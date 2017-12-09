President Trump Weekly Address – “Help Me Dad”…

.
[Transcript] “Help me, Dad.”
Those were the last words spoken by Kate Steinle as she lay dying on a San Francisco pier a precious young American woman killed in the prime of her life.
Kates death is a tragedy that was entirely preventable. She was shot by an illegal alien and a 7-time convicted felon who had been deported five times but he was free to harm an innocent American because our leaders refused to protect our border, and because San Francisco is a Sanctuary City. In Sanctuary States and Cities, innocent Americans are at the mercy of criminal aliens because state and local officials defy federal authorities and obstruct the enforcement of our immigration laws.
Last week, in a final injustice, Kate’s killer was acquitted on all of the most serious charges yet one more reason Americans are so upset by Sanctuary Cities and open border politicians who shield criminal aliens from federal law enforcement and all of the problems involved with the whole concept of a sanctuary city.
They’re no good.
We mourn for all of the American Families, of all backgrounds, who will have any empty seat at Christmas this year because our immigration laws were not enforced. No American should be separated from their loved ones because of preventable crime committed by those illegally in our country. Our cities should be Sanctuaries for Americans not for criminal aliens.
Unfortunately, Democrats in Congress not only oppose our efforts to stop illegal immigration and crack down on Sanctuary Cities now they are demanding amnesty as a condition for funding the government, holding troop funding hostage and putting our national security at risk.
We cannot allow it.
Every Senator and Congressman will have to make a choice: do they want to protect American citizens or do they want to protect criminal aliens? Reasonable people can disagree on many things, but there can be no disagreement that the first duty of government is to serve, protect, and defend American Citizens.
People can have different views on the technical details of budget policy or transportation, but no one who serves in elected office should disagree that our highest priority must be the safety and well-being of our nations citizens.
Thank you.
If ever there was a case for citizen justice . . .
LikeLiked by 16 people
If he is deported that would be easy and cheap outcome. He best hope he goes to prison for something cause the reaper awaits
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deportation is perhaps not so cheap an outcome as a oft-repeated border-crosser. He’s likely to come back again and again and again until that wall is built. Criminals are not our smartest demographic since they tend not to learn from painful experience. Or they are sociopaths/psychopaths who are just plain unable. Ha, liberals are just mild versions of such!
LikeLike
President Eisenhower dealt with similar problems. He deported the illegals so far away that they couldn’t come back.
The libtards think the Earth is getting warmer. Well then, Antarctica should be just fine for the illegals. The penguins won’t mind a bit…
LikeLiked by 1 person
should be given a chance to swim the Gulf of Mexico with two cinder blocks chained around his neck and legs and arms zip tied.
LikeLike
I think the penguins are goin to mind it a LOT.
LikeLike
freddy, you know the game – he’ll be deported and just sneak back in – AGAIN!.
LikeLike
The fact that is STILL an expected outcome is OUTRAGEOUS. Until the border is sealed by military (immediately) or sealed by a wall (permanently) all those in power are responsible for the harm and expense to our citizens.
LikeLike
We don’t need Sanctuary Cities to undercut the laws keeping those who choose not to be good Americans out of this country. One only has to watch what has happened in Europe to know we are next if we don’t stand up for our people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
freddy, I wonder how many people know that when we deport someone who was here illegally that we have to pay their country of origin to take them back. Plus pay for the plane, crew and security used to return them. My daughter contracted to ICE for 2 years as security on the planes returning the illegals. She said there were several that she actually got to know because she saw them so many times being deported.
LikeLike
Yes. This murderous creep should be buried alive by the first load of concrete delivered to build the first section of wall. No commemorative plaque necessary…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Double tap.
LikeLike
They are all a case for citizen justice. 10-year-old Kayla Gomez Orozco, (here legally), remains were recovered from the bottom of a private well after a four-day search near Tyler, TX a little over a year ago. Her illegal alien Uncle took her from the First Assembly of God church and killed her. Living in a border state we see and hear about murders by illegals almost daily. Sickening! And it colors my opinion towards illegals, they ALL need to go, when you start as a criminal by being here illegally then you are never not a criminal.
LikeLike
Thank you, Mr. President, for speaking directly to We the People.
Kate’s murder WAS totally preventable, Sanctuary States and Cities NEED TO GO!
For a State or City to flount Federal Law is not just a travesty, it’s a big F-U to all law-abiding Americans who follow the Rule of Law.
What makes them believe they are above the law?
