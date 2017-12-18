President Trump National Security Strategy Speech – 2:00pm Livestream…

Today, President Donald Trump is delivering a speech outlining the administrations’ larger national security strategy. The remarks are much anticipated as President Trump is expected to give the general electorate their first understanding of the Trump Doctrine: using economic leverage to achieve national security objectives.
CTH readers have spent the past year discussing examples of how President Trump uses economic leverage as the core element of his geopolitical strategy. However, it is not discussed, nor has it been accepted/recognized, by MSM or the broader electorate.
The speech is anticipated to begin at 2:00pm EST:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Mr Secretary – How about starting out by freezing all assets of the Open Society Foundation, George Soros and his sons, and the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots in America (CAIR, MSA, etc.) ?
You can bet this is well underway.
Mnuchin – just like our President – announces outcomes without tipping off the targets.
(Fear can be SO productive.)
👍
Mnuchin was the only Cabinet member who translated President Trump’s strategy into action he’s taking.
Impossible to love or respect this man more.
Although his theme was America first, I kept thinking: there is the leader of the entire world.
Word! – you took them right out of my mouth and brain! ha ha
so true!
He has raised the standard worldwide. His presidential policies and legacy will endure for many, many decades.
Gratifying to watch the more honest world leaders borrowing President Trump’s methods and joining our Team of Titans.
👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
During the Asia trip, the South Korean President introduced PDJT as “leader of the world.” 😁
He absolutely does grow on you, doesn’t he? I liked him from the start, although I thought he was just doing a little PR and putting a little charisma and fun in an otherwise dull campaign. But since the moment he started getting serious, it’s just gotten better and better. Patriotism, jobs, America first, no entangling alliances, no party dependence, Christmas, no muslim outreach, pulling out of the U.N., fair trade — what more could a 20th century American, who grew up when America was great, and hated what Obama did to us with a passion, ask for?
I agree and celebrate everything you wrote, vladdy. But I have to add that it wasn’t just Obama who did this. Think of Hillary selling 20% of all the uranium we produce forever to Russia, or the way W Bush and his cronies emptied our treasury and dealt war and misery in the Middle East. Nobody touched the poppy fields though – have you noticed? Those are just the names of presidents, but there have been a ton of politicians who sold America to the highest briber for decades.
As our president says, start with the impossible…
With each passing day since the election last year, I am amazed at the blessings we are given.
Merry Christmas everyone!
Later in the day OAN had a story about the young new leader of Austria who intends to “Make Austria First”…..POTUS’s influence and leadership is spreading. It’s a wonderful thing to witness.
…and we just had a friend elected in Chile…
The demented liberal leftist progressive socialist fascist communists were out in force when the new leader of Austria, Mr. Kurz, was put in office. Antifa was protesting, causing problems, screaming that Kurz is a Fascist.
The Alinsky tactict of Branding and Projection.
I in particular liked it when our President mentioned about “Political Aggression”. He basically said it would be sternly dealt with. Bring it O and all those corrupt fascist/leftist/communist American hating retards that worship and adore you. It’s time for a reckoning and oh baby its coming! Hail to the Chief, MAGA
Terrific observation – grateful you shared it!
I loved President Trump’s speech. It is fabulous to have a President who actually puts America’s interest first. He spoke about love for and pride in our country and the hope that all Americans would come together.
I just heard that the loopholes have been left in for the uber rich….. If true, our President is working his azz off and these freaks in Congress are feeding their Cronies with our money AGAIN!
Sorry, really ticked off. Time to take a break and refresh my cold anger about taxes. While our President is setting us on a good course, Congress is trying to put us in the same sinking ship. So frustrated!
There is another way to look at this Tax bill. It sets in motion tax reform, and then we can expect the President to whittle away at the issues within. Until he gets a bill on his desk his hands are tied. This is only a start, not the end all. Expect adjustments in the future.
Yep! It’s rather dumbfounding that there is sooo little recognition that the initiation of this process must start with bill reconciliation. There is NOT a veto proof majority in the Senate therefore, no tax bills from scratch are possible. If he can get some economic momentum going into the midterms, it may help in picking up seats. Then more reform becomes possible. MAGA!
