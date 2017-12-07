December 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #322

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Trump Retweet
MAGA!
And a special salute, thanks to and prayers for our servicemen and servicewomen today, December 7th. A day that has truly lived in infamy.
I would think President Trump will have a few words. I look for to hearing from him today.
Could President Trump be tapping into “INFAMY” today by triggering The Big Ugly to take down the Deep State on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attack?
Let it be so in honor of our Fallen Heroes.
Could be a sign!
“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Tweeted at virtually the same time news broke of the FBI/ATF raids in the VA/DC area.
There are no coincidences…
I hadn’t heard that; do you have a link?
What FBI/ATF raids?
I found this dated 12/6 – drug and gang raid:
“WASHINGTON – More than 300 law enforcement agents conducted a massive gun and drug sting operation Wednesday morning, resulting in the arrest of 28 suspects in the greater Washington D.C. area.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives and Federal Bureau of Investigation called the sting Operation Tin Panda, and said it began in the spring.
With the assistance of several local law enforcement agencies, authorities say they began investigating members of the Blood gang and their involvement in violent crime, drugs and guns in Northern Virginia.
Officials said the suspects were wanted for their involvement in a slew of crimes, including homicide, malicious wounding, robbery, shootings, and drug and firearms distribution.
Previous search warrants have landed officials drugs, including cocaine, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, THC and marijuana, and more than five dozen firearms. Wednesday’s operation turned up more guns, heroin and other drugs, authorities said.
Officials said the following suspects were arrested on Wednesday:”
http://www.fox5dc.com/news/multi-agency-law-enforcement-activity-reported-in-dc-area
https://patch.com/district-columbia/washingtondc/fbi-conducting-raids-dc-details-coming-report
Thank you, Nebraska Filly!
Interesting article on the muslim brotherhood especially since many believe they have infiltrated our government.
https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/moderate-muslim-brotherhood-declares-us-enemy-arab-world-trump-embassy-announcement/
They fell for it! Now we can declare war on them, on CAIR, REMOVE ALL OF Barry’s friends in government, and be rid of Andre and Ellison. Perfect timing if Ellison was expecting to be installed in Franken’s Senate seat.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Saudi Arabia’s new King is starting to show his true colors. I thought his “moderating” stance on Islam was too good to be true.
Contentious language coming from there:
“The Saudi Royal Court issued a statement saying that the kingdom followed “with deep sorrow” Trump’s decision and warned of “dangerous consequences of moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.”
“Saudi Arabia also said the move represents “a big step back in efforts to advance the peace process” and said it was “a violation of the U.S. Neutral position regarding Jerusalem”.
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2017-12-06/saudi-arabia-condemns-trump-decision-to-recognize-jerusalem-as-capital-of-israel
Most likely for domestic consumption, although we should never trust anything The KSA does. PT has been prepping all parties for months, so I would expect since he has often spoken about this, they have been aware.
I guess, we’ll see.
So what?.IMO, the Saudis have much payback coming their way, eventually.
911 is still very fresh in my mind.
Same here and I don’t care what they think but I was just making a point that their new position of being more “moderate” with Islam is a joke. Muslims go absolutely ballistic when anything involving Israel is acknowledged for Jewish people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s an interesting article from last month:
“Notwithstanding the above, Israel and American Jews must proceed cautiously with their coronation of the Saudis as reliable allies. History has proven that in the Middle East, the enemy of your enemy — in this case, Iran — is not necessarily your friend.”
“The Economist reported last month that Prince Salman has been reaching out to Iranian allies and speculated that genuine Sunni- Shiite rapprochement was on the way. The report spoke of a “grand bargain” between Saudi Arabia and Iran, in which the Saudis would accept Iranian domination of Syria in return for a free hand in the Gulf states.”
https://www.algemeiner.com/2017/11/03/dont-be-so-quick-to-trust-saudi-arabia/
We can never forget about Taqiyya.
