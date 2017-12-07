December 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #322

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Trump Retweet

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:22 am

  3. conservativeinny says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Interesting article on the muslim brotherhood especially since many believe they have infiltrated our government.
    https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/moderate-muslim-brotherhood-declares-us-enemy-arab-world-trump-embassy-announcement/

    • WSB says:
      December 7, 2017 at 12:32 am

      They fell for it! Now we can declare war on them, on CAIR, REMOVE ALL OF Barry’s friends in government, and be rid of Andre and Ellison. Perfect timing if Ellison was expecting to be installed in Franken’s Senate seat.

      • madelinesminion says:
        December 7, 2017 at 12:57 am

        Saudi Arabia’s new King is starting to show his true colors. I thought his “moderating” stance on Islam was too good to be true.

        Contentious language coming from there:

        “The Saudi Royal Court issued a statement saying that the kingdom followed “with deep sorrow” Trump’s decision and warned of “dangerous consequences of moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.”

        “Saudi Arabia also said the move represents “a big step back in efforts to advance the peace process” and said it was “a violation of the U.S. Neutral position regarding Jerusalem”.

        https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2017-12-06/saudi-arabia-condemns-trump-decision-to-recognize-jerusalem-as-capital-of-israel

        • WSB says:
          December 7, 2017 at 1:08 am

          Most likely for domestic consumption, although we should never trust anything The KSA does. PT has been prepping all parties for months, so I would expect since he has often spoken about this, they have been aware.

          I guess, we’ll see.

        • citizen817 says:
          December 7, 2017 at 1:16 am

          So what?.IMO, the Saudis have much payback coming their way, eventually.
          911 is still very fresh in my mind.

          • madelinesminion says:
            December 7, 2017 at 1:27 am

            Same here and I don’t care what they think but I was just making a point that their new position of being more “moderate” with Islam is a joke. Muslims go absolutely ballistic when anything involving Israel is acknowledged for Jewish people.

            • madelinesminion says:
              December 7, 2017 at 1:38 am

              Here’s an interesting article from last month:

              “Notwithstanding the above, Israel and American Jews must proceed cautiously with their coronation of the Saudis as reliable allies. History has proven that in the Middle East, the enemy of your enemy — in this case, Iran — is not necessarily your friend.”

              “The Economist reported last month that Prince Salman has been reaching out to Iranian allies and speculated that genuine Sunni- Shiite rapprochement was on the way. The report spoke of a “grand bargain” between Saudi Arabia and Iran, in which the Saudis would accept Iranian domination of Syria in return for a free hand in the Gulf states.”

              https://www.algemeiner.com/2017/11/03/dont-be-so-quick-to-trust-saudi-arabia/

              We can never forget about Taqiyya.

          • chicagodeplorable says:
            December 7, 2017 at 2:14 am

            Las Vegas is also on my mind.i

        • Chickficshun says:
          December 7, 2017 at 1:45 am

          Perhaps. But a public annoucement is for PR. What was said behind the closed door? The arab region can’t be seen as knowing about this. I must believe PDT had given them a heads up.

          • madelinesminion says:
            December 7, 2017 at 2:00 am

            I absolutely believe Saudi Arabia was notified, but it would be interesting to know if their public announcement was different than what was said behind closed doors. In addition, it would be nice to know the truth about Saudia Arabia’s Israel policy in terms of being a Jewish State.

            This was interesting, “Saudi Arabia’s Policy to Middle East Peace Process”

            “From the very beginning, Saudi Arabia has supported and defended the Palestinian cause and continues to do so, right up to the present day.”

            http://saudinf.com/main/x003.htm

          • NebraskaFilly says:
            December 7, 2017 at 2:13 am

            I think it was stated on Fox at some point that he had spoken to SA, Jordan, Egypt, among others in the ME, about moving our embassy.