Cut off their Federal Funding, NOW!!!!
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Do not just cut off funding… PROSECUTE them….Charge then with depraved indifference… other wise known as MURDER 2.
If you LIE to a Federal GOV Official Investigator you will charged and found guilty if you DEFY and ignore federal law, that person should be charged with failure to comply with Federal Laws and should be properly charged and convicted.
A state cannot just claim their are sanctuary cities ( yes YOU California- and yes I LIVE in Ca ) but in the event they do- they should be immediately stripped of ALL Federal Funds.
Screw these Judges that claim the loss of Federal funds would cause too great of a hardship for the state.
Losing a child to an Illegal alien, a preventable CRIME, is a heartbreak from which there is no recovery.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes Sayit2016. They should be stripped of all federal funds.
Not just some of the grants.
Kate Steinle’s killer was set free while so many citizens must live behind locked doors and barred windows.
Unable to even leave our homes at night because the neighborhood we live in is full of illegals that should not be here.
Illegals that fear no law and abide by none of our laws.
They commit crimes without fear of reprisal because none ever comes.
And the Steinle verdict is just more proof of a situation that we have been living and dying with for decades.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Mayor of London said we have to get use to this because its part of living in a big city. Shocking to hear him say that but even more shocking would be if we believed it. Thank God most of us don’t. Our President stands up for us and is attacked daily because of it. He said yesterday that he is President of the United States and not President of the World. Love that wonderful man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least in the USA, in some places, we can “pack.” The UK has disarmed its citizens.
LikeLike
Our President also has ‘a pen and a phone.’
And before anyone objects, it’s one thing using it for evil but another thing to use it for good.
LikeLike
When there is no accountability, there is no change in behavior. Anyone in government that ignores laws has to be held accountable. And anyone in government who’s illegal actions such as ignoring federal immigration laws which then results in the death of a US citizen should be charged with murder. The fed needs to go after these people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Prosecute and then EXECUTE all illegal immigrants who are arrested for violent crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just one minor correction: promptly execute, not give them life in prison on death row (ala California)!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely
LikeLike
Cut the funds from the Ninth Circuit for starters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cut off ALL their welfare, Minnie. If they show up at the welfare office with fake ID, call ICE to haul them in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely!!! They deserve NO rights from our country. They are not US citizens. They are here ILLEGALLY!!
Americans aren’t given leeway when they act illegally. WTHeck!!?? What is the matter with dopey dems and their leaders. Dumb question. We do know what’s the matter with them. We cannot allow evil to get away with the sh!t it is.
Thank you, Mr President. You know millions of us Deplorables appreciate and back you’re efforts to MAGA. God bless you, sir.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, just WoW.
Does anyone have any idea ab the distribution and broadcast of the President’s Weekly Address?
I would really appreciate this info. I have no TV or newspaper, so I am skeptical ab Trump’s Weekly Address getting much coverage.
I do not hear it on the radio…I listen to it here on CTH.
LikeLike
I heard an exceprt once on NPR…but I don’t listen to NPR very often so I don’t know if that is a regular thing or not.
LikeLike
Not just a finger the whole damn fist on the pulse of America!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can I steal your metaphor, Deborah?
Trump truth enters the bloodstream, and a massive endorphins pump rushes the heart and makes the whole body invigorated. Bring it on sanctuary cities, your time is coming to an end! MAGA
LikeLiked by 8 people
of course! 🙂
LikeLike
TY ^^100
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is PJT the most brilliant man alive today? Yes he is!
LikeLiked by 8 people
He’s making the president’s weekly address great again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes he is and tbh he’s making the world sane again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Johnny B., just read an article over at the Gatestone Institute. In Brussels, they are having riots caused by their young male “immigrants” on a regular basis – they also loot/destroy the shops, set cars on fire, etc. (sound familiar?). The author of the article, Drieu Godefridi, is a Belgian. The last sentence of his article:
“Ironically, what Brussels now obviously needs is another Donald Trump.”
Welcome to the Hell Hole that is Brussels
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/11468/brussels-hell
LikeLiked by 2 people
Janie M, DJT really is the irresistible force, people are thirsting for an end to the deceit, lying and falsehoods professed by their so called betters!
