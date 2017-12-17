Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo and Rep Bud Cummins Discuss FBI Plot Against Trump Presidency…

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo interviews Representative Bud Cummins about the 2016 weaponization of the FBI and DOJ and the same group of people in 2017 working to undermine the Trump administration.
This Tuesday FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe will meet with the House Intelligence Committee. Around the same time Trump lawyers will be meeting with Robert Mueller. Could be a big news week.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/bombshell-obama-protected-hezbollah-drug-human-trafficking-rings-appease-iran/
Hey Peeps, this is Sundance quality work, and another Big F’n Deal!
You’re gonna want to read at the source, but grab a beer and some popcorn first.
The dam has burst, and bummer is on the Highway to Hell!
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/obama-hezbollah-drug-trafficking-investigation/
Yeah, it is off topic for this thread but maybe worth it’s own thread. It is an eye popping story, and it originated with Politico who was all in for BO so that makes it even more surprising.
Some legacy that guy has remaining, eh?
Inforwars linking the CTH this morning.
Think this is why Atlanta Airport has been shut down 8 hours?
Sudden massive demand for one way tickets to countries with no extradition?
If it had been Dulles or Reagan international Airport you’d be onto something.
Atlanta is a hub.
I know however Dulles, BWI, and Reagan National are the obvious escape hatches for swamp rats fleeing a sinking ship in DC.
So are container ships.
Atlanta is the busiest airport in the country.
True but not my point. If someones running they’re going to go to the closest airport.
yes sir! Very significant that Politico would break that story!
People are trying to get on the right side of the tidal wave.
Whether it was the IRS and Lois Lerner, the EPA penalizing innocent citizens, the Bundy Family land situation, arbitrary and unconstitutional rulings made by federal courts, pallets of cash to Iran, Aman Bros/Wasserman-Schultz scandal, unmasking of private citizens working legitimately in the Trump campaign, not to mention the volumes on Hillary, all the way to what is breaking news today, none of these ’employees’ of our federal govt, acted outside the knowledge and approval of the Oval Office. Or, at a minimum, outside the knowledge and approval of Valerie Jarrett. One in the same.
Sure, the prez at the time was a busy guy, what with forever trying to make 3 point shots on the basketball court, riding his bike, playing golf, galavanting around the world on failed trips such as not securing the Olympics for the USA, promising Russia more flexibility, blaming and ripping America in each country he set foot in, etc. It may have been hard to keep up since he skipped Nat’l Security briefings, didn’t get to the office till mid morning, was bogged down with those weekly Wednesday nite gala’s with Hollywood pals such as Jay Z and that iconic feminine role model of decency and self respect, Beyoncé.
Thanks to Sundance, a couple conservative radio and TV voices and a whole lot of plain old common horse sense by Treepers here that share and opine, the masks are dropping, the truth is slowly beginning to emerge. Those frogs in the cauldron are noticing the water is becoming a bit warm…
Keep the pedal to the metal, Mr. President. Roll the stone away, let the guilty pay. Tax reform isn’t the only gift you are giving us. Christ and Christmas are back in the WH, hard work, honor, patriotism, law, order and justice are in full operational mode. Thank you, Mr. President and First Lady. You doth our hearts good!
Kudos Farmhand, that may be one of the best comments I’ve read all year!
Excellent post farmhand, just excellent!
👍❤️❤️❤️❤️🙂😉
The Obama/ Hesbollah story put forth by Politico is just bait, which should be ignored. Shortly, Trump forces will be in hot pursuit of easily prosecutable crimes within the FBI and DOJ. Here there are smoking guns! In the matter of Operation Cassandra Obama et al have gobs of exculpatory possibilities. It’s not a crime to make policy decisions.
Ignore the pink rabbit!
Hope this story doesn’t get lost during Christmas and New Year’s. (but that’s what we’re here for, right?)
No doubt, the networks are all colluding with the Weather Channel, trying to create massive weather events so they don’t have to report on Obama/Hezbollah and can focus only on Trump/Russia, starving families trapped in airports due to blizzards, Trump/Russia, ruined Kwanza celebrations because of the Armageddon-type climate change that is occurring as autumn weather turns to winter, Trump/Russia.
