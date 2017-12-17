President Trump Weekly Address – December 16, 2017

President Trump delivers a weekly address to the nation focusing on the topic of immigration, and specifically the need to eliminate chain migration and lotteries.
.
[Transcript] My Fellow Americans,
This week I signed the National Defense Authorization Act – a historic step forward to rebuild our military. Now, it is critical for Congress to pass the Clean Government Appropriations Bill that fully funds our Military Needs. We must not play politics with our troops – we should pass a clean funding bill and leave the politics aside. We must protect our nation.
I’d also like to take a moment today to discuss our immigration system, and how we can reform it to make it work for everyday Americans.
Our current immigration system helps special interests, but hurts American workers, taxpayers and national security.
For decades now, U.S. immigration rules have been based on an outdated system known as Chain Migration. Under chain migration, foreign nationals can come to the United States and bring in unlimited numbers of foreign relatives. A single immigrant can begin a chain that could ultimately bring in dozens of increasingly distant relations.
Because these individuals are admitted solely on the basis of family ties – not skill or not merit – most of this immigration is lower-skilled, putting great strain on federal welfare.
And because there is no real selection criteria, the current system is totally incompatible with national security.
This week, a terrorist exploded a pipe bomb on a busy subway passage during rush hour in New York City, injuring innocent Americans. This individual arrived through chain migration.
In October, another terrorist drove a truck into pedestrians and cyclists in New York City, killing 8 people and wounding many others. That individual came through a visa lottery.
It is time to create a merit-based immigration system that makes sense for a modern economy – selecting new arrivals based on their ability to support themselves financially and to make positive contributions to U.S society. Base it on love of our country. We want people that come in, that can love our country.
This process begins with Congress passing a bill to end chain migration and also end the visa lottery.
I have called on Congress to do exactly that. Ending chain migration and also ending the visa lottery will allow us to have commonsense immigration rules that promote assimilation and wage growth. It also promotes, most importantly, safety. It’ll help Americans both old and new to thrive, flourish and prosper.
Thank you, and God Bless America.
Merry Christmas, United States, President Trump and family. This President is a God send.
LikeLiked by 15 people
As each day passes, I believe that more and more.
I think that God was not going to let America step into the darkness of Godlessness.
Make sense?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Donald Trump has been raised up for such a time as we are in now.The Almighty is not done with this nation.We need to uplift our president daily in prayer for protection,wisdom,favor,strength and health and whatever else he needs.And to root out the vipers that would try to destroy our nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God sent his David to slay the Goliath i.e. Swamp government
LikeLike
I like it. Too bad it will pi$$ off the bleeding heart liberals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That makes it even better.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Frosting on the cake.
Did I say that?😎
LikeLiked by 6 people
Does anyone have any idea how his Weekly Address is distributed?
I have no idea whether TV or newspapers broadcast/print this speech on a weekly basis.
Who is hearing it except those of us who read it online?
I’d appreciate it if someone would answer this Q.
The radio I listen to carries SRN cips, and they simply repeat what you all say TV says…and they do not broadcast this speech.
Who does?
LikeLike
Every politician that supports chain migration needs to take in 3 illegal aliens into their own house and support them, including all their shirt-tail relatives.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Now that’s a plan.
Of course there won’t be many takers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
On that note, I challenged a liberal Facebook friend to take in a few illegals into his home. It’s been a year and he still won’t take any illegals.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Alternatively, every politician that supports chain migration should be voted out of office, recalled or arrested immediately as a threat to national security..
LikeLiked by 2 people
The one person the GOPelite did not want in the Senate was Mo Brooks. Imagine how hysterical the CoC cheap labor lobby would be with an articulate voice to fight against untrammeled immigration. Mo Brooks would not make any misfootings or embarrassing guffaws – he was the real deal who could forge ahead and help reverse this assault. On this, McConnell and Schumer could agree. It’s a disturbing thought, but it looks like winning elections from here on out is not going to be a straightforward partisan affair.
The Democrats are willing to bring the country to the brink of war over the “immigrants”. Of course, the immigrants themselves are of no interest, except that they deliver votes. They are merely pawns the Democrats have latched onto to in order to force their agenda on America. Even the term “immigrants” is grossly misleading in this context.
