeper’s, Trump isn’t perfect. No human is perfect. But as an Australian, I say he’s the best chance we’ve got. That’s right America, this is bigger than the US. Trump, not the RINOs, must win. This match ain’t for the future of America, it’s for the future of the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bravo! Well said and much appreciated. Merry Christmas down under!🎄🎄🎄
LikeLike
KC Southern (railroads)
“Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced today that in response to congressional passage of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, it will immediately share some of the benefits with qualified, non-executive employees of its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico in the form of a one-time $1,000 bonus payable by the end of 2017.”
http://www.4-traders.com/KANSAS-CITY-SOUTHERN-10213606/news/Kansas-City-Southern-KCS-Awards-Year-End-Bonus-in-Response-to-Passage-of-U-S-Tax-Bill-25715715/
LikeLike