Luke 6:43
For a good tree bringeth not forth corrupt fruit; neither doth a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. – KJV
LikeLike
Bravo , Mr. President , except for the fact that you did not mention the wall . Never pass up a chance to hammer home the reasons why the wall is so vitally necessary .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time I think of Kate saying that it brings tears to my eyes…
LikeLiked by 12 people
I do too… I can not even imagine a Father hearing those last words…. My Dad would move heaven and earth to help me…. the frustration that Kate’s Dad felt when he knew he could not help her must be devastating. I can not even begin to imagine. Bless this family Dear God… heal their hearts and exact your divine justice.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Help me Dad.”
My God……….. that absolutely breaks my heart. My Dad would have moved heaven and earth for me too Sayit2016. I think it brings tears to DJT as well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A lot of things can be ” fixed” a life lost can not and that is what is so tragic and final in this realm…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cried like a baby over this (actually more than once) in the past many months. I have 3 daughters, 3 grand daughters, 6 nieces – one of which looks exactly like Kate and whom lived with us while she went to a local university away from home.
Her dying words are like a hot poker through my heart. I have no idea how I would handle that. I cannot imagine the pain this family is feeling. So wrong, and yet so avoidable if our government(s) would simply follow the rule of existing law. Then the jury decision, what a travesty piled on top of a trajedy!
Of course evil happens, but this city/state and the leftists will never own up to their responsibility in this.
The left is so hell bent on destroying this country they are willing to allow lawlessness to achieve their goals.
RIP Kate, please God!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your post made me realize, as never before, that the president is deeply affected by the Kate’s murder in a personal as well as political sense, because he is relating to it in terms of his own feelings about his own beloved daughter.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you are absolutely correct….
LikeLike
My father also would have moved heaven and earth Sayit2016 as would my husband if one of our boys had been killed.
The pain the Steinle family has suffered and will continue to suffer breaks my heart.
It is just a drop in the bucket as to what all the Angel Families are going through.
And all of this pain and suffering could have, and should have, been prevented if our immigration laws had been enforced and if these sanctuary cities, counties and states were not allowed.
All of it.
Every one of these people should be alive today, celebrating Christmas with their families.
Every single illegal here must go back and start the immigration process over legally.
No amnesty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The illegals know that they cannot meet the requirements to immigrate legally. Start a sign-up list of all the politicians who are willing to allow them to live in their houses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know, seems like the legal requirements are about as rock bottom as it can get. Related to someone here? Welcome in!!! Zero on merit.
LikeLike
My father would have delivered justice.
LikeLike
When you think that our President would not be welcomed in Britain. Why because he wants Britain to stand strong against the evil people who would like nothing better than to take over their great nation. If that’s the real crime today then Jesus wept huge tears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that’s the way it is. I love my POTUS.. He understands how to frame the debate. He has made it about CITIZENS full stop. The debate will no longer center on the fate of aliens. Instead he requires that citizens be the nexus of debate.
I am forever in awe of our Presidents ability to move.the goal posts in all directions always leaving the opposing team mid field unsure of the direction of play.
God bless you Mr President. God bless you treepers all. And God continue to bless the United States of America.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent statement. He lays it out clearly, succinctly, and inarguably.
You are either for or against American citizens. Time to choose.
LikeLiked by 14 people
THANK YOU President Trump, for that cup of cold water in Christ’s name, namely the truth.
LikeLiked by 9 people
FANTASTIC!!!!!
He just gets better & better. I’m am so grateful he is our President.
LikeLiked by 16 people
like!
LikeLike
(“liked” because both your points describe how I feel about the president.)
LikeLike
Better than witholding funding, why don’t we make the politicians who want to promote, and allow this carnage accountable to serve out the jail sentences of the illegal aliens whom they don’t want to be held accountable for their crimes?
Then, let’s see how fast they change their tune!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Should also remove all taxpayer funds that fund these people and their families in total. No benefits for not upholding the laws of the USA period. Very corrupt people, evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Im a 61 year old man and I am crying right now! I just cant imagine holding my loved one in my arms and hearing those words. Tears for Kate and her family
LikeLiked by 8 people
Little dusty here to, some got in my eyes.
There aren’t any words I can think of that can express my sorrow.
I can only pray.
LikeLike
I think he just prevented the DACA that the dems and traitor republicans are working on from being passed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sanctuary cities (spit).
Bastions of leftism.
Thank you PDJT for standing up for the protection and safety of American citizens first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whose country?