Nah they are all busy manufacturing the alien stories to change the news. Trust me that the last salvo by these evil individuals trying to convince the sheeple that aliens are coming. They are working on this for a while and started with Reid.
That was a very good & detailed report.
There was a ton of wrong doing in that report but one thing I thought about was the treatment of Israel under Obama. Obama truly had Hezbollah’s back.
We all knew the relationship was strained with Israel but reading this just helps to see how Israel must have been in disbelief at what Obama was up to.
Nah, can’t be AG Sessions, no way, he’s too small, too timid, too lazy, too inept, part of the swamp, and……..and../S
Thomas Wictor
@ThomasWictor
15h15 hours ago
More
(9) You MORONS are making demands that won’t result in anything.
Meanwhile Sessions is HANGING the Obama administration.
Obama was a dirty cop. Like the head of all cops, was dirty cop.
Obama’s name given is ‘Renegade’. What is a renegade? It’s telling and Q mentions it often. Renegade has been targeted with a tale for a while now.
Also, apparently he chose it. Nomen est omen.
“….made massive sums selling drugs, weapons, and used cars …..”
Used cars – that was one of Awan’s scams!
Good catch! It sure was!
The US Government has been buying new cars for every black in Chicago each year. Now we know where the old cars went.
Likely, all across the country, not just Chicago.
Cash for clunkers ….. anyone?
More like cash for junkies 🙂
PDJT initiative on Drugs is a whole lot clearer as is his mantra on how bad the Iran deal was…. I suspect PDJT has known about this for some time now and is going after Obama in a very big way
Is the swamp oozing into the Awan family treachery? I hope so!
Cars are loaded with guns & drugs and then shipped out in “Diplomatic Containers” that do not have to be inspected.
Didn’t know about the used car a gem, goods catch Illinois! Perhaps now the whole “Cash for Clunkers” thing takes a new twist??
Always good to read your posts, lastinillinois–you put us in a happy place! (You have to know a jingle from an IL tourism ad to understand.)
Maybe that is where the clunkers went from Obama’s famous scheme.
Used cars…trunks filled with drugs!
WSB
Sounds like The French Connection. Loved it when they tore that car apart.
And people…young people…
That was a long read! The whole time I was thinking, “why is this being released now?”
This has deep tentacles throughout the whole 8 years of bummer, and includes PLANE LOADS of TREASON. Not just Seditious Conspiracy.
I’d bet that Sundance just broke out a new whiteboard, a case of energy drinks and if you could peek into Sundance’s office, it would look like this…
SD will also need a bigger office space with hanging white boards you can move around, so you can have topic of the moment in front of you.
It’s obvious to me that the current situation is just a new iteration of the Islamic slave trade. Aided and abetted by Europeans and Americans.
Male African death rate under historic Islamic slavery, 90% . Yes, 90.
American, 10%
Current 5%
People laugh at me when I tell them that islam enslaves both men and women.
Islamic slavery is and was mainly sexual and domestic.
Another off topic but related is following the money. I’ve been following Catherine Austin Fitts or many years and how it relates to narcotics underworld/dod. She has business degree from Wharton and headed up hud. She’s talking about missing trillions and digging in unraveling details. PTrump got wind of it and ordered a massive audit of the DOD. PTrump is the real deal- genuinely trying to fix things- going after the money pots means he’s real deal serious. No president has ever dared to look under the hood of the entire DOd like this. This audit should find all their slush funds pay for off the books operations. While at a Hud she tried to audit them
( Oliver north referred to hud as a candy store). President Bush gang went after her trying to ruin her and even poisoned her. Her website solari is interesting to peruse.
“After decades of waste, overpayments, trillions of missing or improperly accounted for dollars, and most recently losing track of 44,000 US soldiers, the Pentagon is about to undergo its first audit in history conducted by 2,400 auditors from independent public accounting firms to conduct reviews across the Army, Navy, Air Force and more – followed by annual audits going forward. “
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-10/pentagon-undergo-first-ever-audit-after-decades-sloppy-accounting-and-missing-trilli
https://missingmoney.solari.com
Guess who worked together at HUD? Andrew Cuomo and Kirstin Gillibrand.