  4. kroesus says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:22 am

    PDJT we at the CTH are proud to support your efforts and lovingly applaud your tactics…..keep it up and keep on doing what you are doing

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:26 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:27 am

  11. TexasRanger says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Trump White House Weighing Plans For Private Spies To Counter Deep State Enemies

    Anti-Deep-State Private Spy Network Proposal

    Excerpts from story by Intercept – About Intercept: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Intercept

    THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION is considering a set of proposals developed by Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a retired CIA officer — with assistance from Oliver North, a key figure in the Iran-Contra scandal — to provide CIA Director Mike Pompeo and the White House with a global, private spy network that would circumvent official U.S. intelligence agencies, according to several current and former U.S. intelligence officials and others familiar with the proposals.

    The sources say the plans have been pitched to the White House as a means of countering “deep state” enemies in the intelligence community seeking to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency.

    “Pompeo can’t trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him,” said a former senior U.S. intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the proposals, in describing White House discussions. “It is a direct-action arm, totally off the books,” this person said, meaning the intelligence collected would not be shared with the rest of the CIA or the larger intelligence community. “The whole point is this is supposed to report to the president and Pompeo directly.”

    At the heart of the scheme being considered by the White House are Blackwater founder Erik Prince and his longtime associate, CIA veteran John R. Maguire, who currently works for the intelligence contractor Amyntor Group. Maguire also served on Trump’s transition team. Amyntor’s role was first reported by BuzzFeed News.

    “[Maguire] said there were people inside the CIA who joined in the previous eight years [under Obama] and inside the government, and they were failing to give the president the intelligence he needed,” said a person who was pitched by Maguire and other Amyntor personnel.

    To support his claim, Maguire told at least two people that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, in coordination with a top official at the National Security Agency, authorized surveillance of Steven Bannon and Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Adding to these unsubstantiated claims, Maguire told the potential donors he also had evidence McMaster used a burner phone to send information gathered through the surveillance to a facility in Cyprus owned by George Soros.

    There’s said to be a suite in the Trump Hotel in Washington referred to as the as “the tinfoil room,”

    Continue Reading The Full Story;
    https://theintercept.com/2017/12/04/trump-white-house-weighing-plans-for-private-spies-to-counter-deep-state-enemies/

    Related Stories;
    All HELL Breaks Loose At WH As Trump Uncovers Obama’s Covert Order To Agents To Take Out His Entire Family – https://freedomdaily.com/hell-breaks-loose-wh-trump-uncovers-obamas-covert-order-agents-take-entire-family/

    EX-CIA AGENT: H.R. McMaster Authorized NSA to Spy on Donald Trump Jr. — Sent Intel to Facility Owned By George Soros – http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/ex-cia-agent-h-r-mcmaster-authorized-nsa-spy-donald-trump-jr-sent-intel-facility-owned-george-soros/
  12. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:28 am

  13. TexasRanger says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:28 am

    The Last Time The FBI Tried To Overthrow A President.!

    Dick Morris TV Video 03:46 Minutes Dec-06-2017;

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:29 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:32 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:33 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:33 am

  18. nwtex says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:33 am

    So refreshing. His Walk with The Lord Jesus is always evident. Blessings Gov. and to your entire family. May you continue to be a light in the darkness for all to see.

  19. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Reposted from the Strategic Omnidirectional MAGA-Winning is Ongoing… thread.

    TPR’s post of the week:

    “Trump seems to be doing a great job at “divide and conquer” in the sense that, by simultaneously focusing on many big things at once — and, more importantly, by actually taking decisive action on those big things — Trump is dividing the Left into its many different special interest groups.”

    President Trump’s MULTIPLYING BIG PROGRESS on EXPANDING FRONTS to DIVIDE the Left.

    • I had been relishing the IMPACT on the TACTICS of the Left, preventing them from organizing-coordinating-sustaining opposition to any one thing long enough to matter (while distracting them from big things that really count).

    • TPR has recognized the IMPLICATIONS of FRAGMENTING the Left into a Balkanized circular firing squad!

    Sundance:
    • Please consider a thread on this theme:
    • We should concentrate efforts to exploit President Trump’s strategic breakthrough!

