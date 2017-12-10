December 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #325

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Oh man, I’d love it if CNN would crater, not just in the US, but worldwide.
They really are a pox on humanity.
Thanks for posting these, Citizen817 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
The Army had been in a major losing streak for years if I’m not mistaken…a streak that ended the night Trump attended their game last year. Winning is contagious.
So mad we missed it!
Comments from George Soros regarding Obama comparing Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler:
“I knew Adolph Hitler, Adolph Hitler was a friend of mine. Mr. President, you are no Adolph Hitler.”
Source/context?
A joke from my twisted mind. Paraphrasing Lloyd Benson’s shot at Dan Quayle. Soros was a Nazi collaborator. Get it.
I got it, Joe.
Me too
Gotcha the first time, Joey!!!
“Never give in, never give up, never back down, and never ever stop dreaming”
Regina – my favorite line from yesterday’s rally in Pensacola. Stephen Miller?? It actually sounds like Our President Trump’s personal philosophy. Love!
Q posted this tweet on 8chan a bit ago…
…and followed this with a prayer request:
“Please pray tonight.
Good people in harms way.
Q”
I believe the Storm is here. Praying…
Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen.
Amen…
Amen…..
Amen …
Amen,
Something is going on – reports of 10-15 planes flying in formation 1/4-1/2 mile apart over Lexington, SC – also reported in Denver, Kansas and Missouri. Not showing on flightradar
https://archive.fo/bGjKc
some people are saying it might be Nat’l Guard getting hours in – others suggest C-17s transporting equipment to CA. All heading west. I’m too jumpy…where my moonshine? 😉
twitter hashtag added
If you draw a line from South Carolina to St. George, Utah and then extend it farther west, it goes to Sacramento, CA.
No, that would be too good to be true. Probably equipment and personnel to help with the fires, but I don’t know why they are veering north. That is, if this is true.
I personally know there are large training missions and exercises going on in the Nevada area and nearby states. Getting time in before all returning to be with family before Christmas. Training.
I am in agreement with you. The reason that I have not been around here much lately is because I have been spending most of my free time lurking on the 8chan cbts threads and I have come the conclusion that Monday the 11th through the 20th is biggest and ugliest part of the Storm.
The most important thing that the treepers need to remember is that no matter what happens during this time, God is still on his throne and He is the one we must focus on. Prayer 🙏 is something that we can all do to help, and it is something that we must do.
Those patriots who have dry powder should keep it close. Defend yourself and your loved ones, otherwise stay out of the way.
God bless President Trump and God Bless America!
Eks, there was more to the post than just the Trump tweet – it also said
4th quarter, Patriots.
We fight together.
Q
Isaiah 54:17New King James Version (NKJV)
No weapon formed against you shall prosper,
And every tongue which rises against you in judgment
You shall condemn.
This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,
And their righteousness is from Me,”
Says the Lord
Being praying this scripture this week…..Keep praying…
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Very strong, calls for hauling people out of the FBI and DOJ in handcuffs.
The MAN WE CHOSE to be our PRISIDENT – WE THE PEOPLE
Old time justice is around the corner, WE will only take so much.
LikeLike
Michelle Malkin
Michelle seemed more like her old self here. Maybe it was the subject matter that just got her fired up.
http://www.oann.com/pentagon-announces-first-ever-audit/
Something tells me this will the first of many audits throughout the federal government.
The Fed abso-tively must be next!!!
Maybe they’ll find what happened to that $2 trillion that Rummy lost???
Corey Lewandowski
Ron DeSantis audio w/
I love our President!
Good read about storms…
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/a_time_for_war_the_gathering_storm.html
Thanks for posting this. I saw it posted elsewhere, maybe here?, yesterday and meant to read it and got distracted. Anyway, I was really glad I took the time to click and read. The author’s thoughts run much along the same line as mine. I really enjoyed it.
This is the one piece of data that will give nightmares to the Left, Democrats, RINOs, Globalist, CoC, Big Club etc. as large number of illegals are deported or are waiting deportation, self-deporting etc. wages for Americans at the lowest wage level continue to rise far faster than those in the middle and upper wage level. These are for the most part the Forgotten Men and Women!
From the article linked above:
The details: For the last year or two, economists and politicians have fretted over how to loosen up worker wages, which have been effectively stagnant since the 1970s. Flat wages have been set against the meteoric rise of a new class of billionaire plutocrats to create a picture of massive and chronic income inequality and unfairness, and that impression appeared to help elect Trump.