Jack kemp too- mentor to a Paul Ryan
Just saw this! Domestic and foreign enemies. Treason.
Okay, I almost vomited. Sorry for being crude and graphic. This clown, Bud Cummings, is a former US Attorney.
Under sharp questioning by Maria about charges being filed and all he talked about was bad management and conflicts of interest. He obviously doesn’t see this the way I do. Buffoon.
No charges against the FBI and DOJ actively working for their candidate and spying on their opponent in a Presidential race. If there are no charges from this it is time for rope and lamp posts.
Right on, Sylvia. Another asshat lawyer with no sense of right and wrong. They have gravitated to government for the last 20 years haven’t they?
Ol’ bud thinks the worst possible fate for the traitors is to end the Russian/Trump witch hunt and assign them to Kansas. Living proof that they consider most of this country flyover.
Yes, peeps, if you didn’t watch the vid this is truly ruly what this idiot Bud said.
And he was a US Attorney, you’d think having a brain was a prerequisite for the job.
This is their brain….
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ok, now I’m really mad! I live in Kansas! I don’t want them here!
Isn’t Leavenworth in Kansas?
Ok, that I would like
Bud was underwhelming at best. He’s probably considered a spark-plug where he comes from, but to me he seems painfully slow on the uptake. (“Like molasses in the winter.”)
Okay, you made me laugh. This is a good thing. I was starting to feel like my hair was spontaneously combusting but by making me laugh that has stopped the process.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching this clip I was yelling so loud my cats hid under my bed.
What a BUNCH of HOOEY from Bud!!!
From what you and Sylvia Avery describe I am so glad I didn’t watch it. My cats would be clinging to the ceiling
I’d be clinging to the ceiling and Sylvia would have to use her shovel to scrap me off.
Absolutely agree cats! Bad management my arse, Rep. Cummins — this was nothing short of a coup to overthrow duly elected government, pure treason. Criminal charges are in order for all participants, period.
Dittos, Sylvia.
Bud says it was a fraud, hoax, led to special counsel, same bunch of people creating it and sheparding it through the system, causes fbi to lose credibility, used to unmask citizens… then somehow concludes it’s bad management/conflicts.
He’s just like Comey when he spoke about Hillary wrongdoing then concludes hillary was extrememely careless.
The favorite trick the investigators do is to “dissect” each issue into a separate them untuil they conclude no wrongdoing. Sickening.
Nice job of describing what he did, Firefly.
I was so angered by it I almost lost my words much less my ability to analyze. It was throw things at the screen time in my house. Therapeutic but not helpful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia, get a box of nerf tennis balls. I use to go threw a box every Sat, Sun while watching football. I did cut back though. Now I only use them on Sat (no more NFL).
They know they’re screwed. Now comes the “we didn’t realize, I’m really sorry (I got caught)” talking points.
Exactly! These people don’t understand if the American people don’t see real justice people being imprisoned people losing pensions, we will not be satisfied with the outcome. POTUS was elected in part do due widespread injustice and flagrant corruption this must be dealt with people’s faith must be restored in this system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yep. I saw the interview and thought this guy was complete milquetoast. Claiming that he finds both Rosenstein and Mulehead honorable.
The look on Maria’s face when he said Mueller was honorable says it all.
-snip-
He later served as Governor Mike Huckabee’s chief legal counsel. In 2001, U.S. President George W. Bush nominated Cummins as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas,[2] a position that he held until 2006.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bud_Cummins
Well, I had him pegged as a Dim but he must be a GOPer; not always easy to tell the difference unless they have their hard Left freak flag flying.
Mostly, I thought this doofus was suffering from that “clubbiness” that affects all these guys who run in the same circles. I’m still disgusted that the worst thing he was willing to concede was “bad management.” Good grief.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I couldn’t help but wonder about him!!
A bush rent seeker so brains aren’t needed fro a government job.
Reassignment to KANSAS….
😈
That’s what I was about to point out! No crime has been committed?! What?! If there are no prosecutions for all of this, then we are in BIG trouble?