  21. TexasRanger says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:41 am

    G-Men Gone Rogue.!

    Dick Morris TV Video 06:15 Minutes Dec-06-2017;

  22. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:42 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Of course he does. A failed Presidency! Led from behind for 8yrs, blaming P43 for economy, and now wants to take credit for President Trump’s accomplishments.

  24. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:55 am

  25. TexasRanger says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Gowdy on Trump Jr. Testimony & FBI Agent Removed By Mueller

    Trump Jr’s 7 Hour Testimony…..

    Fox News Video 05:20 Minutes Dec-06-2017

  26. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Interesting Thread of tweets that only makes some sense if you read the whole thread of tweets.
    I understand some, but not all cause I’m not that familiar with the laws he is talking about.

  27. Garrison Hall says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:04 am

    When it comes to dismantling the deep state, President Trump is a one-man wrecking crew. Over the past few weeks we’ve seen him shift his tweets to focus more and more on the Mueller investigation. Even though they have dismayed the drive-by media’s sage presenters of “received wisdom” (AKA talking heads), the president has almost single-handedly brought the attention of the nation to bear on the obvious failings of the federal law enforcement apparatus. This is something that we should not take lightly because the president has shown us just how close to a dictatorship our nation has come. This was of course the purpose of the progressive agenda all along—progressivism functions best when there is a one-party state. And one-party states, almost by definition, are dictatorships.

    Prior to Obama the idea of a “weaponized” federal bureaucracy was unthinkable. After Obama, we can see that not only is the federal bureaucracy weaponized, but there appears to be a concerted effort—which some call a “silent coup” —to remove President Trump from office. This president, however, knows how to fight back.

    In two or three line tweets, the President has commanded the attention of the nation and shown us what is happening in ways that have never happened before. No president in history has been able to apply the kinds of heat to his political opponents the way President Trump can. It doesn’t take a lot of speculation to understand just how effective the president is at communicating directly to the American people. All you have to do is just ask yourself where the Mueller investigation would be if the president were not communicating directing with us via his tweets. Certainly you would not have conservative commentators talking about how politicized the “Russia, Russia, Russia” investigation has become or wondering aloud when the president will take the needed actions to end the silent coup. The answer to that question is simple: the president ain’t done with ’em yet. The heat the president is putting on the Mueller investigation is already causing it to smell. When it gets really stinky, the president will act. But not before.

    • emet says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:35 am

      I believe FDR was the first president to use the IRS against political enemies. And he had plenty. Smedly Butler short circuited a coup against FDR, which would have likely succeeded had he helped the conspirators. The deterioration of Federal law enforcement became noticable a few years after Reagan. More and more cases involving well-connected people being closed with cursory investigation, more and more cases with political value being persued with no real enforcement objective.

  28. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:08 am

  29. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:08 am

    This Flynn stuff keeps getting more interesting & interesting…
    Damn what have our federal agencies been doing to our country.

    ‘Over 10,000 texts’ between ex-Mueller team officials found, after discovery of anti-Trump messages
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/06/over-10000-texts-between-ex-mueller-team-officials-found-after-discovery-anti-trump-messages.html

    • joeknuckles says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:55 am

      He does look a little like Forest Gump, if he really exists and if that’s really him.

    • LCS mom says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:06 am

      I am secretly hoping that the stupid salacious stuff leaks out too so that they look like idiots.

      But even better would be if there is some really bad stuff against Trump in there and that the entire investigation is tainted. Or maybe they slag Mueller as a hack or Comey as a total creepy weirdo.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:24 am

      That’s a lot of texts! That’s a lot of time spent texting! I hope there is stuff in there that really makes them look bad and just embarrasses them to death and even better is grounds for firing both of them.

      I thought this bit was interesting FTA:

      “He (Nunes) said that after the Strzok texts were revealed, the DOJ expressed a “sudden willingness to comply with some of the Committee’s long-standing demands” but added: “This attempted 11th-hour accommodation is neither credible nor believable, and in fact is yet another example of the DOJ’s disingenuousness and obstruction.””