OUR COUNTRY!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do elected officials bother to take the COnstitutional oath if they are going to circumvent the Constitution when convenient? In SF illegals are protected, and held to a lower standard of behavior than legal redidents and citizens. Their crimes are ignored, or plead down to minor violations, to keep them off ICE radar. They are permitted to drive without licenses, meanwhile legal, licensed drivers are ticketed for failing to curb their wheels on slopes that are imperceptible as such, and appear to be flat. When the president first came out with travel restrictions, the MAyor and Lt GOvernor joined the demonstration. A refreshment table was set up for demonstrators, and a BART official used twitter to encourage more people to come. The SF police stoodby and watched the virtual shutdown of much of the airport, while the CBP special response team kept demonstrators out of the Customs area, so that normal, legitimate travel could continue, and arriving passengers would not be impeded or harmed.
LikeLike
Why do elected officials bother to take the COnstitutional oath if they are going to circumvent the Constitution when convenient?
Because they can with absolutely no consequences.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You know, whistling, your post suddenly brought to my mind the sound of our President saying: either we’re a country of laws or were not (I believe those were his words, but it’s absolutely the sentiment he put forward at his campaign rallies, anyway) and I cant help but think perhaps he’s REALLY got this too.
I’m thinking it’s all about timing to him, and I think he’s going to lower the boom on all the illegal cr@p going on in the streets across America as much as in DC SWAMP.
I have faith in him although the 💥boom can’t come soon enough. Patience, grasshopper. I have to keep telling my self that.
LikeLike
If for no other reason, he is letting people know why the government will shut down and for what reason. Godspeed Mr President, and more accelerator peddle please…
Keep it shut down for as long as you think appropriate, then wait two weeks on top of that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Finally, a President that says it like it is. Let Pelosi and Brown and Diane Feinstein fight the fires in Ventura. They hate us until they need us. It was the environmental wacko agenda for the forest management that helped create the fuel situation in the forests and elsewhere in the state. Money needed for firefighters went for the train to nowhere and for illegal aliens welfare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good points. A few months ago, these liberal wackos were calling the Florida hurricane ‘karma’ for voting for Trump. Do they believe in karma now? Flood or fire…it’s the Lord’s choice.
LikeLike
and the local government was spending money on SJW programs there instead of on going maintenance of that dam that almost failed………….
LikeLike
Beautiful. I love my President. 🇺🇸
We need to give him more backup in Congress. I’m looking at you, Mcconnnel/Ryan.
LikeLike
I’m looking at the so-called conservatives who refuse to do what is necessary to vote RINOs out in their primaries.
LikeLike
A very impressive, well-crafted speech. I agree with the above comments, the President is focusing the debate in formulating the budget, that he will not abide any talk of “amnesty” for illegal aliens. He will not go along with the attempt at extortion, holding the budget hostage to the President caving on amnesty. He simply won’t do it. In effect he’s telling the Democrats, Republicans, Unipartisans of any stripe or color, “put up or shut up”.
The not-so-subtle message the President forcefully imparts to Congress is quite simple: “Send me a budget good for the American people or you’ll be shutting down the government, up to you. Not the parts I deem ‘essential’ but everything wasteful thing YOU want to keep running will STOP. So go ahead, play your evil games, MAKE MY DAY! And you know full well I mean every word I told you.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally a President who is as missed off over our out of control immigration as we ordinary Americans are.
God Bless You P Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
pissed off
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President is as angry as we are, for sure.
LikeLike
Truly heartbreaking.
Thank you POTUS for continuing to keep all of these victim’s memories front and center.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s wonderful….a President who sticks it to them by saying exactly what Joe citizen thinks.
I don’t believe the UniParty can stand the pressure.
With talk like that backed by forthright deeds he’s going to get himself re-elected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This invader was deported 5 times. Does any sane person think that he’ll stay deported this time?
(NOTE: democrats and RINOs are not sane)
LikeLiked by 1 person
No lie. On CNN this morning, I heard Smerconish say the illegal didn’t know it was a gun.
LikeLike
Cheryl, I thought the illegal said he picked it up because he wanted to shoot a sea lion?
LikeLike
Isn’t that against the law, too! If commit a crime and accidentally kill someone it’s still murder!
LikeLike
The illegal also claimed he was shooting at sea lions. With what, a rubber band?!
Unbelievable.
LikeLike
OMG then the Illegal should have point it at his foot first. Unbelievable.
LikeLike
Wow. Well stated, Mr. President. Arrow to the bullseye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“state and local officials defy federal authorities and obstruct the enforcement of our immigration laws.”
Alright. Obstruction of justice charges against the state and local wannabes seem not too difficult.
Make that personal charges against police, local council mayors and State governors in a Federal Court.