An interesting perspective from Asia Times: http://www.atimes.com/article/moscow-senses-trumps-travails-ending/
“It would not be easy to find an attorney of standing in America whom Bill Clinton wouldn’t have known or pallied with during his extraordinary political career, to conduct a thorough investigation into his wife’s activities. But if the prospect of a full investigation into Hillary sails into view, the formula for a truce will emerge.
The international community has high stakes in the outcome. The time between now and March will be most thrilling. If a ceasefire in the American civil war is declared by March, when President Vladimir Putin is certain to obtain a renewed six-year mandate in the Russian presidential election, a new beginning may still be possible in Russian-American relations and world politics may change course.”
“The international community has high stakes in the outcome.”
Americans have high stakes in the outcome. No truce.
Spit.
There’s just too many crooks in DC for a simple man from Mississippi like myself to keep up with. But Sundance keeps explaining it just enough to keep me engaged.
LikeLiked by 22 people
I’m right there with you.
Same. Sundance is an asset to all of us.
HBD, your very smart. The first 7 words in your post says it all.
Who other than the Chief Executive of the United States can enforce any subpoenas?
As chief executive, he enforces laws, treaties, and court rulings; develops federal policies; prepares the national budget; and appoints federal officials. He also approves or vetoes acts of Congress and grants pardons.
I just saw a Breitbart article that Sen. Conryn is now openly questioning the legitimacy of the IC. When NeverTrumpers start squealing it means they can see the boomerang about to happen!
For me, one of the most interesting things this week will be, if/when Mueller announces his investigation is closing and he’s exonerating the President, how is the MSM going to react? More importantly, how are all their minions who still watch and believe their crap going to react? There are many people who still believe that Mueller is going to indict / reveal information that will lead to impeachment.
I think he will be forced to close his investigation as people who lead his investigation have to take the 5th in front of congress.
If people are not charge this country is done
That’s a great point. The Mueller investigation will not be able to survive its members pleading the fifth in front of Congress
Aren’t they scheduled to testify behind closed doors?
That could make a difference.
Don’t matter. The leaks will be coming. That is unless they are wearing depends.
I have some lefty friends on Facebook. The are positively convinced Drumpf is guilty and he’s going down. The Reeeeee level will be off the charts if and when this wraps up. This could get ugly.
how is the MSM going to react?”
About the same as usual I’d guess
Do you agree that this time is really different? They’ve been pinning all their hopes on the IC. It’s truly starting to seep out into the mainstream that it was all a giant hoax. And if / when Mueller exonerates the President it’s going to be a MOAB on their entire fake news apparatus. I mean what’s next, a special special independently independent counsel filled with people who REALLY hate the President? IMO they’ve almost completely blown their political wad.
The SSIIC you mention will have to employ Chelsea Clinton, Val Jarrett, Mooch obama, holder, lynch, McAuliffe, and Reggie love.
And they still won’t find anything.
Media will ignore and go back to discussing how many diet cokes and Big Mac’s Trump eats…
Let them react and when they do the hammer will be coming down on them. As our President says “There will law and order.” Some swamp rats may get off but of the populace proper who think they are going go out and cause chaos, destruction and death will be having an awakening they won’t like. They will be taken care of forthwith and properly. You can bank on that.
When this breaks and we have to give it a name, can we call it something other than “insert scandal name”gate for Pete’s sake. everything since Watergate has been a “gate”. Be creative America!
I respectfully disagree. Mueller will not exonerate PDJT. He wants to destroy him at all costs. He will continue his attacks – he’s filthy beyond belief.
Which makes him irrelevant in regards to Trump. Too much scandal coming from inside his team, FBI, DoJ to ever be taken seriously. He will also have to cut Flynn loose if Flynn has a good lawyer who will present all the recent precedence(s?) of people lying to the FBI. And Manafort if he doesn’t include Podesta on the same charges. Mueller’s sphere of influence is ever decreasing.
Around this area
Pointman’s latest
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/12/18/pointmans-look-back-at-the-year-2017/
And Hillary leads by 2 in the “Pratt of the Year”
That link is a GIFT. I already thought I spent too much time coming here but now you’ve given me yet another diversion. Not sure if I should thank you or not I love a LONG read.