      The DOJ needs its behind spanked. It is a mess. Congress could really help here if they chose to make themselves useful. Probably a forlorn hope….

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:30 am

      Regarding the Mueller Mess, today I have been reading about his Deputy, Andrew Weissman. He sounds like a hot mess, too.

      This whole Mueller thing is an ant hill just begging to be kicked over and stomped into oblivion. How can this continue without just blowing apart?

  30. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:20 am

    If she enforces the beliefs that she appears to have according to this article, America is in worse trouble than we were in the last decade as far as Illegals go. .
    I keep thinking that I must be reading something wrong or missing something..

    LADY DACA – Pro-Amnesty, Bush Bureaucrat With Ties to ‘Never Trump’ Movement Confirmed to Lead DHS
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/05/lady-daca-pro-amnesty-bush-bureaucrat-with-ties-to-never-trump-movement-confirmed-to-lead-dhs/

    • Regina says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:37 am

      BB’s next target – how long until we hear she’s sleeping with McMaster?

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        December 7, 2017 at 2:02 am

        She just seems like the total opposite of Trump’s promises about Illegals.

        • Ditch Mitch says:
          December 7, 2017 at 2:12 am

          And you formed that opinion from what sources?

          • kinthenorthwest says:
            December 7, 2017 at 2:32 am

            There are more sources…Just look her up

            • Ditch Mitch says:
              December 7, 2017 at 2:52 am

              I no longer consider BB a source. I looked for other sources and there is not much else other than she pisses off her subordinates because she expects them to be productive. She is a hard nose which is why Kelly and PDJT like her. Finish cleaning up the DHS.

              By the way primary for immigration is ICE and that is headed by Acting Director Thomas D. Homan another one bashed by BB for being soft on immigration. Down 75% since PDJT became President. Now that is soft on immigration!

              • keebler AC says:
                December 7, 2017 at 3:05 am

                People wondering what happened to Cernovich, Coulter and Prosobiec need not look further than Breitbart-Bannon. Consider the glee in the headline “Not ‘Over’ by Thanksgiving: Mueller subpoenas Trump Family from Deutsche Bank”. You’d think BB was looking forward to running Bannon for Prez over Trump and take MAGA claimed as theirs. It’s not just Obama who paid a visit to China after Trump…..so did Bannon on the last trip. BB is the enemy within the gate, more dangerous than an overt one.

              • keebler AC says:
                December 7, 2017 at 3:35 am

                Promise kept,
                undocumented immigrants ‘should be afraid’~ Homan, june 2017

      • WSB says:
        December 7, 2017 at 2:19 am

        I thought they already…never mind.

        /s.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:53 am

      Let’s hope she is smart enough to adjust her beliefs to those of her boss. I worked for many people whose directives I often didn’t like or disagreed with, but other than one notable exception I did my job which was to execute on their directives.

      If she can’t or won’t do that, fire her ass and hire another one.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:12 am

      As Regina said BB’s next target. BB has put out stories since she was nominated. She worked at DHS under Kelly followed him to WH as ACOS. Kelly said she is a driver, doer and getter done er. I believe Kelly over BB.

      BB also began another hate McMasters fake news series. TRex anyone?

    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:33 am

      Let’s not forget, she is an employee of Trump, effectively. She can’t enact legislation, or anything of the sort. Whatever happens, it will need PDJT’s signature. I think we should relax.

      I didn’t like Nikki Haley about 12 months ago. Today, she is full MAGA.

  31. ALEX says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:21 am

  32. Plain Jane says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Can’t wait for this.

  33. FL_GUY says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Rally!

    R … A … L … L ……….Y ????

    ‘Cause We Gotta Rock the House!!!!

  34. Harry Lime says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:50 am

    If you thought it was just college students and athletes that cry like newborn babes when they don’t get their way…well, you’d be wrong (of course you knew that)…here is the mayor of New Brighton, Minnesota breaking down in tears because a fellow member of the town council won’t accept that she has white privilege…man oh man liberalism is a mental disease…

    • AmericaFirst says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:02 am

      ” … the white privilege … thing …” Even the crazy Mayor can’t articulate the insanity.

