Sunday December 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Irish Blessing
May the Christ Child light your days, and warm your heart and home. May good and faithful friends be found wherever you may roam. May peace and gladness bless your little corner of the world, And may the Christmas season bring the best to you and yours.
AMEN.
AND MAY GOD BLESS ALL HERE.
IN JESUS NAME.
Beautiful rendition of our National Anthem performed by the combined West Point & Naval Academy glee club choir before Saturday’s annual ARMY-NAVY game. Even in the bitter cold and blowing snowfall they were pitch perfect. Bravo and M A G A.
To all the NFL players who kneeled or sat down once… or ten times during pre-game ceremonies this year, good riddance. RIP ~ NFL.
While I enjoyed football, I detest extortionists so again N⚰F⚰L.
Some of America’s finest growing into an adulthood where they’ll learn duty, honor and self-confidence require hard work, sacrifice and respect ! Once upon a time graduation from these academies was a high honor bourne with pride. I pray that day returns !
Psalm 3:3 But thou, O Lord, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head.
Merry CHRISTmas Treepers
O holy night! The stars are brightly shining,
It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth.
Long lay the world in sin and error pining.
Till He appeared and the Spirit felt its worth.
A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices,
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.
Fall on your knees! Oh, hear the angel voices!
O night divine, the night when Christ was born;
O night, O holy night, O night divine!
O night, O holy night, O night divine!
Led by the light of faith serenely beaming,
With glowing hearts by His cradle we stand.
O’er the world a star is sweetly gleaming,
Now come the wisemen from out of the Orient land.
The King of kings lay thus lowly manger;
In all our trials born to be our friends.
He knows our need, our weakness is no stranger,
Behold your King! Before him lowly bend!
Behold your King! Before him lowly bend!
Truly He taught us to love one another,
His law is love and His gospel is peace.
Chains he shall break, for the slave is our brother.
And in his name all oppression shall cease.
Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we,
With all our hearts we praise His holy name.
Christ is the Lord! Then ever, ever praise we,
His power and glory ever more proclaim!
His power and glory ever more proclaim!
When I’ve read comments about decentralizing government offices to other parts of the country here on this site, I thought you all were just dreaming. But now I see this…
“Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a Montanan, is aiming to move the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Reclamation out of Washington as soon as logistically possible. Western politicians like Sen. Corey Gardner (R-Colo.) are cheering him on.
“Ninety-nine percent of the nearly 250 million acres of land managed by BLM is west of the Mississippi River, and having the decision makers present in the communities they impact in Colorado or across the region will lead to better results,” Gardner wrote in an email.He wants the bureau headquartered in his state, and Colorado’s Democratic governor, John Hickenlooper, has joined Gardner’s lobbying campaign.”
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/la_times_writer_disparages_trumpian_fantasy_of_moving_bureaucrats_out_of_dc.html
“I wonder if Halper has ever looked at what happens when a headquarters is moved. It happens all the time in the private sector. The impact cannot be measured by numbers alone.
“The open secret of such moves is that they offer the chance to weed out the staff. In the federal government, where bureaucrats are insulated, the only way to get rid of someone can be a transfer to someplace completely undesirable from a personal standpoint.
“And here’s a little secret Halper should know, since he is such an expert on government bureaucracies: D.C. is full of couples who both work for the federal government. That means that if an agency moves to, say, Pueblo, Colorado[i], if the couple want to stay together and move, they are going to have a find a job for the other spouse in Pueblo, where federal jobs might be much scarcer than in D.C.
“Or they can decide to avoid upending their lives and those of other family members and simply leave the HQ operation and try to find something new in D.C.”
And for all our Air Force fans and veterans a little Christmas cheer from the USAF Band and choir, flashmob style at the Air & Space Museum in DC.
WOW ! I loved the smiles everywhere !
