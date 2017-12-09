December 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #324

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Snap. That’s a P.R.E.S.I.D.E.N.T. for ya!
Hot Damn!
These tweets have aged very well!
Consider this:
Great stuff here. Sums it up in one essay.
Watching the rally now on FOXB. Our Lion is on fire!! Calling them all out, something is up.
I love my President!
Why Zebly.?..so he could not investigate the Clintons. They and theirs were clients and that means he can never investigate them. Same with the rest of his Krewe of Krooks.
Head of House intelligence panel finds evidence of abuse in US government surveillance
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News on Friday that his investigators have already uncovered evidence of “abuse” in the U.S. government’s surveillance practices.
“I believe there’s evidence that abuses have occurred,” Nunes said in his first interview since the House Ethics Committee dismissed allegations he had wrongly released classified information as part of the panel’s Russia investigation.
“We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ [Department of Justice] and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] abuse and other matters that we can’t get into too much. But it is very concerning.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/08/head-house-ethics-panel-finds-evidence-abuse-in-us-government-surveillance.html
When the “deep state’s” silent coup against the President is finally revealed it will be the largest scandal in American history. I can’t wait for that day!
MAGA!
Many folks in media are definitely on the Ship of Fools. This week the Lame Stream Media is proving (yet again) that they are either…
a) totally inept
b) DNC operatives thinly disguised as “journalists”
c) suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome
d) all the above
Our propaganda pundits are working overtime to crank out FAKE NEWS. Thankfully, the New Media calls them out on their lies in near real time.
-Garrison-
Byron York: Dossier author was in contact with Obama Justice Department
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-dossier-author-was-in-contact-with-obama-justice-department/article/2642930
Does the court have an army?
PJ Watson…Jerusalem
Sundance gets a good plug at the American Thinker.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/a_curious_recusal_in_the_sentencing_of_michael_flynn_could_be_an_indicator_of_something_very_big_happening.html
I guess he didn’t head back to DC.
Ye gads, Treepers. One goes away for a day and too much good news prevails to share it with my “non-Trumpsters” in a dozen calls or e-mails! Now I get to watch the rally, rally, rally in Pensacola, which appears to be “just one of those things, just one of those crazy flings” that keeps getting bettah every minute, dahhhhling.
The Trump Does Do Rallies like no other.
Great coverage of what-we-need-to-know, Sundance. I guess I’ll be up for a few hours absorbing your brain and sending it on to others. TCTH is being cited on more and more circuits. Good job!
Paul Ryan is not popular in his district from what I saw today. Send Paul Nehlen a few dollars to challenge him. We have great thinkers and doers out there, but need to give them the wherewithal to highlight their talents. Directly. Not through the RNC and PACs that skim the cream for useless whatever-they-do. electnehlen.com
Repeal and Replace RYNO in January. How bout Jim Jordan. He seems to be good. He could clean out the committees.