I agree…this bill will only be the start and other changes will follow, do not be terribly concerned at the “special interest pork”… it will be taken care of in the near future.
^^^ ladypenguin…this absolutely needs to be considered.
This is what can be had with this subversive Congress…
its up to us to change the face of Congress.
Congress didn’t address the hedge fund loophole during the entire process. Why are the pundits just now blowing their collective stacks?
They’re not quick on the uptake. It’s $250B over 10 years. After the current reform gets passed, hopefully the president will seal that loophole in a standalone bill. He could get a bunch of Dems to agree and then shame Paul RINO and the Turtle into moving it along. He could also agitate for any non-Wall-Street-beholden Republicans to sign a discharge order to push a standalone repeal of the carried-interest loophole.
Yeah right Wall Street are huge donors to Members of Congress. No way they get rid of the carried interest farce. I think this should definitely be included in any tax reform, and was disappointed that it wasn’t
No matter what the Congressional Swamp Critters do, President Trump will convert it to leverage.
Consider their tune that we have to “Pay for Tax Reductions”.
Cool: President Trump will demand that Congress return every dollar of “WINDFALL TAXES” [leveraging their past bogey man “Windfall Profits”], that exceed the CBO PROJECTIONS [insidiously static to ignore our dynamically-accelerating GDP Growth Rate], by returning them in PERMANENT TAX REDUCTIONS to the American Citizens WHO PAID TAXES.
Bonus: Announce that for those who didn’t pay taxes, Congress can compensate them by ENDING the Waste, Fraud and Abuse of the WELFARE STATE [passing President Trump’s Welfare Reform], CUTTING CORPORATE TAXES for job-generators to 15% and CUTTING GOVERNMENT SPENDING as he proposed they do in 2017.
Those who don’t pay taxes already have a bonus in that child care tax credit — just a check given out to those with kids — which has just been increased.
President Trump is very clear and very straightforward, and I love that. When he makes a speech it is not platitudes and politispeak. Thank God for this POTUS!
Yesterday I bought the most beautiful Christmas card I could afford from the drug store display of cards. Today I mailed it to our wonderful President Trump & Family & Cabinet & Staff. God Bless them. May MAGA wonders never cease.
God Bless — RNC wanted me to sign theirs….
After the 2nd or 3rd request I did like you and brought a card. It might not be read or even touched by a Trump, but like you quintrillion its the thought .
You know it is very possible that he will see the card. He cares about us and quietly he would want to see them, not to message his ego, but to give respect to those who cared enough to send a card.
Well my favorite Christmas cards are the two I got in 2016 from Donald Trump.
Was so shocked, but thrilled…
I am glad that Presdient Trump continues to drive this point home — over and over again. More and more Americans need to hear it as do the former disgraceful presidents who put President Trump and all Americans in a very precarious situation.
100% agreed.
And the more successful he is — especially so FAST and with opposition from his own pathetic Con-Con party — the more obvious it becomes that our past presidents were either:
A) incompetent beyond words… mentally and morally and lawfully derelict
or
B) corrupt beyond words… treasonous and involved in a global organized crime racket which raped and pillaged and gutted the United States of America
That is what is becoming clear to anyone with eyes to see.
And the traitorous administrations who came before KNOW it.
You are so right Scott467. President Trump’s entire campaign gave me a clue about the Booshes (already had a clue about form D Prez), but P45’s actually days in office have made in shockingly clear. It’s A&B — far beyond what we will ever truly know. None of them were worthy to serve in the highest office in this land. The only good that came out of it is Donald J. Trump finally ran for the office himself. I thank God I lived to see his presidency. We must pray for his health, stamina, protection.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What’s wrong with the audience?
Did he give this speech at a DNC convention?
They RELUCTANTLY applauded each point, and even then, it was just the applause of those who belatedly realize that they were supposed to clap.
People should have been cheering and jumping out of their seats.
Instead, this sounded like an audience from the Left coast!
It’s pathetic.
These people should be embarrassed!
Mostly Swamp dwellers were there.
They weren’t sure if they should clap at “a nation without borders is not a nation”!
What’s WRONG with these people?
I’ve heard more enthusiasm at a funeral!
The status quo means job security for government flunkies.