As to the ‘poisoned fruit’ not many options left if it’s all out in the public arena with bias left and right. Though I’ll have to re-read to make sure I’m understanding it.
Hillary now leads by 4.
You’re welcome. There is a serious difference between a read and a GOOD READ of any length IMO
Pointman has always been a good read.
Oh, yes
Pointy has even come here to comment on occasion.
RJ: Nothing lasts forever and Mueller is not Jesus the Christ.
This investigation will end and I do not believe Mueller will destroy PDJT.
Maybe I’m naive but I believe PDJT has’em where he wants’em ……
I agree with you but I don’t think he’s stupid, either. I see no possible way he won’t be forced to publicly exonerate Trump.
Mueller has already said today that they obtained the emails legally. What a jerk.
I think what might make a difference is I’m not convinced Mueller is willing to go down with the ship. Destroy Trump? Oh, you betcha!
But I suspect Mueller has a very high regard for Mueller and his own reputation and dignity and it is not clear to me that he is willing to risk the destruction of what I believe he holds dearest–his own image–to take down PDJT.
But either way, it should become clear fairly soon.
That would be a shame. Traitorgate has such a nice ring to it
I was all in with Wonko, until I read your “Traitorgate” and I could be swayed. It has a nice ring to it. Or perhaps that’s the clang of a cell door closing I’m hearing?
I like your thinking 🙂
Traitortrap has a nice ring. Seditionorama by friends of Obama? Seasons of treason? Come on Sylvia, get back on my train! #WECANDOBETTERTHANGATE
I don’t know but I think Obama was: A Man for All Treasons. 😁
TraitorTrash…..just drag a dollar bill thru DC and collect a whole bunch…😎
Now we’re on to something. Trump Train crashes through traitor park. Traitor park hit by Trumpnnado!
Excellent! THAT, Gunny, made me laugh out loud. Thanks!
Traitors for sale or rent,
Tombs to rent 50 cents
I’m a man who is mean,
And I do mean, king of the swamp…
Seditionorama by friends of Obama….okay, that one is a lot of fun! It kind of sings!
I bumped my head on the glass ceiling and landed in prison. What Happened? And do I have to pay for unused fireworks?
Accurate! But lacks the short and punchy “ready for prime time” label.
Deep State Attempted Coup. The scandal name should encompass those facts. Cmon marketing people.
Deep State Blues.
Okay, okay, I’ll have to think harder.
Boomerang Gate?
Swampnado?
Desolation of the Øbamanation?
FUMIgate?
Coup Coup Bureau sits in the gum shoe tree
Merry merry thing from the Swamp is he.
Laugh, Coup Coup Bureau, Laugh Coup Coup Bureau
Soon they’ll come for thee
Just call it treason and deal with it. The names not important.
“Clinton Collusion Coup” (d’etat) is one option for the title of this mess.
Cummins appeared a lightweight to me. Management problems at FBI? Ya’ think?
1st rule of upper management: Never hire anyone smarter than you.
*****This is snark
If I just made it 1st rule of upper management in government is never hire anyone smarter than you it would no longer be snark.
Going by experience (and second-hand experience, through my husband,) I’d say it’s less snark than truth!
Federal Government is proof positive of the Peter Principle. People really can rise to their level of incompetence there.
Sadly we see it proven day after day, year after year, decade after decade. You get the picture.
The Bureaucrats got comfortable in their graft.
Their about to get a wake up call.
I’m starting to see Trump’s game plan now.
Time.
Over time, this hysterical conspiracy is laid bare as a joke. A very sick joke.
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just had to share
Uranium…cash…it depends 🙂
Representative Bud Cummins says that this is a lot of “bad management” at the FBI and DOJ.
I’d say that’s the biggest understatement I’ve ever heard.
Treason would be more accurate.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is President Trump the only male in DC with courage?
These wusses like Cummins are all over that swamp. ‘Bad management?!’
How about treason, conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President and cavorting with the enemies of the U.S?