Las Vegas is also on my mind.i
Perhaps. But a public annoucement is for PR. What was said behind the closed door? The arab region can’t be seen as knowing about this. I must believe PDT had given them a heads up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I absolutely believe Saudi Arabia was notified, but it would be interesting to know if their public announcement was different than what was said behind closed doors. In addition, it would be nice to know the truth about Saudia Arabia’s Israel policy in terms of being a Jewish State.
This was interesting, “Saudi Arabia’s Policy to Middle East Peace Process”
“From the very beginning, Saudi Arabia has supported and defended the Palestinian cause and continues to do so, right up to the present day.”
http://saudinf.com/main/x003.htm
I think it was stated on Fox at some point that he had spoken to SA, Jordan, Egypt, among others in the ME, about moving our embassy.
PDJT we at the CTH are proud to support your efforts and lovingly applaud your tactics…..keep it up and keep on doing what you are doing
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump White House Weighing Plans For Private Spies To Counter Deep State Enemies
Anti-Deep-State Private Spy Network Proposal
Excerpts from story by Intercept – About Intercept: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Intercept
THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION is considering a set of proposals developed by Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a retired CIA officer — with assistance from Oliver North, a key figure in the Iran-Contra scandal — to provide CIA Director Mike Pompeo and the White House with a global, private spy network that would circumvent official U.S. intelligence agencies, according to several current and former U.S. intelligence officials and others familiar with the proposals.
The sources say the plans have been pitched to the White House as a means of countering “deep state” enemies in the intelligence community seeking to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency.
“Pompeo can’t trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him,” said a former senior U.S. intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the proposals, in describing White House discussions. “It is a direct-action arm, totally off the books,” this person said, meaning the intelligence collected would not be shared with the rest of the CIA or the larger intelligence community. “The whole point is this is supposed to report to the president and Pompeo directly.”
At the heart of the scheme being considered by the White House are Blackwater founder Erik Prince and his longtime associate, CIA veteran John R. Maguire, who currently works for the intelligence contractor Amyntor Group. Maguire also served on Trump’s transition team. Amyntor’s role was first reported by BuzzFeed News.
“[Maguire] said there were people inside the CIA who joined in the previous eight years [under Obama] and inside the government, and they were failing to give the president the intelligence he needed,” said a person who was pitched by Maguire and other Amyntor personnel.
To support his claim, Maguire told at least two people that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, in coordination with a top official at the National Security Agency, authorized surveillance of Steven Bannon and Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Adding to these unsubstantiated claims, Maguire told the potential donors he also had evidence McMaster used a burner phone to send information gathered through the surveillance to a facility in Cyprus owned by George Soros.
There’s said to be a suite in the Trump Hotel in Washington referred to as the as “the tinfoil room,”
Continue Reading The Full Story;
https://theintercept.com/2017/12/04/trump-white-house-weighing-plans-for-private-spies-to-counter-deep-state-enemies/
Related Stories;
All HELL Breaks Loose At WH As Trump Uncovers Obama’s Covert Order To Agents To Take Out His Entire Family – https://freedomdaily.com/hell-breaks-loose-wh-trump-uncovers-obamas-covert-order-agents-take-entire-family/
EX-CIA AGENT: H.R. McMaster Authorized NSA to Spy on Donald Trump Jr. — Sent Intel to Facility Owned By George Soros – http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/ex-cia-agent-h-r-mcmaster-authorized-nsa-spy-donald-trump-jr-sent-intel-facility-owned-george-soros/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
I don’t know if this is true or not, but oh my gosh I so hope PDJT does set up a separate CIA. And once it is all set up and chugging along, pull the plug on the existing one.
I honestly believe the same thing needs to happen with the FBI.
I have had some experience with trying to change organizational culture. It is just about impossible because the new hires tend to, over time, take on the existing culture much more than change it.
Go PDJT. Fight that Deep State!
Both smell like fake news to me. I wouldn’t get too worked up just yet.
Yes, fake. Why would such a department with a secret mission have it be public knowledge?
That is curious isn’t it. Unless they are “testing the waters” so to speak.
Well, I’m sticking with my first thought which is… “ignore”.