      Really funny watching the four men sit through the entire meeting in total silence (one wonders how hard they had to work to not explode in laughter, not sure I could have succeeded).

    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:27 am

      Can someone more intelligent than me please give this some real analysis.

      To me, when someone says that WE (not I, but we) have white privilege, what they are saying is that white people are better than others. This, clearly, is an obviously racist point of view. The woman is racist, deep down racist, and she clearly loathes herself for it. To hide the fact, she projects it on to everyone else. She is too stupid to see that it is her racism on display.

      Have read that right from a psychoanalytical point of view?

      • Harry Lime says:
        December 7, 2017 at 2:36 am

        You’re not looking at white privilege from the liberal point of view…wikipedia it for the general definition but keep in mind that liberals/progressives change the definition constantly and stretch its meaning to mean all sorts of ridiculous things.

        • Harry Lime says:
          December 7, 2017 at 2:38 am

          …and i meant to wiki it for the general definition defined by liberals…who then stretch their own definitions into pretzel logic that will make one’s head spin.

    • prenanny says:
      December 7, 2017 at 3:57 am

      Ut oh the crying SJW mayor says “those people” when describing everyone who is not white in her view… keep digging mayor hate thyself.

  35. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:13 am

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/12/05/gregg-jarrett-how-fbi-official-with-political-agenda-corrupted-both-mueller-comey-investigations.html

    ******

    Gregg Jarrett, a lawyer/journalist has been provided really excellent legal analysis since the Russia investigation began. Here are a few choice quotes from his excellent article about how corrupt the investigation of Hillary, and the Comey/Mueller investigation of Trump are and what could or should be done to remedy it:

    “…Just how rife with political prejudice and corrupt motives is the special counsel’s investigation?

    Instead of choosing prosecutors who could be neutral, fair and objective, Mueller stacked his staff with Democratic donors. Apparently, he conducted little or no vetting of both prosecutors and investigators. How else does one explain the presence of Strzok and Lisa Page on the investigative team?

    It appears that Mueller selected people of a particular political persuasion without discerning review or scrutiny. We were supposed to simply trust Mueller’s judgment, notwithstanding his own disqualifying conflict of interest under the special counsel statute that demanded his recusal.

    The Trump-Russia investigation is now awash in illegitimacy. Mueller and those who work for him have squandered all credibility…

    Do not expect Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to make these changes. He, too, should be removed in his capacity as Mueller’s supervisor. As both a witness and prosecutor, Rosenstein has his own conspicuous and disabling conflict of interest. Yet he has refused to step aside. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is duty-bound to remove both Mueller and Rosenstein…

    The examination should begin with Andrew Weissmann, who has close ties to Hui Chen, whom he hired at the Justice Department and with whom he worked at the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. Documents show the DOJ approved a salary for her position of $711,800 for two years of work, which is more than the attorney general earns.

    Chen resigned in June of this year, stating that she could no longer work in the administration of a president who had violated the Constitution and engaged in treasonous conduct. According to The Hill, she “posted tweets or retweeted articles that were considered critical of Trump.”

    Lunch time outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/S7MVEYHmLv
    — Hui Chen (@HuiChenEthics) May 10, 2017

    But before her departure, Chen attended a “March for Truth” rally and proudly posted on Twitter a photograph of herself outside the White House wearing an orange “Resist” jacket. She posted another photo of the Trump International Hotel with the words “Pay Trump Bribery Here” superimposed over the entrance.

    Chen’s favored hashtag is “TrumpRussiaCoverUp,” and she has blanketed her Twitter account with virulent denunciations of the president. Hundreds of them.

