Agriculture Secretary Perdue Issues Critical Holiday Permit…

Posted on December 22, 2017 by

WASHINGTON DC – Dec. 22, 2017 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) today issued a movement permit to Mr. S. Claus of the North Pole, a broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited. The permit will allow reindeer to enter and exit the United States between the hours of 7 p.m. December 24, 2017 and 7 a.m. December 25, 2017, through or over any U.S. border port.

“It’s the season of giving and joy. Here at USDA we don’t want anything to delay these very important reindeer at our borders,” said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “We know that children all over the country – including my own fourteen grandchildren – are eagerly awaiting a visit from Mr. Claus and his team before they wake on Christmas morning. USDA issued this permit in advance and waived all applicable fees to help ensure a smooth trip on Christmas Eve night.”

In addition to the normal disease testing requirements, flying reindeer must undergo additional tests to ensure they will be able to safely handle significant changes in altitude and temperature throughout their journey, and are fit for landing on rooftops.

On this year’s health certificate, the accredited veterinarian noted that one of the reindeer named Rudolph was positive for “red nose syndrome,” however, it was also explained that this is normal for him and not an animal health concern. The veterinarian also verified the reindeer have been vaccinated against any diseases they could encounter on their trip around the world.

At the request of Mr. and Mrs. Claus, APHIS also completed a courtesy welfare and humane treatment check of the reindeer facility.  Mr. Claus and his staff passed with flying colors.

They will arrive pulling a wooden sleigh with jingling bells attached, filled with brightly wrapped gifts. Port personnel will clean and disinfect the runners and underside of the sleigh at the time of entry, and will also conduct a short visual inspection of the reindeer.

Mr. Claus will also have his boots disinfected and will thoroughly wash his hands. These measures are intended to prevent the entry of any livestock diseases the team may encounter during deliveries to farms around the world prior to entering the United States.

“It would be a disaster for Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited, if my reindeer were to unintentionally bring in foot and mouth disease along with all the gifts,” explained Mr. Claus. “Why, something like that could put me out of business. That’s why we work all year to keep the reindeer healthy and take all possible precautions before and during our trip.”

Mr. Claus has also provided an advance list of what port personnel should expect upon their arrival. This includes a variety of food items, all of which come from approved locations and none of which pose a threat to U.S. animal or plant health.

“As we do every day, we work diligently to ensure the health of American agriculture. Mr. Claus and the reindeer can safely continue their journey across the country and around the world, spreading holiday cheer as they go,” said Secretary Perdue.  (USDA Link)

If you don’t follow Agriculture Secretary Perdue on Twitter you are missing a lot of joy.

A life-long farmer running the U.S. Department of Agriculture… who knew such hands-on expertise would be such great management?…. Go figure.

85 Responses to Agriculture Secretary Perdue Issues Critical Holiday Permit…

  1. SteveC says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    So Santa doesn’t have to go ‘Stealth mode’ like he’s had to during the last eight years?

  2. md070264 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    At least we know Santa won’t overstay his visa.

  4. Pam says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    You have to admit he’s quite adorable. I put him on the same level as Ryan Zinke. Both are great fun to follow on twitter.

  5. Midnight Rambler says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Sonny just rocks. What was it he said during that cabinet meeting…I haven’t been out of the country but I did just get back from Mississippi…Ha!

  6. H.R. says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    We don’t hear much about Secretary Perdue. This was GREAT!
    Thanks, Sundance.

  7. mazziflol says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I suspect that much as Haley stated ‘The US will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy’…Mr Claus likely will not be told when and where his reindeer can fly. ;D

  9. Red says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Awwwhhh, that’s so cute, I swear, what a wonderful team of caring, fun loving people our President chose!

  10. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    TY sundance and Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to all my Treeper friends.

  11. H&HC 2nd-16th says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    He’s a classic. God Bless to all!

  12. MM says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    This is awesome!

  13. Nchadwick says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    This brings me joy! I did not follow Sonny Purdue,but I do now!