For what it’s worth—>
A spokesman for the National Security Council told the Intercept that the White House “does not and would not support such a proposal,” and that he could find “no evidence” that the proposals were ever brought to the attention of the White House or the National Security Council, and a CIA spokesperson told the Intercept, “You have been provided wildly inaccurate information by people peddling an agenda.”
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/363308-trump-considering-global-spy-network-to-combat-deep-state-enemies
I say rubbish. Or as Judge Jeanine would say “hogwash”.
The “intercept” is known as being “clickbait”….that’s one reason I didn’t click on it.
Freedomdaily….. known for peddling fake news.
TexasRanger says: “Trump White House Weighing Plans For Private Spies To Counter Deep State Enemies”
I called this fake news back on 12/05 here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/05/december-5th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-320/comment-page-6/#comment-4690900
Do you think it is looking less-fake today, comparably?
Add 10.
Ad at least 10……… WSB!
Shhhhhhh….
LOL
🕶
Don’t want to wake the dims up. Keep reminding the dims that PDJT is down by 50 points.
At least.
The Last Time The FBI Tried To Overthrow A President.!
Dick Morris TV Video 03:46 Minutes Dec-06-2017;
Lol the title says FIB!
Re: LOL title says FIB….with this being from Dick Morris, it is right on target!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Excellent! Paris has done a great job defending our President against the rats at CNN – congrats!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Big Ugly has arrived!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/house-judiciary-committee-calls-ag-deputy-rosenstein-testify-scandal-rocks-muellers-team/
LikeLiked by 6 people
So refreshing. His Walk with The Lord Jesus is always evident. Blessings Gov. and to your entire family. May you continue to be a light in the darkness for all to see.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ve always like Mike Huckabee, so I admit I’m bias, but he and his wife raised one badass daughter.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Mike Huckabee would be my choice for the next POTUS in 2024!
LikeLiked by 4 people
no way…. he in soft on foreign policy and very liberal in much of his social agenda,,,,that is why he doesn’t get traction in his runs
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m pitching my hat in the ring for Zinke.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mike is great. He actually has most of the same policies as PDJT. Unfortunately he doesn’t have the personality to carry them out.
LikeLike
I think it is great that we are looking to who replaces Trump in 2024. This country needs 16 years of good policy to recover from 30 years of neglect. 2024 is just as important as 2016.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have you watched his short little intro when the Utah Land grab was rescinded?
LikeLike
Who the he!! is Chelsea Handler? Never heard of her until today.
Am I supposed to care what she says ab Sarah, or anything else for that matter?
LikeLike
Nothing against the messenger, but the whole concept sounds stupid and fraught with danger. Especially with Prince involved. OPDJT would never allow that. Sounds like Prince is pushing a sales pitch to me.
LikeLike
My tablet is confused beyond belief. Please disregard last post. Reboot required.
LikeLike
Reposted from the Strategic Omnidirectional MAGA-Winning is Ongoing… thread.
TPR’s post of the week:
“Trump seems to be doing a great job at “divide and conquer” in the sense that, by simultaneously focusing on many big things at once — and, more importantly, by actually taking decisive action on those big things — Trump is dividing the Left into its many different special interest groups.”
President Trump’s MULTIPLYING BIG PROGRESS on EXPANDING FRONTS to DIVIDE the Left.
• I had been relishing the IMPACT on the TACTICS of the Left, preventing them from organizing-coordinating-sustaining opposition to any one thing long enough to matter (while distracting them from big things that really count).
• TPR has recognized the IMPLICATIONS of FRAGMENTING the Left into a Balkanized circular firing squad!
Sundance:
• Please consider a thread on this theme:
• We should concentrate efforts to exploit President Trump’s strategic breakthrough!
Balkanized circular firing squad! Perfect!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Better…
LikeLiked by 11 people
He nailed that one. lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
G-Men Gone Rogue.!
Dick Morris TV Video 06:15 Minutes Dec-06-2017;
LikeLike
Of course he does. A failed Presidency! Led from behind for 8yrs, blaming P43 for economy, and now wants to take credit for President Trump’s accomplishments.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This just drives me insane.
