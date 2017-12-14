Stunning MAGAnomics – Holiday Sales Nearly Tripling Previous Forecasts…

On the same day that DoLS reports unemployment claims are at their lowest level in 45 years; and on the same day when Reuters economist panel admits that wages are indeed going up quickly now; well, the November holiday sales results are being reviewed and the results are stunning.
(Reuters) U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November as the holiday shopping season got off to a brisk start, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.
[…] The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.8 percent last month, with households buying a range of goods even as they cut back on purchases of motor vehicles. Data for October was revised to show sales gaining 0.5 percent instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent increase.
Retail sales accelerated 5.8 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales increasing only 0.3 percent in November. (link)
5.8% growth over last year is BIGLY yuge. We’re talking about massive numbers. To move them almost 6% is bigly. Remember, retail sales account for approximately two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity within our GDP valuation. We are the world’s largest market economy.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 9. That was the lowest reading since mid-October when claims dropped to 223,000, a level not seen since March 1973.
[…] Last month’s increase in core retail sales suggested a strong pace of consumer spending in the fourth quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is being supported by steady wage gains as the labor market tightens. (read full article)
All I want for Christmas is a “Two-Term Trump!” Thank you, my Dear President!
Yes, that will give us all here at CTH a merry Christmas and many more happy years.
Well, I guess President Trump has a magic wand after all, LOL 😉 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
I think that is one line Obama will never live down! And it’s a doozah!!
And FL_GUY, thank you again for your marvelous report on POTUS’ rally in Pensacola. Even though I watched the rally, your descriptions really explained a lot. I live-streamed it (ABC?) and wondered why the crowd didn’t sound enthusiastic at all. And your report explained this and much, much more that those of us at home couldn’t see (or hear).
Again, thanks for all your work. It was very much appreciated!
hey,I missed it,where can I find FL_GUY’s report?
I’m reading this as my wife shops in the mall and I sit in the chairs they provide for bored husbands. The mall traffic is awful. We could barely find parking. And the lines in the JCPennys are long.
I’m really pulling for the 4% growth by January 1
Nobody goes there anymore. Too crowded.
Winning😃👍👍👍 🇺🇸 #MAGA🇺🇸 Thank you President Trump!!!
Barry handed DJT the keys to a tired, dented-up, barely running heap and President Trump has stripped it down, stuck a new engine in it and has it laying rubber on Main Street.
Like a 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake….Made by American hands, American steel, American heart 🙂
Donna: A good car I admit, but I think President Donald J. Trump runs this country like a ’57 Chevy Belair, 283 small block which blew away the competition back in the day. Since I was born in that glorious year I can only reference history. But I have driven one and it gets out of its own way pretty quickly. BTW- Just got my “THUMP: The First Bundred Days” book. It’s so good I have to let friends sign it out just so I know they’ll return it.
MAGA!
PDJT’s cash for Obama’s clunker.
LOVE your analogy, six!
Beautiful!!
Re employment…
I don’t watch television. While in an Inland Supply store today, I overheard a report on USA Today. United Parcel Service was encouraging people to apply for jobs, pointing out that a seasonal gig with UPS could be turned into a career. Hearing this as people bustled around me shopping, I felt extremely, delightfully, happily deplorable. Our President is making a lot of changes, yes, and they are touching families all across the country.
“…U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November..”
lol, understatement of the day!
Go, Mr. President…we are praying for you and we are WITH you 100%!
p.s. Sundance, the photos you choose are freakin’ classic!
⭐️
But he has no legislative accomplishments! ……..oops.
Nope he has major accomplishments in spite of Congress’ obstruction!
MAGA!!! 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Absolutely marvelous President Trump! Thank you for never giving up on us.
Stunning indeed!
I witness shopper craziness every day when I pass the local Mall on my way home from the office.
God bless President Trump 🙏
God bless America 🇺🇸
God bless us, everyone ❤️
Al Reuters forgot to add “Unexpectedly…”