Cold anger.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://truepundit.com/comey-mueller-ignored-mccabes-ties-to-russian-crime-figures-his-reported-tampering-in-russian-fbi-cases-files/
Wow great article thanks
This is big. There are enough points in this reveal that they form a phalanx of questions that 1000 reporters, congressmen, and pundits could be asking. If just 5% of the answers are problematic, it shows McCain and Strzok were massively subverting proper procedure, and that the FBI is going to need a Herculean clean-up.
AND – now we know how McCabe fits into this. EVERY key figure of the Obama debacle has either a direct connection to radicals and communists, or corruption that makes them usable by radicals and communists. McCabe could have either or both now.
FRIENDS with Deripaska? WTF???!!!!
BOOM.
Did not know this name, Oleg Deripaska. Here’s a start
https://www.forbes.com/profile/oleg-deripaska/
Here is Deripaska’s website
http://www.deripaska.com/
What Feeb interviewed that guy related to the Bostom Bombing Massacre who was killed by the FBI agent, during the interview?
I believe it was an in Florida.
Was it McCabe, Strzok or one of their men?
That was a very damning report on McCabe. He’s way dirtier than was originally thought.
“You see I take these glasses off and he looks like regular person… huh? Put ’em back on? Formaldehyde face.”
proper reaction to Bud Cummings…
This was the same sort of tack that we saw Geraldo Rivera doing on Friday. Yeah they screwed up… let’s move forward.
Atlanta, least he’s not doing the ‘good people’ crap that Geraldo did.
Yeah, that kumbuya reset crap Geraldo was peddling had me laughing. I’m surprised he doesn’t have a small legion of woman accusing him of sexual assault.
Looks to me like there will be lots of arrests and convictions stemming from the Russian Collusion investigation–just not the people who were thought vulnerable at the outset and not the people Democrats and RINOs intended as the targets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Translation of Bud: “DAYUM! The Partisans weaponized .gov against an opposing candidate and they can’t do that. That’s as bad as it gets! Better check out what supervision was up to.”
And “Mueller needs to put up or shut up and go home. Now.”
The only reason Mueller got involved was to protect himself. It was a huge mistake. At a minimum he lost his reputation, people are now well aware of his past & present.
The release by the GSA of Trump’s transition team emails, 12 separate accounts, 10,000 emails is concerning and problematic. Mueller has significant leverage over Trump. They likely found something where they can threaten to charge Trump, Don Jr or Jared with just to keep impeachment fires burning. It’s like a prosecutorial extortion. Hopefully, a deal can be struct. You leave Obama, Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein and Mueller go free, no charges, in exchange for the SC investigation shutting down. I see this shaping up as a deal or no deal situation
.
If Trump’s Attornies refuse to deal, Mueller continues on and starts sacking people. Trump’s attorney said Mueller isn’t going to be fired. After all, Big Bob has Rod Rosenstein covering for him. And, the DOJ is not bringing charges against anyone. My prediction is everyone on Sundance’s chart skates.
“Mueller has significant leverage over Trump. They likely found something where they can threaten to charge Trump, Don Jr or Jared with just to keep impeachment fires burning.”
How do you know?
He doesn’t. He likes to state his own conjecture as though it’s fact. Personally, I think it’s a very foolish way to troll the CTH, as we are too smart to fall for it.
A+! And excellent use of punctuation. 🙂
I see nothing in Ghostrider’s post that is any more speculative than what Sundance writes. There are lots of silly things on this site. Last week Sundance said Rosenstein is a white hat. That’s a ridiculous statement. Rosenstein approved the uranium one deal, and has knowledge of lots of the major criminality the past 8 years, due to his position. Did you fall for it? Sundance gets to assign the hats? On what basis? And you all accept everything?
Your CTR is showing…
Ghostrider doesn’t KNOW, he just thinks Trump is STUPID…
Actual evidence says other wise.
First, when the Hillary email scandal blew-up President Trump said during the campaign he NEVER uses email for anything sensitive. He always uses private courier. ( THINK of Jared and Ivanka as his most trusted private couriers. — This is why they are constantly attacked.)
Second Trump warned the girls at the Miss Universe pageant in Russia in 2013 not to do anything even in their rooms that they didn’t want showing up on TV.