There are very valid reasons why the economy is doing better.
ALL have to do with Obama not standing in the way..
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gowdy on Trump Jr. Testimony & FBI Agent Removed By Mueller
Trump Jr’s 7 Hour Testimony…..
Fox News Video 05:20 Minutes Dec-06-2017
What a waste case. Howdy Gowdy. Howdy Doody could do better. Pathetic.
I have a very low tolerance for Howdy Gowdy.
Interesting Thread of tweets that only makes some sense if you read the whole thread of tweets.
I understand some, but not all cause I’m not that familiar with the laws he is talking about.
When it comes to dismantling the deep state, President Trump is a one-man wrecking crew. Over the past few weeks we’ve seen him shift his tweets to focus more and more on the Mueller investigation. Even though they have dismayed the drive-by media’s sage presenters of “received wisdom” (AKA talking heads), the president has almost single-handedly brought the attention of the nation to bear on the obvious failings of the federal law enforcement apparatus. This is something that we should not take lightly because the president has shown us just how close to a dictatorship our nation has come. This was of course the purpose of the progressive agenda all along—progressivism functions best when there is a one-party state. And one-party states, almost by definition, are dictatorships.
Prior to Obama the idea of a “weaponized” federal bureaucracy was unthinkable. After Obama, we can see that not only is the federal bureaucracy weaponized, but there appears to be a concerted effort—which some call a “silent coup” —to remove President Trump from office. This president, however, knows how to fight back.
In two or three line tweets, the President has commanded the attention of the nation and shown us what is happening in ways that have never happened before. No president in history has been able to apply the kinds of heat to his political opponents the way President Trump can. It doesn’t take a lot of speculation to understand just how effective the president is at communicating directly to the American people. All you have to do is just ask yourself where the Mueller investigation would be if the president were not communicating directing with us via his tweets. Certainly you would not have conservative commentators talking about how politicized the “Russia, Russia, Russia” investigation has become or wondering aloud when the president will take the needed actions to end the silent coup. The answer to that question is simple: the president ain’t done with ’em yet. The heat the president is putting on the Mueller investigation is already causing it to smell. When it gets really stinky, the president will act. But not before.
I believe FDR was the first president to use the IRS against political enemies. And he had plenty. Smedly Butler short circuited a coup against FDR, which would have likely succeeded had he helped the conspirators. The deterioration of Federal law enforcement became noticable a few years after Reagan. More and more cases involving well-connected people being closed with cursory investigation, more and more cases with political value being persued with no real enforcement objective.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow -Not sure I could handle that–Why do I have a feeling that Trump’s days are a lot fuller than Obama’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
kinthenorthwest, I see ozero looking into a mirror and giving himself a daily affirmation, à la Stuart Smalley (SNL). That’s all he has left as he had NO positive accomplishments during his tenure in the WH.
LikeLike
The topic of discussion with Bolton is undoubtedly North Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Flynn stuff keeps getting more interesting & interesting…
Damn what have our federal agencies been doing to our country.
‘Over 10,000 texts’ between ex-Mueller team officials found, after discovery of anti-Trump messages
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/06/over-10000-texts-between-ex-mueller-team-officials-found-after-discovery-anti-trump-messages.html
He does look a little like Forest Gump, if he really exists and if that’s really him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am secretly hoping that the stupid salacious stuff leaks out too so that they look like idiots.
But even better would be if there is some really bad stuff against Trump in there and that the entire investigation is tainted. Or maybe they slag Mueller as a hack or Comey as a total creepy weirdo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you have the right idea in your last sentence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a lot of texts! That’s a lot of time spent texting! I hope there is stuff in there that really makes them look bad and just embarrasses them to death and even better is grounds for firing both of them.
I thought this bit was interesting FTA:
“He (Nunes) said that after the Strzok texts were revealed, the DOJ expressed a “sudden willingness to comply with some of the Committee’s long-standing demands” but added: “This attempted 11th-hour accommodation is neither credible nor believable, and in fact is yet another example of the DOJ’s disingenuousness and obstruction.””