I couldn’t tell…. all i could hear was the THUNDEROUS Applause from all across this #MAGA country 😀
It’s OK. It reminds me of a certain historic speech that received an even more lukewarm reception from it’s audience at the time…the Gettysburg Address.
Exactly,,Lincoln was not well-liked until after his death. Great men are despised by many….
“Instead, this sounded like an audience from the Left coast!”
One of the steps in recovery from battered conservative syndrome is to recognize that many people calling or caucusing with conservatives are actually lefties. They may even be since in feeling like a conservative, because they may intellectually agree with you. But…the moment the time comes for any action, no matter how timid, they pass. Which suggests they are not quite who they state or even believe they are.
This is exactly where President George Bush, Sr. should have focused when he took over from President Reagan’s great beginning. Now, of course, no one can do this kind of America-first national policy the way our President Trump can do it. He his brilliant, disciplined, and a patriot in addition to getting his experience in business. However, even a small continuation of Reagan’s policies would have put us leaps and bounds ahead of where we are now — and would have kept out the “communists” and kept the down the global elitists.
MAGA, Mr. President, in every department.
Reagan listened to advisers when he selected Bush. He wanted Paul Laxalt. Reagan was prone to take bad advice, and had a problem identifying skullduggery and hidden motives in the GOPe. Imagine if Reagan had selected a young, true conservative and not the decadent fool Bush. A shame.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please excuse me. But I am really pissed off at the Bush crime family….could you tell?
These speeches DJT gives are the best speeches I have ever heard.
Can you even IMAGINE another president in our lifetime talking about the American People being Sovereign?!?
Every point he made was RIGHT!
I don’t recall a single point he made that I could possibly disagree with… it’s extraordinary, lol!
Top Dog. Alpha Dog.
Magnificent!
That is the single most inspiring presidential speech I have heard in my lifetime and I’m older than Hillary Clinton. We love you President Trump! MAGA!
President Trump also mentioned defense of our “Political Sector”.
That would require HARDENED VOTING INTEGRITY defenses!
It is an absolute must for 2018 but most certainly 2020. Especially if Alabama bears any rotten fruit from the recent special election.
What an incredible speech! Everyone both domestically and internationally have been warned. We are going to compete and win in everything we do. The days of rapping our country our over. China 🇨🇳 has been put on notice that the games are ending. No longer will you be able to get away with a $400 to $500 billion dollar 💵 surplus.
Everything our President will do day in and day out is for our country and our people. You are welcome to join us and prosper with us or you can be run over as the Economic Train 🚂 roars over you. I have never been so proud of a President as I am right now.
What’s interesting is the Left will find NOTHING to like here. Nothing. This is one of the great gifts of Trump, how he presents the contrasts so vividly that he reveals the Left without trying. Trump is so clearly, simply and resoundingly pro-American that he repulses the Left and they end up looking, just as they are, anti-American (which they can usually mask).
👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
At the end of the video (primary feed) the announcer commented to the effect that a massive no-tax announcement was coming by or at the end of the week. Anybody else catch this?
I think that little golf game that Sen. Paul and Pres. Trump enjoyed cleared up many misconceptions that the very rational and smart Senator must have had. They seem to be on the same page now.
Once the tax bill is passed, I hope the president can dig his heels in on the big national security issues of Wall funding and passing the RAISE Act.
This is a fabulous speech. Just now listening to it. Wow.
I woke at 4 AM (my time). Checked to see if the neighborhood was intact, and read the report.
Brilliant document and I would not change a word of it. Been waiting a long time for a National Security Strategy this significant and demonstrable relevant to the times.
(I will listen to the speech later as the loveys are still asleep).
As brilliant, right-on and in the American tradition of greatness as anything said by any president.
bingo, paul.
certainly in my long lifetime.
I am SO proud of our President – he just gets better and better!
God bless you, Mr. President – and the First Lady and your family and all the people working with you!
Remember GW Bush called his inauguration speech as “some weird sh*t?
POTUS restated his declaration he made at his inauguration that ” the power is given back to the the American people” and that “January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again”. That was the most memorable line.
That is my President, upright and fearless.
Steven Miller – February 23, 2016 “The first is that a nation without borders is not a nation.”