    He reminds me of my grandpa — great sense of humor. I come from a family of farmers, immigrating here from both Norway and Germany, settling in rural Iowa. They are hard-working, honest, loyal people. They don’t have time or energy for political correctness and sugarcoating. They are very much about community and helping the common man. I remember when my uncle was injured and could not farm his crop and had 4 young children. That Sunday, after everyone tended to their own farms, they headed over bringing equipment, food. Friends, family, church, neighbors…. nobody asked them too – it was coordinated by my grandfather…

  14. joeknuckles says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Now Tillerson needs to issue a temporary visa, Mattis needs to arrange for a military escort and Sessions better be ready to argue against the 9th circus issuing a restraining order to keep Christmas from coming.

  15. Minnie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Love this!!

    Thank you for sharing this urgent update, Sundance.

    God bless you, kind sir and a most Blessed and Merry Christmas to you and yours and all here in the Treehouse.

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

  16. wheatietoo says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Secretary Sonny seems to really love his job!

    I enjoy his tweets so much…he has been going all over the US, talking to farmers and listening to what their concerns are.
    Sundance is right.
    There is much joy to be had in following Secretary Sonny’s twitter stream.

    It is wonderful to see both Sec Perdue and Sec Zinke in action.
    They really spend very little time at their desks in Washington, DC.

    Instead, they are out there traversing the country, going into rural and remote areas to see for themselves what is really going on.

    Yet again, we see the brilliance of our President’s choices for his cabinet.

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:28 pm

      You are so right about both Secretary Perdue and Zinke! These men absolutely LOVE ❤️ their jobs. For Secretary Perdue, what an incredible job to have at the tail end of his career. For Secretary Zinke, I truly believe this opportunity is a stepping stone to becoming our President one day. He loves and breathes Trumpism. He gets it from top to bottom. He has an incredibly bright future in front of him!

  17. Elizabeth Carter says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    It is fun to have President Trump’s conservatives in charge. They have a great sense of humor.
    I loved Ajit Pai’s Net Neutrality video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqONIPwidQw
    Sarah Sanders is funny and a real Amazon Warrior who bakes and shares pecan pies.
    President Trump trolls the whole bunch of them all the time with the little twitter blue bird of happiness..
    In the long run, you will capture more hearts and minds with a smile, a giggle and a pat on the back for doing a good job.
    It is so much fun to follow a real leader who knows where he is going and is showing us all the way to MAGA.

  18. auscitizenmom says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    😀

    Liked by 2 people

  19. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    We have the most AMAZING Cabinet of professionals in there fighting for our President, our Republic, and us. Thanks you, God!

  20. wondering999 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I liked this because it’s fun — but it’s also educational.

    When was the last time a leader like this spoke openly about the risk of importing diseases, importance of keeping your shoes clean so you don’t track around nasties and so forth.

    Trump’s cabinet people make me feel safe. I haven’t felt confident in leaders for a long time. Grateful. Merry Christmas everyone! May 2018 be a great year for everyone, everywhere

  21. Laurie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Just precious. Merry Christmas my fellow Treepers.
    God Bless our magnificent POTUS and FLOTUS.

  22. Lucille says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Is everyone feeling the Christmas spirit? Wow, what a beautiful way to bring 2017 almost to a close. Just a few more days to go until 2018 and a new year of more winning.

    Merry Christmas!

  23. Judiciary says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Cute stuff. It’s great to have down to earth family folk in the President’s Cabinet. No evil agenda in sight except those feral swine still stomping around DC.

  24. Sunshine says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I love the sense of humor in this administration. So much more fun than the grouchy Obamas. God Bless everybody with a wonderful Christmas season.

  25. annhayden says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I enjoyed this story. As a child I would make every effort to stay awake as long as I could to see Santa. Nice to know that spirit is still alive in our country.

  26. NJF says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Truly amazing!!

    What a fantastic group of wolverines our POTUS has assembled!

    What a change from the uninspiring, miserable deadbeats from the last 8 years.

  27. jephfree says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    paul harvey God made a Farmer

  28. Lucille says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Out of curiosity, does anyone know where the photo of Secretary Perdue was taken? Looks like a war memorial of some kind. I tried googling the photo but came up with nothing that had a location.

  30. citizen817 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and in the White House
    Trump’s words were stirring; Obama felt like a mouse.

    A populist president with a broom that swept clean,
    Trump accomplished much in 2017.