The DOJ needs its behind spanked. It is a mess. Congress could really help here if they chose to make themselves useful. Probably a forlorn hope….
Do believe that it was a set-up
“That’s a lot of texts! ”
Not for Pete. He’d have that reviewed by lunch time, and home in time for Dr Phil.
Snort! You mean like he did the emails on Weiner’s laptop? Ha, ha!!!
Regarding the Mueller Mess, today I have been reading about his Deputy, Andrew Weissman. He sounds like a hot mess, too.
This whole Mueller thing is an ant hill just begging to be kicked over and stomped into oblivion. How can this continue without just blowing apart?
Huge ant hill.
If she enforces the beliefs that she appears to have according to this article, America is in worse trouble than we were in the last decade as far as Illegals go. .
I keep thinking that I must be reading something wrong or missing something..
LADY DACA – Pro-Amnesty, Bush Bureaucrat With Ties to ‘Never Trump’ Movement Confirmed to Lead DHS
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/05/lady-daca-pro-amnesty-bush-bureaucrat-with-ties-to-never-trump-movement-confirmed-to-lead-dhs/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
She just seems like the total opposite of Trump’s promises about Illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you formed that opinion from what sources?
There are more sources…Just look her up
LikeLiked by 1 person
I no longer consider BB a source. I looked for other sources and there is not much else other than she pisses off her subordinates because she expects them to be productive. She is a hard nose which is why Kelly and PDJT like her. Finish cleaning up the DHS.
By the way primary for immigration is ICE and that is headed by Acting Director Thomas D. Homan another one bashed by BB for being soft on immigration. Down 75% since PDJT became President. Now that is soft on immigration!
People wondering what happened to Cernovich, Coulter and Prosobiec need not look further than Breitbart-Bannon. Consider the glee in the headline “Not ‘Over’ by Thanksgiving: Mueller subpoenas Trump Family from Deutsche Bank”. You’d think BB was looking forward to running Bannon for Prez over Trump and take MAGA claimed as theirs. It’s not just Obama who paid a visit to China after Trump…..so did Bannon on the last trip. BB is the enemy within the gate, more dangerous than an overt one.
Promise kept,
undocumented immigrants ‘should be afraid’~ Homan, june 2017
I thought they already…never mind.
/s.
Lo//z
Let’s hope she is smart enough to adjust her beliefs to those of her boss. I worked for many people whose directives I often didn’t like or disagreed with, but other than one notable exception I did my job which was to execute on their directives.
If she can’t or won’t do that, fire her ass and hire another one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re right, President Trump hires based on how effective they are at implementing the boss’ orders.
If there are truths in the article she seems to be hard core Amnesty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to say if I were in charge of hiring someone for that job, she wouldn’t be my choice. I personally would be looking for someone whose philosophy was in line with mine.
But I am not Donald J. Trump and he is a lot smarter and tougher than I am. I hope it works out. I trust he knows what he is doing, even when I don’t like some of his choices. Like this gal. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trust Trump But do not trust her.
I hope so hard that Trump infects her with HIS philosophy, not the other way around!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep…See Nikki Haley…..seems to have turned the corner and on the TRAIN
Sessions, for example, which I have concluded, is earning his oats in his new position under an accomplished fast-moving non-careerist politician, has strong philosophy. “Lady Daca” which she is already being called, disrespecting a new Trumpian hire much like General Kelly and the rest, is known for ability to navigate the terrain.
As Regina said BB’s next target. BB has put out stories since she was nominated. She worked at DHS under Kelly followed him to WH as ACOS. Kelly said she is a driver, doer and getter done er. I believe Kelly over BB.
BB also began another hate McMasters fake news series. TRex anyone?
Let’s not forget, she is an employee of Trump, effectively. She can’t enact legislation, or anything of the sort. Whatever happens, it will need PDJT’s signature. I think we should relax.