As a thought experiment, imagine Congress making some sort of compromise on the DACA issue (after weeks of posturing and screaming “meanie”). Imagine the Republicans offering the DACA “kids” the right to stay, but not grant them voting rights. Ever. (As part of the transition to the merit based system.) This would be one way to curtail chain migration and the anchor baby problem. Wrap it all up with the DACA example, right now. What do you guys think?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope congress keeps doing what they have been doing in this matter, nothing. Then President Trump by law can remove them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
apfel, NO, and NO again. All DACA and aliens must be deported and the sooner the better. They had the ability to file for citizenship but then no more goodies or freebies. No need to bring more alien relatives either. Not allowed in Mexico or South America, probably loved in the EU, but we are a Republic and we will limit ourselves to those who apply for citizenship and meet our standards. Nothing more and nothing less. Many of here have family or relatives who came here legally and we will not let them nor ourselves be insulted by allowing any alien citizenship while here, but go back and apply and if you meet our standards, then you are welcome. Many even with green cards that have expired need to be leave. My husband waited his 5 yrs. as a green carder and then applied immediately for citizenship. He also doesn’t call himself by a double name, but says he is an American because he really is! No leeching, hard working and has his own business.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A long time ago, Dick Morris said” the repubs want illegals here to work but not vote, and the dems want the illegals here to vote but not work.” Both sides want them here, just not most Americans. END chain migration and anchor babies! The is no more time, room, or money to make deals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Currently DACA is a tool for leverage. It’s unconstitutional and needs to end.
I’d send them ALL home.
And there’s a big difference between “immigrants” and illegal aliens.
LikeLiked by 4 people
DACA is the opposite of MAGA.
That’s what I think cobbler.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apfelcobbler says: “Imagine the Republicans offering the DACA “kids” the right to stay, but not grant them voting rights. Ever. (As part of the transition to the merit based system.) This would be one way to curtail chain migration and the anchor baby problem. Wrap it all up with the DACA example, right now.”
***
The first thing that hit my mind is that, if illegals are willing to come into the country now; and illegals are willing to illegally vote; then “allowing” DACA kids to stay “but never vote” isn’t going to stop them from illegally voting (just like taking citizens firearms away doesn’t deter criminals from using them).
The best way to prevent them from illegally voting is for them not to be here to be able to do that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All I can say is that the State of Alabama is a true embarrassment to our nation. I cringe at the sight of Doug Jones.
Roy Moore was accussed – not convicted and the loggerheads of AL were duped.
I do think that they let Mo Brooks get away from them and that he might have been a better choice, but Doug Jones? Please, give me a break. Alabama is on my “do not visit’ list for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops…accused – can we get an edit button on Word Press – please.
LikeLike
In the very same way as the chain migration works and the request for each politician to take in 3 illegal aliens, I have a similar suggestion. If every conservative politician that opposes abortion and planned parenthood would take in and raise 3 babies that are born of parents unable to support them, I would bet alternative solutions would soon become available to remedy that situation as well.
LikeLike
Abortion is murder.
LikeLike
What happens if Mueller or the FBI come up with a confected charge, can they prosecute without impeachment? If the House / Senate refuse to vote for impeachment how does some other he said / she said charge proceed?
LikeLike
Why don’t you tune in to my favorite radio station: RTFM. In this case, it would be the US Constitution…
Getting kind of cold and damp under the bridge there, eh…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Goodness, such aggression.
A genuine question.
LikeLike
I’m not sure what charge they can come up with. Collusion is not a crime and in any case did not happen. As for anything else, there has to be evidence of a crime before it can come into a courtroom. As much as many Clintonites and snowflakes might wish otherwise, accusations aren’t enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There was supposed to be a “crime” that precipitated Rosenstain’s appointment of a special counsel..there was none specified. A reminder for Mueller, there’s no fixing this kettle of stinking fish.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No the sitting President can’t be charged with a crime until he has been impeached and convicted in the senate. Then he can be charged, then tried for any crimes, in a court of law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Impeached by the House and convicted in the Senate means all they can do is remove him from the office of POTUS. Then that person can answer to any crimes no matter if done while President.
LikeLike
Then like in the case of Nixon the incoming President can issue a pardon, if he wants to do that.
LikeLike
Excellent.
Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump gives three times the pressers and open question sessions in a week than Barry Oblama did in a year.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And President Trump does not dodge any questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also does not swagger on to the stage and act like he just got out of a cadillac in Harlem. He does not say, “let me be clear,” and then tell us a bunch of lies. He does not have a Valerie Jarrett running the White House operations. Gosh, I don’t miss Obama one stinking bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also doesn’t parade his erection to the press corp while flying AF1.
LikeLike
Great weekly address.
LikeLike