And now the economy is specifically lifting up workers with the least education, a key social and economic dividing line—there have been five straight quarters of a shrinkage of the wage inequality gap, Kolko said, with surging wage gains for those with only a high school diploma.
The median wage for someone with a high school degree grew to $714 a week as of the end of September, from $700 at the same point in 2016; high-wage workers just budged up to $1,271 a week, though, from $1,266. So the gap between them narrowed to $557 from $566, almost 2%.
“This past year has been good news for the least-educated workers,” Kolko tells Axios.
Metrics for the hard-core unemployed and lowest-paid workers—part of the core of the Trump base—have all seen significant gains.
Broad unemployment including those no longer searching for work and involuntarily working part time fell to 7.9% in October, from 9.2% at the beginning of the year, Kolko said.
And the share of the main working population that is employed — those 25 to 54 —grew to 78.8%, from 78.2%.
Those are the best numbers since 2000. In December 2000—the last time unemployment was at 4.1% — broad unemployment was at 6.9%. And the working population 25 to 54 years old was 81.4%.
That means that well over 1 million Americans still need to be drawn back into the work force.
And there are signs that the most stubborn unemployed are trying to return to work. Kolko said that searches are up at Indeed for the terms “no background check” and “felony-friendly jobs.” “This suggested that people who have struggled more in the past to find jobs are encouraged by the tightening labor market to look for work,” he said.
How many times has he been re-elected since then?
She is a nasty, bisexual liberal pig.
And of course Chelsea Handler blames President Trump for her fire evacuation. Hope she loses her home.
Of course she’s not the least bit concerned about how the fires started. Nobody is.
Now there is an interesting story out of Madera, CA., where a motorist put out four small fires along the side of the road before they went out of control. I guess it was global warming that started those fires, too. Or maybe it was the wind. /s
It’s all very fishy – videos of Santa Rosa show everything – metal, glass, etc. – totally gone, but trees still standing. It’s also a strange time of year (late Santa Anas, I guess) but when I heard of Ventura burning I first wondered if the porn/pedo studios were being burned down…then it moves into Brentwood? Weird areas on fire – CA goes through this every year, but it’s Malibu and the canyons, not into the cities?
High fire danger warning goes out, arsonists select target burn areas, light multiple fires, global warming gets blamed, everybody sues the utility company because they have the money. It’s kind of hard to sue an unknown arsonist.
How about we catch the arsonists?
Real or faked its in disgustingly poor taste !
It’s real. She has discussed it freely on talk shows like Conan O’Brien.
I ❤ Sarah!!!
President Trump is referred to by some as the Anti-Globalist.
From time to time, reading the Globalist Agenda is fascinating….in moderation/with a grain of salt.
http://theglobalelite.org/category/globalist-agenda/
https://www.mikehuckabee.com/index.cfm?p=latest-news&id=749AE770-8F4F-4D95-89B9-606D7634A68C
Gov. Mike HuckabeeVerified account @GovMikeHuckabee
I have obtained the application letter of Jeannie Rhee who landed a spot on Mueller’s team and you should read if you want to know if the investigation is “fair” to @realDonaldTrump and his team.
Deep State
Another anti-Trump member of Mueller’s team unmasked
Mike Huckabee
December 6, 2017
Here is a link to this developing news story.
Maybe this was the letter she enclosed with her resume?!?
————————————
Mr. Robert Mueller
Office Of The Independent Counsel
Washington, DC
Dear Mr. Mueller:
I understand you are hiring an extensive team of investigators to make the case for collusion between the Donald Trump for President campaign and the Russian government, which undoubtedly happened as we all just know. Attached please find my resume and application for the job of Investigator to the Special Counsel.
I’d like to briefly outline what I can bring to the table and why I am so highly qualified for this job.
First, let me say I am very highly motivated, and, indeed, am literally salivating at the prospect of going after Trump, as I strongly supported Hillary Clinton for President –- having given over $16,000 to Democrats since 2008 –- and know she simply couldn’t have lost fairly because literally everyone in my circle of friends at the FBI voted for her.
Also, I am a highly experienced lawyer, having provided legal defense to the Clinton Foundation and also in a case involving access to Hillary’s private emails. In addition, I’ve provided legal advice to the Obama Administration, during my tenure as Obama’s deputy assistant attorney general.