I didn’t like Nikki Haley about 12 months ago. Today, she is full MAGA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m beginning to really like Grassley
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go, Grassley! I was mad at him a day or so ago for sticking up for Brian Ross because dear Brian was his former student, but he may work his way back off my naughty list!
Can’t wait for this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rally!
R … A … L … L ……….Y ????
‘Cause We Gotta Rock the House!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the excitement escalates!
If you thought it was just college students and athletes that cry like newborn babes when they don’t get their way…well, you’d be wrong (of course you knew that)…here is the mayor of New Brighton, Minnesota breaking down in tears because a fellow member of the town council won’t accept that she has white privilege…man oh man liberalism is a mental disease…
” … the white privilege … thing …” Even the crazy Mayor can’t articulate the insanity.
Really funny watching the four men sit through the entire meeting in total silence (one wonders how hard they had to work to not explode in laughter, not sure I could have succeeded).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you imagine this being the mayor of your town or city? It’s a good sign that you should probably list your house on the market and get out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone more intelligent than me please give this some real analysis.
To me, when someone says that WE (not I, but we) have white privilege, what they are saying is that white people are better than others. This, clearly, is an obviously racist point of view. The woman is racist, deep down racist, and she clearly loathes herself for it. To hide the fact, she projects it on to everyone else. She is too stupid to see that it is her racism on display.
Have read that right from a psychoanalytical point of view?
LikeLike
You’re not looking at white privilege from the liberal point of view…wikipedia it for the general definition but keep in mind that liberals/progressives change the definition constantly and stretch its meaning to mean all sorts of ridiculous things.
LikeLike
…and i meant to wiki it for the general definition defined by liberals…who then stretch their own definitions into pretzel logic that will make one’s head spin.
LikeLike
Ut oh the crying SJW mayor says “those people” when describing everyone who is not white in her view… keep digging mayor hate thyself.
LikeLike
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/12/05/gregg-jarrett-how-fbi-official-with-political-agenda-corrupted-both-mueller-comey-investigations.html
******
Gregg Jarrett, a lawyer/journalist has been provided really excellent legal analysis since the Russia investigation began. Here are a few choice quotes from his excellent article about how corrupt the investigation of Hillary, and the Comey/Mueller investigation of Trump are and what could or should be done to remedy it:
“…Just how rife with political prejudice and corrupt motives is the special counsel’s investigation?
Instead of choosing prosecutors who could be neutral, fair and objective, Mueller stacked his staff with Democratic donors. Apparently, he conducted little or no vetting of both prosecutors and investigators. How else does one explain the presence of Strzok and Lisa Page on the investigative team?
It appears that Mueller selected people of a particular political persuasion without discerning review or scrutiny. We were supposed to simply trust Mueller’s judgment, notwithstanding his own disqualifying conflict of interest under the special counsel statute that demanded his recusal.
The Trump-Russia investigation is now awash in illegitimacy. Mueller and those who work for him have squandered all credibility…
Do not expect Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to make these changes. He, too, should be removed in his capacity as Mueller’s supervisor. As both a witness and prosecutor, Rosenstein has his own conspicuous and disabling conflict of interest. Yet he has refused to step aside. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is duty-bound to remove both Mueller and Rosenstein…
The examination should begin with Andrew Weissmann, who has close ties to Hui Chen, whom he hired at the Justice Department and with whom he worked at the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. Documents show the DOJ approved a salary for her position of $711,800 for two years of work, which is more than the attorney general earns.
Chen resigned in June of this year, stating that she could no longer work in the administration of a president who had violated the Constitution and engaged in treasonous conduct. According to The Hill, she “posted tweets or retweeted articles that were considered critical of Trump.”
Lunch time outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/S7MVEYHmLv
— Hui Chen (@HuiChenEthics) May 10, 2017
But before her departure, Chen attended a “March for Truth” rally and proudly posted on Twitter a photograph of herself outside the White House wearing an orange “Resist” jacket. She posted another photo of the Trump International Hotel with the words “Pay Trump Bribery Here” superimposed over the entrance.
Chen’s favored hashtag is “TrumpRussiaCoverUp,” and she has blanketed her Twitter account with virulent denunciations of the president. Hundreds of them.