See if PTrump can’t “adjust” some attitudes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats clinging to their illegal, criminal voting base and Alinsky Bibles.
Desperate bitter power clingers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every official of a sanctuary city should imagine for one moment if Kate Steinle or any other US Citizen who was murdered or injured by an illegal alien was their child.
They should just ask themselves what if? Does the illegal mean more to them and their ideology than their own flesh and blood?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mentioned this on the daily presidential politics thread. But it seems this might be a better place for it.
Proposed Bill Imprisons Those Who Don’t Enforce Immigration Law
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/todd-rokita-slap-act-immigration-federal/2017/12/05/id/830036/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said Mr. President. MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Help me Daddy”, inscribe it on the wall repeatedly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This particular address simply illustrates why we so desperately need a border wall. Well said Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
An EXCELLENT address. Should be used in all future campaigns.
LikeLike
Hopefully Kate’s’ family has started the wrongful death law suit against the city, and those that support the policy, that allows American Citizens to become victims of illegal alien/migrant crimes in their own homes and cities..
LikeLike
They did and it was thrown out by a federal judge. Never even went to trial. They found out the hard way that Americans especially white Americans don’t have any rights!:
LikeLike
The South had to create the KKK to deal with this type of low life scum as the US Feds were protecting those that decided they had rights and used them to break the law and thumb their nose at the citizens under martial law at the time with no one to lawfully deal with the reality of the situation.
Maybe there will soon be some rational men that step up without being neoNazi skin head types, that recognize that were are going to have to take care of our own families and neighbors if these illegals are not going to get sent back and if they come back, sent to LONG prison terms with NO privileges or comforts at ALL.
LikeLike
and….the KKK also took judges and mayors that did not protect the citizens, tarred and feathered them, and rode them out of town on a rail.
Our nation STILL HAS a FEW Alpha Males, they just are not yet working together to FIX this mess….if Congress and the Democrats and those that protect these scum do not stop, there WILL come a day of reckoning…..this is the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA…and we do not have to take this crap any longer.
LikeLike
the KKK were SCUM OF THE EARTH! I cannot believe you would post praise for these vile persons here at CTH.
LikeLike
Kates killer walks….
and OMG….so does this executioner.
Unstable, marginal personalities with guns and a licence to kill……how did we get here?
LikeLike
POP as usual you take the exception and throw gas on the smoldering fire….why do you need to keep doing this….this clearly is terrible, but does NOT represent any norm at all…and has been publicized everywhere and we all know it.
IMO it does NOT belong in any way on the CTH…and you personally push the envelope of a conservative web site, along with Rumpole and the admin allow you to keep on and on and on.
Some of us, that have been here a LONG time, and respect the others and Sundance for what they allow us, are SICK of your type of posting.
Just my personal opinion, and your ilk never pays attention to anyone else’s opinion anyway.
LikeLike
Because it doesn’t represent the “norm”, this murder doesn’t matter?
If that’s what we think, the cesspit won.
You pathetic individual.
LikeLike
What is that all about? I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ego
LikeLike
Why aren’t ICE agents pouring into these sanctuary cities?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent question kenmar. Excellent question. I am not impressed with a new federal indictment for the murderer nor any speecifying by anyone. It won’t bring Kate back or thousands of others like her and it won’t prevent another totally preventable murder.
LikeLike
to do what, ken….you have to locate the perps…and ice cannot investigate like the local police SHOULD do…..pouring into sanctuary cities does not force anything like cutting off their money from the Fed programs…..money talks….body count of fed enforcers merely wastes time, effort and money.
LikeLike
Disagree josh. First of all, it isn’t an either or choice. We should be using every resource at our disposal. Cut off funding immediately and simultaneouly round up criminals. There are PLENTY LE/ICE are aware of. Let’s start with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Colin Kaepernick wants to take a knee about something, he ought to take a knee about the fact that had Kate Steinle’s murderer been a black or white AMERICAN, he most likely would have gone to jail.
LikeLike
Democrats don’t care how many Americans they kill in search of the latest preferred minority victim to put on a super-rights pedestal!
LikeLike
The tears started falling at “Help me, Dad.” Cold anger grows the more tears held back or fall…
LikeLike
Her parents still refused to endorse President Trump! You reap what you so sow, I guess!
LikeLike
President Trump truly looks upon every citizen as one of his own. He despises evil and injustice. He will deal with this poor bastard illegal. Final justice. One way or another. Just like he will deal with the Vegas killiers. One way or another. One at a time. Final justice. No escape.
LikeLike