From Sundance:
♦ On Tuesday November 8th, 2016 the election was held. Results announced Wednesday November 9th, 2016.
♦ On Thursday November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump.
♦ On Saturday November 19th Reuters reported on the WaPo Story and additional pressure by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and DNI James Clapper to fire Mike Rogers.
Did NSA Director Mike Rogers wait for a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) to be set up in Trump Tower, and then notify the President-elect he was being monitored by President Obama?
….Seems likely.
ALSO President Elect Trump immediately moved his headquarters to NJ.
Donald Trump moves transition meetings to private golf club in New Jersey
” The Washington Times – Thursday, November 17, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump is moving the transition meetings Friday from Trump Tower in New York to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said transition team officials[….]”
Do you really think President Trump, KNOWING he was being monitored would allow ANYTHING questionable to be put in emails by his team??
Any bets one of the meetings at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Friday November 18, 2016 was to tell his people YOU ARE BEING MONITORED, act accordingly?
Without a warrant the emails have no value as evidence and would be trown out at a supression hearing. Mueller knew this, he is just trying to rattle President Trump. His mistake is, of course, he figured President Trump would be as wimpy as himself and those in his circle. They have no honor, no courage, no love of country. THey are the undead
Apparently, from what I’m hearing, the Trump transition team used .gov accounts; therefore, Mueller has every right to use them. They will end up in court. Not sure if this technicality will go against Trump.
Since the actual scandals involve major criminality, and some of the investigators are involved in that and the coverup, they are looking for any way to get an agreement to avoid prosecution, by extortion. Your theory is good. Mueller’s motive to take this job may have been to protect himself. Sundance holds shiny objects in front of his admiring readers, and in the end most major predictions will be wrong, while the readers are led along the primrose path.
“They likely found something where they can threaten to charge Trump, Don Jr or Jared with just to keep impeachment fires burning. It’s like a prosecutorial extortion. Hopefully, a deal can be struct. You leave Obama, Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein and Mueller go free, no charges, in exchange for the SC investigation shutting down. I see this shaping up as a deal or no deal situation”
______________________
Not a chance, not even in your wildest dreams, lol!
FIRST, whatever Mueller might have discovered in the illegally obtained transition emails is ‘fruit of the poisoned tree’ and therefore inadmissible as evidence. So there goes that theory.
SECOND, there’s no “there” there, because DJT didn’t do anything wrong.
THIRD, anything DJT’s staff or family might conceivably have done wrong (they didn’t, this is just for purposes of example), DJT could and would PARDON, and nobody would blame him for doing so. No way he lets TREASON by the Clintons and the Hussein skate in exchange for a potential (though non-existent) minor infraction committed by a member of his staff.
So there goes all your so-called ‘leverage’.
FOURTH, this isn’t Monty Hall.
Nice try, no cigar.
I just saw someone on FOX say the Trump transition team used .gov accounts; therefore, Mueller has every right to use them. They will probably end up in court. I’m not not sure if this technicality will go against Trump. I hope common sense will prevail and maybe the law will still be on Trump’s side even though the .gov for emails was used.
Maria Bartiromo: “Should there be charges brought down here?”
Goofy crooked swamp creature politician: (rolls eyes, takes a deep breath, he’s in real ponder mode) “You know, if you try to dissect this, a lot of this is just bad management at the FBI.”
________________
Yeah, that was gonna be my excuse, if I ever got caught robbing a bank, taking hostages, driving across state lines, in a high speed chase. I was gonna say it was just bad management.
That woulda worked, right?
But here we have conspiracy to commit treason against the United States going all the way up to Hussein Obama, and this ass-clown wants to brush it all under the rug and chalk it up to “bad management”?Q?
BAD MANAGEMENT?!?
Are you freakin’ KIDDING me, Congressman Whitewash?
This is the kind of response that makes me want to physically BEAT people!
Bartiromo should have SMACKED this guy in the face like a three stooges routine and said “try again”.
This is what these skunk-monkeys deserve when they play stupid to questions like “should people be charged for committing TREASON”.