“The first is that a nation without borders is not a nation. You’ve heard [Trump] say many times in many interviews either we’re a country or we’re not. It’s that simple. We’re either a country or we’re not. Similarly, the second principle is a nation without walls is not a nation, which is an extension of the first principle, but in other words. If you have laws, you enforce them,” he said.
“The last principle of the three is that a nation that does not serve its citizens is not a nation, which is to say that the social contract of the country is that the interest group that is served is not special interests, or lobbyists, or transnational corporations, or citizens of other countries. It is the citizens of this country, the United States,” he added.
According to Miller, the last point should be something subscribed to by most politicians, but instead “our immigration system and policies have catered to everyone but American citizens,” particularly when it comes to illegal immigration.”
HDGator sayz —- No border…no country, no country…no citizens…, no citizens…no constitution, no constitution… no country, no country… no borders.
Also one should not and cannot pick and choose the laws they want to obey.
This is what the Illegals are doing, and many of the Muslims. Too many immigrants, refugees & Illegals are not coming here because they like the American way, but because they want to change the American way. I would never move to some other country that I did not like their ways & laws, probably wouldn’t even visit them either.
These people need to go home, even the DACAers. Since the DACA supporters brag about DACAers being educated, well employed and in their late 20s & 30s, I wonder why very very few DACAers have started their American Citizenship process.
Anchor Baby ‘n Chain Migration…… can bring down a nation!
As I have said else where the Anchor babies should not benefit an American Citizenship from their parent’s crimes.
H3LL most people and/or family members aren’t allowed to benefit from the crimes of their family members &/or close friends.
One cannot keep the proceeds of a robbery or drug crime, so why should Anchor Babies be able to keep citizenship.
It’s called. Forfeiture of “ill-gotten gain” !!
Oh for Pete’s sake, Mark Levin is all in on the Trump train tonite. I was yelling at my radio that famous movie line “welcome to the party pal”!!!!!! Mark devoted his first hour tonite about Trump’s speech. He loved the speech. He was telling his audience that he thinks our Presence dent has gotten more conservative while in office
This is where Mark shows he is an idiot. WE know President Trump has not changed. Mark was actually calling out the never trumpers to get on board. I gu as Mark did not listen well during the campaign. He was gushing about the first year accomplishments in spite of no help from Congress or the media.
This is his last show for the year.
I poste the following a while ago in the wrong section (the train article by mistake). Here’s my take:
I have been listening to Mark Levin tonight. I understand how people feel about Mark and some here have seen some of my posts here that have been vehemently against Mark. So my purpose of posting is NOT to sell anyone here on Mark, but to inform because I know people here do not listen to him in particular among the many talk shows.
The past hour Mark has been ABSOLUTELY GUSHING 100% positive regardingPOTUS. Mark is actually trying to SELL POTUS to his listeners.
So my point is this: I believe that Trump has won over Levin, so, Levin will bring additional voters to Trump next election. Ted is not dumb enough to run against Trump next term so do not worry about Levin as far as that goes.
*posted
I say the above aware that Mark is Mark and he will always find things to disagree on, but he is now a Trump supporter and I believe Mark will back Trump next election cycle.
I quit listening to Mark in 2016 because he aggravated me so much. He was full throated all in on the Trump train tonite. I hope he stays aboard.
Mark Levin is loving this speech…………………………………who wouldn’t? Only anti-American types.
Uniparty weak-willed-moral-lepers…. wouldn’t..don’t. Their totalitarianism idols are being tossed into the America First “smelting furnace”
The gold fringe and gold tassels on the American flags behind President Trump: Significant?
Amazing speech!!!!
President Trump45 likes Americans, respects us, brags about us and he does *not* scold us! Our President is proud and honored to represent us! What a breath of fresh air 🙂 This was a solid and comfortable speech.
January 20, 2017The People became rulers of their nation once again.
Principled Realism. The most solid of any foundation. MAGA!
Christmas Traditions. Part of who we are. Making America America Again!
Merry Christmas to us 🙂
I just got off work and haven’t had a chance to listen to the speech (17 hour workday today). The big news is my Mom, who never listens to speeches, listened to this one today by chance and called me immediately to tell me how terrific it was. She usually just asks me what is going and doesn’t listen. So glad she did listen for this speech.