    Since Chen made little secret of her views while at Justice, it is reasonable to ask whether she expressed them to Weissmann, the person to whom she reported. If so, how did he respond? Like Strzok, did Weissmann write anti-Trump messages to his friend and colleague, Hui Chen, or others? …”

  36. joeknuckles says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:15 am

    I hear that POS Obama was comparing Trump to Hitler. I could go into all the ways that Obama and his ilk are a thousand times more like Hitler, but I’m just too tired right now. Instead, I will just say that somebody needs to tell that POS that “The future does not belong to those who slander our POTUS”.

  37. nwtex says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Kim Davis denied him a marriage license. Now he wants to take her job.
    December 06, 2017

    David Ermold, one of the men denied a same-sex marriage license by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015, hopes to challenge her for the clerk’s seat next year, he announced Wednesday.

    […]

    “I am running to restore the confidence of the people in our clerk’s office and because I believe that the leaders of our community should act with integrity and fairness, and they should put the needs of their constituents first,” said Ermold, 43, who teaches English at the University of Pikeville and directs Morehead Pride, a local gay rights organization. “My commitment to Rowan County is to restore professional leadership, fairness, and responsibility to the clerk’s office. I will build upon the successes of the past, and I will seek solutions for the challenges we may still face.”
    […]

    http://www.kentucky.com/news/state/article188302199.html

  38. Takeadeepbreath says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Would you have made Jerusalem the capital? I wouldn’t, and that’s just the truth. I think it’s the same for you too. And that is why none of us ran for President.

    You can see Trump’s balls from space. It is what makes him who he is. The fact that most of us wouldn’t have had the balls to do it, is why we drop to our knees in total admiration when a real alpha male comes along. I can’t remember the last time this happened. I used to think I was an alpha male. But not any more. Trump stands alone.

    Someone mentioned the comparison to Washington. It is not an outlandish comparison. But I think he is more like Jackson. He is definitely part of that few select men, who history will look back on, and no amount of analysis will ever be able to explain the true gravitas of what is was like to have him at the helm.

    I see him as a father figure of the nation. Can’t wait for another day of Trump tomorrow.

    • AmericaFirst says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:56 am

      Don’t be too hard on yourself, 151 countries warned him not to do this, and I read even his own Cabinet was loath for him to follow through. That is a lot of pressure. On Day 1 we see the Visigrads and some African nations are already saying they will follow suit.

      Remember when the whole world warned him not to withdraw from the Paris Treaty? That is a lot of pressure. Now other nations are withdrawing because they see the absurdity of it, or because they see that they aren’t going to get to redistribute the US money.

      This is also why many of us noticed him on the campaign trail. When it came to speaking what we all thought, HE GOES THERE.

  39. keebler AC says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Weird headline over at BB. “Donald Trump and Mitt Romney Talk Amidst Uproar Over Steve Bannon Attacks”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/06/donald-trump-and-mitt-romney-talk-amidst-uproar-over-steve-bannon-attacks/

    It’s slyly followed by a laundry list of GOPe defending Romney.

    I see BB readers promoting Bannon to President…what after the very fake Deutschebank subpoena and impeachment BB hopes for? A third party run hijacking the Maga theme? It won’t be Cruz, it’ll be Bannon. In case there is any doubt, MAGA belongs to President Trump. He has copyrighted it. Bannon cannot steal nor claim it as his own the way he stated in a rally.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      December 7, 2017 at 3:14 am

      keebler, key phrase in that BB story was:
      Conway said she wasn’t sure whether Trump and Romney spoke about Bannon’s comments, but that the president said they had a “wonderful conversation.”
      I bet they were talking about the Monuments proclamations PDJT signed.

      I don’t trust anti-Trump BB anymore.

  40. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:25 am

    • emet says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:51 am

      Per Mexican household

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      December 7, 2017 at 3:01 am

      CNN ought to dig a little deeper. For instance, how much does feeding, clothing, educating, housing, treating (medical care) and otherwise caring for and giving unearned handouts to the ILLEGAN ALIENS cost every LEGITIMATE household in America?????

      I’ll be it’s even more than their highly-inflated figure. And well worth it.