    Yet out past the lawn there arose such a clatter,
    Pussy Hatters were yelling along with Black Lives Matter.

    The Deep State pushed back—the Swamp became bitter,
    They always get triggered when Trump is on Twitter.

    Fake News Media compared Trump with Nixon,
    “Impeach him!” said Maddow, Mika and Wolf Blitzen.

    Rich kneelers were kneeling and sitting on hands,
    Stadiums were emptied, they angered their fans.

    Rocket Man’s missiles were threatening Seoul,
    Kim Jong-Un’s stocking was soon stuffed with coal.

    Respect, fame and fortune many women were hoping,
    Instead they were molested–the gropers were groping!

    Crooked Hillary lied about Trump’s Russian collusion,
    The evidence showed it was just an illusion.

    The Ass Clowns were angry and showing no poise,
    They were loud and obnoxious–empty barrels of noise.

    Trump’s eyes twinkled with MAGA delight. He yelled,
    “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!”

    –Merry Christmas from Ben and Tina Garrison

  31. georgiafl says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Well today, this Grandma nearly got run over by a reindeer….escaped only by a fraction of a second.

    I came around the corner and suddenly all I saw was reindeer antlers!

    Thank goodness no one was hurt, not me and not the reindeer.

    The reindeer was a Walmart employee wearing reindeer head gear.

    I said, “Thank goodness, Grandma didn’t get run over by a reindeer!” Everyone laughed.

    Everywhere I have gone, people are wishing each other a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

  34. Brant says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Feral swine problem? I know where it is.

  35. emet says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Sec Perdue should tell Calif Governor Jerry Brown that USDA is going to bill him for inspection of agri products imported into Calif, and that CBPA officers will not be seizing khapra beetles, medflies, etc without a warrant signed by a Superior Court judge.

  36. blognificentbee says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:33 am

    It is great that we say “Merry Christmas” again. I have been saying it all over the place, even to cashiers in full head covering… 95% of those I say it to, say it back and 60% say it with a wink – silent majority is silent no more! So much winning!

    • ZurichMike says:
      December 23, 2017 at 1:02 am

      I say it all the time, even when (especially when) someone gives the generic “happy holidays” greeting. The day we are celebrating, the day that government and most stores are closed, the day that 95% of Americans acknowledge passively or actively as the Birth of Christ, merits “Merry Christmas.

      Like

  37. Fe says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:59 am

    This is such a fun thread. Merry Christmas Treepers!

  38. smiley says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:07 am

    Making
    Christmas
    Great
    Again

    🙂

  39. kea25252014 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:26 am

    Love it!! Merry Christmas 🙂

  40. joninmd22 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Will Rick Perry have to issue a waiver for all the coal Santa has to deliver to liberals?

  41. Trumpeter says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Great idea. Are there any feral swine near where I live? I want to help.

    I think I better say this is not a dark analogy.

  42. GAPTOG says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Awesome post!

    Merry Christmas, Secretary Perdue!

    🎄

  43. MaineCoon says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Sonny Perdue is a man a strong, deep faith. Georgia was having a very severe long drought when Sonny Perdue was govenor and what did he do?

    Prayed for rain.

    https://christianindex.org/former-georgia-governor-sonny-perdue-prayer-rain/

  44. Atticus says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Making Christmas Great Again

  45. trapper says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I understand Trump’s team has been working behind the scenes to persuade Worldwide Gifts Unlimited to move their entire manufacturing operation from the North Pole to somewhere in the Midwest. Announcement expected in January.

  46. repsort says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I dunno. Seems we can’t even have a holiday without gov workin it’s way into it, pushing it’s “we’re from the gov and we’re here to help” propaganda.

    It’s permeated EVERY aspect of our lives and it’s in our face 24/7.
    Can’t tie my shoe, fart, brush my teeth, cross the street, grow a tomato plant or eat a nasty fruit cake at Christmas time without the gov finding a way to be involved while trying to convince me I wouldn’t survive a moment alone without them.

  47. Cymrygirl says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I love it when leaders in high positions do something like this for the kid in all of us! This kind of ranks up there with NORAD’s Santa Tracker. It’s things like this that let ALL of us be a kid again for a while.