You and I must know a lot of the same people. For example, I’m sure you’re acquainted with Ben Rhodes, who was Obama’s deputy national security advisor but who actually spent most of his time as a skilled political operative, constructing Obama’s “narrative.” Until very recently, I was literally Ben’s personal attorney, so of course I learned a lot from him about writing fiction, which will be useful to our legal team as we create our own narrative for what Trump did. (For example, it’s easy to leak to the media that evidence is piling up by the day, even when no evidence whatsoever has been found.) In fact, when the House Intelligence Committee was investigating possible Russian interference, I was literally Ben’s liaison with them. So I know what I’m doing –- literally –- and am, above all, political. Ben’s letter of recommendation is attached. I have also attached letters from my respected colleagues at the FBI, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page (who say hi), and also from Andrew Weissmann. They know I have what it takes to get the job done!
I hope to join your investigative team as soon as possible and get to work unseating Donald Trump.
Thank you for your consideration,
Jeannie Rhee
———
Wonder how Huck got ahold of it. Mole in the Mueller Mob?
I believe it was satire.
Geez, Joe, what a killjoy you are!!! Ha, you know how to ruin a girl’s night!
Yeah, I cant believe any lawyer would right something like that unless she is dumb as a box of rocks.
One of Sarah’s kids is probably the leaker. Still in diapers.
Update: May not be Sarah’s kids. Should be potty trained by now. Mystery deepens.
It’s not an actual letter.
I think Huckabee is making a parody joke based on her real relationships and political connections which would obviously be a conflict of interest due to bias.
I’m sure it’s a parody, but funny, nevertheless.
GREAT NEWS YOU GUYS…
–Roy Moore is suing his accusers!!!!!!! And he says he will NOT settle. This WILL go to court.
–So far we know the yearbook lady was guilty of a mess of lies, like how Moore was her divorce judge when she claimed she hadn’t seen him again and that she doctored the yearbook.
–Then “14 year old’s” story conflicted with revelations from her mother and court documents.
–See you harlots in court.
–This is going to be FUN. An Alabama jury is going to roast these bitches. And pardon my language, but these bitches are lying so I’m not sure what else to call them. i don’t use the c-word so it’s the best I could do.
fake twitter account – very convincing, isn’t it (I posted that earlier and someone called it out)
You mean Gloria will actually need to do some real work,????
Just to note, if her divorce was uncontested, she would not necessarily see a judge. I got divorced in 1994 in Alabama, uncontested and no custody issues and the lawyer just mailed my decree to me.
Allowing chain migration for “dreamers” would be utterly ridiculous and illogical. If the whole rationale for allowing them to stay is that their life is here and it’s the only home they have ever known, then why would they need to bring family members in? If they really need to be with those family members, they can go back and live with them. If you allow them to make their illegal parents (the ones that brought them here) legal citizens, then they are nothing more than anchor babies (even though they were not born here).
Build the wall, deport them ALL. They can dream about coming back in LEGALLY.
It was the plan all along. Backdoor route to massive amnesty, cheap labor. Traitor Marco Rubio actually made the push.
–It was to turn illegals up to the age of friggin’ 30 into anchor babies for the whole lot.
–We need to fight it if we still can.
What’s y’all’s favorite Trump maneuver?
—One thing that thrills me to no end, that astounds me to my core, is how the lamestream media and Obama tried to call Conservative outlets “fake news.” They made it a coordinated attack on every single station in an effort to regain their power after their phony push-polls and disinformation failed to install Hillary.
–Then in the greatest case of verbal ju jitsu of my lifetime, Trump IMMEDIATELY pounced on it and used the term for THEM. And rightly so! And what stuck? You now see people calling CNN and ABC fake news–the very label they were trying to use to get rid of their competitors.
–Unbelievable. He’s the greatest fighter of my lifetime. I love this man.
So true, Mia C.
If these two dirty tricks fakeries
1. FusionGPS’ false Dirty Dossier on Trump paid for by DNC and
2. the fabricated Trump server DNS logs see “TeaLeaves” April Lorenzen
are proved to be the underpinnings for the FISA court’s or FISC (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review) approval which lead to spying on the Trump campaign (or was used as cover for already ongoing illegal spying)
and if these two fakeries plus
3. Crowdstrike Guccifer 2.0 coverup of the DNC leak, putting false “Russian fingerprints” on docs and falsely claiming Guccifer 2.0 was Wikileaks’ source,
were then the underpinnings of Mueller’s witchhunt and year-long Dem-MSM anti-Trump propaganda,
then the whole Russiagate falls apart.
And all who were complicit will fall.
