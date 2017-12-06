Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thanks President Donald Trump…

Responding to the historic announcement that U.S. President Donald J Trump has officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the nation state of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks to the international audience.

  1. tonyE says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Text?

  2. darnhardworker says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Who needs text when Ben-Net said it all

  3. Frank says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I’d like to thank President Trump too. For being a man who keeps his word.

  4. chojun says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I’m noticing a trend – liberals are not able to formulate an effective criticism of Trump’s policies because of the pace at which he accomplishes his agenda.

    The media & news cycle right now is so fast that the faux outrage machine in the media doesn’t have time to spin up with each day or week’s news.

  5. Avi says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    yeshar Koach Donald!

  6. MIKE says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Benjamin looks sincerely grateful. Harris looks sincerely gorgeous. President Trump out shines them all.
    Thought of the day; Is Oblame-a man enough to punch a hole in drywall? ha ha ha

  7. Golden Advice says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    You could just feel how genuinely grateful he is to our President. This ride just keeps getting better with each passing day. God bless Israel and God bless the USA!

  8. Sayit2016 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Both Bibi and Trump are such strong advocates for their respective countries.

  9. 4harrisonblog says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    President Trump was very good.Bibi speech had my eyes leaking.

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Awesome. I love Bibi!

  11. Artist says:
    December 6, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    It is SO VERY glorious to have the Muslim Bro’hood, terrorist enabling anti-Semite GONE from the White House!!!!!
    G-d Bless you President Trump!

