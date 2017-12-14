Stunning MAGAnomics – Holiday Sales Nearly Tripling Previous Forecasts…

Posted on December 14, 2017

On the same day that DoLS reports unemployment claims are at their lowest level in 45 years; and on the same day when Reuters economist panel admits that wages are indeed going up quickly now; well, the November holiday sales results are being reviewed and the results are stunning.

(Reuters) U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November as the holiday shopping season got off to a brisk start, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.

[…]  The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.8 percent last month, with households buying a range of goods even as they cut back on purchases of motor vehicles. Data for October was revised to show sales gaining 0.5 percent instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent increase.

Retail sales accelerated 5.8 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales increasing only 0.3 percent in November. (link)

5.8% growth over last year is BIGLY yuge.  We’re talking about massive numbers. To move them almost 6% is bigly. Remember, retail sales account for approximately two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity within our GDP valuation.  We are the world’s largest market economy.

In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 9. That was the lowest reading since mid-October when claims dropped to 223,000, a level not seen since March 1973.

[…] Last month’s increase in core retail sales suggested a strong pace of consumer spending in the fourth quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is being supported by steady wage gains as the labor market tightens.  (read full article)

24 Responses to Stunning MAGAnomics – Holiday Sales Nearly Tripling Previous Forecasts…

  lilann2012 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    All I want for Christmas is a "Two-Term Trump!" Thank you, my Dear President!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  FL_GUY says:
    December 14, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Well, I guess President Trump has a magic wand after all, LOL 😉 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    EV22 says:
      December 14, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      I think that is one line Obama will never live down! And it’s a doozah!!

      And FL_GUY, thank you again for your marvelous report on POTUS’ rally in Pensacola. Even though I watched the rally, your descriptions really explained a lot. I live-streamed it (ABC?) and wondered why the crowd didn’t sound enthusiastic at all. And your report explained this and much, much more that those of us at home couldn’t see (or hear).

      Again, thanks for all your work. It was very much appreciated!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Curry Worsham says:
      December 14, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      Like

      Reply
  wholland50 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    I'm reading this as my wife shops in the mall and I sit in the chairs they provide for bored husbands. The mall traffic is awful. We could barely find parking. And the lines in the JCPennys are long.

I'm really pulling for the 4% growth by January 1

    I’m really pulling for the 4% growth by January 1

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  maggiemoowho says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Winning😃👍👍👍 🇺🇸 #MAGA🇺🇸 Thank you President Trump!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  sixbladeknifeblog says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Barry handed DJT the keys to a tired, dented-up, barely running heap and President Trump has stripped it down, stuck a new engine in it and has it laying rubber on Main Street.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  rvsueandcrew says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Re employment…

    I don’t watch television. While in an Inland Supply store today, I overheard a report on USA Today. United Parcel Service was encouraging people to apply for jobs, pointing out that a seasonal gig with UPS could be turned into a career. Hearing this as people bustled around me shopping, I felt extremely, delightfully, happily deplorable. Our President is making a lot of changes, yes, and they are touching families all across the country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    “…U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November..”

    lol, understatement of the day!

    Go, Mr. President…we are praying for you and we are WITH you 100%!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Curry Worsham says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    But he has no legislative accomplishments! ……..oops.

    Like

    Reply
  Mz Molly Anna says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Absolutely marvelous President Trump! Thank you for never giving up on us.

    Like

    Reply
  Minnie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Stunning indeed!

    I witness shopper craziness every day when I pass the local Mall on my way home from the office.

    God bless President Trump 🙏
    God bless America 🇺🇸
    God bless us, everyone ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  Grandpa M says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Al Reuters forgot to add "Unexpectedly…"

    Like

    Reply

