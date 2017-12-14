President Trump Celebrates Historic Cuts In Federal Regulations…

When candidate Donald Trump campaigned and won the election in 2016 he promised to cut the massive regulatory burdens that were strangling the U.S. economy. Together with several cabinet members, today President Trump celebrated the administration’s efforts at achieving the biggest cut in federal regulations in history.

“For the first time in decades, the government achieved regulatory savings,” President Trump said, boasting that “we blew our target out of the water”. “The administration, over its first 11 months, we canceled or delayed over 1,500 planned regulatory actions – more than any previous president by far.”

On the far right side of the room are two stacks of white office paper. One represents regulations as they existed in 1960 and is about shin high; the other represents TODAY, 2017. That’s a lot of regulation. President Trump explained in 1960, there were 20,000 pages of federal regulations, compared to 185,000 pages today.

President Trump declares, “were going to cut a ribbon because were getting back below the 1960 level, and well be back there fairly quickly.”

Notably, President Trump said his administration plans to keep regulations that have been beneficial to our nation. Those will remain on the books, he said, specifically ones tailored for protecting workers, ensuring clean water and air, and protecting our country’s natural beauty. But POTUS described each unnecessary page in the stacks as representing hidden tax and harmful burdens for workers and businesses. “Unnecessary regulations,” he said, “threaten our entire Constitutional system, not just the U.S. economy.”