Since Chen made little secret of her views while at Justice, it is reasonable to ask whether she expressed them to Weissmann, the person to whom she reported. If so, how did he respond? Like Strzok, did Weissmann write anti-Trump messages to his friend and colleague, Hui Chen, or others? …”
I hear that POS Obama was comparing Trump to Hitler. I could go into all the ways that Obama and his ilk are a thousand times more like Hitler, but I’m just too tired right now. Instead, I will just say that somebody needs to tell that POS that “The future does not belong to those who slander our POTUS”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Projection once again coming from O. What a fraud.
Hitler gave up his Austrian citizenship and was living stateless in Germany from about 1925. Germany could have kicked him out and changed the course of history.
Kim Davis denied him a marriage license. Now he wants to take her job.
December 06, 2017
David Ermold, one of the men denied a same-sex marriage license by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015, hopes to challenge her for the clerk’s seat next year, he announced Wednesday.
[…]
“I am running to restore the confidence of the people in our clerk’s office and because I believe that the leaders of our community should act with integrity and fairness, and they should put the needs of their constituents first,” said Ermold, 43, who teaches English at the University of Pikeville and directs Morehead Pride, a local gay rights organization. “My commitment to Rowan County is to restore professional leadership, fairness, and responsibility to the clerk’s office. I will build upon the successes of the past, and I will seek solutions for the challenges we may still face.”
[…]
http://www.kentucky.com/news/state/article188302199.html
“Morehead” Pride, a gay rights organization.
LOL
Would you have made Jerusalem the capital? I wouldn’t, and that’s just the truth. I think it’s the same for you too. And that is why none of us ran for President.
You can see Trump’s balls from space. It is what makes him who he is. The fact that most of us wouldn’t have had the balls to do it, is why we drop to our knees in total admiration when a real alpha male comes along. I can’t remember the last time this happened. I used to think I was an alpha male. But not any more. Trump stands alone.
Someone mentioned the comparison to Washington. It is not an outlandish comparison. But I think he is more like Jackson. He is definitely part of that few select men, who history will look back on, and no amount of analysis will ever be able to explain the true gravitas of what is was like to have him at the helm.
I see him as a father figure of the nation. Can’t wait for another day of Trump tomorrow.
Don’t be too hard on yourself, 151 countries warned him not to do this, and I read even his own Cabinet was loath for him to follow through. That is a lot of pressure. On Day 1 we see the Visigrads and some African nations are already saying they will follow suit.
Remember when the whole world warned him not to withdraw from the Paris Treaty? That is a lot of pressure. Now other nations are withdrawing because they see the absurdity of it, or because they see that they aren’t going to get to redistribute the US money.
This is also why many of us noticed him on the campaign trail. When it came to speaking what we all thought, HE GOES THERE.
“This is also why many of us noticed him on the campaign trail. When it came to speaking what we all thought, HE GOES THERE.”
He sure does. God Bless PDJT.
Weird headline over at BB. “Donald Trump and Mitt Romney Talk Amidst Uproar Over Steve Bannon Attacks”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/06/donald-trump-and-mitt-romney-talk-amidst-uproar-over-steve-bannon-attacks/
It’s slyly followed by a laundry list of GOPe defending Romney.
I see BB readers promoting Bannon to President…what after the very fake Deutschebank subpoena and impeachment BB hopes for? A third party run hijacking the Maga theme? It won’t be Cruz, it’ll be Bannon. In case there is any doubt, MAGA belongs to President Trump. He has copyrighted it. Bannon cannot steal nor claim it as his own the way he stated in a rally.
keebler, key phrase in that BB story was:
Conway said she wasn’t sure whether Trump and Romney spoke about Bannon’s comments, but that the president said they had a “wonderful conversation.”
I bet they were talking about the Monuments proclamations PDJT signed.
I don’t trust anti-Trump BB anymore.
Oh, that’s right! Didn’t read about the Monuments in BB did we? Their headlines are typically “loaded”.
