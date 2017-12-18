President Trump National Security Strategy Speech – 2:00pm Livestream…

Today, President Donald Trump is delivering a speech outlining the administrations’ larger national security strategy. The remarks are much anticipated as President Trump is expected to give the general electorate their first understanding of the Trump Doctrine: using economic leverage to achieve national security objectives.

CTH readers have spent the past year discussing examples of how President Trump uses economic leverage as the core element of his geopolitical strategy. However, it is not discussed, nor has it been accepted/recognized, by MSM or the broader electorate.

The speech is anticipated to begin at 2:00pm EST:

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

