Wednesday December 20th – Open Thread

Kinthenorthwest mentioned on another thread that she was a teacher, and is often kind of disrespected when she tells people that fact. (they look at her like she’s a liberal) So I thought I’d tell my ‘great teacher’ story, maybe others can tell theirs. Hopefully she’ll realize just how much she helps her children.
Anyways, my greatest teacher was a man named Mr. Farley. I lived in California when I was a kid, and at the time, they had a great school system… so great that I was selected in Kindergarten to go to the “Gifted and Talented Education” school the next year. So in First grade, I went to a small “GATE” school, and then in the Second grade I started Mr. Farley’s class. This was in 1985… I remember one morning in particular, he was late to class. Another teacher popped in and said he was running late, and to wait patiently. So 10 minutes late, he whirls in the classroom, frantically saying “The Challenger Exploded! The Challenger Exploded!!!!” I looked at the kid next to me and said “The Challenger Exploded!!!”. I had no idea what he was talking about. That day he taught us all about NASA as we watched the explosion on the news.
Anyways, he was a fantastic teacher. He told me after class one day “Hey… you do really good in math. If you want, tonight, just do the next lesson too. That way, at the end of the week, if you want, you can not have any homework on Friday, since you worked ahead.”
So by the end of the second grade, two or three other kids and I had finished the 2nd, 3rd, and started the 4th grade math book. I was in the 4th grade reading book, and the 3rd grade science book. All because he made learning fun. I could tell dozens of stories about this great teacher.
I moved, and many years later, I tried to search him down, my favorite teacher. I couldn’t find him… but eventually found a story a guy had written on his blog online. He had Mr. Farley the next year, 1986-1987. He said he came in one day, and told the class if they could guess closest to a number, he’d let them TOUCH something they’d never touched before. So this kid got the number right. Mr. Farley sat on a stool at the front of the class, and let the kid come up in front of the class and feel around in his hair. Eventually, he explained to the class that he had surgery earlier that year, and had a tumour operated on. He had a small area of his skull that had been removed, and spent the rest of the day explaining to the kids what brain cancer was.
That’s all I know, I think I got my point across about how special teachers are sometimes.
