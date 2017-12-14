President Trump Celebrates Historic Cuts In Federal Regulations…

When candidate Donald Trump campaigned and won the election in 2016 he promised to cut the massive regulatory burdens that were strangling the U.S. economy. Together with several cabinet members, today President Trump celebrated the administration’s efforts at achieving the biggest cut in federal regulations in history.
“For the first time in decades, the government achieved regulatory savings,” President Trump said, boasting that “we blew our target out of the water”. “The administration, over its first 11 months, we canceled or delayed over 1,500 planned regulatory actions – more than any previous president by far.”
On the far right side of the room are two stacks of white office paper. One represents regulations as they existed in 1960 and is about shin high; the other represents TODAY, 2017. That’s a lot of regulation. President Trump explained in 1960, there were 20,000 pages of federal regulations, compared to 185,000 pages today.
President Trump declares, “were going to cut a ribbon because were getting back below the 1960 level, and well be back there fairly quickly.”
Notably, President Trump said his administration plans to keep regulations that have been beneficial to our nation. Those will remain on the books, he said, specifically ones tailored for protecting workers, ensuring clean water and air, and protecting our country’s natural beauty. But POTUS described each unnecessary page in the stacks as representing hidden tax and harmful burdens for workers and businesses. “Unnecessary regulations,” he said, “threaten our entire Constitutional system, not just the U.S. economy.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh Happy Day !
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have to admit that seeing all of that paper is a very powerful visual. Thank you President Trump! 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
No doubt about it Pam, our guy knows what he’s doing!
LikeLike
LikeLike
John F. Kennedy 1961-63
Lyndon B. Johnson 1963-69
Richard M. Nixon 1969-74
Gerald Ford 1974-77
Jimmy Carter 1977-81
Ronald Reagan 1981-89
George HW Bush 1989-93
Bill Clinton 1993-2001
George W. Bush 2001-2009
Barrack Obama 2009-2017
That is a lot of people to clean up after…..MAGA!
LikeLike
Our economy is sitting on C4, and ready to explode! Thank you President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump: Says what he means and MEANS what he says! A President we can be proud of who brings class, dignity and respect back to the White House and the USA. God Bless President Trump! Merry Christmas!
LikeLike
RE: The chart…
LOOK at what the Citizens of OBX, (Outer Banks, NC) had to go through to have the Oregon Inlet Bridge replaced.. it did take 20 years!
LikeLike
Let’s not forget, every one of those pages need to be reviewed by Legal, HR, Finance, Operations, Sales/Marketing for how to implement, support and provide ongoing governance to comply too. When you add one regulation to a business it has unbelievable disruption of more productive acitivies, not to mention quality of work for the employees. There is a reason they say the number one barrier to entry in most industries is regulation.
LikeLike