      Libtard Commie News Notwork can’t get their “facts” straight, and can’t do arithmetic, especially when it doesn’t fit their agenda. (Same as the loons over here!)…

  41. Harry Lime says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:28 am

    One of Tucker’s segments live in Vegas…Of course there are no answers but at least he is asking the questions…and he’s pretty much the only one other than independent journalists.

  42. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:39 am

  43. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:44 am

    So, Conyers wants his dear son to carry on the legend by replacing him in the house…. Seems like a choice pick. Per the failing NYT Conyers son was arrested in February for stabbing his girlfriend (just a little Valentine’s Day dispute…probably something we all have experienced/sarc) but he says Nah, I just pinned her against the wall….

  44. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Oh dear. LA, previous recipient of some federal grant money for community policing and honored by BO’s administration for the wondrous accomplishments they achieved with this grant has asked the DOJ for another grant to do more community policing. They’d like $3 million. The DOJ said NO. They didn’t give them any reason! Mutter, mutter, mutter. LA officials “fear the worst.” Mutter, mutter.

    Sucks to be you, Sanctuary City.

    http://beta.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-lapd-funding-20171205-story.html

  45. citizen817 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:49 am

    • citizen817 says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:51 am

      The bill would reduce the amount of chain migration, a process that allows immigrants to sponsor extended family members. A recent Fox News report showed that more than 70 percent of immigrants between 2005 and 2015 came through chain migration.

      “This plan is fair to all parties. It’s pro-American. And it’s a solution to DACA,” Sen. Grassley said in a statement.

      • AmericaFirst says:
        December 7, 2017 at 3:02 am

        Pro-American is to follow the law and deport those who are present in the country illegally. Anything else is some political rationalizing/scheming/negotiating.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        December 7, 2017 at 3:05 am

        I haven’t read the details yet, so I really should keep my mouth shut. But anything related to DACA, Dreamers, Immigration, Amnesty is a hot button for me personally.

        I try to keep in mind Ronald Reagan’s quote about having 80 percent of something is better than 100 percent of nothing, but this is an issue I feel so strongly about I know I am going to find it hard to accept any kind of compromise.

        So I will gird my loins and go read the article….

      • n1ghtcr4wler says:
        December 7, 2017 at 3:25 am

        it should reverse chain migration and deport everyone who ever used it

  46. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:53 am

    Yes, Hillary knew all about Harvey Weinstein
    By Monica Showalter

    “Lena Dunham isn’t the most reliable of narrators, but the New York Times is reporting that she, along with bigshot magazine editor Tina Brown, both warned the Hillary Clinton campaign all about Harvey Weinstein’s depredations and got ignored. Hillary Clinton says she had never heard of any Weinstein problems until she read them in the news. Now, all by herself, Dunham might be suspected of publicity-hounding at this late date, but because Brown is making the same charge, she probably isn’t….”

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/yes_hillary_clinton_knew_all_about_harvey_weinstein_.html

  47. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:01 am

    I know there are readers here who have followed Corey Feldman’s story about pedophilia in Hollywood.

    He said that he was questioned in 1993 by Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office about Michael Jackson during that investigation. Corey said he had nothing about Michael Jackson, but boy there were a lot of other pervs in Hollywood and he said he named names but nothing ever happened.

    Recently, SBSO said, “we have no record of that.” So people really started questioning Corey Feldman. Except now, it turns out they found audio recordings of Corey’s statement to them. But of course, it is all well past the California statute of limitations…

    https://pagesix.com/2017/12/06/audio-found-of-corey-feldman-naming-alleged-sexual-predators/

  48. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:12 am

    Czech Republic recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
    http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/363633-czech-republic-recognizes-west-jerusalem-as-israels-capital?amp=1

    Excerpt:

    The Czech Republic announced Wednesday that it will recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, hours after President Trump’s own Jerusalem declaration on behalf of the U.S.

  49. Aesop Shrugged says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:25 am

    Anyone else finding the Brave browser is impossible to type a post with? It keeps jumping focus away. I can’t type a post! Worse than Safari. I had to type this in Notes. We’ll see if I can paste it…

  50. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:32 am