Fast forward to the 1:00 mark:
Cummin’s pooh-poohs indictments of those who perfected all this???
He sluffs it off as a failure in supervisory management at the FBI & DOJ?????
That’s crazy swamp talk!!
If they indicted anybody, they might not be eligible for their sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet pension. And no swamp dweller wants to go there, because they’re counting on that sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet pension of their own one day. A man has to have boundaries, you know
They should indict Cummims for that response.
Maria’s face: “When I see my producer I’m gonna wring his neck for inviting this idiot on my show’
https://i1.wp.com/stuckinthemiddle650.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/maria-bartiromo.jpg?ssl=1&w=450
It’s so SOP that the Swamp tries to act like falsifying evidence to the FISA court isn’t a crime. Yes it is. The motive was to unseat a duly elected President of the United States. High crimes and FELONIES!
It’s Group Think, all the LEA’s act vague about the legalities. If it walks like a duck…. Treason is selling out the secrets of your country for $$$$. That is exactly what the Swamp creatures did.
There is no statute of limitations on Treason. There is no statute of limitations on the murder of Seth Rich.
Focus on the crimes not the distractions. Lock them up!.
Sundance posted a photo beneath the graphic of usual suspects…
These old eyes see a photographer, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bill McCabe, a couple of attys and a LEO… I don’t think these folks are going to a party… they don’t look the least bit happy.
“… they don’t look the least bit happy
Boy howdy, they don’t
Especially McCabe
All the alphabet organs of American Govt are still INFESTED with OBAMUNISTS dedicated to doing their MASTER bidding.
Good advice….
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/12/17/dershowitz-rod-rosenstein-should-recuse-himself/
Is there not a candid photo of Peter Strzok? Has anybody really ever seen him. Or is he like Obama’s girlfriend, a composite, of many FBI agents, operating under a fake name with an assigned email? His
His photo just sticks out among all the others. . . and it is the only one of him I have seen anywhere.
Why did the first photos of Strzok look like this? And who is THAT man?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/02/top-mueller-fbi-investigator-fired-for-anti-trump-bias-wapo-attempts-proactive-intel-defense-ahead-of-details-reaching-congress/
Omigosh! And there he is again on this very post walking with a group of people inluding Lisa Page. Was that there when I first began reading this some hours ago? Hmmm…🤦🏻♀️
OMG….this is NOT about bad management! This is about deep-core corruption; this is about treason and sedition…about undermining a President and attempting his removal. Its about thwarting the will of The People. If they think this is just ‘bad management” then they don’t get it.
Sundance! We need your help! Please figure out a five-seven minute script for questioners re: Traitorgate (or whatever we are going to call it), and send it to the press. Bartiromo used the WRONG text from Strzok when referencing the “insurance policy,” she couldn’t coherently explain the connection between Bruce Ohr, his wife and Fusion GPS, and she didn’t have a clue how to follow up on idiotic comments from Cummins.
This thing is so complex it is almost impossible to understand without the 100 pages of backstory (or more) that we have absorbed here at the Treehouse. How in the world do we translate it to five minutes for the uninformed? I want to explain it to the uninitiated, but I feel like it would take an hour or more, and people have the attention span of gnats these days.
What can we do to simplify? Help!
I think Sundance already answered that with this narrative:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/17/lets-take-a-stroll-letter-of-notice-from-trump-transition-to-congress-outlining-illegal-search-and-seizure-by-special-counsel-robert-mueller/#more-143512
It should read desperation, instead of determination.
The media outlets keep saying…yeah they had bias but we all do it just natural…..Nice try huh….More like a criminal conspiricy to affect the outcome of an election by numerous heads of intel organizations. Thats quite simply a coup de etat using the opposing political party and the media to spread the false information and fake documents…..That is callled TREASON…..
And anyone who thinks it’s a case of “bad management” should have their clock cleaned. I want people to start using accurate terms such as Treason, Sedition, and Conspiracy against the United States. I don’t want this watered down whatsoever.
I completely agree.
I can remember a time when your old fashioned Lefties really cared about stuff like this.
Where, oh where, is Bernie the Socialist about this egregious example of governmental overreach?