Per Mexican household
CNN ought to dig a little deeper. For instance, how much does feeding, clothing, educating, housing, treating (medical care) and otherwise caring for and giving unearned handouts to the ILLEGAN ALIENS cost every LEGITIMATE household in America?????
I’ll be it’s even more than their highly-inflated figure. And well worth it.
Libtard Commie News Notwork can’t get their “facts” straight, and can’t do arithmetic, especially when it doesn’t fit their agenda. (Same as the loons over here!)…
One of Tucker’s segments live in Vegas…Of course there are no answers but at least he is asking the questions…and he’s pretty much the only one other than independent journalists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Conyers wants his dear son to carry on the legend by replacing him in the house…. Seems like a choice pick. Per the failing NYT Conyers son was arrested in February for stabbing his girlfriend (just a little Valentine’s Day dispute…probably something we all have experienced/sarc) but he says Nah, I just pinned her against the wall….
LikeLike
Oh dear. LA, previous recipient of some federal grant money for community policing and honored by BO’s administration for the wondrous accomplishments they achieved with this grant has asked the DOJ for another grant to do more community policing. They’d like $3 million. The DOJ said NO. They didn’t give them any reason! Mutter, mutter, mutter. LA officials “fear the worst.” Mutter, mutter.
Sucks to be you, Sanctuary City.
http://beta.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-lapd-funding-20171205-story.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bill would reduce the amount of chain migration, a process that allows immigrants to sponsor extended family members. A recent Fox News report showed that more than 70 percent of immigrants between 2005 and 2015 came through chain migration.
“This plan is fair to all parties. It’s pro-American. And it’s a solution to DACA,” Sen. Grassley said in a statement.
Pro-American is to follow the law and deport those who are present in the country illegally. Anything else is some political rationalizing/scheming/negotiating.
I haven’t read the details yet, so I really should keep my mouth shut. But anything related to DACA, Dreamers, Immigration, Amnesty is a hot button for me personally.
I try to keep in mind Ronald Reagan’s quote about having 80 percent of something is better than 100 percent of nothing, but this is an issue I feel so strongly about I know I am going to find it hard to accept any kind of compromise.
So I will gird my loins and go read the article….
LikeLiked by 1 person
it should reverse chain migration and deport everyone who ever used it
Yes, Hillary knew all about Harvey Weinstein
By Monica Showalter
“Lena Dunham isn’t the most reliable of narrators, but the New York Times is reporting that she, along with bigshot magazine editor Tina Brown, both warned the Hillary Clinton campaign all about Harvey Weinstein’s depredations and got ignored. Hillary Clinton says she had never heard of any Weinstein problems until she read them in the news. Now, all by herself, Dunham might be suspected of publicity-hounding at this late date, but because Brown is making the same charge, she probably isn’t….”
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/yes_hillary_clinton_knew_all_about_harvey_weinstein_.html
I know there are readers here who have followed Corey Feldman’s story about pedophilia in Hollywood.
He said that he was questioned in 1993 by Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office about Michael Jackson during that investigation. Corey said he had nothing about Michael Jackson, but boy there were a lot of other pervs in Hollywood and he said he named names but nothing ever happened.
Recently, SBSO said, “we have no record of that.” So people really started questioning Corey Feldman. Except now, it turns out they found audio recordings of Corey’s statement to them. But of course, it is all well past the California statute of limitations…
https://pagesix.com/2017/12/06/audio-found-of-corey-feldman-naming-alleged-sexual-predators/
Czech Republic recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/363633-czech-republic-recognizes-west-jerusalem-as-israels-capital?amp=1
Excerpt:
The Czech Republic announced Wednesday that it will recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, hours after President Trump’s own Jerusalem declaration on behalf of the U.S.
Three cheers for New Europe!
Anyone else finding the Brave browser is impossible to type a post with? It keeps jumping focus away. I can’t type a post! Worse than Safari. I had to type this in Notes. We’ll see if I can paste it…
Uh oh. I use Firefox. I just downloaded Brave but haven’t installed it yet because I heard it was really good…
